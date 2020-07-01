KTM in positive territory

While we won’t have the official FCAI figures for some days that give us the sales results for all of the major motorcycle brands, we know anecdotally that it is the somewhat ‘premium’ brands that have been doing well this year, even through the COVID-19 situation. KTM have officially confirmed this today with the best June sales figures in the company’s history.

“Who could have foreseen that the COVID-19 pandemic would segue into a nationwide demand for motorcycles that has been unseen in the last decade,” states Brad Hagi, Managing Director of the KTM Group Australia and New Zealand.

“Our dealerships have done an outstanding job. They stood by us during this uncertain time and we worked through the challenges together. They kept their doors open and supported riders through the uncertainty, so it is fantastic to see the results our dealers have achieved this past month.”

The return to riding also sees support transcend from the motorcycle industry to regional tourism, as motorcycle adventurers turn to exploring their own backyards.

“Repeating the mantra of ‘we’ll all need a ride once the dust settles’ kept a light at the end of the tunnel for motorcyclists through a period filled with doubt, however seeing how literally this is being taken now is remarkable,” continues Brad. “And with the ambiguity around international travel, riders are turning instead to discovering their own regions and local areas, in turn supporting local businesses such as hotels, pubs and cafes, which is great to see.”

With June sales figures the best in the company’s history, the KTM Group looks forward to seeing the motorcycle industry continue to prosper and what this might mean for the future.

“We aren’t out of the woods yet, there is still a long way to go before this crisis is over,” states Brad. “This recent sales spike has not only seen existing and former riders return to riding, it has also seen new riders enter our sport, to experience the unique freedom it offers, and that is a real positive for the industry long term.”