Harley-Davidson Dealer of the Year awards

Morgan & Wacker Harley-Davidson Brisbane, has been named by Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand as Overall Winner – Dealer of the Year 2022.

Morgan & Wacker, established in Brisbane in 1917, is the second-oldest Harley-Davidson Dealer in the world, the oldest Harley dealer outside the USA, and Australia’s oldest motorcycle dealership.

Morgan & Wacker provides its customers with the full range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles from its beautiful Newstead dealership.

The ANZ Dealer of the Year receives a $20,000 AUD contribution towards their business.

The Harley-Davidson ANZ Dealer of the Year (DOTY) rewards excellence across all areas of dealership operations.

Dealers are assessed across a strict criterion including:

Customer satisfaction

Business reporting

Marketing and events

Commitment to training

Sales, service, parts, accessories, and general merchandise performance

Alongside the Harley-Davidson Dealer of the Year, the other 2022 category winners were: