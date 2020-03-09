Moto News Weekly for March 10, 2020

What happened this week

Marchbanks claims career first 250SX win

Tomac & Roczen battle it out at Daytona

Kailub Russell takes second GNCC victory in row at 2020 Wild Boar

Herlings & Vialle top MXGP Round 2 in Netherlands

Larissa Papenmeier secures WMX win at Valkenswaard

Bastian Boegh Damm wins EMX250 opener

Todd Waters & Michael Driscoll talk AORC E2

Team Australia revealed For Junior Tri-Nations Cup

2020 American Flat Track Contingency Program Breaks $3M

2021 Aussie Speedway Championships calendar released

Marchbanks claims career first 250SX win

For full results see:

Tomac wins Daytona Supercross | Marchbanks top 250

Prior to the headlining 450SX main event, the 250SX main was won by Garrett Marchbanks, who rode a holeshot start to an early, sizable lead and a dominating victory – the first of his career in 250SX competition. Honda riders Chase Sexton and Jeremy Martin finished second and third.

Garrett Marchbanks – P1

“I hadn’t gotten a holeshot in I don’t know how long, I rode smart, after I got out front I rode some good laps. You know, [it’s] don’t look back [at that point], just keep on going.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“Daytona done and over with! Didn’t really feel like myself on the bike all day but I did feel better for the night show! P2 on the night which is good for how I felt! Back to work this week! Thankful to do this stuff for a job.”

Outside the top three RJ Hampshire managed to maintained third for a majority of the race but he ended up tweaking his knee in a corner and ultimately lost ground with two laps to go, finishing fourth on the day Hampshire now sits third overall with four rounds remaining in the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship.

RJ Hampshire – P4

“Obviously I would have liked to finish on the podium but all-in-all, I’m pretty happy with how tonight went,” Hampshire said. “While I was running third, I dabbed my leg in a corner and it gave me a stinger on my knee, which kind of caused me to mess up the rhythm a couple of laps and [Jeremy] Martin was able to get around me. With the track being as high-speed as it was, I made the decision to be smart and take fourth so I could move on to Indy and get better results.”

Shane McElrath completed the top five as top Yamaha, with Pierce Brown sixth, Jo Shimoda seventh, and Enzo Lopes, Jalek Swoll and Cedric Soubevras round out the top ten respectively.

Shane McElrath – P5

“I felt great all day and had a great night going! I got together with another rider early on and we both ended up going down. I was pushing hard to come back and catch the lead group and then I ended up going down again. I’m happy with my riding, just sometimes things don’t go your way. We will be back!”

Bike Week At DAYTONA continues at Daytona International Speedway through March 15, highlighted by the March 14 doubleheader featuring the 79th Daytona 200 and the Daytona TT.

250 SX Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Int 1 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki 14 2 Chase Sexton Honda +2.019 3 Jeremy Martin Honda +11.051 4 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +15.567 5 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha +27.502 6 Pierce Brown KTM +44.636 7 Jo Shimoda Honda +52.924 8 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +55.706 9 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +1:13.790 10 Cedric Soubeyras Husqvarna +1:14.759 11 Jordan Bailey Honda 13 Laps 12 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki +0.836 13 Grant Harlan Honda +7.447 14 Jace Owen Honda +11.144 15 Justin Starling Honda +15.794 16 Curren Thurman KTM +20.103 17 Chase Marquier Honda +29.127 18 Carter Halpain Yamaha +33.595 19 Dustin Winter KTM +39.62 20 Justin Rodbell Yamaha +40.329 21 Joshua Hill Yamaha +44.397 22 Jordon Smith Kawasaki DNF

250SX Standings (Top 20)

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 98 2 Shane Mcelrath 88 3 Rj Hampshire 80 4 Garrett Marchbanks 79 5 Jeremy Martin 65 6 Jo Shimoda 60 7 Enzo Lopes 51 8 Jordon Smith 48 9 Joshua Hill 43 10 Jalek Swoll 42 11 Jordan Bailey 41 12 Cedric Soubeyras 35 13 Joey Crown 31 14 Jace Owen 26 15 Nick Gaines 24 16 James Decotis 24 17 Pierce Brown 23 18 Lorenzo Locurcio 20 19 John Short 19 20 Justin Starling 18

Tomac & Roczen battle it out at Daytona

For full results see:

Tomac wins Daytona Supercross | Marchbanks top 250

Victory did not come easily for Eli Tomac at the Daytona Supercross, who fell behind Ken Roczen early in the 20-minute/plus one lap main event, with the gap growing to nearly nine seconds at one point. With just less than two minutes left before the white-flag lap, Tomac completed a long, steady comeback by taking the lead when Roczen’s Honda bobbled slightly in a tight turn and he nearly went down.

Ken Roczen rallied to finish second, only 0.707 seconds behind, while defending series champion Cooper Webb, also from Clermont, finished third on his KTM bike. The 1-2-3 finish mirrored the current standings in 450SX class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Eli Tomac – P1

“Tonight it was just a little bit of patience in the beginning because the pace was hard early on. Somewhere about halfway I realized I had to get going and make the moves and the passes. It was tough to make up the time. Gosh, that was close. Big night. We’re in a really good spot in the points, a spot we haven’t been in. So, we’ll just keep trucking along.”

Ken Roczen – P2

“Tonight went well and I’m happy to come away with a second. My starts have been really good lately, and that continued today in both the heat and the main. When I got out front, I knew I needed to try and lay down some good laps to get a cushion. In the middle of the race I kind of switched up my lines a little, and it didn’t work too well. Eli was coming quick and closed in on me. I made a mistake and tipped over in a turn, which cost me the lead. Even after that happened, it was important for me not to give up and stay right behind him. We were putting down a good pace at the end there, and I think if I had another lap, I could’ve tried to battle back for the lead. I tried my hardest though, and in the end, it wasn’t good enough for a win. I’m really happy with the consistency that we’re bringing every weekend, and with my starts and overall riding. We’re still in a good position for the rest of the season.”Outside the top three, Cooper Webb grabbed a top-five start and raced his way into third by lap three. Determined to reach the lead battle, Webb diligently climbed into second, setting his sights on the leader ahead. He made a couple of mistakes and lost the second-place spot with six laps to go, but he maintained a solid pace in the final laps to secure his seventh podium finish of the season with third.”

Cooper Webb – P3

“I felt like I put myself in a good position – I was in second and a little way back and Eli [Tomac] was able to get me. I started making a lot of mistakes and let him get away. It’s good to be on the podium, so I’m stoked on that but I’m going to work this week. I think I’m at a point where I’ve finally healed up good enough to try to contend, so I’ll take the podium but I really want to get another win.”

Jason Anderson led the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team efforts in the 450SX class, qualifying in the top five and going on to finish fourth in the main event after the early holeshot and dicing for the podium, before dropping to fourth on lap 11, a position he maintained.

Jason Anderson – P4

“My weekend went alright, the heat race went well, I almost got into the lead there but I ended up finishing second. In the main, I got the holeshot and fell back to fourth but I pushed forward and almost had third. All-in-all it, was a good race for me and I just have to keep racing out there with the boys.”

Justin Barcia completed the top five, as top Yamaha, followed by Aaron Plessinger, while Dean Wilson was seventh.

Justin Barcia

“I felt like I should have had a stronger result, but there were some positives to take from tonight. My starts were much better, so that was a good thing. We just struggled with setup all day. We were trying to adapt to the track and find that happy place, I just never found it. I rode well in my Heat race. The track was pretty smooth, but in the Main Event the track roughened up and I was just a little bit uncomfortable. Aaron and I battled for a while. It was a fun race, but I expected a lot more of myself. I felt like I should have had a better result, but we have to take the positives. I had good starts and qualified pretty well today, which was something that has hurt us. So we’re going to take the positives moving into next weekend at Indy and get back on top.”

Aaron Plessinger

“The night was great. I got off to a really great start in the Heat race. I held Kenny (Roczen) off for a couple laps, but he got by me. Then Barcia and I were going at it for a little bit but I was able to hold him off and finish second. I got off to another great start in the Main, but then a few guys got by me. I held the pace for a little bit, but it was gnarly out there! It was rough, rutted, and sandy. I almost fell down a couple times and got head shake a couple times as well. It definitely holds up to its name of being the toughest supercross race. Barcia got me with a few laps to go and I finished sixth. We’re making strides towards the front. I finished up eighth two weeks ago, seventh last weekend, and now sixth. I’m just plugging away. The bike’s coming together really nice. I think before we know it we’ll be up on the podium.”

Malcolm Stewart was eighth, Justin Hill ninth and Justin Brayton completed the top ten. Aussie Chad Reed was 13th.

450 SX Main Event

Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Gap 1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki 18 2 Ken Roczen Honda +0.707 3 Cooper Webb KTM +10.59 4 Jason Anderson Husqvarna +11.205 5 Justin Barcia Yamaha +32.436 6 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha +34.412 7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +35.706 8 Malcolm Stewart Honda +46.452 9 Justin Hill Honda +53.884 10 Justin Brayton Honda +1m03.771 11 Vince Friese Honda +1m05.550 12 Benny Bloss KTM 17 Laps 13 Chad Reed Honda +11.721 14 Martin Davalos KTM +14.385 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +31.37 16 Ryan Sipes KTM +35.308 17 Henry Miller KTM +44.833 18 Ryan Breece Suzuki +46.957 19 Adam Enticknap Suzuki +47.417 20 Daniel Herrlein KTM +1m14.280 21 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki 7 Laps 22 Blake Baggett KTM DNF

450SX Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 226 2 Ken Roczen 223 3 Cooper Webb 197 4 Justin Barcia 195 5 Jason Anderson 170 6 Malcolm Stewart 152 7 Justin Hill 141 8 Justin Brayton 129 9 Dean Wilson 129 10 Adam Cianciarulo 128 11 Aaron Plessinger 125 12 Blake Baggett 109 13 Vince Friese 108 14 Zach Osborne 105 15 Martin Davalos 92 16 Tyler Bowers 60 17 Chad Reed 49

Russell takes second GNCC victory in row at 2020 Wild Boar

Round two of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) – the Moose Racing Wild Boar event, concluded on Sunday, and Kailub Russell came away with his second consecutive win of the 2020 season, and his fourth win in the state of Florida.

As the race got underway it was K. Russell jumping out to grab the All Balls Racing $250 XC1 Holeshot Award. K. Russell would set the pace, and begin to place a gap over the rest of the field. By the halfway point of the race Russell would have over a minute lead, and as the checkered flag flew K. Russell would capture the win by over two minutes.

Josh Strang worked his way through the pack of hungry XC1 Open Pro riders to claim second overall. After a dead last start in the class, Strang would have his work cut out for him. On the opening lap Strang would come through timing and scoring in the eighth place position, but he would put his head down and begin chipping away. As the white flag came out Strang was up to third overall, but he wasn’t done there. He began to apply the pressure to second, and would make the pass stick just miles before the checkered flag.

Coming through to take third overall in the Florida sand was Ricky Russell. After starting the race mid-pack, Russell began to charge and start making passes towards the front. Russell would battle his way up to third and then second by the fourth lap. However, a charging Strang was behind him and ready to battle throughout the entire last two laps. Russell would be unable to hold him off on the final lap, and just a couple corners away from the finish would suffer a crash. However, Russell would be able to remount his motorcycle without losing too much time and take the checkered flag.

Jordan Ashburn would find himself back in fourth, while Andrew DeLong would come through fifth, ahead of Todd Kellett. Tyler Medaglia was seventh, Grant Baylor eighth and rounding out the top 10 in the XC1 Open Pro class were Evan Earl and Layne Michael.

Steward Baylor Jr. he would have bad luck strike him this round, as he was only able to complete one lap of racing.

Earning his first-ever XC2 250 Pro class victory was Jonathan Girroir. At the halfway point Girroir would make the pass for the lead and not look back. He would focus on trying to place a gap over the rest of the field, and better his overall finishing position. Girroir would come through to take his first win by 25 seconds.

Round one’s XC2 winner, Mike Witkowski made his way into the lead early in the race. Witkowski would lead the first half of the race, falling back to second after the third lap of racing. Witkowski remained focused and would try to make a comeback and overtake that number one spot once again. However, time would expire and Witkowski would come through second in the XC2 250 Pro class. As Witkowski and Girroir head into round three, they are currently tied in the points standings.

Craig DeLong would find himself battling back from a mid-pack starting position. DeLong made the necessary passes as the race wore one, and found himself sitting third in the class within striking distance of second. DeLong made the move to second as the white flag came out, but Witkowski was on a mission and would make the pass back into second before the finish line. DeLong rounded out the XC2 class podium in third, and a seventh overall finishing position.

It was Zack Hayes taking home his second-straight FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am class victory at the Wild Boar GNCC. Hayes would come through 10th on the opening lap of racing, but would begin picking off the competition one-by-one as the race wore on. By the time the white flag flew, Hayes found himself sitting in second and within striking distance of first. When the checkered flag flew, it was Hayes coming through to take the win.

Jake Froman made his way into the second place position on lap four, and would battle throughout the remaining laps to hold onto his podium finish. Nathan Ferderer also made his way onto the FMF XC3 podium with a third in the class.

Brody Johnson brought home his second-straight Top Amateur honors award with a 19th overall and first in the 250 A class. Coming through second as top amateur and first in the Open A class was Chase Hayes with a 32nd overall finishing position. Earning second in Open A and third as a top amateur was Alex Lugar with a 33nd overall finishing position.

In the WXC class during the 10 a.m. race it was Becca Sheets earning her second-straight overall and WXC class win for 2020. Sheets didn’t get off to the greatest start, but she managed to move herself into the lead early on in the race and pull a gap against the rest of the group. Sheets would end up crashing into palmettos and would be forced to push herself once again to regain the gap she had before. Sheets would cross the finish line first, 58 seconds ahead of the competition.

Tayla Jones had a come from behind story in Florida. Jones had a mechanical issue before the start of the race, forcing her to pull to the sidelines as the other WXC riders took off. Once the problem was fixed Jones took off behind the Sportsman A riders, working her way through the pack she began to pick off riders one-by-one and steadily move up through the ranks. Jones made her way up to the second place position by the time the checkered flag flew, making it her second-straight second place finish.

Coming third was Mackenzie Tricker. Tricker and Sheets would battle back and forth for majority of the day, as Jones closed the gap on them. Tricker would be unable to hold off Jones, but would manage to earn the last podium position in Florida.

The 2020 GNCC Season heads to Washington, Georgia for The Specialized General GNCC next weekend, March 14 and 15.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Kailub Russell (KTM) Josh Strang (KAW) Ricky Russell (HQV) Jordan Ashburn (KAW) Andrew DeLong (HON) Todd Kellett (YAM) Tyler Medaglia (KAW) Grant Baylor (SHR) Evan Earl (KAW) Layne Michael (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Kailub Russell (60) Josh Strang (46) Ricky Russell (46) Jordan Ashburn (33) Michael Witkowski (31) Jonathan Girroir (28) Craig DeLong (25) Cody Barnes (20) Steward Baylor Jr. (18) Grant Baylor (15)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Johnathan Girroir (KTM) Mike Witkowski (YAM) Craig DeLong (HQV) Cody Barnes (BET) Evan Smith (HQV) Jesse Ansley (KTM) Liam Draper (KTM) Tegan Temple (KTM) Thorn Devlin (BET) Simon Johnson (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Mike Witkowski (55) Jonathan Girroir (55) Craig DeLong (42) Cody Barnes (33) Jonathan Johnson (28) Liam Draper (28) Evan Smith (25) Jesse Ansley (25) Thorn Devlin (24) Simon Johnson (22)

Herlings & Vialle top MXGP Round 2 in Netherlands

The weekend at the sand pit that is Valkenswaard has come to an end, as Red Bull KTM Factory riders Jeffrey Herlings and Tom Vialle dominate the MXGP and MX2 classes at the MXGP of The Netherlands. KTM Factory now leave round two of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship with two red plates as they lead both championships.

For full results & report see:

Herlings wins MXGP of Netherlands | Beaton fourth in MX2

Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser shared the MXGP race wins, with a win a-piece, while both also claimed a second place to tie on 47-points, with the overall victory going to Herlings. Arminas Jasikonis was third overall thanks to consistent podium places in third.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“This was one of the most difficult Valkenswaard wins. Tim did a great job but it was important for us to think about the overall than the 1-1 and to not lose points. This was a good GP for us. Going to Argentina I hope we can find some good weather! It has been two in a row now with rain! We’ll try to make the best of the situation there and go again for a podium spot.”

Tim Gajser – P2

“I’m super happy, especially after what happened yesterday and that giving me the outside gate pick. Thankfully I managed to get two good starts and that helped me out massively. I made a lot of quick passes in that first race and then got out front and controlled the race. In the second moto I was behind Jeffrey and we were both pushing hard, unfortunately I got roosted pretty badly and that hindered my vision a bit but overall I’m really happy with the weekend and I can’t wait to get to the next race.”

Arminas Jasikonis – P3

“It feels great to finish on the podium, especially so early in the season and after things didn’t go so well at Matterley last week. To bounce back with a top-three result is a real boost for myself and the whole team. We all knew how important a good qualifying result would be here, because being on the outside of the start isn’t a good place to be at Valkenswaard. I rode a smart qualifying race and things came together perfectly. It was a great feeling being the first rider to roll onto the start for today’s opening moto, but I also realised that I needed to put everything together again and get another good result. I got an ok start in that first race and managed to complete a safe first lap and was sat in third. I felt good but it was so easy to make mistakes, especially later in the race when visibility wasn’t so good and there were a lot of lapped riders to pass. I took things a little steadier towards the end, but it was great to get third. Race two was strange because when I was behind Tim, I knew I was in a good place for an overall podium result. I wanted to push harder but knew I couldn’t afford any mistakes. I did crash, and some laps later changed my goggles, but everything worked out perfectly and I got third again. We didn’t change anything for this GP, we just kept working hard, so we’ll just keep on working as we have been and try and back this result up with another strong result in Argentina.”

Tony Cairoli – P4

“Valkenswaard is a race where we struggle a bit but with some experience we could come away with 4th overall, which is good and in spite of the conditions and my knee. I wasn’t comfortable and it wasn’t the best for a track where you need to attack. In the end we have to be happy even if this is not the result that we normally want. We know in the first races we have to stay in the top five. Let’s hope in Argentina the race will be a bit more flowing with some more places to pass. Today was a very difficult track.”

HRC’s Mitch Evans was ulucky as he was involved in a multi-rider incident that left the Australian rider with a dislocated right-shoulder. It was an unfortunate end for Evans who was battling inside the top 10 when it happened and had been showing good speed during the weekend. He will have an MRI to assess the injury, and that will also give a more accurate timeline for his recovery.

Mitch Evans

“Really disappointed to be leaving here with my arm in a sling, without even managing to complete a lap. I got landed on by another rider in the downhill, which then sent me into a third rider and then I was thrown off the bike. I’ve never dislocated my shoulder before so it was quite painful but we got it put back in and now I have to have an MRI just to see exactly what damage there is. I’m hoping it won’t be too serious though and I’ll be back riding soon, and I’m already looking forward to getting back out there.”

MXGP of Netherlands Results

Pos. Rider R1 R2 Overall 1 Herlings, Jeffrey 22 25 47 2 Gajser, Tim 25 22 47 3 Jasikonis, Arminas 20 20 40 4 Cairoli, Antonio 14 16 30 5 Van Horebeek, Jeremy 13 15 28 6 Desalle, Clement 15 13 28 7 Coldenhoff, Glenn 12 14 26 8 Paulin, Gautier 16 10 26 9 Prado, Jorge 18 8 26 10 Simpson, Shaun 0 18 18

MX2

In MX2 Tom Vialle took the overall win with a 2-1 result for 47-points, while Maxime Reanux was second with a consistent 3-3. Jago Geerts was third going 1-7.

Leading the Australians, Jed Beaton put in a strong showing for fourth overall in the MX2 class, going 6-2, and narrowly missing out on the podium overall – by just two-points.

Fellow Aussie Nathan Crawford also put in a strong showing claiming 14 championship points in 12th overall, with a 17-11 result. Bailey Malkiewicz went 25-12 for nine championship points and was 17th overall.

Tom Vialle – P1

A really good weekend for me and I’m really happy with the result. I took two holeshots and led almost the whole moto but then I had a small problem with my goggles and I didn’t want to take too many risks. I was really motivated for the second moto and went full gas in the first laps to make a gap. I was quite far ahead by the end. I’m happy to have the red plate. We still have a long way to go, and now I’m looking forward to Argentina.”

Jago Geerts – P3

“I didn’t have the best start in the first race, but I made some good passes on the first laps and after 15 minutes I was in second place and hunting Tom (Vialle). I managed to pass him and take the win, the track was really tough, but it was a good race for me. In the second heat, I had a really big crash in the first turn, and I hit my ribs and I couldn’t breathe. I started more than 1-minute down, but I got back to seventh, so I could still stand on the podium. I am already looking forward to Argentina where I can take some revenge.”

Jed Beaton – P4

“It’s been another good GP for me but like at Matterley I’m a little disappointed not to be on the podium. But that’s on me as I made a mistake in the first moto. Overall, my riding’s good, I just have to keep it on two wheels to get it on the podium. The sand is so soft and heavy here at Valkenswaard that a small mistake can quickly become a big mistake, but it’s been good to show that my speed in the sand is good. I gated really well and felt good in the first race and went from third to second in a couple of corners and started to chase Vialle. I then made a small mistake and ran off track slightly, hitting a sign and tipping over. I dropped some places, but I was pleased enough to finish with a decent result. In the second race there was a crash right in front of me, but I still got a decent start. I really focused on not making any mistakes and although it was tough with vision near the end of the race, I got a great second place result, which was a positive way to end the GP.”

Ben Watson – P5

“This weekend was a lot better for me. I struggled a bit at the beginning of the weekend because the track was really heavy, and I am still missing a bit of bike time. These are not easy conditions to build back into racing, but I managed to take two good starts and build from there. It’s a nice step forward from Matterley.”

MX2 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom 22 25 47 2 Renaux, Maxime 20 20 40 3 Geerts, Jago 25 14 39 4 Beaton, Jed 15 22 37 5 Watson, Ben 16 18 34 6 Mewse, Conrad 14 12 26 7 Olsen, Thomas Kjer 10 15 25 8 Sydow, Jeremy 7 13 20 9 Hofer, Rene 18 0 18 10 Laengenfelder, Simon 0 16 16 11 Harrison, Mitchell 11 4 15 12 Crawford, Nathan 4 10 14 13 Vaessen, Bas 13 0 13 14 Roosiorg, Hardi 6 6 12 15 Haarup, Mikkel 12 0 12 16 Boisrame, Mathys 0 11 11 17 Malkiewicz, Bailey 0 9 9

Larissa Papenmeier secures WMX win at Valkenswaard

Larissa Papenmeier secured her first overall victory of the season and she did so in style with a 3-1 result here in Valkenswaard for round two of the Women’s Motocross World Championship!

In the opening race of the weekend, the WMX class saw a new winner, as Kiara Fontanesi rode her way to first position around the rough sand of Valkenswaard. Fontanesi had a good start in race one and led every lap of the race to secure her first victory of 2020. Meanwhile beginning in second was Nancy Van De Ven who battled with Larissa Papenmeier for the majority of the race, with the two riders briefly swapping positions.

Duncan followed behind in a distant fourth and tried to stay ahead of Shana van der Vlist, who finished fifth, with Line Dam in sixth place.

In race two, it was the Yamaha of Papenmeier who got a good jump out of the gate and led the way into the first corner. The German was followed by DRT Kawasaki rider, Courtney Duncan, Lynn Valk, Tahlia Jade O’Hare and Nancy Van De Ven, meanwhile race one winner Fontanesi was down in eight position.

Bad luck for BUD Racing Team’s Amandine Verstappen who crashed out in the opening lap. She did re-join the race but was three laps down from the leaders and finished in 36th.

Meanwhile the battle was on out front, with Valk making a swift move on the championship leader, but Duncan didn’t let Valk run away for long, as she passed her back on the next lap. Fontanesi was also making moves, as she was already in 6th and charging to for O’Hare. Jumping big over the IPONE jump and passing the Australian rider on lap 2.

Van De Ven then made a move on fellow Dutch rider, Valk, passing the Yamaha rider in the exact same spot that Fontanesi made a pass on O’Hare.

While Papenmeier continued to lead and made her way through traffic, both Duncan and Van De Ven were able to get closer. Moments later Van De Ven squeezed past Duncan, who was also battling back markers. Then Van De Ven charged for Papenmeier as she went after the race win. Though this ended badly, with the Dutch rider going down with 2 minutes and 2 laps to go, giving up her chance to battle for the overall.

In the end it was Papenmeier who was victorious, also taking the overall win here in the Netherlands. Second in the race was Duncan followed by Van De Ven and Fontanesi.

Larissa Papenmeier

“It was awesome. Second heat I took the holeshot and I just pulled away, I felt very good on my bike. I really trained a lot during the winter and I just felt comfortable, I wish to thank my family, my team, my sponsors. The season is long, next stop is in Spain so let’s see what we can do there”.

Courtney Duncan

“It was a difficult weekend for me. From winning a lot lately you realise that losing isn’t fun. I got beaten straight up this weekend and it hurt. Nothing like a little motivation moving forward though. The first moto was not good – I got fourth. They really checked out on me as well. I didn’t have a great feeling but I didn’t do anything stupid. When I wasn’t feeling good, I just took a fourth,” Duncan comments on not trying to force a podium result on her 2020 Kawasaki KX250. Obviously it fired me up. I had a better day and got second. For me, to be able to turn a really bad day around yesterday, to a somewhat good day today, is a real positive. You can’t always win. It was just one of those days and one of those weekends where I got beaten by better competition on the day. I don’t need to worry too much about it, as we knew these conditions were going to be tough for me. The wet heavy sand has never been one of my strong points. I definitely need to work on that area. We are in a good position and we have a big break now, so I can get some solid time in. There’s plenty of positives to take away from the weekend. If you look at last year, I left Valkensward 5 points down and this year I still have a 5-point lead in the championship. We made the best out of a bad weekend.”

WMX Results – Round 2 – The Netherlands

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Papenmeier, Larissa GER YAM 20 25 45 2 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA KTM 25 18 43 3 Van De Ven, Nancy NED YAM 22 20 42 4 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 18 22 40 5 van der Vlist, Shana NED KTM 16 15 31 6 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 14 16 30 7 Dam, Line DEN YAM 15 14 29 8 Van Der Werff, Britt NED SUZ 13 11 24 9 Borchers, Anne GER SUZ 11 12 23 10 Jans-Beken, Britt NED KTM 12 10 22 11 O’Hare, Tahlia Jade AUS KTM 6 13 19 12 Martinez, Mathilde FRA KTM 8 9 17 13 Dahl, Emelie SWE YAM 9 7 16 14 Charroux, Justine FRA YAM 7 3 10 15 Simons, Amber NED KTM 10 0 10

WMX Standings – Round 2 – The Netherlands

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 90 2 Papenmeier, L. GER YAM 85 3 Fontanesi, K. ITA KTM 80 4 Van De Ven, N. NED YAM 78 5 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 66 6 Dam, Line DEN YAM 54 7 van der Vlist, S. NED KTM 50 8 Martinez, M. FRA KTM 39 9 Borchers, Anne GER SUZ 39 10 O’Hare, T. AUS KTM 36

Bastian Boegh Damm wins EMX250 opener

The opening round of the European Championship EMX250 has concluded here in Valkenswaard, with Bastian Boegh Damm leaving the Dutch round as the championship leader.

In race one, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory rider Kay De Wolf who grabbed the holeshot, closely followed by Bastian Boegh Damm of W-Z Racing, but was quickly pushed down to third by Gianluca Facchetti, rider for Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing. Meanwhile Jorgen-Matthias Talviku was in around fourth place. Facchetti tried to muscle his way into the lead in the early stages but Boegh Damm was not going to let that happen.

The next lap saw Facchetti fall from third to sixth, but then two laps later was able to make up for lost time, passing KTM Liamski’s Liam Everts. The Italian followed Isak Gifting towards the leaders, as they caught the back of Talviku who was in second.

On lap nine, Gifting was able to make a move on Talviku for second, with Kay De Wolf moving back up to fourth where he would finish the race. In the end it was Boegh Damm who crossed the finish line in first, 22.743 seconds ahead of Gifting in second and Talviku third.

Race two saw De Wolf take another flyer out of the gate as he led the second race. Gifting was there in close second and at one point made a move on De Wolf, who immediately responded passing the Swedish rider back. Pushing for the lead, Gifting made a mistake and fell a few positions and by lap two it was De Wolf, Team SM Action – M.C.Migliori – J1Racing’s Andrea Adamo, Talviku and Boegh Damm who made up the top 4.

BUD Racing’s Pierre Goupillon was also having a good ride, as he made several attempts to pass Gifting for P5. As Talviku pushed to pass Adamo for second, has a huge crash, which sees the Estonian drop down the order to outside the top 20, allowing Beogh Damm through into 3rd.

12 minutes to go and Boegh Damm flies past Adamo for second place, while Gifting was also looking to do the same. At this point the podium was all to play for as Beogh Damm was on track for 1st overall.

Two laps later and De Wolf continued to lead, but by then he was 16.959 second ahead of Boegh Damm. Talviku was also making a comeback in P19, pushing so score as many points as possible.

Gifting crashed out of 4th with 10 minutes go, allowing Thibault Benistant of Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing to move up a position. A few laps later Benistant continued his racing momentum as he then passed Adamo for P3 with 3 minutes + 2 laps to go. But Adamo doesn’t let go so quickly and the two actually bang bars, before Benistant is able to fully secure the position.

In the end it was Kay De Wolf who officially won the second race, but due to jumping on a waved yellow flag, the young rider was penalised which saw him drop down to P11. This promoted Boegh Damm to the race win, and with that he also took the overall victory. Talviku came back up to 18th place following his crash earlier in the race.

Bastian Boegh Damm

“It’s amazing. In the first heat I had the biggest gap and I just rode my own race while on the second race I had a good start, made some passes even if it was a hard morning as I was a bit sick last night. I’m so happy with my overall. I wish to thank my team as I have a fantastic people behind me”

EMX250 Results – The Netherlands

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Boegh Damm, Bastian DEN KTM 25 25 50 2 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 22 12 34 3 Adamo, Andrea ITA YAM 13 20 33 4 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 10 22 32 5 Florian, Lion GER KTM 16 14 30 6 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 14 15 29 7 Kutsar, Karel EST KTM 12 16 28 8 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 18 10 28 9 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA HUS 9 18 27 10 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST HUS 20 3 23 11 Conijn, Marcel NED KTM 8 13 21 12 Meier, Glen DEN YAM 11 8 19 13 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA YAM 15 0 15 14 Meuwissen, Raf NED HUS 7 6 13 15 Sileika, Tomass LAT KTM 0 11 11

Todd Waters, & Michael Driscoll talk AORC E2

Looking back at Rounds 1 & 2 of the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) it’s easy to see the level of skill in the E2 class for 2020, with a pedigree of talent demonstrated by regulars such as 2019 AORC E2 Champion Daniel Milner and Josh Green who typically hold hostage to first and second places.

But E2 also includes new and familiar faces including 2019 MX Nationals Champion Todd Waters, Jeremy Carpentier, Stefan Granquist, Beau Ralston and bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Team’s Michael Driscoll.

After the challenging conditions of Toowoomba for Rounds 1 & 2 for back-to-back Sprints, the AORC field move south to Dungog, New South Wales (NSW) for a two-day Enduro and based on the jolting results from February, this weekend has got nothing but action and exhilaration in-store.

Coming off a high in Toowoomba where he quietly slid into second place for both opening rounds was Todd Waters.

Todd Waters

“Toowoomba was especially hard because I only got the bike a few weeks prior, so that side of things meant I wasn’t really within my comfort zone but we snagged a good result which was great! Literally, for those first two rounds I parked next to the Husqvarna truck and just had a crack. I am originally from Cairns, where it was quite rocky and sandy where I grew up but these new Off-Road landscapes are a new, big challenge. With MX, the tracks are controlled and watered, so even when we say it’s dusty, it’s really not that dusty. So the dust is really my biggest challenge. I have to think more with my tyres that I’ve ever had to with MX. What I found at Toowoomba was the grass tracks were very hard compared to grassy Motocross tracks, so I changed my tyres halfway through and that made a massive difference. One thing I know how to do is ride a bike, so I’m just going to go out there and give it hell. Hopefully I can get up there with the big boys and make another podium.”

Over on the other side of the pits in trademark Yamaha Blue, Driscoll is subtly brewing up a storm aboard his new bike and among a new class of riders. If Rounds 1 & 2 results are anything to go by, the former EJ champion and 2019 E1 podium regular has a fire in his belly to continue on his ISDE success.

Michael Driscoll

“I feel really comfortable on the bike now, especially since the ISDE where I only had a couple of weeks on the 450 beforehand. I went really well over in Portugal, and I’ve been spending more time on it ever since, so I’m happy with where i’m at. The experience and time at the ISDE was great. You never really forget those moments and although I know I did well over there, I know I can do better. So it has carried over a good vibe into this new season and has pushed me to continue learning on how I can improve. It’s a home feeling heading into the weekend. There’s not a lot I need to change therefore leading into Rounds 3 and 4. The conditions right now are muddy as all hell, so it looks like it’s going to be wet for racing. Hopefully the sun comes out before next weekend but whatever the conditions, I’ll ride to it. Everyone likes a grippy fresh track but I don’t mind any condition. I seem to follow the stacked classes by the looks of it but I’m happy for the challenge. Considering I’m working three days a week and training on top of that, it makes the results that bit sweeter because you know you’re doing well compared to riders who do this every day. You have put those thoughts about being better to the side, because you need to work to keep this going. But again, the results drive home that I’m doing well considering my situation and that makes it even sweeter.”

As we head into Rounds 3 & 4 this weekend for a two-day Enduro, all bets are off as to who will claim those coveted podium positions because as we saw in Toowoomba, experience can be key but raw power, speed and a hunger for gold has the tenacity to trump that nearly every day of the week.

2020 American Flat Track Contingency Program Breaks $3M

American Flat Track announced today a record total for its 2020 American Flat Track Contingency Program. With the season nearing, riders in all three classes of AFT are eligible for a total of over $3,100,000 in contingency offerings.

The American Flat Track Contingency Awards Program is designed to reward riders based on race results and the final championship standings, with participating brands offering cash awards.

Michael Lock – CEO of American Flat Track

“Only a few short years ago, contingency dollars available in AFT struggled to reach $200,000. This record year, with over $3,000,000 on offer is testament to how far the series has come, the confidence level the industry has in the sport and the rapidly rising status of our top performing athletes. I want to thank all the participating brands for putting money into the hands of American Flat Track racers.”

The total funds available for each class are as follows:

$1,685,700 for AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines

$711,100 for AFT Production Twins

$729,250 for AFT Singles

OEMs participating in the 2020 American Flat Track Contingency Program include Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha.

Other participating brands include Arai Helmet, Dainese, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, Motion Pro, S&S Cycle and Vance & Hines.

To help AFT riders take home as many contingency dollars as possible, American Flat Track has created online Contingency Guidelines, which are available in the Competitor Information section of AFT’s website and can be accessed via the following links:

Tickets for the first-ever doubleheader – DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT – at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online.

Team Australia revealed For Junior Tri-Nations Cup

Motorcycling Australia have announced the 10 selected riders to be a part of the Australian Team to compete in the 2020 FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup.

Australia will host the FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup which will see the best junior motocross riders from Australia, New Zealand and France do battle at Horsham, Victoria, April 4-5, 2020, as part of Australia’s premier motocross championship – MX Nationals round 1 and 2.

Each team will consist of a maximum of 10 riders aged 13-17-years-old aboard 125cc motocross bikes, with an FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup individual and team trophy both up for grabs.

The 10 riders and Team Manager selected to fly the green and gold this year are as follows:

Team Australia Junior Tri-Nations Riders Liam Atkinson Jett Burgess-Stevens Jackson Camilleri Hunter Collins Brock Deveson Brock Flynn Ryder Kingsford Jack Mather Charlie Moller Zac Watson

Team Manager Ross Beaton



Newly appointed team manager Ross Beaton for the 2020 FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup is very pleased with the team, sharing, “I am pleased to be appointed the team management role for the FIM Oceania Australian Tri Nations team, I believe a strong team has been selected to line up and compete at the fast approaching event. It is always a pleasure to work with up and coming riders, the depth of Australian riders internationally shows that we have a strong foundation of racing and work ethic here so I am looking forward to seeing the progress the selected riders make in the years to come.”

The races will be inspired by the FIM Junior MX World Championship formats and rules, and will be the perfect lead-up event for these young riders, before the FIM Junior MX World Championships in Greece in August.

2021 Aussie Speedway Championships calendar released

With the 2020 Speedway Solo Season run and won and Sidecars around the corner, Motorcycling Australia has announced the official 2021 Australian Speedway Championships Calendar. The 2021 season will continue to ramp things up, kicking off with five rounds of the Australian Senior Solo Championship running January 3-13, commencing in Gillman, SA before moving north through Victoria and finishing at a new addition to the Championship – Brisbane, QLD.

The Junior Solo Championship will follow straight after, heading down south to South Australia, with the Under 16’s 125cc Individual Championship on the 15th January at Sidewinders, followed by the Under 21’s and Under 16’s 250cc Championship at Gillman. Rounding out the Junior Solo Championships will be the 125cc Teams Championship back at Sidewinders on the 17th January.

Wrapping up the 2021 Speedway Season will see the previously announced Pinjar Park hosting the Junior and Senior Sidecar Championships over the Easter break in April. After successfully hosting the Australian 125cc Championships this year, next year looks like it will be cracker.

Ivan Golding – Australian Track Commission Chair

“It is great to see the Australian Championships expand to QLD next year, we are always looking to grow the Senior Championship and adding a new track to the calendar will only make it stronger! and with the Speedway Championships run over five states next year we are looking forward to a fantastic season, bring speedway to all corners of Australia!”

2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship

TBA – Qualifying Round – TBA, TBA

3rd January – Round 1 – Gillman Speedway SA

5th January – Round 2 – Olympic Park, Mildura VIC

7th January – Round 3 – Diamond Park, Albury Wodonga VIC

9th January – Round 4 – Loxford Park, Kurri Kurri NSW

13th January – Round 5 – Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane QLD

2021 Australian Speedway U21’s & U16’s Championship

14th January – Practice / Qualifying 125cc Sidewinders SA

15th January – Under 16’s – 125cc Individual Championship Sidewinders SA

16th January – Under 21’s Championship Gillman Speedway SA

16th January – Under 16’s 250cc Championship Gillman Speedway SA

17th January – Under 16’s 125cc Teams Championship Sidewinders SA

2021 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championships

April 3rd – Practice and Qualifying Pinjar Park WA

April 4th – Junior & Senior Sidecar Championships Pinjar Park WA

2020 Championship Calendars

2020 AMA Motocross race schedule

May 17 – Hangtown Motocross Classic – Rancho Cordova, CA

May 24 – Fox Raceway National – Pala, CA

May 31 – Thunder Valley National – Lakewood, CO

June 7 – Florida National – Jacksonville, FL

June 21 – High Point National – Mt. Morris, PA

June 28 – Southwick National – Southwick, MA

July 5 – RedBud National – Buchanan, MI

July 19 – Spring Creek National – Millville, MN

July 26 – Washougal National – Washougal, WA

August 16 – Unadilla National – New Berlin, NY

August 23 – Budds Creek National – Mechanicsville, MD

August 30 – Ironman National – Crawfordsville, IN

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Calendar

Jan. 4 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

Jan. 11 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Mo.

Jan. 18 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

Jan. 25 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Feb. 1 – Ringcentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

Feb. 8 – Petco Park, San Diego, Calif.

Feb. 15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Feb. 22 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Feb. 29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

March 7 – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla.

March 14 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianpolis, Ind.

March 21 – Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

March 28 – Centurylink Field, Seattle, Wash.

April 4 – Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Co.

April 18 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

April 25 – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

May 2 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

2020 MXGP Calendar

March 1 – Great Britain, Matterley Basin (EMX125, WMX)

March 8 – The Netherlands, Valkenswaard – (EMX250, WMX)

March 22 – Patagonia, Argentina, Neuquen

April 5 – Trentino I, Pietramurata – (EMX250, EMX 2t)

April 19 – Spain, (TBA) – (EMX125, WMX)

April 26 – Portugal, Agueda – (EMX125, EMX250)

May 10 – France, Saint Jean d’Angely – (EMX125, EMX Open)

May 17 – Italy, Maggiora – (EMX Open, WMX)

May 24 – Germany, Teutschenthal – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 7 – Russia, Orlyonok – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 14 – Latvia, Kegums – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 28 – Indonesia, Jakarta

July 5 – Indonesia, Palembang

July 26 – Czech Republic, Loket – (EMX65, EMX85, EMX 2t)

August 2 – Belgium, Lommel – (EMX125, EMX250)

August 16 – Sweden, Uddevalla – (EMX125, EMX250)

August 23 – Finland, Litti-KymiRing – (EMX125, EMX250, EMX 2t)

September 6 – Turkey, Afyonkarahisar – (EMX Open, WMX)

September 13 – China, (TBA) –

September 20 – Emilia Romagna, Imola – (EMX125, WMX)

September 27 – Motocross of Nations, France, Ernee

2020 American Flat Track

Round 1. March 14: Daytona 200 & TT – Daytona Speedway, FL

Round 2. March 28: Atlanta Short Track – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

Round 3. April 4: Charlotte Half-Mile – Charlotte Speedway, Concord, NC

Round 4. May 2: Texas Half-Mile – Texas Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Round 5. May 9: So-Cal Half-Mile – Perris Speedway, Perris, CA

Round 6. May 16: Sacramento Mile – Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

Round 7. May 30: Red Mile – Red Mile, Lexington, KY

Round 8. June 13: Laconia Short Track – New Hampshire Speedway, Loudon, NH

Round 9. June 20: OKC Mile – Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK

Round 10. June 27: Lima Half-Mile – Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

Round 11. July 4: New York Short Track – Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

Round 12. August 9: Buffalo Chip TT – Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD

Round 13. August 11: Black Hills Half-Mile – Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD

Round 14. August 22: Peoria TT – Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL

Round 15. September 5: Springfield Mile I – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Round 16. September 6: Springfield Mile II – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Round 17. September 12: Williams Grove Half-Mile – Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

Round 18. September 26: Meadowlands Mile* – Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ

2020 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Speedway Calendar

Round 1, January 3 – Kurri Kurri Speedway, Loxford Park NSW

Round 2, January 6 – Diamond Park, Wodonga VIC

Round 3, January 7 – Undera Speedway, Echuca Road, Undera VIC

Round 4, January 9 – Olympic Park, Regina Street, Mildura VIC

Round 5, January 11 – Gillman Speedway, Wilkins Road, Gillman SA

2020 WESS Enduro World Championship Schedule

Round 1: Extreme XL Lagares (Portugal) May 8-10

Round 2: Trefle Lozerien AMV (France) May 21-23

Round 3: Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble (Austria) June 10-14

Round 4: Red Bull 111 Megawatt (Poland ) June TBC

Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs (Romania) July 21-25

Round 6: Tennessee Knockout (USA) August 15-16

Round 7: Hawkstone Park Cross-Country (UK) September TBC

Round 8: Hixpania Hard Enduro (Spain) October TBC

2020 FIM Speedway GP Calendar

May 16 – PZM Warsaw SGP of Poland – Warsaw

May 30 – German SGP – Teterow

June 13 – Czech SGP – Prague

July 18 – Adrian Flux British SGP – Cardiff

July 25 – Swedish SGP – Hallstavik

August 1 – Betard Wroclaw SGP of Poland – Wroclaw

August 15 – Scandinavian SGP – Malilla, Sweden

August 29 – Russian SGP – Togliatti

September 12 – Danish SGP sponsored by ECCO – Vojens

October 3 – Revline Torun SGP of Poland – Torun

2020 Australian Dirt Track Championship dates

April 11-12 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD, North Brisbane Jnr Motorcycle Club

October 17-18 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships Fairburn Park, ACT Motorcycle Club



2020 Australian Track Championship dates

May 16-17 Australian Senior Track Championships Qurindi, Tamworth, NSW, Tamworth Motorcycle Club

September 26-27 Australian Junior Track Championships Gunnedah, NSW Gunnedah Motorcycle Club



2020 Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2: Toowoomba, QLD 22 – 23 February 2020

Round 3 & 4: Dungog, NSW 14 – 15 March 2020

Round 5 & 6: Nowra, NSW 18 – 19 April 2020

Round 7 & 8: Murray Bridge, SA 1 – 2 August 2020

Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 September 2020

Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 –18 October 2020

2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Calendar

Round 1: December 7, 2019 – Krakow, Poland

Round 2: January 4 – Riesa, Germany

Round 3: January 18 – A Coruna, Spain

Round 4: February 1 – Budapest, Hungary

Round 5: March 14 – Lodz, Poland

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East/West Calendar

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East Series March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas May 16-17: Madd Moose, Marquette, Mich. July 4-5: Tough Like RORR, Tamaqua, Pa. July 18-19: Fallen Timbers, Little Hocking, Ohio Aug. 1-2: Battle of the Goats, Taylorsville, N.C.

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series Feb. 8: King of the Motos, Lucerne Valley, Calif. March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas May 2-3: EnduroFest, Reno, Nev. June 6-7: Last Dog Standing, Devore, Calif. June 20-21: Stix and Stones, Kellogg, Idaho

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship Aug. 14-16: Trials Training Center, Sequatchie, Tenn.



2020 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar

Round 1 – June 13: Diedenbergen DE

Round 2 – July 26: Boves-Cuneo IT

Round 3 – September 5: Morizès FR

Round 4 – October 3: Pardubice CZ

2020 King of MX Calendar

Qualifier 1 – February 15-16, Bega – Top 7 qualify for final **Run & Won**

Qualifier 2 – February 29-1 March, Narrabri – Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 3 – March 14-15, Lake Macquarie -Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 4 – March 28-29, Wagga Wagga – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 5 -April 18-19, Bathurst – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 6 – May 9-10, Dargle – Top 7 qualify for final

Final – June 6-8, Cessnock

2020 Australian Motocross National Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2 Horsham, Victoiria April 4/5

Round 3 Newry, Victoria May 3

Round 4 Gympie, Qld May 24

Round 5 Conondale, QLD June 28

Round 6 & 7 Maitland, NSW July 25/26

Round 8 & 9 Coolum, QLD August 22/23

2020 Fox New Zealand Motocross Championship

Round One – Balclutha, 1st February 2020

Round Two – Rotorua, 23rd February 2020

Round Three – Hawkes Bay, 1st March 2020

Round Four – Taupo, 15th March 2020

2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series