- Regan Duffy injury update
- 2022 American Flat Track to stream on Facebook
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro Calendar Confirmed
- 2022 ProMX Round 2 Entries To Open
- Charli Cannon joins Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team in 2022
- Jeffrey Herlings undergoes heel surgery
- Hero Motosports Team Rally adds Ross Branch to line-up
- SDM Team Corse’s 2022 line-up and livery breaks cover
- Grabham crowned at NSW Junior Speedway
- Jayden Rykers tops WA State SX over the weekend
- Honda Racing Australia dominate Wonthaggi Open 2022
- Tim Gajser tops Internazionali D’Italia
- Ben Watson warms up for MXGP at Lacapelle Marival Masters
- Riders talk AMA Supercross Round Five Triple-Crown at State Farm
Regan Duffy injury update
While competing in round six of the Western Australian State Motocross Championship held at the Shrubland MX Park last October, KTM Racing Team’s Regan Duffy was involved in a significant incident where he was impacted by multiple bikes during the first lap of the opening MX1 race.
Regan was treated by medical staff at the track before being airlifted to a local hospital where he was placed in an induced coma to stabilise his condition. He was then transferred by air to a hospital in Perth, where on arrival, Regan underwent major surgery.
Now, four months later, he has shared an update on the experience and where he is as of now.
Regan Duffy
“Hey everyone. I haven’t been the most transparent person throughout the course of this injury but who can blame me really. I just haven’t felt like I was ready to let everyone know some of the details as it’s a bit confronting I suppose. So I’ll dive straight in.
“On October 17 2021 I was involved in a freak accident at the final round of the state championships in Western Australia in which another bike ran me over unintentionally due to my front wheel being taken out from someone else. The race got red flagged (cancelled) and the medics along with close family and friends rushed to my aid. Straight away they noticed I wasn’t right as I was not responding and was coughing up a lot of blood (I was dying).
“The medics did all they could and the helicopter was called but it was unable to land due to certain circumstances so I was placed in an ambulance and rushed to Bunbury regional hospital. I had torn the Aorta off my heart and was bleeding out on the inside along with collapsed lungs. Among some other injuries. Bunbury hospital did all they could giving blood transfusions to me through the blood bags and clamping the artery on my heart that was damaged.
“My Dad and family were advised that I was in a stable condition and should start driving to Royal Perth hospital. As I was put into the helicopter my condition worsened dramatically I went into a state of traumatic cardiac arrest and was losing blood rapidly. I unfortunately had a traumatic stroke also where I sustained a hypoxic ischaemic brain injury. I’m led to believe I was brought back from death multiple times on that flight. One doctor telling my dad it was the worst flight in his life.
“I landed into Fiona Stanley Hospital (yes they sent my dad and family to the wrong hospital) and went straight into critical care in the ICU. I was put into an induced coma and they split my sternum open and did open heart surgery putting in artificial stents and the like. It was eight days before I woke up again. Following that I spent multiple more weeks in the ICU continuing to recover. I had many doctors and nurses baffled at how I had survived let alone not been disabled or have permanent damage to parts of my body.
“The doctors told my dad I would be in hospital for a minimum of six-months but with sheer will power and wanting to prove the doctors wrong along with my loved ones beside me everyday I refused to believe it and was home in four weeks. I did however suffer from pneumonia a couple weeks into being home and had to get my lungs drained of a serious amount of fluid.
“Since being home I have just been working on my left arm and hand as it was totally paralyzed from my stroke. Now fortunately after a lot of hard work I’m down to trying to regain the fine motor skills in my hand which is proving to be the most difficult part of the arm. I’m still waiting to be fully cleared of my heart but did recently get cleared of a large blood clot I had in my arm which is great.
“Now the question on everyone’s mind. ‘Will you race again?’
“You can bet that I am going to try because I’ll never give up on the sport I love! I have slowly been getting more seat time on my pit bike and electric bike. I’m feeling stronger each time. Less than two months after the accident I had my first roll around on the pit bike which was a bloody good feeling haha. Anyway I’m really looking forward to posting some photos and videos of me getting out there on my play bikes and most of all in the future jumping back on my big bike! So much love for all my family, friends and supporters. #RD72”
2022 Graham Baker Shield nomations open
Nominations are now open for the 2022 Graham Baker Shield, held each summer at Sidewinders U16 Junior Speedway.
The Memorial Shield honours Graham Baker who, along with Roy Bitmead, had the vision and foresight to build a stand-alone junior speedway track and club (Sidewinders) more than 40 years ago in Wingfield, and will come to life on Saturday, February 19th.
With the U16 125cc Australian Championship to be held on the same track this coming April, this will be one of the last chances to have a serious hit out before hand – so this meetingis one not to miss!
2022 American Flat Track to stream on Facebook
Following the announcement of a new television broadcast agreement with FOX Sports, Progressive American Flat Track has announce that fans will be able to watch all 18 rounds of action live on Facebook during the 2022 season.
Livestreaming coverage on Progressive American Flat Track’s Facebook page will be free of charge up until Opening Ceremonies, allowing fans to watch Practice and Qualifying at no cost.
Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 (USD) if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event.
2022 American Flat Track Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|March 10, 2022
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I
|March 11, 2022
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile II
|March 19, 2022
|Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile
|April 23, 2022
|I-70 Half-Mile
|May 28, 2022
|Mission Foods Red Mile I presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington
|May 29, 2022
|Mission Foods Red Mile II presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington
|June 11, 2022
|Laconia Short Track
|June 25, 2022
|Lima Half-Mile
|July 2, 2022
|Mission Foods New York Short Track
|July 16, 2022
|Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile
|July 30, 2022
|Peoria TT
|August 6, 2022
|Black Hills Half-Mile
|August 13, 2022
|Castle Rock TT
|August 20, 2022
|Law Tigers Sacramento Mile
|September 3, 2022
|Springfield Mile I
|September 4, 2022
|Springfield Mile II
|September 24, 2022
|Cedar Lake Short Track
|October 15, 2022
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III
2022 FIM Hard Enduro calendar confirmed
It’s all systems go for the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with an eight-round championship now confirmed for 2022, including three new venues and the return of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. You can see the schedule below.
It’s worth noting that while initially included in the provisional 2022 schedule, it was decided not to include Poland’s HERO Challenge in the final calendar. After listening intently to competitors, teams and fans, while working closely with event organisers, it was agreed to omit the race from the calendar. The goal is to return in 2023 with a much tougher and extreme version that matches its championship counterparts. The event will go ahead in 2022, though without FIM Hard Enduro World Championship status.
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship schedule
|Round
|Event
|Location/Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel, April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia, May 18/19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria, June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Red Bull Abestone
|Italy, July 9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania, July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA, August 13/14
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada, August 27/28
|Round 8
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain, October 7/8/9
2022 ProMX Round 2 entries open
Entries for the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores are now open for Round 2 at Mackay, Queensland scheduled for 10th April 2022.
Due to a number of classes being oversubscribed in 2021 and for Round 1, riders are encouraged to enter early in order to avoid disappointment.
Entries are available via RiderNet (link) or a link can be found via competitor info on the ProMX website, closing Sunday 3 April at 11:59pm.
Charli Cannon joins Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team in 2022
16-year-old female motocross sensation, Charli Cannon, will join Rhys Budd and Alex Larwood on the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team and contest the Women’s division during the 2022 Pro MX Championship.
The Sunshine Coast based Cannon, a four-time national junior girls champion on 85 and 125 cc machinery, graduated to the senior division late in the 2021 season and is determined to keep her climb up the ladder at a rapid rate as she pits herself against the best female riders in the country for the three round championship scheduled for Wonthaggi, Gilman and Coolum throughout the year.
She will also contest selected rounds of the MX3 championship (14-17 year old) at the Pro MX.
Charli Cannon
“I was so excited to get this offer from the Yamalube Yamaha Team and have a major team support me in racing. Mike and Nash have gone above and beyond to support me and I’m really looking forward to getting the season under way. Having the support of the team has taken a weight off the shoulders of my family but I also understand the responsibility that comes with it. The hard work begins now as Yamaha and the Yamalube team have invested in myself, and I want to reward them for it. My bike is awesome, and my pre-season is going well. We have some local races to contest in the coming weeks before the opening round of the Pro MX Women’s class starts at Wonthaggi in late March.”
Jeffrey Herlings undergoes heel surgery
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings has completed a surgical process to fix a broken heel bone in his left foot due to a mishap while riding in Spain on Monday January 31.
The Dutchman organised travel back to his home in Belgium and after consultation, underwent surgery performed by Dr Stefaan Verfaillie (who worked on his previous ailment in 2019) to insert several screws and a supporting plate to fix the damage.
For the full details see:
MXGP Champion Jeffrey Herlings has foot surgery after practice crash
Hero Motosports Team Rally adds Ross Branch to line-up
Hero MotoCorp – has further strengthened its rider line-up by bringing onboard leading international rider, Ross Branch.
A top athlete and a trained commercial pilot from Botswana, Ross Branch is a three-time South African Cross Country Champion and a seven-time winner of the Botswana 1000 Desert Race – earning the nickname ‘Kalahari Ferrari’.
Ross Branch – Hero MotoSports Team Rally
“I am thrilled and extremely honoured to be joining a team that’s making the headlines for all the right reasons. I’ve been tracking the growth of Hero MotoSports for the last couple of years, and have often been amazed at how quickly this young team has made it to the top league. I’m joining the team at a great time, and I hope I’ll be able to do my best to deliver great results. I look forward to riding alongside some of the best and promising riders in the sport, who are also my good friends. I thank Hero MotoCorp for putting their faith in me, and I consider it a great honour to be representing the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters at some of the world’s toughest races!”
SDM Team Corse’s 2022 line-up and livery breaks cover
Betamotor has announced the renewal of its partnership with SDM Team Corse, with Jeremy Van Horebeek and Alessandro Lupino campaigning their RX 450 machines in MXGP. Here’s a look:
Grabham crowned at NSW U16 Junior Speedway
By Peter Baker
A new champion in Noah Grabham was crowned and others left disappointed after the running of the M & K Eklund Transport New South Wales Under 16 Speedway Championship at the Central Coast Junior Motor Cycle Club track at North Somersby last Saturday.
The weather held off and the track staff worked wonders to allow some of the country’s best junior speedway riders to turn on an enthralling programme of races.
At the end of a meeting that produced plenty of close and exciting racing there was a dramatic championship decider, and an outcome that in the eyes of some observers was controversial.
The 20 heat races decided the top three riders who progressed direct to the A Final – and there were no surprises who that top trio was.
Bathurst rider Noah Grabham finished top on countback with 14 points, after being beaten only in his final heat by Beau Bailey, ahead of Queensland champion Jordy Loftus who lost only to Grabham.
Bailey was next on 13 with a third place behind Loftus and Cooper Antone in his first heat and then four wins.
The next four riders on the scorechart had to contest the cut-throat B Final from which only the winner went in to the decider.
That turned out to be Albury Wodonga rider Cooper Antone who gated brilliantly and host club rider Lachlan Russell could not overhaul him, after both had scored 11 points in their heats.
The other B Finalists were Queenslanders Anika Loftus and Jai Bainbridge who finished in that order.
With the top four riders lined up for the final there was sure to be drama – Grabham led but as Loftus tried an outside pass he actually lost second place as Bailey came through on the inside. As Bailey continued his inside charge there appeared to be some contact with Grabham who ran off the track.
Such happenings always place officials in an awkward position, but they have to make a decision that invariably never pleases everyone.
The decision was that Bailey was excluded with the win awarded to Grabham ahead of Loftus and Antone.
Fans were left rewarded for their patience as track staff turned a saturated surface in to an extremely raceable track that allowed the youngsters to show off their talents, albeit two hours later than the planned start time.
Even among the riders who did not make the finals there is plenty to enthuse about as even the least experienced riders showed enough to suggest that all will progress with coaching as part of the Speedway Experience Coaching programme led by former world No. 3 Craig Boyce.
One of the bottom half of the field was the only girl from New South Wales in the line-up, Ruby James from the Kurri Kurri Junior club who received the Encouragement Award at the meeting.
NSW U16 Junior Speedway Final Result
- Noah Grabham
- Jordy Loftus
- Cooper Antone
- Beau Bailey (Excluded from results)
B Final
- Cooper Antone
- Lachlan Russell
- Anika Loftus
- Jai Bainbridge
Other Scores
- Lachlan Hawgood 7
- Sonny Spurgin 7
- Cooper Freebairn 6
- Riley Conner 6
- Billy Brown 5
- Jacob Adamson 3
- Bailey Carpenter 2
- Ruby James 2
- Dustin Constable 1
- Preston Craft (Res.0) 0
Jayden Rykers tops WA State SX over the weekend
Jayden Ryker has won the Berry Sweet Supercross Round 1 over the weekend in the SX1 class, sweeping the four motos from Evan Browne, with Jake Fewster filling out the overall podium. Joshua Bell and Matthew Johns rounded out the top five respectively.
Topping the SX2 was Codey Rowe, who also swept his four races, also winning from Evan Browne, while Jordan Minear was third overall. Steven Fairham and Jack Du Feu were fourth and fifth respectively.
Sonny Pellicano won the Junior Lites, Dean Porter topped the Veterans, and Patrick Butler was top in the 85cc/150cc 12-U16 Yrs class.
Jayden Rykers
“Last minute entry to the WA State Supercross Championship on the weekend. Nothing else can replace the feeling of gate drops! We had four six-lap sprints and the Empire Kawasaki made the job easy with four holeshots and four wins. Thanks @stelios_lia and On Point Moto & Suspension for some suspension changes.”
SX1 Overall
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|JAYDEN RYKERS
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|EVAN BROWNE
|88
|22
|22
|22
|22
|3
|JAKE FEWSTER
|75
|20
|20
|15
|20
|4
|JOSHUA BELL
|60
|14
|12
|16
|18
|5
|MATTHEW JOHNS
|58
|16
|14
|14
|14
|6
|JULIAN CUTAJAR
|56
|8
|13
|20
|15
|7
|KYAL GILLESPIE
|54
|18
|18
|18
|–
|8
|CHRISTIAN SILVESTRO
|53
|12
|15
|13
|13
|9
|BLAKE KLANJSCEK
|49
|7
|16
|10
|16
|10
|ZACH SANDOW
|43
|11
|9
|11
|12
SX2 Overall
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|CODEY ROWE
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|EVAN BROWNE
|84
|18
|22
|22
|22
|3
|JORDAN MINEAR
|76
|16
|20
|20
|20
|4
|STEVEN FAIRHAM
|69
|15
|18
|18
|18
|5
|JACK DU FEU
|57
|10
|16
|15
|16
|6
|MATTHEW MARSON
|57
|11
|15
|16
|15
|7
|JIORDAN GIACOPPO
|54
|12
|14
|14
|14
|8
|TRAVIS PITTER
|49
|13
|11
|12
|13
|9
|JARRED BOARDMAN
|44
|7
|12
|13
|12
|10
|HAIDEN HILLS
|42
|9
|13
|9
|11
Honda Racing Australia dominate Wonthaggi Open 2022
Honda Racing Australia took part in the Wonthaggi Open this past weekend as they prepare for the Australian Motocross Championship. Riders from the Factory and Ride Red teams competed to better prepare themselves for Round 1 of the Aus-Pro MX which is also held in Wonthaggi.
Factory Honda’s Kyle Webster qualified first and won all three 25min + 1 lap motos aboard his HGS powered 2022 CRF450R.
Kyle Webster
“This was a great hit out for the team. We made subtle changes following each race, learnt a lot and made some improvements. I am happy with where we are at 7 weeks out from round 1 of the Australian Championship.”
In the MX2 class, it was newly signed Factory Honda rider Wilson Todd who took the overall win after qualifying fastest out of all riders and classes combined. Completing his first event on the Honda, Wilson displayed extraordinary speed, and hailed the weekend as a success.
Wilson Todd
“My main reason for flying down was for testing and to put in some time on the bike. I am not at full race fitness so taking the overall win was a surprise for me. We are much more prepared with the bike than I thought we would be, and I feel the changes we made over the weekend were positive. We still have an extensive two weeks of testing ahead of us, but I am wrapped where we are at already. My Terrafirma Honda CF250R got me two holeshots and is definitely competitiver.”
Emma Milesevic had a great return to racing, winning the overall in the women’s class on board her Factory Honda CRF450R. This weekend she also competed in the Pro MX1 class taking two fourth place finishes.
The Honda Genuine Ride Red Team did exceptionally well this weekend; Campbell Williams won the MX3 class, Brodie Petschauer finished 3rd in MX3, and Ebony Harris finished third in the Women’s class.
Ride Red’s newly sign Liam Andrews was thrilled with his third overall in the MX2 class against some of Australia’s fastest factory riders.
Honda Australia Racing’s director Yarrive Konsky was proud of everyone’s efforts.
Yarrive Konsky
“It was a great weekend for all Honda riders. We all worked well together. I was proud of the RIDE RED riders and the factory team made a lot of progress. Everything we learnt this weekend will help us be better prepared for round 1 of the Australian Motocross Championship.”
Round 1 of the AUS-PRO MX championships starts March 27th in Wonthaggi.
Tim Gajser tops Internazionali D’Italia
Tim Gajser has topped the MX1 and Supercampione classes in the Internazionali D’Italia after two rounds, across Alghero and Riola Sardo in Sardinia.
At Alghero, Jeremy Seewer topped the MX1 from Tim Gajser and Ruben Fernandez. However Round 2 in Riola Sardo it was Gajser on top from Jorge Prado and Jeremy Van Horebeek. That left Gajser on 47-points, from Alberto Forato on 36-points and Tom Koch level with Aussie Mitch Evans on 28-points.
In the MX class Jago Geerts won in Alghero, from Cornelius Toendel and Jakon Fredriksen, while in Riola Sardo Toendel won from Simon Langenfelder and Hakon Osterhagen. That leaves Toendel on 47-points, ahead of Langenfelder (40-points) and Fredrikson (36-points).
The Supercampione class saw Gajser dominate in Alghero, ahead of Seewer and Geerts, while in Riola Sardo it was Gajser winning from PRado and Toendel. As a result Gajser holds 50-points, to Toendel on 34 and Tom Koch on 31.
Internazionali D’Italia Championship Overall
MX1
- GAJSER Tim (SLO) 47-points
- FORATO Alberto (ITA) 36
- KOCH Tom (GER) 28
- EVANS Mitchell (AUS) 28
- SEEWER Jeremy (SUI) 25
MX2
- TOENDEL Cornelius (NOR) 47-points
- LANGENFELDER Simon (GER) 40
- FREDRIKSEN Hakon (NOR) 36
- LAPUCCI Nicolas (ITA) 33
- GUADAGNINI Mattia (ITA) 31
SUPERCAMPIONE
- GAJSER Tim (SLO) 50-points
- TOENDEL Cornelius (NOR) 34
- KOCH Tom (GER) 31
- LANGENFELDER Simon (GER) 30
- FORATO Alberto (ITA) 28
Ben Watson warms up for MXGP at Lacapelle Marival Masters
Ben Watson and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP continued their build-up to the up-coming FIM World MXGP Motocross Championship as an impressive runner-up at the Lacapelle Marival Masters in central France.
With the opening round of the world series just two weeks away and the Lacapelle track surface soft, rutted and unpredictable in the wake of heavy rain during the days before the race the Englishman sensibly avoided any unnecessary risks in the early races.
In the first MX1 moto he quickly moved forward to fifth place before settling into a solid pace which kept the chasers off his rear wheel. The Brit was just inside the top twenty at the start of the second moto after spinning at the gate; staying out of trouble through the early laps he advanced majestically through the pack during the second half of the moto to secure another top-six finish with podium-speed laps to the chequered flag.
The KRT rider saved the best for last as he showed he is acquiring the start technique for his new mount to round turn one second in the SuperFinal and hound the leader for the entire twenty-four-minute race.
The results saw Watson second overall, behind Maxime Renaux, while Jeremy Seewer was third.
The Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP will complete its pre-season programme next weekend at Hawkstone Park in central England.
Ben Watson
“In the end the track got really technical and it showed in the results; there was just the one main line early in the day and that got really bumpy, deep and choppy so the start was important with not much chance to pass. I rode a little tight in the first race, but that’s normal at this time of the year. It’s the same in training but I get faster throughout the day; it’s nice that the GPs can return to the two-day format this year to get that out of the way. In the second race I just spun on the gate; towards the end I started making moves and was happy with that. I got a better start in the SuperFinal and could follow the leader all moto. Overall it was another positive day; we came here to work and learn and we did just that. Now we head to my “home” race at Hawkstone which will be another good preparation; we’ve had hard pack and ruts here, sand at Hawkstone and three races again.“
Riders talk AMA Supercross Round Five at State Farm
Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Main One
Eli Tomac got the best gate of his career, blasting off the line and the YZ450F picking up the front wheel again halfway down the chute before he tipped into turn one ahead of Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart.
Anderson got the better of Stewart to move up to third place two-minutes into the race but Stewart got him right back after the Kawasaki man made a mistake. A couple of minutes later Anderson moved back up to third after Stewart on the gas a little too hard and lost some time. Then with just under three-minutes to run that pair both squeezed past Ken Roczen, demoting the German back to fourth.
Eli Tomac backed things off on the final laps to save his energy for the races to come but still took the flag more than two-seconds ahead of Anderson. Malcolm Stewart third, Roczen fourth.
450 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+02.240
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+05.291
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+08.184
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+12.275
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+16.441
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+16.917
|8
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+26.327
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+29.796
|10
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+30.210
|11
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+30.516
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+38.358
|13
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+45.085
|14
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+47.177
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+49.742
|16
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+51.117
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+54.040
|18
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+55.429
|19
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+58.330
|20
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|+1m04.408
|21
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|12 Laps
|22
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|+39.536
450 Main Two
Eli Tomac scored the holeshot once again in the second bout. Jason Anderson second, Marvin Musquin third. Cooper Webb was fourth before being deposed by a charging Malcolm Stewart who then made short work of Musquin to move up to third.
Chase Sexton made his way past Cooper Webb a couple of minutes into the race, shortly afterwards his HRC team-mate Ken Roczen then pushed Webb further back to seventh. Dylan Ferrandis was the next rider to pass Webb, then moments later Justin Barcia added further insult to relegate the defending champ to ninth.
Jason Anderson was running a strong second place at the halfway mark of the race but then made a mistake through a rhythm section and got hung up on a tough block. His team could only look on with their heads in their hands as rider after rider passed him as he tried to get his machine off the tough block. When he finally got going again he was outside the top ten and eventually finished 12th.
Eli Tomac had a five-second lead over Malcolm Stewart with five-minutes to run. Chase Sexton third, Musquin fourth, Roczen fifth and Ferrandis was now up to sixth.
Ferrandis got on terms with Roczen and took that fifth place from the Honda man with a couple of laps left to run.
Tomac the clear victor once again. Malcolm Stewart second ahead of Chase Sexton while Musquin came home fourth with a three-second buffer over Dylan Ferrandis.
450 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+04.058
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+05.679
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+07.294
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+10.597
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+12.347
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+17.852
|8
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+20.923
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+22.845
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+25.730
|11
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+28.455
|12
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+37.211
|13
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+38.956
|14
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+45.896
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+46.988
|16
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+48.649
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+49.454
|18
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|+52.235
|19
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+57.742
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|+1m01.436
|21
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+1m04.119
|22
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+1m05.427
450 Main Three
Could Eli Tomac make it three from three?
Tomac got closed down by Malcolm Stewart heading into turn one but it was still a reasonable start, third at the end of lap one while Chase Sexton led the way thanks to the holeshot and Malcolm Stewart was second. Cooper Webb fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin. The Frenchman folded the front a couple of laps later though and was relegated all the way back to 18th.
Eli Tomac steadily reeled in Malcolm Stewart and made his way past at the halfway point of the race. By this time though Chase Sexton had a four-second lead and was looking safe out in front.
Jason Anderson then made his way past Stewart before catching and then passing Tomac to promote himself up to second place with four-minutes to run and he kept Tomac at bay all the way to the flag to claim that second.
A flag to flag victory for Chase Sexton. The 22-year-old backed it off on the final lap but still took the chequered flag by 2.5-seconds while Eli Tomac’s third place was good enough for the round win thanks to his two wins earlier in the night. Tomac now leads Sexton by 11-points in the championship chase.
Eli Tomac the round winner ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton. Jason Anderson fourth overall ahead of Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and Marvin Musquin while defending champ Webb bagged 15-points for eighth.
Supercross returns to Anahaim next weekend for round six. If Tomac takes the form he displayed tonight through to the following rounds he will firm up as the championship favourite in what will be his first year with Yamaha. If he pulls it off he will be one of only four riders to have claimed the title on two different brands of machinery. The GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, did it on three different brands…
450 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|13 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+02.539
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+06.960
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+10.389
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+12.178
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+12.530
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+14.271
|8
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+20.943
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+22.052
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+31.779
|11
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+33.610
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+34.695
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+41.391
|14
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+42.747
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+43.821
|16
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|+47.327
|17
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+54.239
|18
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+59.867
|19
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+1m04.838
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+1m14.739
|21
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|12 Laps
|22
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|DNF
Rider Quotes
Eli Tomac – P1
“The win means a lot to me and puts us in a great spot for points position in the championship. My motorcycle was just so good the whole day, especially in the first two mains. My game plan was to go out and really just try to get the first race win and really set the tone for the night. It’s really important with the Olympic scoring that they use for these events. So in my mind, I knew I wanted to go out and win the first one and try to back it up. Obviously, we wanted to get all three, but I didn’t get the holeshot as I did in the others. I just felt good and had a good ride tonight in front of the home crowd. I’m not sure how many ended up down here, but we had a lot of people from my hometown, and of course, that makes it special.”
Malcolm Stewart – P2
“This is my first-ever podium for a Triple Crown and I’m beyond stoked, I can’t thank the whole team enough. We’ve all been grinding and we’re starting to see things pay off and I think this only builds more momentum for everybody.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“The first race was definitely not pretty. I actually did the exact same thing when I was a rookie in the 250 class, in my first Triple Crown — got a good start and I think I crashed like three times. I was hoping not to replicate that, but I was having a hard time with the track and all day I was pretty much off. The second race I felt like I had a little bit more of a flow, and then the third race I pulled the holeshot and tried to sprint away. I was actually having fun again; it was nice being out front, able to control it. Obviously Eli didn’t have to win, so I knew that going in, but I just wanted to go out there and put my best foot forward, and I feel like that’s what I did. Any time you cross the finish line first, it gives you a bit of confidence. I felt like tonight I proved to myself that I can rebound and get back in it. It gave me a little boost of confidence, and now going into next week, it just makes everything easier.”
Jason Anderson – P4
“It feels good to be back in Glendale, my hometown race of sorts. Overall, I think we had a good weekend and made some big steps both on and off the bike. I was struggling to find my groove early again this weekend, but knowing I have the support of such an incredible team helps me build more confidence as the day goes on. We’ll take the fourth place overall this weekend, learn from the mistakes in race two and on Monday it’s back to work.”
Ken Roczen – P5
“The Glendale Triple Crown was another rough one on my end. My starts were mediocre at best, and with those types of races, it’s tough to make something happen. I feel like I wasn’t riding like myself, and in general I wasn’t feeling comfortable out on the track. I’m still working to try and get everything together, but Glendale was definitely not it. I got fifth overall, so it was actually nice to make it through the mains without going down. We definitely need some work. I’m trying to get consistent during the week and gain some confidence, but we’re still figuring out the bike a little bit. We went back to my setup from last year; it’s good in some areas but also creates problems in others, and my starts with it weren’t that great. I’m still working on myself and with the team to bring it on the weekend. We haven’t really had the greatest test days during the week, so then going into the weekend and trying to be super-confident and trusting in my abilities is really tough to do. We simply have to be better, and we’re working on it. We’re going to go into another week of training, figure some stuff out and head on to Anaheim.”
Justin Barcia – P6
“It was a difficult day – my starts were pretty frustrating and just not very good riding for me. We made some changes going into the last race and I feel like I had a better start. Going into next weekend, I feel like we can be in a better position than where we started today, so that’s good news. All-in-all, I’m happy to be healthy and going into the race strong. My bike feels good and we’re ready to go out there and do work!”
Marvin Musquin – P7
“I knew the Triple Crown was going to be tough because you have to execute three times, but I did pretty good. I never got a holeshot but I was right there in the mix and that was my goal – to be consistent and top-five. The riding was okay today but I’m glad I was able to fight to stay in front of some of the good guys and being in the mix, this championship is tough, there are a lot of good guys and we’re trying our best.”
Dean Wilson – P9
“My night wasn’t too bad, I just need to work on my starts, I had some good rides coming through the pack and made some good passes but I need to give myself an opportunity to battle with these guys and see where I’m at off the start. I think my pace was pretty good, so I’m going to keep working and I’m looking forward to next weekend.”
Aaron Plessinger – P11
“This was not the night we wanted or needed. I spent the week off the bike – I tried to ride but couldn’t really – and it kind of showed here tonight. I didn’t really get the starts I needed out there and I was struggling in some places but I’m going to go back do some homework, be healthier this week and just try to come back strong at A3.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P12
“Yesterday wasn’t a good day for me at the Triple Crown. I had a great qualifying but had a crash in the third main and couldn’t finish the race. It’s really frustrating, but let’s move forward and onto Anaheim 3 next weekend.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|3
|26
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|3
|2
|4
|23
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|11
|3
|1
|21
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|2
|12
|2
|19
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|4
|6
|7
|18
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|6
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|5
|4
|11
|16
|8
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|8
|8
|5
|15
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|9
|9
|9
|14
|10
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|10
|11
|8
|13
450 Championship Standings (Round 5 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Rnd4
|Rnd5
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|17
|19
|23
|26
|26
|111
|2
|Chase Sexton
|18
|14
|26
|21
|21
|100
|3
|Jason Anderson
|13
|26
|15
|23
|19
|96
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|16
|18
|18
|18
|23
|93
|5
|Justin Barcia
|21
|21
|14
|16
|17
|89
|6
|Cooper Webb
|23
|16
|19
|15
|15
|88
|7
|Ken Roczen
|26
|10
|16
|10
|18
|80
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|19
|15
|13
|17
|16
|80
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|7
|17
|21
|19
|11
|75
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|14
|23
|17
|1
|12
|67
250 Main One
Vince Friese scored the holeshot between the two Yamahas of Christian Craig and Nate Thrasher while Hunter Lawrence gave chase just behind in fourth.
A terrible start to Michael Mosiman’s night, the San Diego winner on the ground and all the way at the back of the field after tangling with Carson Brown.
Hunter Lawrence squeezed past Thrasher for third place a minute into the race and then immediately started to attack Friese for second but, as always, the #62 was hard to pass and it took the Australian longer than he would have preferred to take that second place. Hunter had to get a little aggressive to finally force his way through three-minutes into the race, but by that time Craig had already pulled the pin and had a five-second lead.
Jo Shimoda made his way past Thrasher for fourth place and a couple of laps later then forced his way through on Friese, but Friese returned fire shortly afterwards and forced Shimoda off the track. Shimoda had slipped back to sixth by the time he recovered.
Christian Craig continued to pull away out front and took a dominant 14-second victory over Lawrence while Friese completed the podium.
250 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+14.294
|3
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+17.812
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+19.929
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|+22.098
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+23.028
|7
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|+30.495
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+30.837
|9
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|+33.194
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|+34.177
|11
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+40.627
|12
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS
|+45.225
|13
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|+45.634
|14
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+50.276
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+52.255
|16
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+53.921
|17
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS
|+59.201
|18
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.784
|19
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS
|+1m07.893
|20
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda
|10 Laps
|21
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|Kawasaki
|+04.964
|22
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki
|DNF
250 Main Two
Vince Friese scored the holeshot ahead of Christian Craig and Hunter Lawrence but only a few turns in to the race Vince Friese hit the back wheel if Christian Craig in the berm of a long left-hander and the impact took Craig’s Monster Energy Yamaha YZ250F down, but Craig kept going!
The championship leader was ejected not only over the bars, but flew over the berm and off the track right down onto the concrete surface of State Farm Stadium below!
Friese was also off the bike and lost a lot of time, but Craig lost a lot more as he scrambled his way back up to the track and sparked his YZ250F back into life. The pair had gone from leading the race to the back of the field…
The benefactor of that incident was Hunter Lawrence who now led the race from Jalek Swoll and Robbie Wageman.
Craig and Friese had fought their way back through the field and were up to 13th and 14th respectively by the halfway point of the race.
Michael Mosiman closed down Hunter Lawrence late in the race and was challenging for the lead two laps from the end but Lawrence was able to respond and hold on for victory.
Lawrence the winner from Mosiman and Jo Shimoda third ahead of Christian Craig. The Yamaha man coming from dead last to scythe his way all the way up to fourth in yet another remarkable comeback.
250 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|11 Laps
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|+01.384
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|+10.101
|4
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|+12.722
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+14.293
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+16.061
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+18.066
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+24.046
|9
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|+26.879
|10
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+30.165
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|+33.569
|12
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+34.933
|13
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS
|+37.737
|14
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS
|+41.840
|15
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+44.228
|16
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+45.345
|17
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS
|+1m03.914
|18
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|Kawasaki
|+1m10.841
|19
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|+1m23.191
|20
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|21
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda
|+1m26.430
|22
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki
|DNS
250 Main Three
Christian Craig scored the holeshot ahead of Vince Friese, Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda in the third and final 250 Main of the night.
While Hunter Lawrence looked for a way past Friese, while giving the unpredictable 30-year-old a wide berth, Christian Craig was pulling away out front. Lawrence finally found his way through on Friese just over two-minutes into the contest, but by that time Craig had a three-second lead.
The battle for third place was where all the action was. Jo Shimoda and Michael Mosiman all over the back of Friese but struggling to find a way past. Shimoda finally found a way through halfway through the race, Mosiman then relegated Friese further back to fifth on the next lap.
Mosiman made a mistake a couple of laps from the end while chasing Shimoda, going down and losing a lot of time. His safe fourth place gone and the GASGAS man was left to try and salvage a couple of points. Eventually finishing 15th.
Lawrence did not have the speed to close down Craig, the #28 Yamaha continued to pull away and by the last lap board his buffer was almost six-seconds. He cruised his way to the flag for a clear and concise victory.
The overall round win though does go to Hunter Lawrence with his 2-1-2 results. Craig’s coming together with Friese in the second bout costing him his chance for the overall, that has allowed Lawrence to trim the gap in the championship back down to eight-points.
250 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+06.093
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasak
|+09.046
|4
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+12.989
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+14.174
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+19.397
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+25.373
|8
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|+27.512
|9
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|+31.207
|10
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+34.974
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|+37.046
|12
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS
|+40.100
|13
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS
|+41.046
|14
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+51.287
|15
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|+53.920
|16
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+58.976
|17
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS
|+1m02.985
|18
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda
|+1m05.010
|19
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|20
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+06.097
|21
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|DNS
|22
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki
|DNS
Rider Quotes
Hunter Lawrence – P1
“Great weekend here in Arizona! I had no idea what to expect going into it because it was my first Triple Crown. It was exciting with the three races, but at the same time I thought it was going to be tougher on the endurance side of things – it was really just three sprints. We worked on starting our day better, and we did so, going P1 in both qualifying sessions, and then winning the overall was awesome. It’s weird when you go 2-1-2; right off I didn’t feel like I actually won it because of the moto scores, but it was a crazy night. We ended up staying out of trouble for all three races, which rewarded us well! Massive thanks to the team! I’m looking forward to next weekend. Obviously I want to do it on a proper night as well – and I want to get a holeshot!”
Christian Craig – P2
“It was a crazy day for sure. I always like these Triple Crowns because I feel like I’m good at that format with the shorter races and being able to sprint away. After the first one, I was smiling because I felt like this could be a sweep and extend my points lead. I think everyone saw what happened in the second main – I got taken out by another rider. I was really mad about it, pretty sour actually, just because of where it happened and how it happened. I had to rebound from that and somehow got back to fourth from last. Then I got back out there for the last one and pulled the holeshot, and got another win. The 1-4-1 wasn’t quite enough for the overall win, but we’re close, and I think I put a stamp on how I’m riding. So I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Jo Shimoda – P3
“It felt like a long time coming but we put it all together. The three races are often tough but it paid off for us. I am hoping this is a starting point for us to gain some momentum as the season continues on.”
Jalek Swoll – P6
“I feel like this Triple Crown helped me catch up on a lot of time that I was missing. It could’ve been a lot better if I would have nailed the start when I needed to in the last one but it is what it is. I felt like I was making good progress throughout the races but I was just losing too much time in the whoops and obviously you can’t do that when you’re up front with these guys, they’ll take advantage of the weaknesses early. We’re going to work on the flaws this week and I’m going to try to end A3 on a banger.”
Nate Thrasher – P7
“I had a fun time at my first triple crown! I felt strong all day going into the night show, but I made a few mistakes early on in the first main. That kind of set me back a little, but we fought until the end! Overall, I’m happy with the progress we’ve made, and I’m looking to be better at the next round in Anaheim.”
Michael Mosiman – P9
“What a wild ride that was! Three races and three different experiences. I rode really well and I had a lot of great things happen but some things didn’t go my way. We’re going to move forward and continue to do the things we’ve done well, learn from what we haven’t and move onto Anaheim and see if I can’t get another win. I totally believe I can, so we’re going to take this week to do a little bit of healing and go knock it out of the park!”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|2
|1
|2
|26
|2
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|1
|4
|1
|23
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|5
|3
|3
|21
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|4
|6
|6
|19
|5
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|3
|10
|4
|18
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|6
|5
|7
|17
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|8
|7
|5
|16
|8
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|9
|9
|8
|15
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|10
|2
|15
|14
|10
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|15
|8
|10
|13
250 West Championship Standings (Round 5 of 10)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Rnd4
|Rnd5
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|26
|26
|21
|26
|23
|122
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21
|23
|23
|21
|26
|114
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|17
|19
|26
|23
|14
|99
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16
|16
|18
|16
|21
|87
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|11
|18
|15
|19
|16
|79
|6
|Vince Friese
|18
|17
|19
|4
|18
|76
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|15
|13
|9
|14
|13
|64
|8
|Carson Brown
|10
|13
|17
|15
|55
|9
|Carson Mumford
|13
|9
|17
|15
|1
|55
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|19
|15
|1
|19
|54
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 WA State Supercross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Location
|–
|SX Accreditation 1
|Dec-04
|Coolup
|–
|SX Accreditation 2
|Jan-15
|Coolup
|Round 1
|SX Championship
|Feb-05
|Coolup
|Round 2
|SX Championship
|Feb-19
|Coolup
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022