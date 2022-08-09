2023 Beta EVO Trials range

For the EVO MY 2023 models, Beta has decided to further develop the line-up, both functionally and aesthetically, while reserving the most radical engine updates for its premier model.

The introduction of a series of premium components highlights the brand’s goal, which is all new-generation of trial riders are able to fully enjoy the EVO’s capacities, whether in competition or just locally trail riding.

The EVO offers six different models, each with its own character and able to meet the needs of different riders.

New features introduced across the entire range include a completely redesigned radiator grille. As well as optimising the air flow directed to the radiator, it also boasts a greater protective surface in the cap and radiator body area, to prevent these components from sustaining damage when in contact with branches, stones or in the case of a fall.

The tank cover is a new design and the shape better envelops the frame and allows all the cable routing to be covered, for a clean and more orderly look. This new form also effectively incorporates the mapping switch. The EVO offers a choice of two different engine maps that the rider can select with a convenient button on the tank cover. This location makes the button easy to reach while offering protection against knocks and unintentional operation, while an LED indicator lets the rider immediately identify which map is currently in use.

The bike’s look and performance are accentuated in equal measure with the latest EVO update, thanks to updated graphics. The geometric graphics and new anodised aluminium swingarm ensure an eye catching look. The frame is painted in distinctive Beta red, a hallmark feature of the EVO. The filter box is now black again but maintains the same functionally, as does the dedicated TwinAir foam filter. The fork sheilds are now in Beta red.

Domino grips are also fitted, ensuring comfortable handholds on the vehicle, with Beta-customised grips run alongside black levers.

A new shock calibration has also been rolled out and the EVO shocks and Beta has worked on the settings, boosting reactivity during the rebound phase, to offer the rider a greater sense of lightness, particularly when ‘bouncing’ to reposition between obstacles.

As for the fork, the settings and quantity of oil contained in the two stanchions have been revised in order to boost the progressive response during the most extreme drops. This means that EVO is equipped with an asymmetric fork, with the left and right hand stanchions differing both functionally and in internal volume.

The left hand side features adjustable spring length, for setting ride height, while the hydraulic functions of the fork are settable on the right hand stanchion, for customising the damping behaviour and responsiveness of the front end. By using different oil volumes calibrated specifically for the left and right hand stanchions, both the progressiveness of the fork and the precision with which feel is transmitted to the rider have been improved.

Michelin Trial Light at the front and Michelin Trial X-Light Competition at the rear are the choice for professional riders and now, with the MY23, all EVO owners will benefit from this tyre combo.

2023 EVO 250/300 2T models

The larger volume Beta 2T engines have undergone significant updates, all implemented in order to improve vehicle performance and rideability. The new components equipping these EVO 2023 model include:

Crankshaft and piston rod, the latter with an interaxle spacing that is reduced by 1.5 mm for a length of 114.5 mm. As a result the bike is more manageable thanks to a reduction in its weight and alternating masses. Handling is improved while vibration is reduced.

The cylinder is brand new. For this component, the timing has been revised to improve the torque at low engine speeds, while the overall weight is reduced.

In the cylinder head the new combustion chamber improves delivery at low speeds, making it more progressive and tractable, while retaining the same engine performance at mid to high speeds.

Engine mapping is also updated, and has been optimised, particularly the ignition map, in order to exploit the power and tractability on offer.

The exhaust manifold has had a manifold protection installed to protect the manifold from impacts, which as well as being functional, rounds out the bike’s overall look. This particular feature is also mounted on 125 2T).

The 2023 Beta EVO model range is expected to arrive in Australia in November, with pricing to be announced closer to that date.

See below for a quick run down of each model.

Evo 80 2 Stroke Junior/Senior

The Evo 80 is the ideal bike for newcomers to the sport. The Junior version is by far the easiest bike to use for young riders taking to the seat of a combustion-engined trial bike for the first time.

The Senior version on the other hand is an intermediate step between the smaller bike and the bigger 125 model, sharing the same wheel size with the latter while keeping the intuitive manageability of the 80 cc engine

Evo 125 2 Stroke

Light and agile, this is perfect for young riders moving up from smaller classes and making their first forays into more serious competitions. The engine delivers enough performance to overcome any obstacle in safety, while still being fun and easy to handle.

Evo 250 2 Stroke

This is the ideal bike for riders looking for an agile and easily controllable 2-stroke, with a more docile temperament and with slightly less power and torque than the range-topping model. The Evo 250 is ideal for the amateur looking for class leading performance combined with manageable power and impeccable rideability.

Evo 300 2 Stroke

The 300 2-Str is the range-topping model in the Evo family. A bike for lovers of big capacity engines with impressive torque at all engine speeds, and the perfect base for competing even at pro levels.

The size of both the frame and the engine have been optimised to maximise the ability of the bike to overcome even the most challenging obstacles and the most technically difficult trials.

The ideal solution for expert riders looking for bike with top performance, which is intuitive and easily manageable from the moment you get on the seat.

Evo 300 2 Stroke SS

With SS standing for “Super Smooth”, this is the model with the broadest appeal in the whole 2-stroke range. A bike that extremely fun to ride with all the main traits of the biggest Beta engine – the 300 cc unit – but with more tempered power delivery at low to mid engine speeds than the standard version which, together with a series of other minor tweaks, make this an even more enjoyable and easy-to-use machine for the less experienced rider.

Evo 300 4 Stroke

The 4-stroke model also boasts an engine capacity of 300 cc, and strikes the balance between performance, tractable engine power and overall usability. This engine embraces a completely different approach to riding than its 2-stroke siblings.

With plenty of torque and linear, extremely progressive power delivery, this is the perfect bike for the amateur looking for a machine suitable for less challenging competitive use and motorcycle mounting climbing.