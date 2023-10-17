Australia 12th at 2023 Supermoto of Nations

Team Australia, consisting of Josh McLean, Loic Barbot and Dominic Fletcher, have finished 12th overall at the Supermoto of Nations.

In the tradition of international teams’ events, the competition was red-hot from the outset. Emboldened by the challenge, the Aussies pushed hard on the hybrid asphalt and dirt layout in Castellotto, near Milan, keeping the seasoned supermoto internationals more than honest.

The Supermoto of Nations was won by defending champion France, ahead of Italy and Spain.

Catalonian Pyrenees welcomes Enduro Vintage Trophy this week

Bringing riders together from across Europe and from as far away as Canada and the United States, the 2023 edition of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) will begin later this week. 250 competitors will take to the start for a four-day festival of classic enduro racing.

With riders from eleven different countries descending on the historical region of La Cerdanya in the eastern Pyrenees, close to Andorra, the event will once again celebrate iconic machinery from the early 1970s through to the early 1990s, while commemorating many enduro greats from decades past.

Following administrative and technical controls, on Wednesday, competitors will complete a short 26 kilometre stage, followed by an acceleration test which will kick off the competition. Once a regular opening procedure at the ISDE, riders will ride as fast as they can in order to highlight the top-speed of their classic bikes.

On Thursday, competitors will face two laps of a 63-kilometre course that features both an enduro and cross special test. Working its way through spectacular mountain terrain, all riders will enjoy both the winding Spanish trails and incredible scenery as they rise to close to two thousand meters above sea level.

Friday will be another full day of riding for all with two laps of a 48-kilometre course that again includes an enduro and a cross test. With the two full days of competition then complete, riders will compete in the fourth and final day motocross races.

The FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy features three classes – the Vintage Veterans Trophy for national teams of three riders all above the age of fifty, and the Vintage Silver Vase Club category for three riders all above the age of forty, plus the Women’s Club Team Award which will be contested for the first time by an all female Spanish team this year. Individual participants are also permitted. Motorcycles competing in the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy are split into five main categories – Classic 75, Classic 79, Classic 83, Open 1986, and Open 1991.

2023 ISDE Categories

CATEGORY A: Classic 75 (Manufactured until 1975)

A0: up to 75 cc; A1: up to 125 cc; A2: up to 175 cc; A3 over 175 cc

CATEGORY B: Classic 79 (Manufactured until 1979)

B0: up to 75cc; B1: up to 125cc; B2: up to 175cc; B3: up to 250cc; B4: Sup. 250cc

CATEGORY C: Classic 83 (Manufactured until 1983)

C0: 80cc; C1: up to 125cc; C2. up to 250cc; C3: over 250cc

CATEGORY Open X-1 (Manufactured until 1986)

X1: up to 125cc; X2: over 125cc

Open 91 (Manufactured until 1991)

No capacity distinction

2023 ISDE Event Schedule

17/10 (Tuesday)-Administrative/Technical Control and Opening Ceremony

18/10 (Wednesday) -1 lap of 26 km and Acceleration Test

19/10 (Thursday) – 2 laps of 63 km (2 x special tests per lap)

20/10 (Friday) – 2 laps of 48.5 km (2 special tests per lap)

21/10 (Saturday) – Final MX (Sant Marc) and Prize Giving Ceremony

Inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship hits major milestones

The inaugural season of the 31-event SuperMotocross World Championship Series (SMX) recently concluded at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cemented their place in the history books.

On the heels of an impressive Rookie of the Year campaign, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, 17, captured the 250 cc World Championship while Australian, Team Honda HRC athlete Jett Lawrence, 20, became the first-ever 450 cc World Champion, which capped off his historic rookie season in the premier division.

As champions, Deegan and Lawrence were the two biggest financial benefactors of the SMX World Championship, which awarded the sport’s largest prize payout of $10 million – $5.5 million of which was available for the final three postseason races. Deegan collected $575,000 in postseason earnings while Lawrence received $1.2 million, both of which included individual race purses and championship point funds.

Collectively, more than 110,000 fans made their way through the postseason turnstiles in Concord, North Carolina, for SMX Playoff 1, Joliet, Illinois, for SMX Playoff 2, and in Los Angeles for the SMX World Championship Final, adding to the 192,000 that attended the 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing this summer.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship hosted 850,000 fans across its 17-round season this past winter and spring, bringing total combined attendance for the inaugural SMX World Championship to 1.152 million across all 31 races.

Tickets are already on sale now for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship. The 2024 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final locations and venues will be announced at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on January 5.

2023 FIM International Six Days of Enduro set for San Juan

The days are counting down towards the 97th FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) and event organisers are ramping up preparations in and around the host city of San Juan.

San Juan is no stranger to the 6DAYS having previously hosted the event in 2014. Since then, the city has benefitted from the development of the Villicum Circuit, which will act as the hosting paddock for all attending. The modern motorsport facility, which opened in 2018, has hosted the FIM Superbike World Championship four times and is more than capable of facilitating every team’s servicing needs. Acting as the hub of the 6DAYS® action, riders will start and finish each day of racing at the Villicum Circuit.

Across the first five days of the 6DAYS, riders will be treated to three unique courses to ride. Easing riders into the week ahead, the Blue Loop used for days one and two will take riders northwards into the mountains. The Blue Loop is approximately 113 kilometres in length and features one cross test and two enduro tests. Ridden twice, it will make for a seven-hour day in the saddle.

Slightly longer in length at 115 kilometres, to make for a two hundred-and thirty-kilometres long day of riding, the Red Loop used on days three and four will be a welcome milestone for riders as they push through the mid-way point of the competition. The spectacular views from the north side of Dique Ullum and Punta Negra lakes will help ease competitor’s tired bodies as they work their way towards the end of day four.

As is customary for the 6DAYS, day five will deliver a new course. With the end of the race now on the horizon, the Yellow Loop takes competitors from the Villicum Circuit along the south side of the Dique Ullum lake and past the fringes of San Juan city. With six more tests to complete and an estimated seven hours and thirty minutes of ride time, day five will be the longest of the week at two-hundred-and-thirty-four kilometres.

Once back to the Villicum Circuit on the evening of day five, competitors will be left with one final day of competition – the traditional day six motocross test. The remaining challenge ahead of the finish line of the ninety-seventh 6DAYS, an exciting series of short races around the motocross track will complete proceedings in style.

Chase Sexton visits KTM Motorsports HQ!

KTM swung open the doors to their Motorsports HQ this week and welcomed AMA Supercross and Motocross racer – 2023 450SX Champion – Chase Sexton, for the 24-year-old’s first visit and look around the factory.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s fresh recruit travelled to Munderfing to meet the technical team and all the staff behind the creation of the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION that he will race in the 2024 AMA 450SX series, the AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class championship and the three-round ‘play-off’ SuperMotocross contest that ties up both ‘indoor’ and ‘outdoor’ disciplines.

Before an intense schedule of testing and preparation takes place with a view to Anaheim 1 in January – the opening date of supercross usually falls close to the launch of the Dakar rally and kicks the new international racing season off at full gas – Sexton had the full orange immersion in Austria.

He toured the 9500m2 Motorsport building where the machinery for motocross, Enduro, Rally and MotoGP are readied for almost 70 factory racers, and all the support vehicles, material and structures are housed.

Then after a blast around the block with Member of the Board Hubert Trunkenpolz in a X-BOW GT-XR he threaded through the factory assembly lines in Mattighofen where he was able to watch the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F being built, the base of the motorcycle he’ll steer in competition next year, as the bike rolled away from processing.

Lastly Chase was able to get familiar with the full KTM story and a racing heritage that now counts on nearly 340 different FIM world titles thanks to the vivid display in the KTM Motohall.

Chase will front 2024 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in North America with Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer as teammates.

Chase Sexton

“Very cool! It’s been special to come here and meet everybody, see how the heart of the KTM racing program and also where my race bike is born. Then in the Motohall learning all the history and the racing story of KTM is very motivating; it makes me want to get on the bike and ride right now. KTM are very successful, definitely a winning manufacturer, and my plan is to get them back on top and to keep that rolling. At the factory I’d never really seen anything like the assembly lines before and the variety of motorcycles being built and how fast they are done by hand. I won’t forget this day.”

Kayden Minear out of AUSX after breaking arm

KTM Racing Team newcomer Kayden Minear will miss the remaining rounds of the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) as he recovers from surgery on a broken arm sustained in Adelaide.

Unfortunately, during qualifying on Saturday night, the talented Western Australian crashed at no fault of his own when he hit a tuff-block that was on the racing line, which impacted his run in the rhythm section and caused him to eject off the bike.

Minear suffered a broken humerus bone in the incident and was swiftly operated on the same night in South Australia, with his attention now firmly focused on a complete recovery in the best possible way. He has also undergone a further procedure upon return to Brisbane with Dr. Steve Andrews.

Kayden Minear

“It’s really disappointing to be out this early into my first season. I was feeling really comfy on the track, but during the session, unfortunately, a tuff-block was bumped onto the racing line, which I had no way to avoid. That caused me to crash pretty heavily and I broke my humerus, so I ended up having surgery on it the same night to begin my recovery program, and will miss the remaining two rounds of the series. It was a good experience though, learning the ropes in supercross and I look forward to more to come in the future.”

Guillem Farres joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing welcomes Guillem Farres to the team for the 2024 SMX season, joining RJ Hampshire and rookie Casey Cochran within the three-rider 250 class program.

The 20-year-old Spaniard will be onboard the FC 250 leading into next year, committed to the AMA Supercross Championship, in addition to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SMX Finals Series.

Guillem Farres

“I am really happy to be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for this upcoming season,” Farres said. “I am also super-excited to start this new chapter of my career after a tough year due to injuries. Now, I am fully healed and ready to get on the new bike. I can’t wait to get started at the Baker’s Factory – it is an honor to be part of such a legendary program with Aldon [Baker] and all the guys.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Nathan Ramsey, said that Farres has been on the team’s radar since his first appearance in AMA Pro Motocross and is confident that his capabilities will translate into strong results as experience continues to grow.

Nathan Ramsey

“Guillem caught our eye in 2022 when he came to the US for a couple of races,” explained Ramsey. “Then when he started the 2023 MX series, he once again showed signs of great speed and potential. He has a great attitude and work ethic, which I believe will lead to great things in the future. The sky is the limit for Guillem and we are happy to welcome him to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.”

Toby Price takes the lead at Rallye du Maroc Stage Three

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Toby Price has put in another strong performance at the Rallye du Maroc to claim his second consecutive runner-up result at this year’s event. The Australian now moves into the provisional lead of the race, although teammate Matthias Walkner crashed out early in the special.

Another tough stage at the Rallye du Maroc and one that delivered over 300 kilometers of fast, rocky tracks, raced against the clock. Navigation wasn’t too much of an issue today, but the unforgiving terrain demanded full focus from all the riders.

Setting off second into today’s stage, Toby Price knew he would have to keep the pressure on in order to secure a strong result. Never falling below the top three on time throughout the 336-kilometer special, the two-time Dakar champion was able to maintain an impressive pace despite only being the second rider through the route.

Finishing just over one minute behind the eventual stage winner, when bonus times for opening the stage were added, Toby placed second overall, three minutes down. With the rally now past its halfway point, in the provisional overall standings Price takes the lead with a near-four-minute advantage and two stages left to race.

Toby Price

“Not a bad day for me today, the 330 kilometers went pretty quick, so the average speed was a lot faster. But for sure, it was really rocky out there. The bike felt really good the whole day and I was able to keep up a good speed. I did make a couple of little navigation mistakes, but on the whole everything went well. The bonus time helps, but of course to get that you have to be out front and opening the stage, which can prove really hard. All in all, I’m happy with how I’m riding, and I know I’m giving it everything, so whether I come first or second at the end, I’ll be happy that I did my best.”

Provisional Standings – 2023 Rallye du Maroc (After Stage 3)

Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 10:26:00 Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 10:29:48 +3:48 Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Honda, 10:31:09 +5:09 Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 10:33:50 +7:50 Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 10:33:54 +7:54

2024 provisional MXGP Calendar released

The provisional 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar, with a total of 21 events planned for 2024, the season will culminate with the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, from October 4-6.

The FIM Motocross World Championship will kick off on March 10th with the MXGP of Patagonia Argentina in the picturesque Villa la Angostura, followed by the MXGP of Europe at a soon-to-be-confirmed location on March 24th.

Exciting back-to-back Grand Prix events are scheduled for Sardegna and Trentino, leading into a thrilling triple-header in Portugal, Spain, and France that will mark the comeback of Saint Jean d’Angely. Early June will witness another triple-header, featuring the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany, Latvia, and a Grand Prix location that will be confirmed, rounding out the first half of the season.

Continuing the tradition from the previous year, the MXGP paddock will travel to Asia in late June for a thrilling double header in Sumbawa-Indonesia, and Lombok- Indonesia.

The championship will then return to Europe, with events in the Czech Republic, Flanders (Belgium), Sweden, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. The popular MXGP of Turkiye in Afyonkarahisar will be followed by an event in early September that is yet to be announced, leading up to the grand finale of the 2024 MXGP Season at the MXGP of Italy, hosted at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Together with the MXGP and MX2 Championship Calendar also the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and European Championship categories are released.

Last by not least the most important event of the season, the Monster Energy FIM MXoN will be held in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, on October the 4th, 5th and 6th.

2024 MXGP Calendar Provisional

Date Country Venue Women 10 March ARGENTINA Villa La Angostura, Patagonia 24 March TBA TBA 07 April ITALY Riola Sardo, Sardegna WMX 14 April ITALY Pietramurata, Trentino 05 May PORTUGAL Agueda 12 May SPAIN Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos WMX 19 May FRANCE Saint Jean d’Angely 02 June GERMANY Teutschenthal WMX 09 June LATVIA Kegums 16 June TBA TBA 30 June INDONESIA Sumbawa 07 July INDONESIA Lombok 21 July CZECH REPUBLIC Loket 28 July BELGIUM Lommel, Flanders 11 August SWEDEN Uddevalla 18 August THE NETHERLANDS Arnhem WMX 25 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld 08 September TURKIYE Afyonkarahisar WMX 15 September TBA TBA 29 September ITALY TBA MXoN 6 October UNITED KINGDOM Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)

2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar

The FIM together with PRIME STADIUM, promoters of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship have confirmed the dates and locations of the 2024 FIM Paulo Duarte EnduroGP World Championship.

Building on the success of the PRIME STADIUM promoted 2022 and 2023 championships, the 2024 series will span six months, starting in Portugal and ending in France, while making a return to three countries not visited in recent years.

Starting in the same way as the 2023 championship ended, the 2024 series will begin with two events in Portugal. As the only back-to-back races of the year, the season opener will set the tone for the year ahead, utilising the challenging northern Portuguese terrain in and around Fafe. One week later the EnduroGP series will move to Valpacos, home of the penultimate round of the 2023 series.

May will see the series head to Romania for the championship’s most easterly event and what will be the first EnduroGP round in the country since 2013. The GP of Italy will feature as round four of the 2024 championship. The event will be held two hours south of Milan in Bettola, marking the halfway point of the series.

On the homeward stretch, the championship will visit Gelnica, Slovakia in July for round five. With Gelnica hosting FIM EnduroGP World Championship events in 2022 and 2023, riders will know exactly what to expect from the challenging forest-based special tests. Following Slovakia, there is a reserve date set for the end of July.

The GP of Wales will make a welcome return to the calendar as the penultimate event of the series. Rhayader last hosted a world championship event in 1992 and is a popular area for both enduro and motocross so will make for an exciting addition to the 2024 series.

Finally, the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship will conclude in mid-September with the GP of France in Brioude. The location of previous thrilling Enduro World Championship finales, Brioude, together with the other six host events, will undoubtedly play their part in ensuring a memorable 2024 FIM Paulo Duarte EnduroGP World Championship.

The opening two rounds of the championship in Portugal together with the GP of Italy, the GP of Wales, and the GP of France, will form the five-event Women’s Enduro World Championship.

2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar