Moto News Weekly Wrap
September 28, 2021
What’s New:
- Wil Ruprecht 2021 Assoluti d’Italia Enduro Champion
- Italy claim the 2021 MXoN victory in Mantova
- Cairoli’s #222 to be retired from MXGP
- 2021 Burr Oak GNCC Round 11 Race Report
- 2022 AMA SX and MX professional numbers revealed – Lawrence #1
- 24MX Hixpania next stop on Hard Enduro calendar
- The Qatar International Baja is back this week!
- Jakub Miskowiak wins Speedway U21 title in Krosno
- Wroclaw claim PGE Ekstraliga title on Sunday
- bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Superfinale run in Mantova
- European Junior e-Motocross kicks off in Mantova
- Todd Waters tops Coolum Queensland State MX
- Liam Walsh tops NT MX Titles at Palmerston
- 2021 Racing Calendars
Wil Ruprecht 2021 Assoluti d’Italia Enduro Champion
Australia’s Wil Ruprecht was won the 2021 Absolute Italian Enduro Championship, or Assoluti d’Italia as it is also known, in Maniago, with a hard charging Brad Freeman’s efforts not enough to close the gap.
Ruprecht finished the season on 141-points, to Freeman’s 135, while Matteo Cavallo was a more distant third on 112-points. A 4-5 scorecard over the weekend was enough for Ruprecht to wrap up the season, with Freeman in comparison running 1-1.
Wil Ruprecht
“What a year it has been in Italian Enduro. TM Boana Factory and I have persevered and improved in a way that has allowed us to take home and Italian title! If you told us we would be here a year ago we would find it hard to believe… So here’s to everyone in this photo and behind the scenes that makes the wheels turn. Two weeks out from the final two rounds of EnduroGP we’re hungry!”
2021 Assoluti d’Italia Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Total
|1
|RUPRECHT Will Paul
|ST
|TM 250 4T
|141
|2
|FREEMAN Brad
|ST
|BETA 300 2T
|135
|3
|HORSE Matthew
|D.
|TM 250 4T
|112
|4
|VERONA Andrea
|D.
|GAS GAS 250 4T
|109
|5
|OLDRATI Thomas
|AND
|HONDA 450 4T
|89
|6
|MAGAIN Antoine
|ST
|SHERCO 250 2T
|75
|7
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|ST
|SHERCO 300 2T
|65
|8
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|ST
|BETA 350 4T
|64
|9
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|B.
|TM 250 2T
|61
|10
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|ST
|HONDA 250 4T
|54
|11
|PAVONI Matteo
|JU
|TM 300 2T
|51
|12
|GUARNERI Davide
|TO
|FANTIC 125 2T
|48
|13
|MACDONALD Hamish
|ST
|SHERCO 300 4T
|45
|14
|MC CANNEY Jamie
|ST
|HUSQ 300 2T
|30
Italy claim the 2021 MXoN victory in Mantova
Team Italy has taken a narrow victory at the 2021 Motocross of Nations held in Mantova, with the all-KTM team winning from a hard-charging Team Netherlands led by Jeffrey Herlings by a single-point, while third placed Britain was just a single point behind in turn. The result marked Britain’s fourth consecutive podium.
Despite the heavy downpour and the thunderstorm that rocked the day from the first warm up session until the final race of the day, this didn’t hinder Team Italy’s fighting spirit, or the support of the crowd of fans that turned out to support their nations. The trio of Cairoli, Guadagnini and Lupino put together some strong races to secure Italy’s third ever victory at the Monster Energy FIM MXoN, the first since 2002.
Race 1 – MXP/MX2
As the gate dropped for the first race of the day, it was Team Switzerland’s Arnaud Tonus who took the first Fox Holeshot of the day, though Team Latvia’s Karlis Sabulis was quick to take over the lead by the second corner ahead of Jose Burton of Team Spain and Tom Vialle of Team France.
Disaster struck Team Italy’s Antonio Cairoli and Team Netherlands’ Glenn Coldenhoff as the pair went down on the first corner, which meant that they had a long race ahead of them if they wanted to minimise the scores for their nation.
While Sabulis continued to lead, Vialle fought his way into second as he started to close in on the Latvian for the win. The Frenchman then fell to fifth place, as Team Denmark’s Thomas Kjer Olsen continued his charge towards the top end of the field after getting around Butron for second.
While Olsen was battling for the win, his fellow countryman Mikkel Haarup was unlucky as he crashed out of 15th place. He eventually finished the race in 26th position.
Struggling further down the field were Cairoli and Coldenhoff who were looking for a way inside the top 20, as Team Germany’s Max Nagl retired from the race.
At the top end of the field though Olsen was all over Sabulis and moments later he took over the lead on lap five.
Cairoli eventually found his way inside the top 20, but moments later made use of the goggle lane which meant he dropped positions as a result. But with clearer vision, the Italian was able to fight back to 21st.
His younger countryman, Mattia Guadagnini was having a strong race inside the top 10 and he only climbed further up as the race progressed. The MX2 rookie was able to find his way around Team Sweden’s Isak Gifting, who crashed, and then later Tonus and Sabulis.
With three laps to go, it was Olsen who led Vialle, with Watson still in third, followed by Tonus and Guadagnini. In the end, Olsen was able to hold off both Vialle and Watson to win the first heat for Team Denmark.
Race 2 – MX2/Open
In the second heat, we saw Team Switzerland’s Valentin Guillod with the Fox Holeshot, though it was Jeffrey Herlings of Team Netherlands who was quick to take over the lead with Guillod dropping to second and Team Austria’s Rene Hofer starting well in third.
Meanwhile Vialle had a nightmare start and was down in 15th position, while Team Italy’s Guadagnini and Alessandro Lupino started strong in fifth and sixth respectively.
Hofer then set the fastest lap of the race as he was just 1.017 seconds down on Herlings after taking second from Guillod. The Austrian was having a great rider for Team Austria.
Things then went from bad to worse for Team France and Vialle who struggled with his bike and was eventually forced to retire from the race.
Team Germany’s Henry Jacobi then started to apply the pressure onto Lupino, while Guadagnini made a mistake and ended up on the ground loosing four positions as a result. He dropped to seventh.
There was more drama for Team France and Team Netherlands as Mathys Boisrame and Roan van de Moosdijk both crashed with the pair eventually finishing 19th and 20th, which was a blow for both teams.
Herlings then continued to edge out as he led by 23.951 seconds, with Guillod managing to get back past Hofer. Jacobi also found his way around Lupino and was up in fifth place, with Team Belgium’s Brent van Doninck just ahead.
Guadagnini then too got around his fellow countryman Lupino but was unable to catch Jacobi and was forced to settle for sixth as the chequered flag fell.
Herlings went on to win the race by an impressive 49.117 seconds, with Guillod securing second for Team Switzerland and Hofer finishing third for Team Austria.
Race 3 – Open/MXGP
The third and final race, like always, was the most important. It was the decider for the team who will take victory, as well as the teams who were going to join the victors on the podium. Team Italy entered the final race with a solid 19-point lead over Team Belgium who were second at the time, with Team Great Britain third and looking to stay in the fight for the podium.
And as the gate dropped, there was plenty of drama that unfolded which saw the nations classifications change for the final time, keeping the final order in question until the end of the race.
In the final heat of the day, it was Team Great Britain’s Ben Watson with the Fox Holeshot, but once again it was Herlings who muscled his way to the front, with Cairoli managing to squeeze past Watson also. While race one winner, Olsen was one of the unlucky riders who crashed in the start.
Herlings then set the fastest lap of the race as he looked to check out, like he did in race one. Cairoli kept things close for a few laps with Watson remaining third behind the pair.
While Team Belgium were looking to fight for a potential podium finish, they were dealt their first blow with their rider Cyrcil Genot forced to retire from the race early on. Later in the race, Van doninck was forced to do the same. This put the team out of the run for a medal this time around.
In the early stages of the race, the top 10 consisted of Herlings, Cairoli, Watson, Coldenhoff, Sabulis, Lupino, Team MFR’s Evgeny Bobryshev, Team Great Britain’s Shaun Simpson, Boisrame and Ken Bengston of Team Sweden.
Benoit Paturel of Team France dropped to 16th place which allowed Olsen and Jasikonis through, while Lupino had a huge crash and dropped down to 9th place.
Not long after, Watson was another rider to get caught out with the Brit going down big. Luckily, he was able to get going quickly and only lost a position to Coldenhoff who was having a much better race that time around.
With five minutes to go before the end of the race, there was drama as a pending penalty put into question Italy’s fate. By that point Herlings had once again checked out of the race as Cairoli was keeping it steady in second.
It was all down to Lupino to make up another position in order to keep the hope of a victory alive, despite that pending penalty for course cutting. It was game on for Lupino who was keen on getting around Sabulis and eventually managed to do so which put him seventh. In the end, the Italian was given a 10-place penalty and was classified as 17th.
In the end it was Herlings who won the race and went 1-1 for the first time at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, though it was not enough for Netherlands to win, as a 2-17 score in race three from Cairoli and Lupino was enough for Team Italy to secure the victory on home soil. In terms of the race, Cairoli was second with Coldenhoff finishing third.
MXoN Overall
Following the day’s races, it was time for the usual team press conference of the top three nations, including the overall winners of each category and the winner of the Ricky Carmichael Award.
Team Great Britain’s Ben Watson was the overall winner in the MXGP category, while in MX2 it was Austria’s Rene Hofer and finally in open it was Jeffrey Herlings of The Netherlands’s who was victorious after his 1-1 result.
Also receiving an award this weekend was Team Belgium’s Liam Everts who was the recipient of the Ricky Carmichael MXoN youngest talent Award. Everts, who was making his Monster Energy FIM MXoN debut, had a solid day finishing fourth overall in the MX2 category.
Following the words of each rider, the top three teams were presented with their FIM medals by FIM President Jorge Viegas and FIM/CMS Director Antonio Alia Portela, followed by the presentation of the Champions Rings by Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo.
Tony Cairoli – Team Italy P1
“This was the one missing in my career and I’m really happy to get it. For sure it was a bit risky to come here and ride after last week’s crash. I didn’t feel 100%. On the dry track I could handle it better but on the wet track I was really struggling. The first moto crash didn’t help and I didn’t have the best feeling. I knew I needed just one decent moto and start and managed to do that. The other two guys did an amazing job, especially Mattia for his first time.”
Jeffrey Herlings – Team Netherlands P2 (Open Winner)
“I did what I could today and going 1-1 was the maximum. The team did all they could, and we had some bad luck. Since 2016 we have been on the box at every Nations and you cannot always win. Sometimes you have to lose to get better. I super-proud of Team Netherlands and also my results; I’ve never been 1-1 at this event before so it is good to add that to the collection. I’m looking forward to the German GP now.”
Ben Watson – Team Britain P3 (MXGP Winner)
“When you come to this race you never know what to expect. I knew that this weekend there were a few of the top guys missing, so I came in here with my teammates, two really good mates of mine, and we managed to come within two-points of winning. It’s amazing. To win the MXGP overall was just the cherry on the top. I am feeling really happy with myself. It is a little confidence booster going into the rest of the season.”
Rene Hofer – Team Austria P9 (MX2 Winner)
“It was a really great day for me. Coming as an underdog team meant there was not much pressure. It’s an achievement that I can certainly check-off for my career and it was also great for Team Austria because 9th overall meant our first top ten for a long time. I hope – and I will try – to ride like that in the last GPs and aim for my first podium finish.”
Thomas Kjer Olsen – Team Denmark P10
“It was an amazing feeling to win the first moto today. I had a great start then I found some good lines and I began to work my way forwards. A few times Tom Vialle would get close but I just felt really strong on the bike today and held him off for the win. I was really confident for another strong result in my second race, but a couple of crashes put me down the field and in these conditions at the back of the pack, it makes it really difficult. I came through quite well though to finish third overall in my class and this weekend has given me a lot of confidence for the remaining rounds of the world championship.”
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|Husqvarna
|00:00.0
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|00:01.5
|3
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|Yamaha
|00:04.8
|4
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|Yamaha
|00:33.1
|5
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|KTM
|00:33.8
|6
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|KTM
|00:41.6
|7
|Brylyakov, Vsevolod
|MFR
|Honda
|00:42.8
|8
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|00:47.0
|9
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|Honda
|00:52.0
|10
|Sabulis, Karlis
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|01:07.8
|11
|Wright, Dylan
|CAN
|Honda
|01:15.2
|12
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|01:17.1
|13
|Krestinov, Gert
|EST
|Honda
|01:18.2
|14
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GASGAS
|01:20.2
|15
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|Yamaha
|01:21.5
|16
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GASGAS
|01:21.9
|17
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|01:23.2
|18
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|Kawasaki
|01:25.4
|19
|Petrashin, Timur
|MFR
|KTM
|01:51.3
|20
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|Honda
|01:57.1
|21
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|02:01.0
|22
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|02:02.0
|23
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|EST
|Husqvarna
|02:04.9
|24
|Piccolo, Jacob
|CAN
|KTM
|02:06.0
|25
|Sandner, Michael
|AUT
|KTM
|02:09.2
|26
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|Kawasaki
|02:10.0
|27
|Karka, Dovydas
|LTU
|Yamaha
|02:18.1
|28
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|29
|Pumpurs, Mairis
|LAT
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|30
|Gwerder, Mike
|SUI
|KTM
|1 lap
|31
|Ivanov, Maykal Grisha
|BUL
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|32
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|Honda
|1 lap
|33
|Drdaj, Dušan
|CZE
|KTM
|1 lap
|34
|Wagenknecht, Jan
|CZE
|KTM
|1 lap
|35
|Martinez, Yago
|ESP
|KTM
|1 lap
|36
|Mackonis, Erlandas
|LTU
|KTM
|1 lap
|37
|Malinov, Nikolay
|BUL
|KTM
|2 laps
|38
|Nagl, Maximilian
|GER
|Husqvarna
|14 laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|00:00.0
|2
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|Yamaha
|00:49.1
|3
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|00:50.5
|4
|Van doninck, Brent
|BEL
|Yamaha
|00:59.3
|5
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|Honda
|01:09.4
|6
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|KTM
|01:19.7
|7
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|KTM
|01:22.3
|8
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GASGAS
|01:23.2
|9
|Jasikonis, Arminas
|LTU
|Husqvarna
|01:45.5
|10
|Bobryshev, Evgeny
|MFR
|Husqvarna
|01:56.1
|11
|Kullas, Harri
|EST
|Yamaha
|02:04.3
|12
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|02:06.1
|13
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|02:07.0
|14
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|02:08.9
|15
|Petrashin, Timur
|MFR
|KTM
|02:12.9
|16
|Bengtson, Ken
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|02:15.9
|17
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|Kawasaki
|02:17.3
|18
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|19
|Boisrame, Mathys
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|1 lap
|20
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|Kawasaki
|1 lap
|21
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|Honda
|1 lap
|22
|Valentin, Ander
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|23
|Piccolo, Jacob
|CAN
|KTM
|1 lap
|24
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|25
|Stauffer, Marcel
|AUT
|KTM
|1 lap
|26
|Wagenknecht, Jan
|CZE
|KTM
|1 lap
|27
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|EST
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|28
|Pumpurs, Mairis
|LAT
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|29
|Medaglia, Tyler
|CAN
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|30
|Gwerder, Mike
|SUI
|KTM
|1 lap
|31
|Haavisto, Jere
|FIN
|Kawasaki
|1 lap
|32
|Mackonis, Erlandas
|LTU
|KTM
|1 lap
|33
|Boegh Damm, Bastian
|DEN
|KTM
|2 laps
|34
|Purdon, Tristan
|RSA
|KTM
|2 laps
|35
|Malinov, Nikolay
|BUL
|KTM
|2 laps
|36
|Petrov, Petar
|BUL
|Honda
|3 laps
|37
|Martinez, Yago
|ESP
|KTM
|8 laps
|38
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|14 laps
|39
|Macuks, Toms
|LAT
|GASGAS
|16 laps
|40
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|16 laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|00:00.0
|2
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|00:55.5
|3
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|Yamaha
|01:03.9
|4
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|Yamaha
|01:07.9
|5
|Bobryshev, Evgeny
|MFR
|Husqvarna
|01:45.0
|6
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|01:51.2
|7
|Brylyakov, Vsevolod
|MFR
|Honda
|01:57.5
|8
|Sabulis, Karlis
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|01:59.1
|9
|Boisrame, Mathys
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|02:03.1
|10
|Bengtson, Ken
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|02:04.3
|11
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|Honda
|02:05.9
|12
|Haavisto, Jere
|FIN
|Kawasaki
|1 lap
|13
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|14
|Jasikonis, Arminas
|LTU
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|15
|Kullas, Harri
|EST
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|16
|Krestinov, Gert
|EST
|Honda
|1 lap
|17
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|KTM
|01:55.7
|18
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|19
|Nagl, Maximilian
|GER
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|20
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|1 lap
|21
|Stauffer, Marcel
|AUT
|KTM
|1 lap
|22
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|23
|Drdaj, Dušan
|CZE
|KTM
|1 lap
|24
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|Honda
|1 lap
|25
|Medaglia, Tyler
|CAN
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|26
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|27
|Boegh Damm, Bastian
|DEN
|KTM
|1 lap
|28
|Karka, Dovydas
|LTU
|Yamaha
|2 laps
|29
|Sandner, Michael
|AUT
|KTM
|2 laps
|30
|Valentin, Ander
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|2 laps
|31
|Purdon, Tristan
|RSA
|KTM
|2 laps
|32
|Wright, Dylan
|CAN
|Honda
|2 laps
|33
|Ivanov, Maykal Grisha
|BUL
|Husqvarna
|8 laps
|34
|Van doninck, Brent
|BEL
|Yamaha
|11 laps
|35
|Petrov, Petar
|BUL
|Honda
|13 laps
|36
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|KTM
|16 laps
|37
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|Honda
|16 laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Bobryshev, Evgeny
|MFR
|Husqvarna
|10
|5
|15
|3
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|12
|6
|18
|4
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|Yamaha
|2
|18
|20
|5
|Jasikonis, Arminas
|LTU
|Husqvarna
|9
|14
|23
|6
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|KTM
|7
|17
|24
|7
|Bengtson, Ken
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|16
|10
|26
|8
|Kullas, Harri
|EST
|Yamaha
|11
|15
|26
|9
|Boisrame, Mathys
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|19
|9
|28
|10
|Van doninck, Brent
|BEL
|Yamaha
|4
|34
|38
|11
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|Yamaha
|18
|22
|40
|12
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|Honda
|5
|37
|42
|13
|Haavisto, Jere
|FIN
|Kawasaki
|31
|12
|43
|14
|Stauffer, Marcel
|AUT
|KTM
|25
|21
|46
|15
|Valentin, Ander
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|22
|31
|53
|16
|Medaglia, Tyler
|CAN
|GASGAS
|29
|25
|54
|17
|Boegh Damm, Bastian
|DEN
|KTM
|33
|27
|60
|18
|Purdon, Tristan
|RSA
|KTM
|34
|32
|66
|19
|Petrov, Petar
|BUL
|Honda
|36
|35
|71
|20
|Macuks, Toms
|LAT
|GASGAS
|39
|–
|39
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|Yamaha
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Brylyakov, Vsevolod
|MFR
|Honda
|7
|7
|14
|3
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|Husqvarna
|1
|13
|14
|4
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|Yamaha
|15
|3
|18
|5
|Sabulis, Karlis
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|10
|8
|18
|6
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|Honda
|9
|11
|20
|7
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|21
|2
|23
|8
|Krestinov, Gert
|EST
|Honda
|13
|16
|29
|9
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|Yamaha
|4
|26
|30
|10
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|12
|20
|32
|11
|Wright, Dylan
|CAN
|Honda
|11
|30
|41
|12
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|KTM
|6
|36
|42
|13
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|Honda
|20
|24
|44
|14
|Sandner, Michael
|AUT
|KTM
|25
|29
|54
|15
|Karka, Dovydas
|LTU
|Yamaha
|27
|28
|55
|16
|Drdaj, Dušan
|CZE
|KTM
|33
|23
|56
|17
|Nagl, Maximilian
|GER
|Husqvarna
|38
|19
|57
|18
|Ivanov, Maykal Grisha
|BUL
|Husqvarna
|31
|33
|64
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|8
|3
|11
|2
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|KTM
|5
|6
|11
|3
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GASGAS
|14
|8
|22
|4
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|17
|13
|30
|5
|Petrashin, Timur
|MFR
|KTM
|19
|15
|34
|6
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|22
|14
|36
|7
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|Kawasaki
|18
|20
|38
|8
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GASGAS
|16
|24
|40
|9
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|2
|38
|40
|10
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|Kawasaki
|26
|17
|43
|11
|Piccolo, Jacob
|CAN
|KTM
|24
|23
|47
|12
|Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias
|EST
|Husqvarna
|23
|27
|50
|13
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|Honda
|32
|21
|53
|14
|Pumpurs, Mairis
|LAT
|Yamaha
|29
|28
|57
|15
|Wagenknecht, Jan
|CZE
|KTM
|34
|26
|60
|16
|Gwerder, Mike
|SUI
|KTM
|30
|30
|60
|17
|Mackonis, Erlandas
|LTU
|KTM
|36
|32
|68
|18
|Mc Lellan, Camden
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|28
|40
|68
|19
|Malinov, Nikolay
|BUL
|KTM
|37
|35
|72
|20
|Martinez, Yago
|ESP
|KTM
|35
|37
|72
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Italy
|37
|2
|The Netherlands
|38
|3
|Great Britain
|39
|4
|MFR
|44
|5
|France
|50
|6
|Belgium
|74
|7
|Estonia
|78
|8
|Switzerland
|80
|9
|Austria
|82
|10
|Denmark
|84
|11
|Germany
|101
|12
|Finland
|108
|13
|Lithuania
|110
|14
|Canada
|112
|15
|Latvia
|114
|16
|Spain
|120
|17
|Czech Republic
|122
|18
|Bulgaria
|170
|19
|Sweden
|48
|20
|Rep. of South Africa
|134
Cairoli’s #222 to be retired from MXGP
FIM Motocross World Championship promoters Infront Motor Racing, together with the FIM, have decided to retire the #222 in honour of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tony Cairoli who will draw the curtain on a 18-year career at the season-ending Grand Prix of Cittá de Mantova at Mantova on November 10th.
The 36-year-old announced his transition away from full-time MXGP racing into a new role with the KTM family at a special event in Rome on September 14, 2021.
Cairoli, who started his Grand Prix career in 2004 and claimed nine world championships – two in MX2 and seven in the MXGP premier class – is amongst the most successful athletes in the history of the sport. He currently has 93 GP overall victories and celebrated six of his crowns with KTM machinery.
Cairoli was the dominant MXGP figure of the ‘10s and he ruled the division between 2009 and 2014 and then triumphed again in 2017. He remains in the running for the 2021 title for what could be his 15th top-three classification in a championship campaign.
Infront Motor Racing officially retired the #222 – which Cairoli has worn consistently since 2007 – at the FIM Motocross of Nations during a surprise ceremony as a special tribute to Tony’s astounding career. No other racer than Tony Cairoli will be able to race the #222 in MXGP competition in the future.
2021 Burr Oak GNCC Round 11 Race Report
The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its eleventh round of racing at the GBC Powersports Tires Burr Oak event in Millfield, Ohio on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
As the XC1 Open Pro class took off the line it was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger racing towards the holeshot line, earning himself an extra $250 courtesy of the All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. However, as the racers headed into the woods on the opening lap it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn making his way to timing and scoring first.
Ashburn would hold the early lead for the first three laps of the race. As the racing heated up it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley closing the gap between himself and Ashburn on lap four and making the pass for the lead. As Kelley moved into the lead AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor had worked his way up to third and was continuing to push towards the front of the pack.
As the trio up front made their way through the woods on the final lap of the race it was Baylor making the necessary passes on Ashburn and Kelley to move himself into the lead position. As Baylor made his way to the finish he would cross the finish line 16 seconds ahead of Kelley, who came through to finish second, with Ashburn holding onto third overall on the day. Baylor now holds the points lead, just one point ahead of Kelley.
Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell made his way into the fourth place position after running back in fifth for the majority of the race. Russell, who missed the last race due to illness, looked to be in great shape as he continued to push for the full three hours.
After starting in the back of the XC1 pack it was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall making his way into fifth as the checkered flag flew. Duvall continues to battle this season and is aiming to get back on the podium before the season concludes in two rounds.
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth would cross the line sixth on the day. Toth found himself battling back from eighth place on the second lap, but he would put his head down to continue as he would make some great passes to battle for a better finishing position. After earning the holeshot Bollinger would continue to battle at the front in third, however, he would eventually find himself battling for that eighth place position on the last lap of the race.
Coming through to earn eighth overall was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang. Strang would have his work cut out for him as he continued to battle all day long. Strang would continue to push and try to make the necessary passes to earn some valuable points. AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael would come to the starting line not feeling 100% but would try to push. Michael would complete three laps of the race before pulling out of the race.
XC2 250 Pro
In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Beta USA’s Thorn Devlin would come through grab the $100 Hot Cams XC2 Holeshot Award. As the XC2 class made their way to the finish line on lap one it was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir with the lead. Girroir would continue battling throughout the entire race to earn his eighth win of the season.
Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig DeLong and AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski would push Girroir throughout the race, with Witkowski even taking the lead at one point. Girroir would put his head down and push to get back around Witkowski to regain the lead position until the checkered flag flew. DeLong would also make his way into second as the white flag came out, indicating one more lap. DeLong would come through with Witkowski coming through to take third in the XC2 class.
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am
Coming through to take the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class win, and 2021 National Championship was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jonathan Johnson. As Noah Clark earned the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales holeshot award, Johnson would move into the lead position. Johnson would continue to lead throughout the duration of the race, coming through with over a three minute lead. Earning himself the FMF XC3 GNCC National Championship.
AOMC/FXR Gear/JDP Suspension’s Jason Lipscomb would have a consistent race as he continued to run second throughout the three-hour race. Earning third in the FMF XC3 class was Enduro Engineering/Husqvarna/FXR Gear’s Jake Froman. Froman would battle back-and-forth with Lojak Cycle Sales’ Chase Colville for the last podium position and would make the pass stick over him and Yamaha’s Eli Childers.
Earning the top amateur honors in the afternoon race was Kawasaki’s Joseph Cunningham after coming through in the seventeenth place position and earning the 250 A class win. Bubz Tasha came through second in 250 A and earned second on the top amateur podium with a 21st overall finish. Will Sievenpiper earned the Open A class win and a 22nd overall finishing position, putting him third on the top amateur podium.
WCX
In the WXC class it was Enduro Engineering/MEPMX/Fly Racing/XC Gear’s Mackenzie Tricker earning herself the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. But it would not take too long for BABS Racing Yamaha/Fly Racing/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets to make the pass stick for the lead. Once in the lead Sheets would start to pull away from the rest of the women behind her.
As the race continued AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer pushed her hardest to catch Sheets, but as the checkered flag waved it would be Sheets coming through a minute ahead of Archer. Team Green Kawasaki’s Korie Steede would battle her way up to third in the WXC class after her fifth place start to the day. Steede tried to catch Archer and would cross the line just six seconds behind her.
Earning his ninth youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win was the No. 550 of Cole Forbes. As the race got underway Forbes would grab the early lead and try to place a gap over the rest of his competitors. However, Nicholas DeFeo would battle back to make the pass on Forbes with one lap to go. Forbes and DeFeo continued to battle throughout the last lap, with Forbes making the pass and coming through the finish line just 1.07 seconds ahead of DeFeo. Caleb Lane would earn third overall and in the YXC1 class after making the pass from his fourth place start to the day.
In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Peyton Feather earning his fourth class win of the season as he continues to hold the points lead. Robert Weiss came through to earn second place in the class with Van Gosselin rounding out the top three in YXC2.
GNCC Racing continues with round 12 on October 9 and 10 for the AMSOIL Buckwheat 100 in Newburg, West Virginia at CJ Raceway. These event was new to the series last season but looks to be a fan and rider favorite for years to come.
2021 Burr Oak GNCC Results
|Place
|Racer
|Class
|Brand
|Elapsed
|1
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|XC1
|YAM
|03:09:05.195
|2
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|XC1
|KTM
|03:09:21.777
|3
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|XC1
|HQV
|03:10:33.918
|4
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|XC1
|GAS
|03:11:09.918
|5
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|XC1
|HQV
|03:11:19.118
|6
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|XC1
|KTM
|03:12:40.999
|7
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|XC1
|HQV
|03:14:34.779
|8
|JOSH V STRANG
|XC1
|KAW
|03:14:44.767
|9
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|XC2
|GAS
|03:15:12.234
|10
|CRAIG B DELONG
|XC2
|HQV
|03:15:28.935
|11
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|XC2
|YAM
|03:17:03.552
|12
|RUY BARBOSA
|XC2
|HON
|03:18:03.424
|13
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|XC2
|KAW
|03:18:26.738
|14
|RYDER LAFFERTY
|XC2
|GAS
|03:19:21.819
|15
|JESSE ANSLEY
|XC2
|KTM
|03:20:46.418
|16
|THORN DEVLIN
|XC2
|BET
|03:22:16.238
|17
|JOSEPH R CUNNINGHAM
|250 A
|KAW
|03:27:28.634
|18
|SIMON J JOHNSON
|XC2
|KTM
|03:28:41.059
|19
|JONATHAN T JOHNSON
|XC3
|HQV
|03:29:51.090
|20
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|XC2
|SHR
|03:30:11.579
|Place
|Name
|Make
|Total
|1
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|YAM
|263
|2
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|KTM
|262
|3
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|HQV
|200
|4
|JOSH V STRANG
|KAW
|166
|5
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|KTM
|161
|6
|GRANT BAYLOR
|GAS
|156
|7
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|GAS
|138
|8
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|HQV
|90
|9
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|HQV
|82
|10
|LAYNE MICHAEL
|YAM
|81
|11
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|SHR
|41
|12
|CORY BUTTRICK
|BET
|12
|13
|TYLER D MEDAGLIA
|KTM
|6
|Place
|Name
|Make
|Total Points
|1
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|GAS
|292
|2
|CRAIG B DELONG
|HQV
|248
|3
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|YAM
|169
|4
|RUY BARBOSA
|HON
|166
|5
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|KAW
|162
|6
|CODY J BARNES
|HON
|160
|7
|LIAM DRAPER
|KTM
|153
|8
|THORN DEVLIN
|BET
|136
|9
|EVAN SMITH
|HQV
|120
|10
|BENJAMIN NELKO
|HQV
|118
|11
|JESSE ANSLEY
|KTM
|113
|12
|SIMON J JOHNSON
|KTM
|91
|13
|RYDER LAFFERTY
|GAS
|83
|14
|HUNTER W NEUWIRTH
|KTM
|81
|15
|BRENDEN J POLING
|KAW
|78
|16
|VINCENT SMITH
|KAW
|76
|17
|CHRISTOPHER VENDITTI
|YAM
|67
|18
|SEBASTIAN TAVERNE
|HON
|43
|19
|ANGUS RIORDAN
|KTM
|26
|20
|TEGAN R TEMPLE
|HQV
|23
|21
|HUNTER D BUSH
|KTM
|12
|22
|BREWER CAWLEY
|YAM
|12
|23
|BRODY JOHNSON
|HQV
|11
|24
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|SHR
|11
|25
|MICHAEL MCLEAN
|KTM
|9
|26
|TANNER MYERS
|KAW
|7
|27
|LAYTON SMAIL
|KTM
|7
|28
|TREVOR HUNTER
|GAS
|6
|29
|JOSEPH FERRARO
|KTM
|5
|30
|STEVE NICHOLAS
|KTM
|1
|Place
|Name
|Make
|Total
|1
|JONATHAN T JOHNSON
|HQV
|310
|2
|CHASE A COLVILLE
|YAM
|242
|3
|BEN L PARSONS
|GAS
|193
|4
|JAKE H FROMAN
|HQV
|181
|5
|JASON LIPSCOMB
|KTM
|161
|6
|NOAH CLARK
|YAM
|161
|7
|MICHAEL J PILLAR
|GAS
|150
|8
|MAX FERNANDEZ
|BET
|138
|9
|ZACK HAYES
|KTM
|122
|10
|ELI CHILDERS
|YAM
|115
|11
|JEREMY LALLEMENT
|YAM
|99
|12
|JACK N JOY
|SHR
|81
|13
|DUSTIN SIMPSON
|KTM
|53
|14
|HUNTER W NEUWIRTH
|KTM
|30
|15
|TREVOR S BARRETT
|KTM
|29
|16
|RUSSELL BOBBITT
|HQV
|28
|17
|TIMOTHY STEINER
|KTM
|12
|18
|HEATH HARRISON
|HON
|12
|19
|MICHAEL DELOSA
|YAM
|11
|20
|JOHN MELE
|KTM
|9
|21
|COLT W CONVERSE
|YAM
|8
|22
|LUCAS VALDEBENITO
|SHR
|8
|23
|CAMERON ISHMAEL
|KTM
|7
|Place
|Name
|Make
|Total
|1
|BECCA N SHEETS
|YAM
|291
|2
|RACHAEL ARCHER
|YAM
|289
|3
|TAYLA JONES
|HQV
|175
|4
|KORIE STEEDE
|KAW
|173
|5
|RACHEL GUTISH
|KAW
|165
|6
|PRESTIN RAINES
|YAM
|148
|7
|SHELBY A TURNER
|KTM
|128
|8
|MACKENZIE TRICKER
|KTM
|128
|9
|TAYLOR TAYLOR
|YAM
|121
|10
|ANNELISA DAVIS
|YAM
|101
|11
|JOCELYN BARNES
|KAW
|100
|12
|MARINA CANCRO
|YAM
|93
|13
|ABBY DEFEO
|KTM
|90
|14
|ELIZABETH PEREZ
|HQV
|79
|15
|EDEN NETELKOS
|YAM
|46
|16
|TAYLOR JOHNSTON
|KTM
|26
|17
|KAYLA ONEILL
|KAW
|26
|18
|RAMSEY HENDERSON
|KTM
|13
|19
|AVA SILVESTRI
|YAM
|12
|20
|JAMIE ASTUDILLO
|KTM
|11
|21
|BRITNEY GALLEGOS
|HQV
|11
|22
|SHERYL B HUNTER
|HQV
|10
|23
|VALERIE HORENSKY
|KTM
|8
|24
|SAMANTHA STEINER
|KTM
|7
|25
|KELSEY L SALTAR
|KTM
|6
|26
|ALLI PHILLIPS
|HQV
|6
|27
|ALLISON ROLAND-KEELING
|KTM
|5
2022 AMA SX and MX professional numbers revealed – Lawrence #1
The American Motorcyclist Association has announced the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship professional competition numbers for pro-licensed riders.
The assigned professional numbers are used in competition, and the reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the title was earned. When racing outside the rider’s title class or region, an assigned number is used.
2022 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
* Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2022
|1 — 450SX Cooper Webb
|34 — Max Anstie
|67 — Logan Karnow
|1 — 450MX Dylan Ferrandis
|35 — Garrett Marchbanks
|68 — Preston Kilroy
|1 — 250MX Jett Lawrence
|36 — Maximus Vohland
|69 — Robbie Wageman
|1W — Justin Cooper
|37 — Coty Schock
|70 — Ramyller Alves
|1E — Colt Nichols
|38 — Joshua Varize
|71 — Ben LaMay
|2* — Cooper Webb
|39 — Jarrett Frye
|72 — John Short
|3* — Eli Tomac
|40 — Dilan Schwartz
|73 — Benny Bloss
|6* — Jeremy Martin
|41 — Brandon Hartranft
|74 — Derek Kelley
|7* — Aaron Plessinger
|42 — Ty Masterpool
|75 — Luke Neese
|9* — Adam Cianciarulo
|43 — Carson Mumford
|76 — Devin Simonson
|10* — Justin Brayton
|44 — Pierce Brown
|77 — Cedric Soubeyras
|11* — Kyle Chisholm
|45** — Colt Nichols
|78 — Cade Clason
|12* — Shane McElrath
|46* — Justin Hill
|79 — Hunter Schlosser
|14* — Dylan Ferrandis
|47 — Seth Hammaker
|80 — Enzo Lopes
|15* — Dean Wilson
|48 — Cameron McAdoo
|81 — Jace Owen
|16* — Zach Osborne
|49 — Nate Thrasher
|82 — Chris Canning
|17* — Joey Savatgy
|50 — Stilez Robertson
|83 — Tyler Bowers
|18** — Jett Lawrence
|51* — Justin Barcia
|84 — Scott Meshey
|19* — Justin Bogle
|52 — Kyle Peters
|85 — Hunter Sayles
|20* — Broc Tickle
|53 — Martin Davalos
|86 — Wilson Fleming
|21* — Jason Anderson
|54 — Mitchell Oldenburg
|87 — Alex Ray
|22* — Chad Reed
|55 — Justin Rodbell
|88 — Jacob Runkles
|23* — Chase Sexton
|56 — Joshua Osby
|89 — Lane Shaw
|24* — RJ Hampshire
|57 — Kevin Moranz
|90 — Jordon Smith
|25* — Marvin Musquin
|58 — Ryan Surratt
|91 — Brandon Scharer
|26* — Alex Martin
|59 — Levi Kitchen
|92 — Jace Kessler
|27* — Malcolm Stewart
|60 — Thomas Do
|93 — Tyler Stepek
|28 — Christian Craig
|61 — Fredrik Noren
|94* — Ken Roczen
|29 — Michael Mosiman
|62 — Vince Friese
|95 — Justin Starling
|30** — Jo Shimoda
|63 — Jeremy Hand
|96** — Hunter Lawrence
|31 — Jalek Swoll
|64 — Mitchell Harrison
|97 — Jerry Robin
|32* — Justin Cooper
|65 — Grant Harlan
|98 — Dominique Thury
|33 — Austin Forkner
|66 — Chris Blose
|99 — RJ Wageman
24MX Hixpania next stop on Hard Enduro calendar
It’s full steam ahead as the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship heads to Spain for the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro, the seventh and penultimate round of the season. At the top of the standings, it’s now a three-horse race to become the inaugural FIM Hard Enduro World Champion.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt holds a slender one-point lead over Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler, with Sherco Factory Racing’s Wade Young just nine points further back in third. With 40 points up for grabs in these next two races, it’s all to play for.
For 2021, the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro features a slightly restructured format over previous editions. The traditional prologue in the heart of Aguliar de Campoo remains on hold for now due to Covid regulations. Instead, a short, endurocross timed qualification lap near the paddock will determine the start order for Saturday’s Campoo X-Treme.
Campoo X-Treme is an extreme cross country that sees riders complete a monster-sized loop around the town’s gigantic reservoir. The top 50 Knights (Pro), plus 15 Archers (Expert) and five Squires (Clubman) qualify through to Sunday’s The Lost Way extreme race. A short, intense 5 km loop around the peninsula and forest before finishing inside a spectacular quarry will see the best of the best Hard Enduro riders in the world go head-to-head for three hours.
While this year’s event won’t feature the passionate and large crowds the race is well known for due to Covid restrictions, Sunday’s main event will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.
The seventh and penultimate round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship takes place at the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro in Aguilar de Campoo, Spain on October 1-3.
2021 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro Schedule
- Thursday, September 30: Hixpania Village
- 17:00-21:00 Race office opens, race number collection
- Friday, October 1: Hixpania Village
- 08:00-10:00 Race office opens, race number collection
- 10:00-12:00 Sighting lap and qualification
- 12:00-15:00 Timed section
- 19:00-20:00 Park Ferme
- Saturday, October 2: Campoo X-Treme
- 8:00 Entry to Park Ferme
- 9:00 Campoo X-Treme first row start, then one row every 2 minutes. Each row will be formed by 25 riders. Location: Superenduro Paddock.
- 15:00 Prize and medal giving ceremony
- Sunday, October 3: The Lost Way
- 11:00 Start – The Lost Way
- 14:00 Prize giving ceremony
The Qatar International Baja is back this week!
Stopped for too long because of the pandemic, Rallies and Bajas are slowly getting back on the desert roads and international sporting calendars. Qatar is hosting the fifth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup this week with an impressive field of 37 motorcycles (including 30 in FIM), five FIM quads and seven FIM SSVs.
Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) leads the provisional classification in the FIM Bajas World Cup with 41 points with Jordanian rider Abdallah Abuaisheh (KTM) currently his closest rival on 33 points.
Two women are entered in Qatar – Sarah Khuraibet (Yamaha) and Patsy Quick (non-FIM), who has not been seen on the tracks for a few years. British rider Robert Wallace (KTM) will race in the Junior category, while there are eight Veterans, including Paulo Oliveira (Husqvarna) sporting number four in the race.
After passing administrative checks at Losail Sports Arena on Wednesday, September 29th and the technical checks on the morning of the 30th, competitors will start the Baja at 15.25pm with a 6.7km Super Special.
On Friday, the second stage will be run in the desert on a course of 248.80km and there will be a further 248.74km on Saturday morning.
In total, there is a route of 872.44km including 504.24km of selective sections and 368.20km of liaison.
Jakub Miskowiak wins Speedway U21 title in Krosno
Polish racer Jakub Miskowiak claimed top spot in the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship after winning round two of the series in Krosno on Saturday night. Miskowiak raced to 12 race points in his heats – winning four of them and finishing last in race 13. He then finished second to round-one winner Mads Hansen when they met in semi-final two.
But the Czestochowa shooting star delivered when it mattered most, winning the final ahead of meeting wild card Mateusz Cierniak, Hansen and Wiktor Lampart to take the maximum 20 championship points on offer.
With Hansen third, that was enough to move Miskowiak two points clear of his rival on 38 championship points, with Hansen on 36 going into the title-deciding round at Czech track Pardubice this Friday.
Lampart’s fourth place on the night leaves him third overall on 30. With Francis Gusts fourth on 21 and just 20 points up for grabs in the final round, it is realistically a three-rider race for the title.
Miskowiak’s Czestochowa team mate Swidnicki topped the heat score chart along with Cierniak, with both men finishing on 14 race points.
While Lublin prospect Cierniak made it to second spot on the night, Swidnicki crashed out of semi-final two and was excluded, leaving him with 10 championship points.
Gusts suffered similar misfortune, racing to a healthy 12 race points in the heats, before crashing heavily in semi-final one. He was excluded following an incident which also brought down Cierniak, with the wild card getting back on his feet to reach the rostrum.
World U21 Championship Standings
- Jakub Miskowiak 38
- Mads Hansen 36
- Wiktor Lampart 30
- Francis Gusts 21
- Alexander Woentin 19
- Mateusz Swidnicki 19
- Mateusz Cierniak 18
- Petr Chlupac 18
- Mark Karion 16
- Nick Blodorn 14
- Daniils Kolodinskis 13
- Jan Kvech 12
- Marko Levishyn 10
- Lukas Baumann 8
- Matthew Gilmore 7
- Ernests Matjusonoks 5
- Michal Curzytek 4
- Steven Goret 3
- Marius Hillebrand 1
World U21 Krosno Points
- Jakub Miskowiak 20
- Mateusz Cierniak 18
- Mads Hansen 16
- Wiktor Lampart 14
- Jan Kvech 12
- Petr Chlupac 11
- Mateusz Swidnicki 10
- Francis Gusts 9
- Alexander Woentin 8
- Marko Levishyn 7
- Mark Karion 6
- Daniils Kolodinskis 5
- Michal Curzytek 4
- Matthew Gilmore 3
- Lukas Baumann 2
- Steven Goret 1
- Ernests Matjusonoks 0
- Dawid Rempala 0.
Wroclaw claim PGE Ekstraliga title on Sunday
SGP World Championship leader Artem Laguta started the biggest week of his career in fine style by scoring 13 points as Wroclaw ended their 15-year wait for a PGE Ekstraliga title on Sunday.
Laguta heads into the eWinner Torun SGP double-header next weekend seeking an historic FIM Speedway Grand Prix world title triumph as he holds a one-point lead over defending champion Bartosz Zmarzlik.
But he already has one gold medal in the bag after leading Wroclaw to a 50-40 victory over Lublin in the PGE Ekstraliga play-off final as Sparta landed their first Polish crown since 2006.
Boyhood fan Maciej Janowski tasted title glory with his hometown team for the first time as a rider – he scored 12 paid 13 to add to the championship he won with Tarnow in 2012.
Triple world champion Tai Woffinden raced to nine paid 12 points, getting his team over the winning line for certain when he triumphed in heat 14.
A 5-1 from his GB team mate Dan Bewley and Janowski over Lublin duo Jaroslaw Hampel and Krzysztof Buczkowski took the home side to the brink of glory on a night Bewley impressed on 10.
European champion Mikkel Michelsen was Lublin’s top performer on 13 points from seven races, while Dominik Kubera collected 10 paid 12 as Lublin matched the best league performance in their history – equaling the second place they achieved with Danish great Hans Nielsen in the side in 1991.
There’s no doubt the visitors badly missed the injured Grigorii Laguta. They held their own admirably in their first-ever play-off final, drawing the first leg 45-45 and staying within two points of Wroclaw all the way to heat 11. But the league leaders triumphed 95-85 on aggregate.
bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Superfinale run in Mantova
The 2021 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Superfinale got off to an exciting start at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Mantova, Italy, with podium medals awarded in the YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 categories. More than 101 YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 riders traveled from 22 countries to attend.
Designed to prepare youngsters for elite-level competition and talent growth, the Superfinale offers YZ riders their first experience inside the paddock they ultimately aim to race in.
In the YZ65 class, Edoardo Riganti was the rider to beat. After qualifying more than 2.5 seconds faster than any other rider, the young Italian was unstoppable as he took a massive holeshot and fearlessly attacked the Mantova circuit on his way to a convincing race victory. The little rocket ship was followed by the second-fastest qualifier, Bulgarian Dani Tsankov, who remained unchallenged in second position from start to finish.
Proving he also has what it takes, Riganti’s younger brother Pietro made it a fairy-tale experience for the Riganti family and all the Italian fans by defending third position from a hard-charging Dane, Storm Maymann. A further 8-seconds adrift, a little French rider named Tylan Lagain put in an awe-inspiring ride to round out the top-five.
In the YZ85 category, poleman Noe Zumstein took the holeshot ahead of the 2019 YZ65 FIM Europe Cup Superfinale winner Jekabs Kubulins. As a YZ65 bLU cRU Cup graduate, Kubulins went on to show just how successful the bLU cRU program is. The young Latvian pressured the early race leader, Zumstein, and patiently waited for the prime time to pass. On lap-5, he made a perfect pass for the lead and inched away from the chasers to win by 5-seconds.
After dropping back to second position, Zumstein’s race was not over. The Swiss rider came under pressure from speedy talents Frederik Rahn Stampe and Davide Zanone. A three-way battle ensued and the race for second position went right down to the wire.
At the checkered flag, Danish star on the rise Rahn Stampe edged Zumstein back to third in the final throws, while home-soil hero Zanone had to settle for fourth after a thrilling last-lap challenge for the podium. Making up the top five was a smooth and consistent Belgian, Emile De Baere.
When the gates fell for the YZ125 Cup Superfinale, Puig rocketed out of the gate and took the holeshot ahead of a hard-charging Forsgren. As Puig controlled the race upfront, an exciting battle for second ensued after a fit, fast and flashy Petit carved his way through the pack. On lap 6, Petit set the fastest lap of the race and blitzed past Forsgren with ease.
After reeling in the leader, on lap 9, Petit was able to launch his YZ125 into the lead. Puig tried to respond but was unlucky in lapped traffic. At the checkered flag, it was Petit who won by 3.4 seconds over Puig.
Finishing 34-seconds further adrift, Forsgren remained unchallenged in third, while Elias Auclair won a race-long fight for fourth after edging Italian Maurizio Scollo, who finished fifth.
Following the results of the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups, the top three finishers, Petit, Puig and Forsgren, have earned an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass that will take place in November in Spain. Joining them will be two wild cards that will be selected later this week.
The Masterclass is an event specifically designed to give young riders from road and off-road backgrounds a taste of what the racing world can throw at them as well as being a place to receive expert tuition and advice from Yamaha Racing’s bLU cRU ambassadors.
At the end of the event, which takes place over three days, one YZ125 rider will win a place on a Yamaha backed EMX125 team where they will receive support to contest the EMX125 Championship in 2022, while the YZ65 and YZ85 riders will win added support from Yamaha Motor Europe for next season.
bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Superfinale Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Riganti, Edoardo
|ITA
|00:00.0
|2
|Tsankov, Dani
|BUL
|00:25.7
|3
|Riganti, Pietro
|ITA
|00:35.4
|4
|Maymann, Storm
|DEN
|00:37.9
|5
|Lagain, Tylan
|FRA
|00:46.6
|6
|Karstrom, Casey
|DEN
|00:57.3
|7
|Thorius, Bertram
|DEN
|01:05.1
|8
|Maris, Keano
|NED
|01:10.1
|9
|Pons, Jaume
|ESP
|01:12.0
|10
|Zijlstra, Kay
|NED
|01:15.8
|11
|Marttila, Jimi
|FIN
|01:41.2
|12
|Burgmeijer, Nick
|NED
|01:49.7
|13
|Nindelt, Neo
|GER
|01:53.7
|14
|Rolighed, Samuel
|DEN
|01:54.3
|15
|Huuskonen, Leo
|FIN
|02:02.3
|16
|Dür, Davi
|AUT
|02:09.5
|17
|Lange, Nonni Per
|GER
|02:11.3
|18
|Olsens, Sebastians
|LAT
|02:12.7
|19
|Laine, Miska
|FIN
|02:24.9
|20
|Rubio, Eric
|ESP
|02:25.4
|21
|Abella, Esteve
|ESP
|02:27.8
|22
|Paizs, Doma
|HUN
|02:32.9
|23
|Gaio, Leonardo
|POR
|02:37.6
|24
|Askbo, Storm
|DEN
|1 lap
|25
|Djernis Nielsen, Daniel Elias
|DEN
|1 lap
|26
|Dumitru, Sami Alexandru
|ROU
|1 lap
|27
|Prancic, Jurica
|CRO
|1 lap
|28
|Testa, Aratz
|ESP
|1 lap
|29
|Sturesson, Mira
|SWE
|1 lap
|30
|Martensson, Bosse
|GER
|1 lap
|31
|Gaasbeek, Liam
|NED
|1 lap
|32
|Kontautas, Tomas
|LTU
|1 lap
|33
|Ivandic, Roko
|CRO
|1 lap
|34
|Benreus, André
|SWE
|1 lap
|35
|Caron, Yaco
|NED
|1 lap
|36
|Ostner, Viggo
|SWE
|1 lap
|37
|Balaban, Tudor Andrei
|ROU
|1 lap
|38
|Cotrim, Tiago
|POR
|1 lap
|39
|Kurmann, Mateo
|SUI
|1 lap
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Diff. First
|1
|Kubulins, Jekabs
|LAT
|00:00.0
|2
|Rahn Stampe, Frederik
|DEN
|00:05.6
|3
|Zumstein, Noe
|SUI
|00:06.3
|4
|Zanone, Davide
|ITA
|00:07.8
|5
|De Baere, Emile
|BEL
|00:33.5
|6
|Salinas, Javier
|ESP
|00:53.3
|7
|Meyer, Max
|GER
|00:57.9
|8
|Verderosa, Giorgio
|ITA
|01:14.0
|9
|Salgado, Vasco
|POR
|01:54.0
|10
|Nyström, Elias
|SWE
|02:04.5
|11
|Nelson, Tuva
|SWE
|02:12.7
|12
|Brondbjerg, Alexander
|DEN
|02:24.7
|13
|Nielsen, Christoffer
|DEN
|1 lap
|14
|Glansen, Albin
|SWE
|1 lap
|15
|Kuijpers, Luca
|NED
|1 lap
|16
|Erixon, Sebastian
|SWE
|1 lap
|17
|Wiklund, Klas
|SWE
|1 lap
|18
|Stenzel, Oskar
|GER
|1 lap
|19
|Andersson, Dexter
|SWE
|1 lap
|20
|Areitio, Aiur
|ESP
|1 lap
|21
|Jankovic, Jan
|CRO
|1 lap
|22
|Sajo, Joona
|FIN
|1 lap
|23
|Stefanescu, Luca
|ROU
|1 lap
|24
|Stefanescu, Tudor
|ROU
|1 lap
|25
|Thomsen, Sigurd Emil
|DEN
|1 lap
|26
|Nielsen, Viktor
|DEN
|1 lap
|27
|Meiners, Marten
|GER
|1 lap
|28
|Jaume, Martinez
|ESP
|1 lap
|29
|Sorensen, Nicoline
|DEN
|2 laps
|30
|van Campen, Nine-Anne
|NED
|2 laps
|31
|Paine, Cesar
|CHL
|7 laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Diff. First
|1
|Petit, Adrien
|FRA
|00:00.0
|2
|Puig, Victor
|ESP
|00:03.5
|3
|Forsgren, Hugo
|SWE
|00:34.5
|4
|Auclair, Elias
|NOR
|00:41.9
|5
|Scollo, Maurizio
|ITA
|00:43.4
|6
|Skovbjerg, Nicolai
|DEN
|00:56.2
|7
|Kunic, Luka
|CRO
|01:01.7
|8
|Akerlund, Liam
|SWE
|01:19.2
|9
|Ordog, Zoltan
|ROU
|01:19.6
|10
|Bolviken, Adrian
|NOR
|01:19.9
|11
|Barthez, Mathis
|FRA
|01:35.1
|12
|Lobo, Sandro
|POR
|01:35.8
|13
|Osinalde Mayrata, Mauro
|ESP
|01:50.4
|14
|Martensson, Olle
|SWE
|01:52.3
|15
|Irwin, Charley
|GBR
|1 lap
|16
|Pihlava, Eino
|FIN
|1 lap
|17
|Svensson, Neo
|SWE
|1 lap
|18
|Birrer, Loris
|SUI
|1 lap
|19
|Franz, Joel
|GER
|1 lap
|20
|Sampaio, Salvador
|POR
|1 lap
|21
|Rusu, Victor
|AUS
|1 lap
|22
|Raeymaekers, Julius
|BEL
|2 laps
|23
|Scheps, Oliver
|GER
|2 laps
|24
|Schaefer, Luke
|GER
|2 laps
|25
|Dam, Mathias
|DEN
|3 laps
|26
|Møller Gertsen, Amalie
|DEN
|3 laps
|27
|Marchisio, Giacomo
|ITA
|7 laps
|28
|Popovici, Marius Achim
|ROU
|10 laps
|29
|Perez, Salvador
|ESP
|14 laps
European Junior e-Motocross kicks off in Mantova
The action was electric with KTM SX-E 5, Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5 and the GASGAS MC-E 5 bikes on track for the eager young riders of the European Junior e-Motocross series as the first ‘round’ of five zipped into life around a hefty section of the Tazio Nuvolari circuit at Mantova this weekend.
Nearly 40 junior racers have been specially selected for the introductory and educational initial meeting as part of the support card at the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. The group lapped the Mantova sand in what was a special experience for the juniors as the very first riders aboard electric motocrossers within the MXGP framework. Following this weekend’s sessions, where the youngsters were able to learn while being in the same environment as the professionals for the first time, the series heads to race events planned in Germany, France and Spain alongside the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship.
Under hot sunshine on Saturday it was Austria’s Tobias Scharinger who clocked the fastest circulation on the Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5 in the very first ten-minute Free Practice session. In the afternoon the youngster marked the third best time on a track surface that was rougher and more technical in the wake of the qualification heats for the main classes. It was the turn of fellow Husqvarna rider and Italian Achille Esposito to set the pace.
Before the final outing on Sunday morning, the participants had tours of the factory Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, GASGAS Factory Racing, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rigs. Once they’d seen the works machinery up close and met heroes like nine-times world champion, Team Italy’s Tony Cairoli, then the second ‘chrono’ took place just before the three Nations races.
Under cloudy skies and rainfall it was Scharinger who mastered the wet Italian sand. His rapid effort was just under 2.5 seconds ahead of French rider Timotei Cez who was 2nd on his KTM SX-E 5 and the Austrian is now the first ‘red plate’ holder’.
European Junior e-Motocross will recharge for round two around a section of the famous Talkessel hard-pack in Teutschenthal and the Grand Prix of Germany next weekend.
European Junior e-Motocross Calendar
Round 1, launch/initiation event: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy – September 25-26
- Round 2, Grand Prix of Germany, Teutschenthal – October 2-3
- Round 3, Grand Prix of France, LaCapelle Marival – October 9-10
- Round 4, Grand Prix of Spain, Arroyomolinos – October 16
- Round 5, Grand Prix of Spain, Arroyomolinos – October 17
Todd Waters tops Coolum Queensland State MX
Todd Waters had a great weekend at the Coolum round of the Queensland MX Championship over the weekend, racing both the MX1 and MX2 classes, and dominating both.
In MX1, Waters won two of the three races, with runner-up Kirk Gibbs taking the remaining win and Jai Walker claiming three third places. The overall standings are a similar story with Waters winning on 142-points, to Gibbs’s 136, with Walker a more distant third on 107-points, with Aaron Tanti fourth, a point in arrears.
Waters claimed all three race wins in the QMX2 on board his TC 250 two-stroke, with Jesse Dobson second in all three races, and Jay Wilson third overall, going 3-4-3, with Levi Rogers taking the final podium position in Race 2.
Waters won the QMX2 championship by 12-points from Dobson, 147 to 135, with Rogers third on 100-points, just a point ahead of Jayce Cosford.
Todd Waters
“It was really enjoyable doing both rounds of the Queensland championships, riding the 450 and 250 as well, which is something that is new to me as I haven’t raced the 250 since 2013 – I did both classes to try and gain some fitness. It was really good to take out both Queensland championships, I don’t get to race state title championships much these days, but with Covid it gave me the opportunity with the nationals being on hold to go and race the local races and that was really cool. We got to mingle with the kids, had our junior program there and it was a super-busy weekend for us. To take out both championships was huge for us, because we had the best in Australia there and to get a win against those guys in two classes was a great achievement.”
MX1 Race Results – Coolum
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Todd WATERS
|72
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Kirk GIBBS
|69
|22
|22
|25
|3
|Jai WALKER
|60
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|54
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Joel EVANS
|48
|16
|16
|16
|6
|Navrin GROTHUES
|42
|14
|13
|15
|7
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|42
|13
|15
|14
|8
|Luke WEAVER
|39
|12
|14
|13
|9
|Cody SCHAT
|33
|10
|11
|12
|10
|Cody O’LOAN
|33
|11
|12
|10
|11
|Kye ORCHARD
|30
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Lochie LATIMER
|15
|15
|–
|–
|13
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|–
|–
|–
|–
MX1 Standings (Top 10)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Todd WATERS
|142
|2
|Kirk GIBBS
|136
|3
|Jai WALKER
|107
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|106
|5
|Joel EVANS
|87
|6
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|81
|7
|Luke WEAVER
|74
|8
|Navrin GROTHUES
|68
|9
|Cody O’LOAN
|63
|10
|Lochie LATIMER
|62
MX2 Race Results – Coolum
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Todd WATERS
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Jesse DOBSON
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Jay WILSON
|58
|20
|18
|20
|4
|Levi ROGERS
|50
|16
|20
|14
|5
|Jayce COSFORD
|46
|13
|15
|18
|6
|Ricky LATIMER
|44
|14
|14
|16
|7
|Isaac FERGUSON
|39
|15
|9
|15
|8
|Nathan (Robert) CRAWFORD
|34
|18
|16
|–
|9
|Joel PHILLIPS
|32
|12
|8
|12
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|32
|10
|11
|11
|11
|Jackson CAMILLERI
|28
|9
|10
|9
|12
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|26
|–
|13
|13
|13
|Blake HOLLIS
|21
|11
|–
|10
|14
|Brock FLYNN
|20
|8
|12
|–
|15
|Nicholas KEFFORD
|19
|5
|6
|8
|16
|Angus ROBERTSON
|16
|4
|5
|7
|17
|Quinn TURNER-PAVEY
|14
|7
|7
|–
|18
|Jake DUTHIE
|6
|6
|–
|–
MX2 Standings (Top 10)
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Todd WATERS
|147
|2
|Jesse DOBSON
|135
|3
|Levi ROGERS
|100
|4
|Jayce COSFORD
|99
|5
|Isaac FERGUSON
|95
|6
|Ricky LATIMER
|90
|7
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|70
|8
|Joel PHILLIPS
|67
|9
|Jay WILSON
|58
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|58
Liam Walsh tops NT MX Titles at Palmerston
Liam Walsh went two from two at the NT MX Titles in Palmerston, winning Race 1 from Thomas Bennett and Jayden O’Connor, while his Race 2 win saw Bennett and O’Connor swap podium places.
Cord Goodger won both Veterans races, with Mark Whyatt second and Melissa Holmes second and third respectively in both. Clayton Bogucki and Ryan van Deventer shared the Junior Lites wins.
2021 Racing schedule
2021 MXGP Calendar
|Round
|Date
|MXGP
|Location
|11
|03 Oct
|MXGP of Germany
|Teutschenthal
|12
|10 Oct
|MXGP of France
|Lacapelle Marival
|13
|17 Oct
|MXGP of Spain
|intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|14
|24 Oct
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|15
|27 Oct
|MXGP of Pietramurata (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|16
|31 Oct
|MXGP of Garda (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|17
|07 Nov
|MXGP of Lombardia (ITA)
|Mantova
|18
|10 Nov
|MXGP of Città di Mantova (ITA)
|Mantova
2021 Yamaha AORC Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Status
|Round 5
|25-Jul
|Wodonga, VIC
|Postponed/On Hold
|Round 6
|8-Aug
|QMP, QLD
|Postponed/On Hold
|Round 7 & 8
|14-15 August
|Coolum, QLD
|Postponed/On Hold
|Round 9 & 10
|4-5 September
|Gillman, SA
|Postponed/On Hold
2021 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Status
|Round 5
|TBA
|Wodonga, VIC
|Postponed
|Round 6
|TBA
|QMP, QLD
|Postponed
|Round 7 & 8
|TBA
|Coolum, QLD
|Postponed
|Round 9 & 10
|TBA
|Gillman, SA
|Postponed
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Round 6
|September 18/19
|TBD
|Poland
|PZM
|Round 7
|October 1-3
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|RFME
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA