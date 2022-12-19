Don’t Miss out on Bathurst

The 2022 dirt track season might be over but competitors should already be planning for the New Year as entries for the 2023 Bathurst Long Track Masters meeting which will be open prior to Christmas. But what’s the hurry, the meeting is not until March 3-4 next year?

Well, simply if the 2022 meeting is any guide then the entries will fill up a long time before the closing date of February 17, meaning you risk missing out if you delay.

The Bathurst Showground meeting dates back to 1989 is considered the premier meeting of its type in Australia. The Panorama Motor Cycle has listed 14 different classes and there is a limit on the number of entries that can be accommodated in ALL classes.

So competitors be warned – get your entries as soon as possible.

The Panorama Motorcycle Club also recently revealed that Group One Site Services will be the the major sponsor of the Bathurst Long Track Masters event for the next two years.

Wade Carter – Panorama Motorcycle Club

“To sign a sponsor for one year is great, but to have one commit for two years is wonderful and it’s testament to what we are doing with revival of the Bathurst Long Track Masters, and we would like to thank Group One Site Services for getting behind this event. Group One Site Services are a local business and it’s fantastic for the event to have locals supporting locals and hopefully the Bathurst Long Track Masters can help Group One Site Services grow their brand.”

2022 North Brisbane Solo Masters Speedway

The North Brisbane Solo Masters speedway event was run and won on Saturday hard on the heels of the North Brisbane cup and it proved another fantastic day of racing. With most of the internationals back from Europe for the Australian Summer there was plenty of hot competition.

AMA recognises 2022 AMA Supermoto National Champs

Three riders — Lukas Hoellbacher, Josh Mclean and Jeffrey Panelley — emerged with AMA No.1 plates and become national champions following the conclusion of the AMA Supermoto National Championship Series.

With 175 points — 51 more than second position — Hoellbacher won the 2022 AMA Supermoto Open National Championship. Mclean, who also tallied 175 points in his respective class, claimed the Lites title. In the Amateur class, Panelley won by a narrow 7 points to take home the No. 1 plate.

To go along with his Lites No. 1 plate, Australia’s Mclean added to his impressive season with a second overall finish in the Open title race.

2022 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series results:

Open

Lukas Hoellbacher — 175 Josh Mclean — 124 Nicky Reimer — 122

Lites

Josh Mclean — 175 Charles Buffum — 146 Austin Pecoraro — 138

Amateur

Jeffrey Panelley — 126 Clayton Moyer — 119 Mikael Sedlacek — 114

Jack Holder wraps up NSW Solo Speedway title

The NSW Solo Speedway Championship were held over the weekend at Kurri Speedway, with Jack Holder coming away with the win, ahead of brother Chris, Rohan Tungate third and Sam Masters fourth.

2022 NSW Open Speedway Solo Championship Results

Jack Holder Chris Holder Rohan Tungate Sam Masters

SuperMotocross World Championship taking shape

With the FIM WSX Series kicking into gear for 2023, we’ve also seen the AMA Motocross and Supercross Championships renamed into the SuperMotocross World Championship, although for now the calendar is confined to the United States of America.

The SuperMotocross World Championship qualification method, points structure, race format, distribution of the sport’s largest prize – $10 million have now been revealed, alongside the series’ media rights partner (NBC Sports) for the next five years.

That spans a 31 race schedule, featuring the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the SuperMotocross League is unifying the unique elements of the two seasons -athletes, race teams, sponsors, organizers, and importantly the fans.

The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship series will feature 17 rounds of Supercross, 11 rounds of Pro Motocross, two rounds of SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, and then the SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

The first of two playoff rounds will take place on Saturday, September 9, followed by the second playoff on Saturday, September 23–both cities and venues to be announced shortly. The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Southern California at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – long credited as the birthplace of Supercross.

The points structure for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross will remain the same throughout their respective seasons. Following the end of the Pro Motocross season, the top 20 athletes in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will automatically qualify to compete at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Leading into the playoffs, the points will be reset in both classes. The top 20 athletes will be seeded into the playoffs using one event’s worth of Supercross points – 26 for the regular season points leader, 23 for second, 21 for third, 19 for fourth, then single point denominations to the 20th seed, making performance during the regular season crucial for playoff position.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will retain the original point structure for the top 22 positions (26-1), while SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 will pay out double points (56-2). The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will pay triple the points (78-3), setting the stage for a wide-open, three-race showdown guaranteed to provide championship drama all the way to the end.

The top 20 racers in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be automatically seeded into the three SuperMotocross World Championship events. Gate position for the top 20 will be determined by qualifying at each event, while racers seeded 21st through 30th will compete for the final two gate positions at each round in a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) race.

Racers placed in 21st to 30th in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will still be playoff eligible and will race for the right to compete at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship, vying for the 21st and 22nd starting positions. Additionally, any racer outside the top 30 in combined points who won a Supercross Main Event or a Pro Motocross Overall will also be given a chance to qualify for the 21st and 22nd positions at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Racers entering the playoffs outside the top 20 will begin the playoffs with zero points.

The SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races and final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded. The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will also feature a SuperMotocross Amateur All-Star Race, with a single 10-minute plus one lap moto showcase featuring the world’s most high-profile amateur talent.

Rhys Budd joins Jesse Dobson at Serco Yamaha

Rhys Budd will be the new face on the Serco Yamaha team for next season and race alongside Jesse Dobson in the ProMX and Australian Supercross Championship on board the race winning YZ250F.

Budd moves across from the Yamalube Yamaha Team after two years, finishing 2022 with second place in the ProMX championship and fourth in the Australian Supercross Championship. While Dobson, 2023 will mark his third year with the team after making the most of a fill in ride with the team in 2020.

Dobson, based on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, is out to make it to the top step of the MX2/ SX2 podium for 2023. His 2022 season saw him show flashes of brilliance during the ProMX championship with plenty of speed and endurance, but crashes and injury slowed his progress. Despite missing some races, Dobson still managed fourth in the championship but then elected to get his battered body repaired and missed the Australian Supercross Series.

Now back to full health, Dobson has already started the pre-season grind and is determined to park his Serco Yamaha in the winners circle in 2023.

Jesse Dobson

“Last season had its challenges and it felt like just when I was starting to get some momentum, I would fall or pick up an injury and had to tread water while I recovered. But I feel like I’m in the best shape I have been for some time, have the right people around me and a great bike under me so my aim is to win races and compete for both the motocross and supercross championships this year. I think all the experiences I have had will be of benefit to me this year as I have been around for a while now and can call on those experiences I have had to make the right decisions. Serco Yamaha have again put a great package together for me so now the ball is in my court to make it all happen.”

Rhys Budd joins his training partner under the Serco Yamaha awning for 2023 and looks forward to working with the team and his close mate, Dobson. Budd has been a steady and consistent performer over the past two seasons as he has made his way up the MX2 leader board. Finishing third in 2021 and second in 2022, the next step is championship success if the trend continues.

Rhys Budd

“I’m excited to be joining Serco for 2023 and continuing my relationship with Yamaha. The pathway Yamaha Australia has in place allows riders like me to move through their system and I am one of many riders who have been able to do this. Teaming up with Serco Yamaha and Jesse is good as Jesse and I are already good friends and training partners up here in Queensland. We get along great and work together well, so the vibe in the team truck will be good but we both know we are there to do a job and that’s win races.”

The 2023 ProMX Championship roars to life on March 5 at Wonthaggi.

Cosford expands Yamalube Yamaha Racing line-up for 2023

Jayce Cosford will be the drafted into the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team for 2023 that will see the return of Alex Larwood and Charli Cannon making a youthful and enthusiastic team mounted on the race winning Yamaha YZ250F

Cosford, who joined the team for the 2022 Australian Supercross Championships cemented his spot for 2023 with his ‘never say die’ attitude and impressive work ethic. The Queensland based racer finished the ProMX championship in impressive fashion with several podium results and showed plenty of speed in supercross, despite having little experience.

He now gets the opportunity to race with the team full time in 2023 and continue his climb up the MX2 ladder. With team support behind him, Cosford can now focus more energy on his training and preparation and believes working with the Yamalube Yamaha team is just what he needs to elevate his results for 2023.

Jayce Cosford

“Working with Yamalube Yamaha team during supercross has been awesome and I still feel I have so much to learn. Every time I was on the track, I learnt something and the guys were able to point out so many things I didn’t know or couldn’t see myself. It also gave me a chance to see how things work in a team and I can see the effort and dedication that everyone goes to for their results. Signing on to a team is the next step in my career, but it certainly isn’t the last step as I have worked so hard to get here. I’m not going to give anything less than everything I have to keep improving as a rider and repay the faith the guys have in me.”

Larwood had a shoulder reconstruction and sat out the supercross season to ensure his body was right and he was good to go. Now back to full health and back on the bike preparing for the 2023 season, Larwood is desperate to get back to racing and regain the speed and fitness it takes to win at a national level.

Possibly the busiest rider for 2023 with be Charli Cannon. Cannon went undefeated in the ProMX Women’s Championship in 2022 and also impressed with a guest ride at the season ending Motocross GP in Turkey.

Her efforts have been rewarded with a ride with JK Racing Yamaha for the five round Women’s World Championship in 2023 but she will be based in Australia and will be out to retain her ProMX crown for another season as well.

2023 AMA SX/MX GASGAS Factory Racing Team announced

With a new face at the helm of the team, GASGAS Factory Racing is on the gas for a third season of SX/MX racing in the U.S. The team welcomes Max Lee on-board as the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager, with a returning three-rider lineup of Justin Barcia, Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown fired up for more in 2023.

Justin Barcia

“I’m so amped for this upcoming season, we’ve got more races with more opportunities to win! I’m excited about our new bike and going racing with my wife and baby boy it’s going to be a fun season!”

Michael Mosiman

“With the added three rounds of the SMX, I think it will be very important to stay consistent and to come into each round fresh – mentally and physically. I’m looking forward to the new season.”

Pierce Brown

“I’m stoked for the 2023 season coming up. I feel really good and I’m loving the new bike! Excited to go racing.”

Emma Milesevic to join Honda Racing Australia

Honda Racing Australia welcomes Emma Milesevic into the team for 2023 to lead the ‘red’ team into MXW when the new year fires into life.

Milesevic is an advocate for women in motorsports and represents Honda fantastically – devoting her time to training others and encourages the next generation to leap into the sport. Not only did she take second in the MXW class this term, after a very spirited campaign, but she also claimed first in the Victorian Women’s Championship.

Joining Milesevic as a Factory Honda Racing Australia athlete will be Tahlia O’Hare, who has dabbled in international competition this year. O’Hare competed in the WMX World Championship with some success; she was very consistent and had a season-best finish of fifth. Although she has yet to complete a full year on home turf, she will enter the 2023 Australian Motocross Championship as an immediate threat.

Honda will also continue and increase their support of women in motocross through their ‘RIDE RED’ program. Maddy Brown, Ebony Harris and newcomer Madi Simpson will compete whilst benefitting from direct support from Honda Racing Australia. Brown was magnificent this season, ending third in the Australian MXW series and second in the Victorian Women’s Championship. Maddie Healy and Alesha Goullet will also pilot Honda machinery through support from their respective dealers, as they fly the flag as red riders.

Emma Milesevic

“Being able to take advantage of the support and vast knowledge at Honda has been very important for my career and I cannot wait to continue building when the new season begins! I hope that I am able to chase the 2023 MXW title, whilst also encouraging women across the nation to get a Honda and start riding.”

12-round 2023 AORC Calendar

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) heads into 2023 with a refreshed calendar of racing that builds on the success of season 2022.

In 2023, the Championship will travel to four states with a mix of new and old venues, as both riders and fans alike will be looking forward to the return of seasoned classics and long-awaited additions.

The season kicks off on the last weekend of March with Rounds One and Two at Mendooran (NSW) after successful rounds in 2022.

This is followed by the annual trip to the Sunshine State for Rounds Three and Four where Queensland Moto Park (QMP) makes its long-awaited appearance in the AORC.

The first half of the season is rounded out with Rounds Five and Six at another first-time venue as we head to Victoria’s mid-west and the rural town of Edenhope.

A yet-to-be-confirmed venue in South Australia will host Rounds Seven and Eight before rider and fan favourites Kyogle and Dungog in NSW see us through to the end of the season.

2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore Calendar