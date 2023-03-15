Harley-Davidson Dealer of the Year awards
Morgan & Wacker Harley-Davidson Brisbane, has been named by Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand as Overall Winner – Dealer of the Year 2022.
Morgan & Wacker, established in Brisbane in 1917, is the second-oldest Harley-Davidson Dealer in the world, the oldest Harley dealer outside the USA, and Australia’s oldest motorcycle dealership.
Morgan & Wacker provides its customers with the full range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles from its beautiful Newstead dealership.
The ANZ Dealer of the Year receives a $20,000 AUD contribution towards their business.
The Harley-Davidson ANZ Dealer of the Year (DOTY) rewards excellence across all areas of dealership operations.
Dealers are assessed across a strict criterion including:
- Customer satisfaction
- Business reporting
- Marketing and events
- Commitment to training
- Sales, service, parts, accessories, and general merchandise performance
Alongside the Harley-Davidson Dealer of the Year, the other 2022 category winners were:
- Large Category Winner: Harley-Heaven Dandenong
- Medium Category: Geelong Harley-Davidson
- Compact/Small Category – equal winners:
Bundaberg Harley-Davidson
Gleeson’s Twin City Harley-Davidson
- Dealer Tenure Awards
45 years – Richardson’s Harley-Davidson
40 years Harbour City Harley-Davidson
35 years Quick Fix Harley-Davidson
25 Years Great Southern Motorcycles