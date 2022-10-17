Maxima SC1 Clear Coat Spray

If you’re looking to keep your bike in tip-top shape, check out the Maxima SC1 Clear Coat Spray, which will restore to your bike that like-new shine.

SC1 high gloss coating is formulated to protect and bring out the best in multiple surfaces including plastic, vinyl, rubber and carbon fiber, making it an ideal option for the majority of surfaces.

Water-resistant formulation is safe for use on gloss or matte finishes and makes the clean-up process easier by forming a durable coating that repels mud, dirt and debris. That means an easier clean each time.

SC1 can be applied and left untouched or allowed to set before being buffed to a dry sheen, leaving a long-lasting lustre, for those who want to use it like a polish.

Maxima SC1 Clear Coat Spray advantages

Restores factory shine and color

Fresh Clean Scent

Safe on all finishes

Excellent mud and debris release when left on surface wet

Leaves a dry, long lasting luster

For the best results follow these tips: For a non-greasy, brilliant sheen, spray on surface, let setup and then wipe off excess. To create a barrier against mud and other debris from sticking, spray on surface and leave wet.

For best performance, first clean and prepare area with Maxima BIO Wash or a similar product.

Maxima SC1 Clear Coat Spray can be purchased for $24.95 RRP for a 340 ml can.