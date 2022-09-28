Forma Ice Pro Flow & Ice Pro Boots

Forma’s Ice Pro Flow boots offer a high performance, technical boot developed through MotoGP.

The boots are designed to offer optimal feel, with a vented micro-fibre construction providing maximum airflow, while being protective and lightweight.

The FCS system brings lateral stability and ankle support and a special compound race sole is used to boost feel and control.

The Ice Pro Flow boot is rebuildable for when you push the limits ensuring an extensive effective life, and retains the comfort riders have come to expect from traditional Forma boots.

The Forma Ice Pro boot offers an alternative for those who don’t want the extra breathability of the vented microfibre upper, instead this variant offers an un-vented version.

The Forma Ice Pro Flow boots are available from $529.95 RRP, while the Forma Ice Pro boots start at $499.95 RRP. Visit your local Forma stockist to check them out, or to pick up a set. You can also check out the range at the Forma Australia website (link).

Forma Ice Pro Flow features

12 Months Warranty.

CE level protection.

Vented* Microfiber upper. (*Flow only)

Race-compound sole.

FCS Pivot design.

Rear FCS cushioned stop.

Stainless steel toe slider.

Race design gear shift pad.

Injection molded protection.

Air intake system for cooling.

Velcro +YKK zip closure.

Rear buckle Ratchet closure.

Front fastening system.

External heel protection.

Air-mesh lining.

Polymer memory foam.

Polyurethane reinforcements.

TPU Dual Flex mid-sole.

Anti-bacterial insole.

European production.