World Supercross abandons 2026 season as financial uncertainty deepens

The 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship has been brought to an abrupt and premature end, with series promoter SX Global announcing on October 7 that the remainder of the season will not proceed.

The announcement comes just over a fortnight after the cancellation of the British Grand Prix in Birmingham, which had been scheduled for October 10.

At that time, SX Global maintained that negotiations with prospective investors were progressing positively and characterised the British cancellation as a short-term operational measure.

Those negotiations have evidently not progressed quickly enough to salvage the 2026 championship, with the promoter now confirming the entire remaining calendar has been abandoned.

The decision leaves the championship with just one completed round, the August 8 season opener in Calgary, Canada, where Cooper Webb and Max Anstie claimed the SX1 and SX2 overall victories respectively.

It also means the planned Australian Grand Prix at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on November 21 and the inaugural New Zealand Grand Prix in Christchurch on December 5 will not proceed as rounds of the 2026 championship.

The cancellation represents a significant setback for the international series, which had entered 2026 promising its most ambitious calendar yet, spanning multiple continents as it sought to establish itself as a genuinely global Supercross championship.

Investment negotiations continue

In a brief statement issued on October 7, World Supercross confirmed the immediate cessation of the season while emphasising that negotiations concerning the longer-term future of the championship remain ongoing.

World Supercross statement – October 7, 2026

“World Supercross has today announced, with regret, that the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship season will conclude with immediate effect. “World Supercross remains in advanced discussions with potential investors regarding the future of the series. While those discussions continue, the decision has been taken to conclude the current season. “The decision has not been taken lightly. We continue to believe strongly in the series, its global potential and the opportunity to build on the foundations established to date. “We remain optimistic that the ongoing discussions will reach a positive conclusion and provide a strong platform for the future of the championship.”

The statement concluded by thanking riders, teams, partners, venues, staff and supporters, while indicating that further information about the championship’s future would be provided in due course.

Significantly, the announcement provides no indication of when those investment discussions might conclude, who the prospective investors are, or whether sufficient financial backing can be secured to resurrect the championship in 2027.

The promoter has not announced that the World Supercross Championship is permanently finished. However, its immediate future is clearly dependent on an investment process that has already disrupted, and now brought a premature end to, the 2026 racing programme.

Gold Coast and Christchurch events abandoned

The collapse of the 2026 championship is particularly disappointing for Australian and New Zealand Supercross followers.

The Gold Coast was scheduled to host the Australian Grand Prix on November 21, with the championship then travelling across the Tasman for its first-ever New Zealand round at Christchurch’s One New Zealand Stadium on December 5.

The Australian event had been one of the central pillars of the championship’s international expansion, while Christchurch represented an opportunity to establish World Supercross in another potentially important market.

The Gold Coast had hosted its first World Supercross round in November 2025, following the championship’s previous Australian appearances in Melbourne and Perth.

Buenos Aires and South Africa were also included on the six-round calendar, although both events were still listed without confirmed dates on the championship’s official website.

With the championship now officially concluded, none of those remaining rounds can proceed as originally scheduled.

At the time of writing, the official World Supercross calendar still displays the Gold Coast event with tickets on sale, despite the announcement that the season has ended.

The latest statement makes no mention of arrangements for ticket holders, refunds, or any potential financial implications for local event organisers and commercial partners.

Those matters need clarification, particularly for supporters who have already bought tickets or made travel arrangements to attend the Australian and New Zealand events.

The cancellation also cuts short the international campaigns of riders including Australian Luke Clout and New Zealand’s Brodie Connolly, both of whom contested the Calgary opener.

Clout had endured a difficult SX1 opener, recording 15th and 13th in the two Sprints and leaving Canada without a championship point. Connolly fared better in SX2, finishing sixth overall on 21 points aboard the Quad Lock Honda.

Warning signs emerged in September

The latest announcement follows the September 22 confirmation that the British Grand Prix would not proceed.

At that time, SX Global explained that negotiations concerning substantial new investment were ongoing and that completing the process required additional time and due diligence.

The promoter maintained that it remained confident in the championship’s future, despite the need to cancel Birmingham.

In a joint statement released at the time, participating World Supercross teams also expressed their support for the championship and indicated they remained committed to racing when the series returned.

However, the loss of Birmingham, followed barely two weeks later by the abandonment of the entire season, demonstrates just how precarious the championship’s immediate position had become.

MCNews covered those developments in our September 22 report, World Supercross British GP cancelled as SX Global seeks new investment.

One round, and even that was cut short

In a particularly unfortunate twist, the only completed Grand Prix of the 2026 championship was itself disrupted by severe weather.

The Calgary opener on August 8 saw Cooper Webb claim SX1 honours for Rick Ware Racing after the final Main Event was abandoned when high winds and heavy rain struck McMahon Stadium.

The two completed SX1 Sprint races ultimately determined the overall classification.

In SX2, Max Anstie completed a clean sweep of all three races aboard his Rick Ware Racing Yamaha, heading Michael Hicks and Cameron McAdoo in the overall classification.

That leaves Webb and Anstie heading the respective championship standings after the only completed round.

However, the October 7 statement makes no reference to whether the FIM intends to recognise championship titles for 2026, or how the season’s premature conclusion will be treated in the official championship records.

With only one round completed, that is another question requiring clarification.

Our full report and results from the Calgary opener can be found here: Webb and Anstie win weather-hit 2026 WSX opener in Calgary.

Where to now for World Supercross?

World Supercross was established with the ambition of taking the sport beyond its traditional American heartland, creating an international championship with major stadium events, leading riders and substantial commercial opportunities across multiple markets.

That ambition remains attractive, particularly in regions such as Australia, where Supercross enjoys a strong following and domestic events have demonstrated the potential to attract significant crowds.

However, operating a championship across several continents brings considerable logistical and financial demands.

International freight, travel, venue commitments, television production, rider and team participation, and local promotion all require substantial investment.

An international championship also depends on continuity. Teams need confidence to commit resources, venues need certainty around event dates, and spectators need assurance that the events they purchase tickets to attend will actually take place.

The premature conclusion of the 2026 season raises obvious questions about how quickly those relationships and that confidence can be rebuilt, even if the current investment negotiations ultimately prove successful.

There is also the question of what place World Supercross can realistically occupy in an already crowded international racing calendar.

The championship has attempted to carve out a position alongside the established AMA Supercross and SuperMotocross programmes, attracting prominent American-based riders while offering substantial prize money and opportunities to compete internationally.

However, building a commercially sustainable world championship requires more than securing a handful of high-profile competitors. It needs sufficient depth in the rider line-up, reliable television and streaming audiences, commercially viable events and, ultimately, promoters and investors prepared to underwrite the considerable costs involved.

Those challenges are hardly unique to World Supercross, but the events of recent weeks demonstrate the difficulty of making the international model work.

For now, the future of the FIM World Supercross Championship remains uncertain.

What had been promoted as an ambitious six-round international championship has ended after a solitary, weather-shortened event in Canada.

Whether 2026 ultimately proves to be a temporary interruption or a more fundamental turning point in the World Supercross project will depend on developments over the coming months.

The promoter has promised further information, but has offered no timetable for when an announcement concerning 2027 might be forthcoming.