2022 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

More details about Moto Guzzi’s V100 Mandello are now available – apart from local pricing and arrival in Australia – with questions about performance finally answered.

The V100 Mandello is a number of firsts for the brand, starting with the inclusion of adaptive aerodynamics, as well as fitting semi-active suspension, an IMU and cornering ABS, plus quick-shift. An even greater change in some ways is the use of liquid-cooling, something that Moto Guzzi have kept away from as long as possible but have adopted largely to meet ever increasing emissions standards.

The Mandello will run a compact 90 degree transverse V-twin with a 1042 cc capacity, and is actually shorter than the motor in the V85 TT, while boasting significantly more performance.

Cylinder heads have been rotated 90 degrees and the exhausts exit out of the sides of the heads, instead of towards the front of the bike, with the radiator now taking up that forward facing real-estate.

The figure everyone has been waiting for is the 115 hp. Torque peaks at 105 Nm but the vast majority of that is available from just 3500 rpm, with the red-line at 9500 rpm.

A wet sump lubrication system is run, as well as a hydraulically controlled wet clutch, as had been spotted on the earlier images released.

The V100 Mandells boasts an almost 50 per cent increase in power over the V85 TT for a point of comparison, while torque is up by 30 per cent. Those wishing for a higher performance Moto Guzzi look to have their wish granted.

Moto Guzzi also highlight the single-sided swingarm, with shaft final drive for less maintenance, and run without a linkage when it comes to the rear suspension.

A steel tube frame that’s mainly hidden away behind the bodywork runs to a wheelbase of 1486 mm.

Pillion get what looks like a well padded seat with grab handles and good ergonomics.

The adaptive aerodynamics can reduce air pressure on the rider by 22 per cent according to Moto Guzzi, giving the level of wind protection you’d expect from a larger touring machine. The front screen is electronically adjustable.

A 17.5 litre fuel tank incorporates the aerodynamic system, which actually works automatically, adjusting according to speed and riding mode.

Electronics comprise a RbW system, now matched to a Marelli 11MP ECU and six-axis IMU, which provides cornering ABS, cruise control, ride modes, three engine maps, four levels of traction control and three levels of engine braking. The electronics also control the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension which adapts to the conditions.

Everything is displayed via a 5 inch TFT, with full LED lighting including an active cornering lighting system, which bends the lights into the corner – again making use of the IMU data.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello will arrive in two forms, with the up-spec version running the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension and adding the quickshift, heated grips and stock multimedia platform.

We’ll have to wait a little longer for the specific Australian availability and pricing schedule.