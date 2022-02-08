Regan Duffy injury update

While competing in round six of the Western Australian State Motocross Championship held at the Shrubland MX Park last October, KTM Racing Team’s Regan Duffy was involved in a significant incident where he was impacted by multiple bikes during the first lap of the opening MX1 race.

Regan was treated by medical staff at the track before being airlifted to a local hospital where he was placed in an induced coma to stabilise his condition. He was then transferred by air to a hospital in Perth, where on arrival, Regan underwent major surgery.

Now, four months later, he has shared an update on the experience and where he is as of now.

Regan Duffy

“Hey everyone. I haven’t been the most transparent person throughout the course of this injury but who can blame me really. I just haven’t felt like I was ready to let everyone know some of the details as it’s a bit confronting I suppose. So I’ll dive straight in.

“On October 17 2021 I was involved in a freak accident at the final round of the state championships in Western Australia in which another bike ran me over unintentionally due to my front wheel being taken out from someone else. The race got red flagged (cancelled) and the medics along with close family and friends rushed to my aid. Straight away they noticed I wasn’t right as I was not responding and was coughing up a lot of blood (I was dying).

“The medics did all they could and the helicopter was called but it was unable to land due to certain circumstances so I was placed in an ambulance and rushed to Bunbury regional hospital. I had torn the Aorta off my heart and was bleeding out on the inside along with collapsed lungs. Among some other injuries. Bunbury hospital did all they could giving blood transfusions to me through the blood bags and clamping the artery on my heart that was damaged.

“My Dad and family were advised that I was in a stable condition and should start driving to Royal Perth hospital. As I was put into the helicopter my condition worsened dramatically I went into a state of traumatic cardiac arrest and was losing blood rapidly. I unfortunately had a traumatic stroke also where I sustained a hypoxic ischaemic brain injury. I’m led to believe I was brought back from death multiple times on that flight. One doctor telling my dad it was the worst flight in his life.

“I landed into Fiona Stanley Hospital (yes they sent my dad and family to the wrong hospital) and went straight into critical care in the ICU. I was put into an induced coma and they split my sternum open and did open heart surgery putting in artificial stents and the like. It was eight days before I woke up again. Following that I spent multiple more weeks in the ICU continuing to recover. I had many doctors and nurses baffled at how I had survived let alone not been disabled or have permanent damage to parts of my body.

“The doctors told my dad I would be in hospital for a minimum of six-months but with sheer will power and wanting to prove the doctors wrong along with my loved ones beside me everyday I refused to believe it and was home in four weeks. I did however suffer from pneumonia a couple weeks into being home and had to get my lungs drained of a serious amount of fluid.

“Since being home I have just been working on my left arm and hand as it was totally paralyzed from my stroke. Now fortunately after a lot of hard work I’m down to trying to regain the fine motor skills in my hand which is proving to be the most difficult part of the arm. I’m still waiting to be fully cleared of my heart but did recently get cleared of a large blood clot I had in my arm which is great.

“Now the question on everyone’s mind. ‘Will you race again?’

“You can bet that I am going to try because I’ll never give up on the sport I love! I have slowly been getting more seat time on my pit bike and electric bike. I’m feeling stronger each time. Less than two months after the accident I had my first roll around on the pit bike which was a bloody good feeling haha. Anyway I’m really looking forward to posting some photos and videos of me getting out there on my play bikes and most of all in the future jumping back on my big bike! So much love for all my family, friends and supporters. #RD72”

2022 Graham Baker Shield nomations open

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Graham Baker Shield, held each summer at Sidewinders U16 Junior Speedway.

The Memorial Shield honours Graham Baker who, along with Roy Bitmead, had the vision and foresight to build a stand-alone junior speedway track and club (Sidewinders) more than 40 years ago in Wingfield, and will come to life on Saturday, February 19th.

With the U16 125cc Australian Championship to be held on the same track this coming April, this will be one of the last chances to have a serious hit out before hand – so this meetingis one not to miss!

2022 American Flat Track to stream on Facebook

Following the announcement of a new television broadcast agreement with FOX Sports, Progressive American Flat Track has announce that fans will be able to watch all 18 rounds of action live on Facebook during the 2022 season.

Livestreaming coverage on Progressive American Flat Track’s Facebook page will be free of charge up until Opening Ceremonies, allowing fans to watch Practice and Qualifying at no cost.

Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 (USD) if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event.

2022 American Flat Track Calendar

DATE EVENT March 10, 2022 Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I March 11, 2022 Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile II March 19, 2022 Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile April 23, 2022 I-70 Half-Mile May 28, 2022 Mission Foods Red Mile I presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington May 29, 2022 Mission Foods Red Mile II presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington June 11, 2022 Laconia Short Track June 25, 2022 Lima Half-Mile July 2, 2022 Mission Foods New York Short Track July 16, 2022 Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile July 30, 2022 Peoria TT August 6, 2022 Black Hills Half-Mile August 13, 2022 Castle Rock TT August 20, 2022 Law Tigers Sacramento Mile September 3, 2022 Springfield Mile I September 4, 2022 Springfield Mile II September 24, 2022 Cedar Lake Short Track October 15, 2022 Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III

2022 FIM Hard Enduro calendar confirmed

It’s all systems go for the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with an eight-round championship now confirmed for 2022, including three new venues and the return of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. You can see the schedule below.

It’s worth noting that while initially included in the provisional 2022 schedule, it was decided not to include Poland’s HERO Challenge in the final calendar. After listening intently to competitors, teams and fans, while working closely with event organisers, it was agreed to omit the race from the calendar. The goal is to return in 2023 with a much tougher and extreme version that matches its championship counterparts. The event will go ahead in 2022, though without FIM Hard Enduro World Championship status.

2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship schedule

Round Event Location/Date Round 1 Minus 400 Israel, April 5/6/7 Round 2 Xross Serbia, May 18/19/20/21 Round 3 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria, June 16/17/18/19 Round 4 Red Bull Abestone Italy, July 9/10 Round 5 Red Bull Romaniacs Romania, July 26/27/28/29/30 Round 6 Red Bull TKO USA, August 13/14 Round 7 Red Bull Outliers Canada, August 27/28 Round 8 Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain, October 7/8/9

2022 ProMX Round 2 entries open

Entries for the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores are now open for Round 2 at Mackay, Queensland scheduled for 10th April 2022.

Due to a number of classes being oversubscribed in 2021 and for Round 1, riders are encouraged to enter early in order to avoid disappointment.

Entries are available via RiderNet (link) or a link can be found via competitor info on the ProMX website, closing Sunday 3 April at 11:59pm.

Charli Cannon joins Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team in 2022

16-year-old female motocross sensation, Charli Cannon, will join Rhys Budd and Alex Larwood on the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team and contest the Women’s division during the 2022 Pro MX Championship.

The Sunshine Coast based Cannon, a four-time national junior girls champion on 85 and 125 cc machinery, graduated to the senior division late in the 2021 season and is determined to keep her climb up the ladder at a rapid rate as she pits herself against the best female riders in the country for the three round championship scheduled for Wonthaggi, Gilman and Coolum throughout the year.

She will also contest selected rounds of the MX3 championship (14-17 year old) at the Pro MX.

Charli Cannon

“I was so excited to get this offer from the Yamalube Yamaha Team and have a major team support me in racing. Mike and Nash have gone above and beyond to support me and I’m really looking forward to getting the season under way. Having the support of the team has taken a weight off the shoulders of my family but I also understand the responsibility that comes with it. The hard work begins now as Yamaha and the Yamalube team have invested in myself, and I want to reward them for it. My bike is awesome, and my pre-season is going well. We have some local races to contest in the coming weeks before the opening round of the Pro MX Women’s class starts at Wonthaggi in late March.”

Jeffrey Herlings undergoes heel surgery

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings has completed a surgical process to fix a broken heel bone in his left foot due to a mishap while riding in Spain on Monday January 31.

The Dutchman organised travel back to his home in Belgium and after consultation, underwent surgery performed by Dr Stefaan Verfaillie (who worked on his previous ailment in 2019) to insert several screws and a supporting plate to fix the damage.

For the full details see:

MXGP Champion Jeffrey Herlings has foot surgery after practice crash

Hero Motosports Team Rally adds Ross Branch to line-up

Hero MotoCorp – has further strengthened its rider line-up by bringing onboard leading international rider, Ross Branch.

A top athlete and a trained commercial pilot from Botswana, Ross Branch is a three-time South African Cross Country Champion and a seven-time winner of the Botswana 1000 Desert Race – earning the nickname ‘Kalahari Ferrari’.

Ross Branch – Hero MotoSports Team Rally

“I am thrilled and extremely honoured to be joining a team that’s making the headlines for all the right reasons. I’ve been tracking the growth of Hero MotoSports for the last couple of years, and have often been amazed at how quickly this young team has made it to the top league. I’m joining the team at a great time, and I hope I’ll be able to do my best to deliver great results. I look forward to riding alongside some of the best and promising riders in the sport, who are also my good friends. I thank Hero MotoCorp for putting their faith in me, and I consider it a great honour to be representing the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters at some of the world’s toughest races!”

SDM Team Corse’s 2022 line-up and livery breaks cover

Betamotor has announced the renewal of its partnership with SDM Team Corse, with Jeremy Van Horebeek and Alessandro Lupino campaigning their RX 450 machines in MXGP. Here’s a look:











Grabham crowned at NSW U16 Junior Speedway

By Peter Baker

A new champion in Noah Grabham was crowned and others left disappointed after the running of the M & K Eklund Transport New South Wales Under 16 Speedway Championship at the Central Coast Junior Motor Cycle Club track at North Somersby last Saturday.

The weather held off and the track staff worked wonders to allow some of the country’s best junior speedway riders to turn on an enthralling programme of races.

At the end of a meeting that produced plenty of close and exciting racing there was a dramatic championship decider, and an outcome that in the eyes of some observers was controversial.

The 20 heat races decided the top three riders who progressed direct to the A Final – and there were no surprises who that top trio was.

Bathurst rider Noah Grabham finished top on countback with 14 points, after being beaten only in his final heat by Beau Bailey, ahead of Queensland champion Jordy Loftus who lost only to Grabham.

Bailey was next on 13 with a third place behind Loftus and Cooper Antone in his first heat and then four wins.

The next four riders on the scorechart had to contest the cut-throat B Final from which only the winner went in to the decider.

That turned out to be Albury Wodonga rider Cooper Antone who gated brilliantly and host club rider Lachlan Russell could not overhaul him, after both had scored 11 points in their heats.

The other B Finalists were Queenslanders Anika Loftus and Jai Bainbridge who finished in that order.

With the top four riders lined up for the final there was sure to be drama – Grabham led but as Loftus tried an outside pass he actually lost second place as Bailey came through on the inside. As Bailey continued his inside charge there appeared to be some contact with Grabham who ran off the track.

Such happenings always place officials in an awkward position, but they have to make a decision that invariably never pleases everyone.

The decision was that Bailey was excluded with the win awarded to Grabham ahead of Loftus and Antone.

Fans were left rewarded for their patience as track staff turned a saturated surface in to an extremely raceable track that allowed the youngsters to show off their talents, albeit two hours later than the planned start time.

Even among the riders who did not make the finals there is plenty to enthuse about as even the least experienced riders showed enough to suggest that all will progress with coaching as part of the Speedway Experience Coaching programme led by former world No. 3 Craig Boyce.

One of the bottom half of the field was the only girl from New South Wales in the line-up, Ruby James from the Kurri Kurri Junior club who received the Encouragement Award at the meeting.

NSW U16 Junior Speedway Final Result

Noah Grabham Jordy Loftus Cooper Antone Beau Bailey (Excluded from results)

B Final

Cooper Antone Lachlan Russell Anika Loftus Jai Bainbridge

Other Scores

Lachlan Hawgood 7

Sonny Spurgin 7

Cooper Freebairn 6

Riley Conner 6

Billy Brown 5

Jacob Adamson 3

Bailey Carpenter 2

Ruby James 2

Dustin Constable 1

Preston Craft (Res.0) 0

Jayden Rykers tops WA State SX over the weekend

Jayden Ryker has won the Berry Sweet Supercross Round 1 over the weekend in the SX1 class, sweeping the four motos from Evan Browne, with Jake Fewster filling out the overall podium. Joshua Bell and Matthew Johns rounded out the top five respectively.

Topping the SX2 was Codey Rowe, who also swept his four races, also winning from Evan Browne, while Jordan Minear was third overall. Steven Fairham and Jack Du Feu were fourth and fifth respectively.

Sonny Pellicano won the Junior Lites, Dean Porter topped the Veterans, and Patrick Butler was top in the 85cc/150cc 12-U16 Yrs class.

Jayden Rykers

“Last minute entry to the WA State Supercross Championship on the weekend. Nothing else can replace the feeling of gate drops! We had four six-lap sprints and the Empire Kawasaki made the job easy with four holeshots and four wins. Thanks @stelios_lia and On Point Moto & Suspension for some suspension changes.”

SX1 Overall

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 JAYDEN RYKERS 100 25 25 25 25 2 EVAN BROWNE 88 22 22 22 22 3 JAKE FEWSTER 75 20 20 15 20 4 JOSHUA BELL 60 14 12 16 18 5 MATTHEW JOHNS 58 16 14 14 14 6 JULIAN CUTAJAR 56 8 13 20 15 7 KYAL GILLESPIE 54 18 18 18 – 8 CHRISTIAN SILVESTRO 53 12 15 13 13 9 BLAKE KLANJSCEK 49 7 16 10 16 10 ZACH SANDOW 43 11 9 11 12

SX2 Overall

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 CODEY ROWE 100 25 25 25 25 2 EVAN BROWNE 84 18 22 22 22 3 JORDAN MINEAR 76 16 20 20 20 4 STEVEN FAIRHAM 69 15 18 18 18 5 JACK DU FEU 57 10 16 15 16 6 MATTHEW MARSON 57 11 15 16 15 7 JIORDAN GIACOPPO 54 12 14 14 14 8 TRAVIS PITTER 49 13 11 12 13 9 JARRED BOARDMAN 44 7 12 13 12 10 HAIDEN HILLS 42 9 13 9 11

Honda Racing Australia dominate Wonthaggi Open 2022

Honda Racing Australia took part in the Wonthaggi Open this past weekend as they prepare for the Australian Motocross Championship. Riders from the Factory and Ride Red teams competed to better prepare themselves for Round 1 of the Aus-Pro MX which is also held in Wonthaggi.

Factory Honda’s Kyle Webster qualified first and won all three 25min + 1 lap motos aboard his HGS powered 2022 CRF450R.

Kyle Webster

“This was a great hit out for the team. We made subtle changes following each race, learnt a lot and made some improvements. I am happy with where we are at 7 weeks out from round 1 of the Australian Championship.”

In the MX2 class, it was newly signed Factory Honda rider Wilson Todd who took the overall win after qualifying fastest out of all riders and classes combined. Completing his first event on the Honda, Wilson displayed extraordinary speed, and hailed the weekend as a success.

Wilson Todd

“My main reason for flying down was for testing and to put in some time on the bike. I am not at full race fitness so taking the overall win was a surprise for me. We are much more prepared with the bike than I thought we would be, and I feel the changes we made over the weekend were positive. We still have an extensive two weeks of testing ahead of us, but I am wrapped where we are at already. My Terrafirma Honda CF250R got me two holeshots and is definitely competitiver.”

Emma Milesevic had a great return to racing, winning the overall in the women’s class on board her Factory Honda CRF450R. This weekend she also competed in the Pro MX1 class taking two fourth place finishes.

The Honda Genuine Ride Red Team did exceptionally well this weekend; Campbell Williams won the MX3 class, Brodie Petschauer finished 3rd in MX3, and Ebony Harris finished third in the Women’s class.

Ride Red’s newly sign Liam Andrews was thrilled with his third overall in the MX2 class against some of Australia’s fastest factory riders.

Honda Australia Racing’s director Yarrive Konsky was proud of everyone’s efforts.

Yarrive Konsky

“It was a great weekend for all Honda riders. We all worked well together. I was proud of the RIDE RED riders and the factory team made a lot of progress. Everything we learnt this weekend will help us be better prepared for round 1 of the Australian Motocross Championship.”

Round 1 of the AUS-PRO MX championships starts March 27th in Wonthaggi.

Tim Gajser tops Internazionali D’Italia

Tim Gajser has topped the MX1 and Supercampione classes in the Internazionali D’Italia after two rounds, across Alghero and Riola Sardo in Sardinia.

At Alghero, Jeremy Seewer topped the MX1 from Tim Gajser and Ruben Fernandez. However Round 2 in Riola Sardo it was Gajser on top from Jorge Prado and Jeremy Van Horebeek. That left Gajser on 47-points, from Alberto Forato on 36-points and Tom Koch level with Aussie Mitch Evans on 28-points.

In the MX class Jago Geerts won in Alghero, from Cornelius Toendel and Jakon Fredriksen, while in Riola Sardo Toendel won from Simon Langenfelder and Hakon Osterhagen. That leaves Toendel on 47-points, ahead of Langenfelder (40-points) and Fredrikson (36-points).

The Supercampione class saw Gajser dominate in Alghero, ahead of Seewer and Geerts, while in Riola Sardo it was Gajser winning from PRado and Toendel. As a result Gajser holds 50-points, to Toendel on 34 and Tom Koch on 31.

Internazionali D’Italia Championship Overall

MX1

GAJSER Tim (SLO) 47-points FORATO Alberto (ITA) 36 KOCH Tom (GER) 28 EVANS Mitchell (AUS) 28 SEEWER Jeremy (SUI) 25

MX2

TOENDEL Cornelius (NOR) 47-points LANGENFELDER Simon (GER) 40 FREDRIKSEN Hakon (NOR) 36 LAPUCCI Nicolas (ITA) 33 GUADAGNINI Mattia (ITA) 31

SUPERCAMPIONE

GAJSER Tim (SLO) 50-points TOENDEL Cornelius (NOR) 34 KOCH Tom (GER) 31 LANGENFELDER Simon (GER) 30 FORATO Alberto (ITA) 28

Ben Watson warms up for MXGP at Lacapelle Marival Masters

Ben Watson and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP continued their build-up to the up-coming FIM World MXGP Motocross Championship as an impressive runner-up at the Lacapelle Marival Masters in central France.

With the opening round of the world series just two weeks away and the Lacapelle track surface soft, rutted and unpredictable in the wake of heavy rain during the days before the race the Englishman sensibly avoided any unnecessary risks in the early races.

In the first MX1 moto he quickly moved forward to fifth place before settling into a solid pace which kept the chasers off his rear wheel. The Brit was just inside the top twenty at the start of the second moto after spinning at the gate; staying out of trouble through the early laps he advanced majestically through the pack during the second half of the moto to secure another top-six finish with podium-speed laps to the chequered flag.

The KRT rider saved the best for last as he showed he is acquiring the start technique for his new mount to round turn one second in the SuperFinal and hound the leader for the entire twenty-four-minute race.

The results saw Watson second overall, behind Maxime Renaux, while Jeremy Seewer was third.

The Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP will complete its pre-season programme next weekend at Hawkstone Park in central England.

Ben Watson

“In the end the track got really technical and it showed in the results; there was just the one main line early in the day and that got really bumpy, deep and choppy so the start was important with not much chance to pass. I rode a little tight in the first race, but that’s normal at this time of the year. It’s the same in training but I get faster throughout the day; it’s nice that the GPs can return to the two-day format this year to get that out of the way. In the second race I just spun on the gate; towards the end I started making moves and was happy with that. I got a better start in the SuperFinal and could follow the leader all moto. Overall it was another positive day; we came here to work and learn and we did just that. Now we head to my “home” race at Hawkstone which will be another good preparation; we’ve had hard pack and ruts here, sand at Hawkstone and three races again.“



