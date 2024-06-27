Mectronik ban deferred after NST hearing

Late last month, May 31, Motorcycling Australia banned the use of the Mectronik ECU in the Australian Supersport Championship by removing it from the ‘Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List’.

The Stop & Seal Yamaha YZF-R6, raced by Tom Toparis, had been fitted with a Mectronik ECU for this season. At the most recent ASBK round, Stop & Seal entered five Supersport bikes and a single Superbike entrant. Stop & Seal also sponsors several other riders across the various categories.

If you want a concise background on the issue, I suggest you read this piece by Anthony Mariniello.

The category rules had stated that the use of the Mectronik YMER6WSS ECU is allowed on 2017-18 model bikes, as Yamaha had nominated the Mectronik unit as their ECU for that season. Cru Halliday raced with the Mectronik ECU in his championship-winning 2018 season.

Since then, the Mectronik ECU has also been used sporadically, but it was mainly done under the radar, with riders and teams playing their cards close to their chests. However, this year, the use of the Mectronik ECU has been met with much teeth-gnashing and conflict in the pits.

That eventually led to a petition seeking to ban the use of the Mectronik ECU in the 2024 Australian Supersport Championship. This request had been lodged under the ‘Performance Balancing’ clause in the ASBK Sporting Regulations.

Ultimately, that petition was successful, and the Mectronik ECU was banned, effective May 31, 2024.

Motorcycling Australia Rationale

“The Rules and Technical Committee in consultation with the Australian Road Race Commission have decided to rescind the homologation of the Mektronic YMER6WSS Yamaha R6 ECU and remove it from the approved Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU list. It was determined by the Rules and Technical Committee that the ECU in question has features that provide an advantage and in the interest of fair and even competition that the ability to use this ECU has been removed.”

Stop & Seal Team Owner Robbie Bolger told MCNews.com.au that he would not be taking the decision lying down.

On Wednesday, Stop and Seal entered a National Sports Tribunal Pre Hearing hosted by Glenn Turnor, Interim Principal Case Manager & Counsel at the NST, in the matter titled ‘Stop & Seal Pty Ltd v Motorcycling Australia’.

M.A. was asked to provide evidence as to the methods used to reach their decision to rescind the approval of the YMER6WSS ECU from the Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List for SBK and SS classes. We have been told that Motorcycling Australia’s legal representative chose not to expand on any deliberations or reasoning for the decision. M.A. was then given 24 hours to produce such evidence, and the matter was adjourned until today. Proceedings continued today, Thursday, before M.A. chose to defer the original determination regarding the ECU, as detailed in the M.A. statement included below.

Motorcycling Australia Information Bulletin #2062 Affected Discipline:

Road Race. Information Pertains to:

The Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List. Current Rules:

Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List 2024 V3. When version 3 of the of the Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List for SBK and SS classes was released, the YMER6WSS ECU listed in version 2 was removed. New Rules:

Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List 2024 V4. Version 4 of the Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List for SBK and SS classes reinstates the YMER6WSS ECU on to the list of approved ECU’s. Rationale:

After further investigation, it has been determined to defer the original determination removing the YMER6WSS ECU from the Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List for SBK and SS classes. The initial determination although valid and within power has been deferred in the best interests of the Sport. A complete review of the approved list has been scheduled for the end of the 2024 season and until this review is completed, it has been determined to reinstate the YMER6WSS ECU to the list. The Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List will be updated to reflect this bulletin and the online versions will be available at www.ma.org.au and the ASBK & MA websites. Effective from:

Immediately.

The next round of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, is scheduled for the weekend of July 12-14 at Morgan Park.

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 130 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 103 3 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 102 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 102 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 99 6 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 97 7 Marcus HAMOD Honda 76 8 Corey TURNER Yamaha 71 9 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 71 10 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha 64 11 Mark CHIODO Honda 64 12 Brandon DEMMERY Kawasaki 60 13 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 60 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 58 15 Hayden NELSON Kawasaki 53 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 28 17 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 26 18 Corey SNOWSILL Yamaha 24 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 24 20 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 24 21 Sean CONDON Yamaha 23 22 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 18 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 15 24 Hunter FORD Yamaha 12 25 Zach JOHNSON Yamaha 12 26 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 10 27 John QUINN Yamaha 9 28 Noel MAHON Yamaha 9 29 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha 4 30 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki 1

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar