Jay Wilson lands dream job racing All-Japan National MX

Yamaha’s Jay Wilson will be Australia’s next rider on the international scene after taking on a racing and development role with Yamaha Motor Corporation (YMC) in Japan for the 2022 season.

27-year old Wilson will fly out to Japan in the coming weeks to take up his new role as a factory Yamaha rider the All-Japan National Motocross Championship where he will contest the IA2 (250cc) division as well as assist in a coaching, testing and future product development role with Yamaha.

Jay Wilson

“This is the dream job for me as it encompasses the three passions I have in dirt bikes- racing, coaching and development, I still have the motivation to race and win championships and that is my primary role with Yamaha in Japan and the new venture has me motivated and as excited as I have ever been. I also get the opportunity to share my knowledge with Yamaha riders in Japan and hopefully I can assist them to race at a higher level and secure future success for Yamaha in the coming years as well as be a small part of their testing program for product development. It’s a huge opportunity and a big responsibility but one my family and I are looking forward to.

“With Covid, it has delayed things in many ways and has made this a little more difficult locking down dates but everyone behind the scenes at YMC and YMA have worked hard to get everything in line. I’m so thankful for their efforts as I’m taking my family with me, so it’s been more complicated than my trip to Sugo last year. I have been training here in Australia in preparation for the season ahead and things are beginning to ramp up as our departure gets closer. We will be based in Hamamatsu, close to Yamaha’s head office and test tracks and we are all looking forward to experiencing the Japanese way of life. The one constant is that I will be racing on a Yamaha YZ250F, which is a bike a love racing and proud to showcase in the All-Japan Nationals. I’m proud to be given this chance with Yamaha and even more proud to extend an already successful relationship not just between myself and Yamaha but also Yamaha Australia and head office in Japan.”

2022 All Japan Motocross Championship Calendar

Round Date Location Round 1 April 9 and 10 Kyushu, Kumamoto Round 2 May 14 and 15 Kanto, Saitama Round 3 June 11 and 12 Cyugoku, Hiroshima Round 4 July 16 and 17 Sugo, Miyagi Round 5 September 10 and 11 Kinki, Nara Round 6 October 8 and 9 Kyushu, Kumamoto Round 7 October 29 and 30 Kanto, Saitama Round 8 November 11 and 12 Sugo, Miyagi

FIM Hard Enduro adds Junior World Cup

New for 2022, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship will feature a dedicated FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Cup to recognize and help promote young, rising talent within the sport, introducing a Junior category open to riders under the age of 22 (on January 1) will be introduced

The Junior class will be fully integrated into the Pro category, with riders racing side-by-side with the world’s best Hard Enduro riders, on the same tracks at the same time.

Keeping the selected rounds in Europe for 2022 will help to keep costs down and make participation more affordable for the primarily European-based Junior competitors.

For the inaugural season, the series will have the status of being the FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Cup, with a plan to elevate it to the FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Championship in the future.

Josep Garcia joins 2022 GNCC for opening three rounds

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia will kick off his 2022 season by competing in the first three rounds of this year’s AMA Grand National Cross Country Series in North America. The young Spaniard will also take the opportunity to train with riders in the U.S. before returning to Europe and shifting his focus back to the FIM EnduroGP World Championship, which begins in May.

With their mass starts and three-hour duration, GNCC races are very different to the special test format of the EnduroGP World Championship. However, Garcia has shown in the past, including his two years contesting the WESS World Championship, that he’s more than capable of adapting his riding to unfamiliar conditions and challenges.

Josep Garcia

“After many years, I have finally got the chance to go to the United States and race in the GNCC. The plan is to compete in the first three rounds before returning to Europe for the Spanish and World enduro championships. It’s been a long-standing goal of mine to do some GNCC races and this year, thanks to KTM Factory Racing and KTM USA, I will fulfil my dream. At the Six Days last year, a lot of the American riders encouraged me to race the series, and now I’m really looking forward to doing some three-hour cross-countries. Winter training for me has gone very well. We have made some improvements to the bike in Italy with the team, and I definitely feel good and ready for a new challenge. There’s no pressure, so the plan is to go over there, try my best, and enjoy it.”





KTM Junior Racing Team 2022 line-up revealed

Kyle Harvey will join returning riders Kayden Minear, Jet Alsop and Cooper Ford on the official KTM Junior Racing Team for season 2022.

This year marks the fourth term with the team for Western Australian Minear. The 15-year-old will race the 125 SX and 250 SX-F at national and state level, while again contesting the ultra-competitive MX3 class in the Australian ProMX Championship. Minear finished third in the shortened MX3 series last year and is now eager to find the top step of the podium.

Kayden Minear

“I’m stoked to be back as part of the KTM Junior Racing Team. My ambitions are to go a little bit better in the MX3 class and to look at racing another Australian Junior Motocross Championship — hopefully, come away with a couple more Australian titles. It’s clear to see KTM is the best brand and being supported by the best manufacturer gives me added confidence entering the upcoming races.”

Three-time Australian junior champion Alsop will also be astride the 125 SX and 250 SX-F this year as he steps up to his first year racing the MX3 category in ProMX. The highly-rated teenager will also line up behind the gate at the Australian Junior Motocross Championship later this year, as well as a range of state-level events.

Jet Alsop

“I’m just super-excited to be riding for KTM again. It’s the best junior team in Australia, for sure. I would just love to get the best results I can and to make KTM proud again. With the KTM bike, we’ve got that peace of mind that we’re on good equipment and we can get a good result.”

Tasmanian talent Ford continues his association with the KTM Junior Racing Team this year, with the 13-year-old stepping up to the 13-U16 Years 85cc division and the two-time 65cc national champion will be one to watch as the season progresses.

Cooper Ford

“I’m super-excited to return to the KTM Junior Racing Team for 2022. Now stepping up to my 85 big wheel, I’m looking forward to a full year of racing, finishing up with the Australian Junior Motocross Championship. Riding a KTM just gives you an awesome feeling – they’ve got such good power, handling and everything.”

Meanwhile, KTM Junior Racing Team newcomer Harvey will be on the 85 SX at both the national and state level. The young Queenslander is no stranger to the top of the podium, with consecutive junior state titles across both Queensland and New South Wales. Harvey will also have his eyes on the number one trophy at the junior nationals in Rockhampton.

Kyle Harvey

“I am so pumped and excited to be a part of the KTM Junior Racing Team. I was blown away when I heard the news and will be forever grateful for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to 2022 and can’t wait to hopefully compete in the Australian titles later this year. I have a great support team who always push me to be my best. I‘ve worked so hard for this and I plan to work even harder, but just as importantly, have fun along the way. I can’t for the gates to drop!”

The KTM Junior Racing Team will continue to receive support from KTM Genuine Parts, KTM Powerparts, KTM Powerwear, Motorex, Troy Lee Designs, Dunlop, Kustom MX, ODI Grips and Funnelweb Filters through the 2022 season.

Royal Enfield’s Build.Train.Race returns to AFT in 2022

Now in its third year, Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program, which fosters women riders in building their own Royal Enfield race-ready motorcycles and provides guidance and training throughout an entire race season, returns for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.

Build. Train. Race. participants each receive a Royal Enfield INT 650 motorcycle which they design and modify into their own unique race bike. Crew Chief Erik Moldenhauer will work with the riders, providing technical advice and support throughout the build and race portions of the program while Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield racer Johnny Lewis will help provide on-track training.

Seven returning riders will be joined by eight new participants, growing the Royal Enfield BTR presence in the Progressive American Flat Track paddock to 15 racers over last season’s nine.

2022 BTR Flat Track Roster

Jaycee Jones, 23, Fallbrook, California

Lana Macnaughton, 32, Nampa, Idaho

Gabrielle Hughes, 24, Akron, Ohio

Nean Kiskela, 41, Portland, Oregon

Jillian Deschenes, 33, Otsego, Minnesota

Malary Lee, 31, Buda, Texas

Erin Ferris, 31, Graham, Washington

Anna Serena, 36, Miami Beach, Florida

Stephanie Pietz, 35, Mesa, Arizona

Kaiela Hobart, 28, Bremerton, Washington

Zaria Martens, 18, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin

Alex Bumpus Mcdonald, 33, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Makenna Hiatt, 22, Camano Island, Washington

Moriah Hummer, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado

Mia Reese, 28, Woodstock, Illinois

Along with the team roster, the BTR Flat Track schedule increases in scope. On the heels of last season’s four-round circuit, the BTR program will visit seven Progressive American Flat Track venues in 2022.

Racing will begin at the Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile in Barberville, Florida, March 10, for “BTR Select,” which will invite returning riders, and new participants who have their builds complete, to compete in an exhibition race.

The first BTR Flat Track full-grid event will be the I-70 Half-Mile in Odessa, Missouri (April 23), after the entire field have completed their race bikes and training.

2022 Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track Schedule

Round Date Event Location Round 1 Mar 11 Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I Barberville, FL Round 2 Apr 23 I-70 Half-Mile Odessa, MO Round 3 Jun 11 Laconia Short Track Loudon NH Round 4 Jul 16 Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile Port Royal, PA Round 5 Aug 06 Black Hills Half-Mile Rapid City, SD Round 6 Sep 24 Cedar Lake Short Track New Richmond, WI Round 7 Oct 15 Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III Barberville, FL

Wally Brown Racing signs James Rispoli for AFT 2022

Last month, WBR announced it was developing a KTM 890 Duke with plans to field it in a limited schedule in the Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class.

Rispoli earned the 2020 Mission Production Twins championship on the strength of seven wins and four runner-ups and returns to the class following a season competing in the premier Mission SuperTwins category.

Wally Brown – Wally Brown Racing

“James is a great match for us this year. Testing is a critical part of building this race machine. We sought a rider that understands data and how it fits into a race program. With James’ extensive background in racing, we feel he is going to be a great asset to the team. Not to mention that he is a Production Twins Champion who has proven he can win on the track.”

James Rispoli

“I am really looking forward to working on this new project. After meeting Wally and learning more about his plan for 2022, I knew I wanted to be part of it. With his extensive background in four-wheeled racing, and my varied experiences on two wheels, we should make a great team. It’s going to be a lot of work, but with the support of Wally, and his team I am hopeful we will make great progress in a short period of time.”

Development is well underway of the Wally Brown Racing KTM 890 Duke with plans to debut at the Mission Red Mile I & II.

AFT’s Grumpy Old Men Racing signs Brandon Price and Tyler Scott

GOMR (Grumpy Old Men Racing) has signed Brandon Price to compete in the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle class aboard an Indian FTR750 for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.

GOMR – which previously competed as BriggsAuto.com Racing – will continue to be overseen by Johnny and Sarah Goad with mechanical assistance from Tom Draina and Caylee Goad, while Russ and Illene Briggs will provide the resources to back the operation.

Price’s aggressive style and tremendous work ethic – supported by veteran tuner Johnny Goad – promises to make GOMR a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

GOMR will also field rising star Tyler Scott in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class. Scott – the reigning MotoAmerica Junior Cup champion – will run a limited Progressive AFT schedule in conjunction with his road racing efforts.

Husqvarna’s Brian Bogers dominates Hawkstone Park MX

The Hawkstone Park MX has provided an opportunity for a number of MXGP riders to stretch their legs, ahead of the season kicking off, with Brian Bogers proving the man to beat, topping the MX1 class ahead of Glenn Coldenhoff and Thomas Kjer Olsen.

Bogers won MX1 Moto One by a huge margin, ahead of Coldenhoff and Harri Kullas. Moto Two saw Brent Van Doninck win, ahead of Thomas Kjer Olsen and Shaun Simpson, with Bogers down in seventh, but the finish awarding enough for the overall win.

Brian Bogers – P1

“It was not a bad day! I started fourth and worked my way into first in the first moto, so that was really good. It was unfortunate that I crashed in the second moto, so I was only seventh on a track that was very hard to pass on. I was pleased to salvage an overall victory in MX1! Overall, it was a good day. I am happy with my riding and hope that we can do our very best this season.”

MX1 Overall

Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 39 pts Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 37 pts Thomas Kjer Olsen (KTM) 35 pts

MX1 Moto One

Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 29:37.465 Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 29:52.221 Harri Kullas (Yamaha) 29:56.284

MX1 Moto Two

Brent Van Doninck (Yamaha) 29:17.915 Thomas Kjer Olsen (KTM) 29:23.576 Shaun Simpson (KTM) 29:34.558

… 7. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 30:10.149

In MX2, it was Conrad Mewse who topped the event, ahead of Kay de Wolf and Tom Vialle, who were tied on 42-points, a single-point off the leader.

MX2 Moto one saw Isak Gifting claim the win from Vialle and de Wolf by five-seconds, while Moto Two was dominated by Conrad Mewse, with de Wolf runner up and Vialle third, for tight points at the top.

Kay de Wolf – P2

“Today was a good day! I had a little crash after the start in the first moto and had to make my way through – it was quite difficult. We had a little stop for a goggle change too! I still got third, so I knew that the speed was there. I made a few mistakes in the second moto, but still managed to finish second in the race and overall. It was a pretty good day and good practice that we can learn from.”

Tom Vialle – P3

“Better than Lacapelle, and good to get into the sand for a race. I had two great starts. I struggled with some arm-pump in the first moto and couldn’t really ride my speed but the second moto was much better; I only lost the overall win on the last lap when I was stuck behind a backmarker. Anyway, the result was not critical here. It was important to work on the bike and we had some difficult riding conditions. I think we made a big step. It was good training and next week we will start the season for real.”

MX2 Overall

Conrad Mewse (KTM) 43pts Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42 pts Tom Vialle (KTM) 42pts

MX2 Moto One

Isak Gifting (KTM) 29:31.044 Tom Vialle (KTM) 29:36.360 Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:37.220

MX2 Moto Two

Conrad Mewse (KTM) 29:10.939 Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:12.833 Tom Vialle (KTM) 29:14.364

The Super Final meanwhile saw Coldenhoff win by 2.5s, from Ben Watson and Bogers, who were separated by less than a second.

Ben Watson – Super Final P2

“We have three races under our belt now and can look forward to the opening GP next weekend. I feel we have made progress each week, particularly with the starts; I’ve been riding a little tight in the first moto each week with arm pump, but that was a lot better today and I ended up the day on a high note.“

Super Final

Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 31:42.672 Ben Watson (Kawasaki) 31:45.108 Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 31:45.976

Matt Moss dominates Arenacross Round 2

Matt Moss has extended his lead at Swan Hill Arenacross Round 2, this time taking a clean sweep of all three races to claim 75-points, which he adds to his tally of 72-points from Round 1. As at the earlier round, Brett Metcalfe proved his closest competitor, with Joben Baldwin wrapping up the top-three in the AX1 Expert class.

Race 1 saw Moss claim the win from Metcalfe by 0.452s, with Baldwin a more distance third, with the rest of the field at least a lap in arrears. Race 2 saw an even more dominant performance from Moss, this time winning from Metcalfe by 6.289s, while Baldwin closed down the gap to the leaders to 27s. Race 3 was Moss’s third win of the night, this time leading Metcalfe over the line by 2.373s, while third placed Baldwin was 38s off the lead.

The AX1 Expert results for Round 2 saw Moss leave with 75-points, Metcalfe on 66, and Baldwin on 60. Completing the top five was Elijah Wiese (52-points) and Cory Watts (50).

Blake Fox topped the AX2 Expert class meanwhile, with three wins from three races, ahead of a consistent Liam Andrews (66-points) and Wilson Greiner-Daish (60), who took second and third in each race respectively. Mackenzie O’Bree (54) and Caleb Goullet (43) completed the top five for the event.

In the AX Vets class we saw another sweep, by Brad Kennedy, winning all three races from Kane Scanlan who ran 2-2-2. Michael Dorman was third on 52-points, finishing 3-4-5, for a two-point buffer over Jacob Dimsmey whose seventh place finish in Race 1 meant third in races two and three wasn’t enough for the round podium. Michael Anthony completed the top five, racing 5-5-4.

AX1 Expert results

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 1 Matt Moss 75 25 25 25 2 Brett Metcalfe 66 22 22 22 3 Joben Baldwin 60 20 20 20 4 Elijah Wiese 52 18 18 16 5 Cory Watts 50 16 16 18 6 Allister Kent 35 14 13 8 7 Jack Pengelly 32 12 9 11 8 Max Closter 32 13 12 7 9 Rielly Lynch 31 6 11 14 10 Scott O’Connor 31 9 10 12

AX2 Expert results

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 1 Blake Fox 75 25 25 25 2 Liam Andrews 66 22 22 22 3 Wilson Greiner-Daish 60 20 20 20 4 Mackenzie O’Bree 54 18 18 18 5 Caleb Goullet 43 15 12 16 6 Ashley O’Meley 41 13 13 15 7 Brock Ninness 41 16 15 10 8 Kallam Orchard 36 12 11 13 9 Troy Mora 35 14 9 12 10 Jake Robb 31 10 10 11 11 Royce Anell 28 – 14 14 12 Taylor Thompson 27 11 16 –

AX Vets results

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 1 Brad Kennedy 75 25 25 25 2 Kane Scanlan 66 22 22 22 3 Michael Dorman 54 20 18 16 4 Jacob Dumsmey 52 12 20 20 5 Michael Anthony 50 16 16 18 6 Kane McQuarrie 45 15 15 15 7 Salvatore Germano 40 14 13 13 8 Daniel Phillips 39 13 14 12 9 Jason Skiel 37 11 12 14 10 Camron Robertson 31 9 11 11 11 darcy Lewis 30 10 10 10 12 Craig Rutherford 18 18 – –

King of MX qualifiers run in Hastings Valley and Leeton

King of MX qualifiers have run over the weekend, in Hastings Valley and Leefton, giving riders an opportunity to win a golden ticket to the main vent which will be held in Wagga Wagga, over the June long weekend.

There’ll be three more qualifiers offering opportunities into the main event, at Clarence, Moree and Appin, with King of MX encouraging riders to get their entries in early.

Korey McMahon swept the Hasting Valley results in the MX1 A-Grade class, ahead of Joel Evans and Zhane Dunlop, with Geoff Wallance, Nic Frayne and Colby Campbell running fourth through sixth respectively.

Brandon Steel topped the MX2 A-Grade category, ahead of Zac Zadravec and Korey McMahon, while the MX3 class saw Connor Towill the top performer, sweeping all three races ahead of Hunter Collins and Rory Fairbrother.

The MX Store Cup saw Matthew Prott take the win, from Brad Mercer and Christian Giudice, while Sienna Giudice topped the MXW, and Andrew Meldrum was top Vet.

At Leeton we saw James Davison top the MX1 A-Grade from David Thynne, with Davison also topping the MX2. Liam Jackson took a three-point victory after three races in the MX3, from Byron Dennis and Angus Pearce in third.

Matthew Kehlet swept the Vets class with three wins from Daniel Darby and Adam Beck, while Keira Collins was top MXW competitor, from Samantha McAurthur and Julie Collins.

Alex Adamson wins Victorian 250 cc Speedway Solo Championship at Mildura

Alex Adamson has wrapped up the Victorian 250 cc Speedway Solo Championship title in Mildura over the weekend, taking the Final win from Noah Grabham after a night of close racing, with Brock White third and Ash Jansen fourth.

Sam Masters meanwhile won the Jason Lyons Solo Trophy 500 cc Final.

Standing Construct Husqvarna set for MXGP 2022

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing will represent the brand in the MXGP World Championship in 2022, with Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers competing aboard proven FC 450 machinery.

The team looks to build upon its highly positive 2021 term in the MXGP World Championship which brought multiple podiums and top-five results for both riders.

Pauls Jonass

“We’re not far away from the new season which is really exciting and moving over to race on Husqvarna machinery again, I really feel that 2022 will be a great season for myself and the whole team. Being able to stay with the Standing Construct team is perfect for me as we put in a lot of hard work before last season, and I know that this will give us a solid foundation going into 2022. We have goals to achieve together and I think that what we have built up over the last year will make a big difference this year. This off season has been really short and a lot of hard work has been done in preparation for the first round. With the team we have been really busy adjusting to the new bike and so far, everything has been positive and I felt comfortable on the FC 450 right away. Overall, I’m super excited for 2022 and I can’t wait to get started.”

Brian Bogers

“I’m really excited for the new season. The move over to Husqvarna machinery has not been a big change and the Standing Construct Husqvarna team has provided me with an amazing bike, just like they did last year. We’re going back to a two-day format for GP weekends in 2022 which is another positive change for me as there will be a lot more track time to really dial in the bike for each round. It’s not too long until the new season starts and I’m really excited for round one at Matterley Basin. The Standing Construct team is amazing and feels like a family to me, so this will for sure help me to achieve my goals. In 2021 I claimed many top-five results so my goal for 2022 will be to be up front and inside the top five more consistently. With this team and my new bike I’ve no doubt that I can achieve this.”

Tim Mathys – Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager

“We are really proud that we have the confidence of Husqvarna Motorcycles to officially represent the brand in MXGP. As they are one of the pioneers of offroad bikes with such a great history and reputation, it’s a really exciting new chapter for the team. We have enjoyed a great two years running the GASGAS program in MXGP and I think we did a good job with winning an MXGP round and getting several podiums, but now being responsible to represent Husqvarna in the biggest motocross championship in the world is another huge honour. With Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers, we have two riders who have proven to be able to ride inside top five in MXGP, and with their age I think the extra experience from the past season will make them even stronger in 2022. Both riders feel very comfortable within the team and we are very happy with their professionalism, so that’s a good base to keep working from. We will keep the same crew for the new season. Everyone is very experienced, and they have all been working together for many years. With Wim van Hoof overseeing the team I am convinced we have one of the most capable teams in the paddock so I look forward to 2022 with lots of confidence.”





Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teams break cover

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are revved up and ready to get the new season underway. Back with a familiar yet strong line-up in 2022, both teams are looking fit, fast and motivated for the new MXGP season, which will kick off at the spectacular Matterley Basin venue in Winchester, England, next weekend.

Reigning MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux has moved up from the 250cc class, MX2, to the 450cc class, MXGP. The 21-year-old ‘Power Rookie’ was drafted into the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team at the end of 2021 and is poised to race a YZ450FM inside the premier class alongside his new teammates Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff.

Last year was one for the history books for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, as they enter their 25th year in blue this season. The team won their first-ever MX2 World Championship with Maxime Renaux in 2021 and became the first-ever Yamaha team to secure the gold and silver medals inside the MX2 World Championship in the same season. As a result, Yamaha also successfully defended the Manufacturers’ world title.

Back for more in 2022, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team has retained its young stars Jago Geerts and Thibault Benistant.



