Indian Chieftain Elite

Indian overnight unveiled the latest in its “Elite” lineup of ultra-premium, limited edition motorcycles with the 2021 Chieftain Elite. Its limited run of only 120 worldwide make it Indian Motorcycle’s most exclusive Elite model yet.

The Chieftain Elite’s premium two-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal paint delivers a custom-inspired aesthetic. Premium finishes, such as the Thunderstroke 116’s Slate Smoke finish and color-matched badging throughout set the Chieftain Elite apart.

Each Chieftain Elite undergoes a meticulous paint process that takes more than 24 hours to complete by hand. From the gunmetal flake layered within the paint to the Slate Smoke engine finishes this premium bagger has a custom feel with attention to detail. The Chieftain Elite’s streamlined fairing and slammed saddlebags with sharp lines and hard edges give the bike a commanding presence, while the two-up Rogue seat delivers a sleek profile.

Lowered suspension and a 19-inch precision machined front wheel under an open front fender add to the bike’s custom-inspired design.

Riders can personalise their 2021 Chieftain Elite and truly make it their own through a robust offering of authentic Indian Motorcycle accessories. For touring and comfort, riders can select from a variety of handlebars and seats, including a Low Profile Quick Release Passenger Sissy Bar and Backrest Pad, as well as a colour-matched, remote-locking trunk and color-matched hard lower fairings with adjustable air vents.

Riders looking for performance accessories can explore Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 Stage 1 and Stage 2 offerings. The Stage 1 Slip-On Exhaust Kit and Stage 1 Oval Slip-On Muffler Kit deepens the exhaust note while unleashing power. By pairing the Thunderstroke Stage 1 Performance Air Intake or Thunderstroke High-Flow Air Intake with the exhaust or muffler kits, riders will increase horsepower by 8 per cent. For the ultimate in Thunderstroke performance, riders can continue their performance enhancements by adding the Thunderstroke Stage 2 Performance Cams Kit.

As standard equipment, the 2021 Chieftain Elite packs premium amenities, including full Pathfinder LED lighting, a tinted flare windshield with push-button power, spacious aluminium select floorboards and an integrated 400-watt PowerBand audio system with crystal-clear sound quality. Standard features include, ABS, keyless ignition, tyre pressure monitoring, as well as weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags with more than 68 litres of storage.

Indian Motorcycle’s easy-to-use, state-of-the-art technology found throughout the 2021 Chieftain Elite delivers a next-level riding experience. Taking center stage is Indian’s seven-inch Ride Command infotainment system. Riders can access Apple CarPlay that delivers an easier, more customised level of control for music, navigation preferences, and mobile device information.

As Indian Motorcycle’s most powerful air-cooled engine, the Thunderstroke 116 delivers class-leading performance with 171 Nm of torque. Rear cylinder deactivation improves rider comfort when traversing through slower traffic, and three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, allow riders to adjust the bike’s throttle response. The throttle map for each ride mode was designed with a specific application in mind, resulting in one motorcycle with three distinct personalities.

The 2021 Chieftain Elite will retail for $49,995 ride away in Australia. Extremely limited numbers available.