KTM SX-E 2

Designed to be a true grassroots entry into the motorcycle world, the KTM SX-E 2 provides the ideal platform for young riders to find their feet – and throttles – anywhere the terrain allows.

Following the successes of both the KTM SX-E 5 and KTM SX-E 3, the all-new KTM SX-E 2 rolls up to the starting line as a real-world intermediary package, bridging the gap between mini-cycle and motorcycle, complete with quality materials and proper motorcycle components.

The KTM SX-E 2 is designed and built around a center tube Aluminum Extrusion Frame concept that reduces the number of components needed. With fewer connections and mounting points, KTM claim that the chassis provides maximum durability and rigidity, striding the line perfectly between balance, strength and safety. At the rear, the sub-frame is made from a high-quality glass-fiber reinforced, impact-resistant plastic composite for low weight and added shock absorption.

Providing the forward drive for the KTM SX-E 2 is a lightweight, maintenance-free 1.8 kW HUB Motor powered by a water-resistant BLi300 Lithium-ion power-tool-type battery, delivering a maximum of 50 Nm.

Being devoid of any additional parts like chains or sprockets, this “HUB-Motor-Concept” keeps weight low and provides added safety in the event of a crash.

However, the real perk comes with the ease of swapping the battery with one easy movement, extending ride time with multiple batteries, and easy battery replacement in case of damage. This also acts as an anti-ride device, with the battery simply removed.

Charging is taken care of by an external charger supplying up to 500 W that can be connected to any domestic powerpoint and it takes approximately 60 minutes to achieve a full 100 per cent charge.

Up front, non-adjustable WP Hydraulic Forks with 90 mm travel takes care of the bumps, while a pre-load adjustable 34 mm hydraulic monoshock takes care of matters at the rear. The monoshock is mounted directly to the swingarm, and offers 70 mm of travel.

Young riders find their feet easily thanks to a 2-level adjustable seat height. In standard configuration, the seat height is 470 mm but can easily be increased to 500 mm by lifting the bodywork and seat unit and mounting the rear shock in an alternative position. This, along with the ability to lower the front fork in the triple clamp and adjust the heights of the foot-peg carrier, means the rider can grow with the KTM SX-E 2.

In keeping with its smaller dimensions, the KTM SX-E 2 is fitted with lightweight 10″ black powder-coated aluminum HPDC wheels front and rear. A set of radial, hydraulic 140 mm disc brakes on the front and rear, with the brake pads being compatible with high-end market bicycle brake pads for easy availability. The hand levers are adjustable to fit smaller hand sizes.

From a safety and usability standpoint, the KTM SX E-2 is fitted with a roll-over sensor that cuts power in the event of a crash or tip-over. A wrist lanyard key also provides a direct connection between the riders and the kill switch, which stops the motor in the event of an uncontrollable riding scenario.

As an added safety feature, the electric motor is activated by rolling the throttle forward. Once turned ‘on’, a haptic ‘vibration’ is sent through the grip mimicking the subtle idling vibration of a combustion engine, indicating to the rider that the bike is ready to go. This stops any unwanted or sudden acceleration when mounting the KTM SX-E 2. An illuminated multifunctional display located next to the throttle also makes keeping an eye on selected ride modes and battery life simple, with different colors indicating which ride mode is selected, as well as what level the battery is at.

The all-new 2024 KTM SX-E 2 is expected to arrive in authorised dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from December 2023 onwards, and for more information you can visit KTM.com or your nearest authorised KTM dealer.