Moto News Weekly Wrap
February 15, 2022
What’s New:
- Jay Wilson lands dream job racing All-Japan National MX
- FIM Hard Enduro adds Junior World Cup
- Josep Garcia joins GNCC 2022 for opening three rounds
- KTM Junior Racing Team 2022 line-up revealed
- Royal Enfield’s Build.Train.Race returns to AFT in 2022
- Wally Brown Racing signs James Rispoli for AFT 2022
- AFT’s Grumpy Old Men Racing signs Brandon Price and Tyler Scott
- Husqvarna’s Brian Bogers dominates Hawkstone Park MX
- Matt Moss dominates Arenacross Round 2
- King of MX qualifiers run in Hastings Valley and Leeton
- Alex Adamson wins Victorian 250 cc Speedway Solo Championship at Mildura
- Standing Construct Husqvarna set for MXGP 2022
- Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teams break cover
- Riders talk Anaheim III Supercross
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 American Flat Track
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
Jay Wilson lands dream job racing All-Japan National MX
Yamaha’s Jay Wilson will be Australia’s next rider on the international scene after taking on a racing and development role with Yamaha Motor Corporation (YMC) in Japan for the 2022 season.
27-year old Wilson will fly out to Japan in the coming weeks to take up his new role as a factory Yamaha rider the All-Japan National Motocross Championship where he will contest the IA2 (250cc) division as well as assist in a coaching, testing and future product development role with Yamaha.
Jay Wilson
“This is the dream job for me as it encompasses the three passions I have in dirt bikes- racing, coaching and development, I still have the motivation to race and win championships and that is my primary role with Yamaha in Japan and the new venture has me motivated and as excited as I have ever been. I also get the opportunity to share my knowledge with Yamaha riders in Japan and hopefully I can assist them to race at a higher level and secure future success for Yamaha in the coming years as well as be a small part of their testing program for product development. It’s a huge opportunity and a big responsibility but one my family and I are looking forward to.
“With Covid, it has delayed things in many ways and has made this a little more difficult locking down dates but everyone behind the scenes at YMC and YMA have worked hard to get everything in line. I’m so thankful for their efforts as I’m taking my family with me, so it’s been more complicated than my trip to Sugo last year. I have been training here in Australia in preparation for the season ahead and things are beginning to ramp up as our departure gets closer. We will be based in Hamamatsu, close to Yamaha’s head office and test tracks and we are all looking forward to experiencing the Japanese way of life. The one constant is that I will be racing on a Yamaha YZ250F, which is a bike a love racing and proud to showcase in the All-Japan Nationals. I’m proud to be given this chance with Yamaha and even more proud to extend an already successful relationship not just between myself and Yamaha but also Yamaha Australia and head office in Japan.”
2022 All Japan Motocross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|April 9 and 10
|Kyushu, Kumamoto
|Round 2
|May 14 and 15
|Kanto, Saitama
|Round 3
|June 11 and 12
|Cyugoku, Hiroshima
|Round 4
|July 16 and 17
|Sugo, Miyagi
|Round 5
|September 10 and 11
|Kinki, Nara
|Round 6
|October 8 and 9
|Kyushu, Kumamoto
|Round 7
|October 29 and 30
|Kanto, Saitama
|Round 8
|November 11 and 12
|Sugo, Miyagi
FIM Hard Enduro adds Junior World Cup
New for 2022, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship will feature a dedicated FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Cup to recognize and help promote young, rising talent within the sport, introducing a Junior category open to riders under the age of 22 (on January 1) will be introduced
The Junior class will be fully integrated into the Pro category, with riders racing side-by-side with the world’s best Hard Enduro riders, on the same tracks at the same time.
Keeping the selected rounds in Europe for 2022 will help to keep costs down and make participation more affordable for the primarily European-based Junior competitors.
For the inaugural season, the series will have the status of being the FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Cup, with a plan to elevate it to the FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Championship in the future.
Josep Garcia joins 2022 GNCC for opening three rounds
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia will kick off his 2022 season by competing in the first three rounds of this year’s AMA Grand National Cross Country Series in North America. The young Spaniard will also take the opportunity to train with riders in the U.S. before returning to Europe and shifting his focus back to the FIM EnduroGP World Championship, which begins in May.
With their mass starts and three-hour duration, GNCC races are very different to the special test format of the EnduroGP World Championship. However, Garcia has shown in the past, including his two years contesting the WESS World Championship, that he’s more than capable of adapting his riding to unfamiliar conditions and challenges.
Josep Garcia
“After many years, I have finally got the chance to go to the United States and race in the GNCC. The plan is to compete in the first three rounds before returning to Europe for the Spanish and World enduro championships. It’s been a long-standing goal of mine to do some GNCC races and this year, thanks to KTM Factory Racing and KTM USA, I will fulfil my dream. At the Six Days last year, a lot of the American riders encouraged me to race the series, and now I’m really looking forward to doing some three-hour cross-countries. Winter training for me has gone very well. We have made some improvements to the bike in Italy with the team, and I definitely feel good and ready for a new challenge. There’s no pressure, so the plan is to go over there, try my best, and enjoy it.”
KTM Junior Racing Team 2022 line-up revealed
Kyle Harvey will join returning riders Kayden Minear, Jet Alsop and Cooper Ford on the official KTM Junior Racing Team for season 2022.
This year marks the fourth term with the team for Western Australian Minear. The 15-year-old will race the 125 SX and 250 SX-F at national and state level, while again contesting the ultra-competitive MX3 class in the Australian ProMX Championship. Minear finished third in the shortened MX3 series last year and is now eager to find the top step of the podium.
Kayden Minear
“I’m stoked to be back as part of the KTM Junior Racing Team. My ambitions are to go a little bit better in the MX3 class and to look at racing another Australian Junior Motocross Championship — hopefully, come away with a couple more Australian titles. It’s clear to see KTM is the best brand and being supported by the best manufacturer gives me added confidence entering the upcoming races.”
Three-time Australian junior champion Alsop will also be astride the 125 SX and 250 SX-F this year as he steps up to his first year racing the MX3 category in ProMX. The highly-rated teenager will also line up behind the gate at the Australian Junior Motocross Championship later this year, as well as a range of state-level events.
Jet Alsop
“I’m just super-excited to be riding for KTM again. It’s the best junior team in Australia, for sure. I would just love to get the best results I can and to make KTM proud again. With the KTM bike, we’ve got that peace of mind that we’re on good equipment and we can get a good result.”
Tasmanian talent Ford continues his association with the KTM Junior Racing Team this year, with the 13-year-old stepping up to the 13-U16 Years 85cc division and the two-time 65cc national champion will be one to watch as the season progresses.
Cooper Ford
“I’m super-excited to return to the KTM Junior Racing Team for 2022. Now stepping up to my 85 big wheel, I’m looking forward to a full year of racing, finishing up with the Australian Junior Motocross Championship. Riding a KTM just gives you an awesome feeling – they’ve got such good power, handling and everything.”
Meanwhile, KTM Junior Racing Team newcomer Harvey will be on the 85 SX at both the national and state level. The young Queenslander is no stranger to the top of the podium, with consecutive junior state titles across both Queensland and New South Wales. Harvey will also have his eyes on the number one trophy at the junior nationals in Rockhampton.
Kyle Harvey
“I am so pumped and excited to be a part of the KTM Junior Racing Team. I was blown away when I heard the news and will be forever grateful for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to 2022 and can’t wait to hopefully compete in the Australian titles later this year. I have a great support team who always push me to be my best. I‘ve worked so hard for this and I plan to work even harder, but just as importantly, have fun along the way. I can’t for the gates to drop!”
The KTM Junior Racing Team will continue to receive support from KTM Genuine Parts, KTM Powerparts, KTM Powerwear, Motorex, Troy Lee Designs, Dunlop, Kustom MX, ODI Grips and Funnelweb Filters through the 2022 season.
Royal Enfield’s Build.Train.Race returns to AFT in 2022
Now in its third year, Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program, which fosters women riders in building their own Royal Enfield race-ready motorcycles and provides guidance and training throughout an entire race season, returns for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.
Build. Train. Race. participants each receive a Royal Enfield INT 650 motorcycle which they design and modify into their own unique race bike. Crew Chief Erik Moldenhauer will work with the riders, providing technical advice and support throughout the build and race portions of the program while Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield racer Johnny Lewis will help provide on-track training.
Seven returning riders will be joined by eight new participants, growing the Royal Enfield BTR presence in the Progressive American Flat Track paddock to 15 racers over last season’s nine.
2022 BTR Flat Track Roster
- Jaycee Jones, 23, Fallbrook, California
- Lana Macnaughton, 32, Nampa, Idaho
- Gabrielle Hughes, 24, Akron, Ohio
- Nean Kiskela, 41, Portland, Oregon
- Jillian Deschenes, 33, Otsego, Minnesota
- Malary Lee, 31, Buda, Texas
- Erin Ferris, 31, Graham, Washington
- Anna Serena, 36, Miami Beach, Florida
- Stephanie Pietz, 35, Mesa, Arizona
- Kaiela Hobart, 28, Bremerton, Washington
- Zaria Martens, 18, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
- Alex Bumpus Mcdonald, 33, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Makenna Hiatt, 22, Camano Island, Washington
- Moriah Hummer, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado
- Mia Reese, 28, Woodstock, Illinois
Along with the team roster, the BTR Flat Track schedule increases in scope. On the heels of last season’s four-round circuit, the BTR program will visit seven Progressive American Flat Track venues in 2022.
Racing will begin at the Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile in Barberville, Florida, March 10, for “BTR Select,” which will invite returning riders, and new participants who have their builds complete, to compete in an exhibition race.
The first BTR Flat Track full-grid event will be the I-70 Half-Mile in Odessa, Missouri (April 23), after the entire field have completed their race bikes and training.
2022 Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Round 1
|Mar 11
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I
|Barberville, FL
|Round 2
|Apr 23
|I-70 Half-Mile
|Odessa, MO
|Round 3
|Jun 11
|Laconia Short Track
|Loudon NH
|Round 4
|Jul 16
|Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal, PA
|Round 5
|Aug 06
|Black Hills Half-Mile
|Rapid City, SD
|Round 6
|Sep 24
|Cedar Lake Short Track
|New Richmond, WI
|Round 7
|Oct 15
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III
|Barberville, FL
Wally Brown Racing signs James Rispoli for AFT 2022
Last month, WBR announced it was developing a KTM 890 Duke with plans to field it in a limited schedule in the Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class.
Rispoli earned the 2020 Mission Production Twins championship on the strength of seven wins and four runner-ups and returns to the class following a season competing in the premier Mission SuperTwins category.
Wally Brown – Wally Brown Racing
“James is a great match for us this year. Testing is a critical part of building this race machine. We sought a rider that understands data and how it fits into a race program. With James’ extensive background in racing, we feel he is going to be a great asset to the team. Not to mention that he is a Production Twins Champion who has proven he can win on the track.”
James Rispoli
“I am really looking forward to working on this new project. After meeting Wally and learning more about his plan for 2022, I knew I wanted to be part of it. With his extensive background in four-wheeled racing, and my varied experiences on two wheels, we should make a great team. It’s going to be a lot of work, but with the support of Wally, and his team I am hopeful we will make great progress in a short period of time.”
Development is well underway of the Wally Brown Racing KTM 890 Duke with plans to debut at the Mission Red Mile I & II.
AFT’s Grumpy Old Men Racing signs Brandon Price and Tyler Scott
GOMR (Grumpy Old Men Racing) has signed Brandon Price to compete in the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle class aboard an Indian FTR750 for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.
GOMR – which previously competed as BriggsAuto.com Racing – will continue to be overseen by Johnny and Sarah Goad with mechanical assistance from Tom Draina and Caylee Goad, while Russ and Illene Briggs will provide the resources to back the operation.
Price’s aggressive style and tremendous work ethic – supported by veteran tuner Johnny Goad – promises to make GOMR a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.
GOMR will also field rising star Tyler Scott in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class. Scott – the reigning MotoAmerica Junior Cup champion – will run a limited Progressive AFT schedule in conjunction with his road racing efforts.
Husqvarna’s Brian Bogers dominates Hawkstone Park MX
The Hawkstone Park MX has provided an opportunity for a number of MXGP riders to stretch their legs, ahead of the season kicking off, with Brian Bogers proving the man to beat, topping the MX1 class ahead of Glenn Coldenhoff and Thomas Kjer Olsen.
Bogers won MX1 Moto One by a huge margin, ahead of Coldenhoff and Harri Kullas. Moto Two saw Brent Van Doninck win, ahead of Thomas Kjer Olsen and Shaun Simpson, with Bogers down in seventh, but the finish awarding enough for the overall win.
Brian Bogers – P1
“It was not a bad day! I started fourth and worked my way into first in the first moto, so that was really good. It was unfortunate that I crashed in the second moto, so I was only seventh on a track that was very hard to pass on. I was pleased to salvage an overall victory in MX1! Overall, it was a good day. I am happy with my riding and hope that we can do our very best this season.”
MX1 Overall
- Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 39 pts
- Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 37 pts
- Thomas Kjer Olsen (KTM) 35 pts
MX1 Moto One
- Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 29:37.465
- Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 29:52.221
- Harri Kullas (Yamaha) 29:56.284
MX1 Moto Two
- Brent Van Doninck (Yamaha) 29:17.915
- Thomas Kjer Olsen (KTM) 29:23.576
- Shaun Simpson (KTM) 29:34.558
… 7. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 30:10.149
In MX2, it was Conrad Mewse who topped the event, ahead of Kay de Wolf and Tom Vialle, who were tied on 42-points, a single-point off the leader.
MX2 Moto one saw Isak Gifting claim the win from Vialle and de Wolf by five-seconds, while Moto Two was dominated by Conrad Mewse, with de Wolf runner up and Vialle third, for tight points at the top.
Kay de Wolf – P2
“Today was a good day! I had a little crash after the start in the first moto and had to make my way through – it was quite difficult. We had a little stop for a goggle change too! I still got third, so I knew that the speed was there. I made a few mistakes in the second moto, but still managed to finish second in the race and overall. It was a pretty good day and good practice that we can learn from.”
Tom Vialle – P3
“Better than Lacapelle, and good to get into the sand for a race. I had two great starts. I struggled with some arm-pump in the first moto and couldn’t really ride my speed but the second moto was much better; I only lost the overall win on the last lap when I was stuck behind a backmarker. Anyway, the result was not critical here. It was important to work on the bike and we had some difficult riding conditions. I think we made a big step. It was good training and next week we will start the season for real.”
MX2 Overall
- Conrad Mewse (KTM) 43pts
- Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42 pts
- Tom Vialle (KTM) 42pts
MX2 Moto One
- Isak Gifting (KTM) 29:31.044
- Tom Vialle (KTM) 29:36.360
- Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:37.220
MX2 Moto Two
- Conrad Mewse (KTM) 29:10.939
- Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:12.833
- Tom Vialle (KTM) 29:14.364
The Super Final meanwhile saw Coldenhoff win by 2.5s, from Ben Watson and Bogers, who were separated by less than a second.
Ben Watson – Super Final P2
“We have three races under our belt now and can look forward to the opening GP next weekend. I feel we have made progress each week, particularly with the starts; I’ve been riding a little tight in the first moto each week with arm pump, but that was a lot better today and I ended up the day on a high note.“
Super Final
- Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 31:42.672
- Ben Watson (Kawasaki) 31:45.108
- Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 31:45.976
Matt Moss dominates Arenacross Round 2
Matt Moss has extended his lead at Swan Hill Arenacross Round 2, this time taking a clean sweep of all three races to claim 75-points, which he adds to his tally of 72-points from Round 1. As at the earlier round, Brett Metcalfe proved his closest competitor, with Joben Baldwin wrapping up the top-three in the AX1 Expert class.
Race 1 saw Moss claim the win from Metcalfe by 0.452s, with Baldwin a more distance third, with the rest of the field at least a lap in arrears. Race 2 saw an even more dominant performance from Moss, this time winning from Metcalfe by 6.289s, while Baldwin closed down the gap to the leaders to 27s. Race 3 was Moss’s third win of the night, this time leading Metcalfe over the line by 2.373s, while third placed Baldwin was 38s off the lead.
The AX1 Expert results for Round 2 saw Moss leave with 75-points, Metcalfe on 66, and Baldwin on 60. Completing the top five was Elijah Wiese (52-points) and Cory Watts (50).
Blake Fox topped the AX2 Expert class meanwhile, with three wins from three races, ahead of a consistent Liam Andrews (66-points) and Wilson Greiner-Daish (60), who took second and third in each race respectively. Mackenzie O’Bree (54) and Caleb Goullet (43) completed the top five for the event.
In the AX Vets class we saw another sweep, by Brad Kennedy, winning all three races from Kane Scanlan who ran 2-2-2. Michael Dorman was third on 52-points, finishing 3-4-5, for a two-point buffer over Jacob Dimsmey whose seventh place finish in Race 1 meant third in races two and three wasn’t enough for the round podium. Michael Anthony completed the top five, racing 5-5-4.
AX1 Expert results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Matt Moss
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Brett Metcalfe
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Joben Baldwin
|60
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Elijah Wiese
|52
|18
|18
|16
|5
|Cory Watts
|50
|16
|16
|18
|6
|Allister Kent
|35
|14
|13
|8
|7
|Jack Pengelly
|32
|12
|9
|11
|8
|Max Closter
|32
|13
|12
|7
|9
|Rielly Lynch
|31
|6
|11
|14
|10
|Scott O’Connor
|31
|9
|10
|12
AX2 Expert results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Blake Fox
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Liam Andrews
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Wilson Greiner-Daish
|60
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Mackenzie O’Bree
|54
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Caleb Goullet
|43
|15
|12
|16
|6
|Ashley O’Meley
|41
|13
|13
|15
|7
|Brock Ninness
|41
|16
|15
|10
|8
|Kallam Orchard
|36
|12
|11
|13
|9
|Troy Mora
|35
|14
|9
|12
|10
|Jake Robb
|31
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Royce Anell
|28
|–
|14
|14
|12
|Taylor Thompson
|27
|11
|16
|–
AX Vets results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Brad Kennedy
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Kane Scanlan
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Michael Dorman
|54
|20
|18
|16
|4
|Jacob Dumsmey
|52
|12
|20
|20
|5
|Michael Anthony
|50
|16
|16
|18
|6
|Kane McQuarrie
|45
|15
|15
|15
|7
|Salvatore Germano
|40
|14
|13
|13
|8
|Daniel Phillips
|39
|13
|14
|12
|9
|Jason Skiel
|37
|11
|12
|14
|10
|Camron Robertson
|31
|9
|11
|11
|11
|darcy Lewis
|30
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Craig Rutherford
|18
|18
|–
|–
King of MX qualifiers run in Hastings Valley and Leeton
King of MX qualifiers have run over the weekend, in Hastings Valley and Leefton, giving riders an opportunity to win a golden ticket to the main vent which will be held in Wagga Wagga, over the June long weekend.
There’ll be three more qualifiers offering opportunities into the main event, at Clarence, Moree and Appin, with King of MX encouraging riders to get their entries in early.
Korey McMahon swept the Hasting Valley results in the MX1 A-Grade class, ahead of Joel Evans and Zhane Dunlop, with Geoff Wallance, Nic Frayne and Colby Campbell running fourth through sixth respectively.
Brandon Steel topped the MX2 A-Grade category, ahead of Zac Zadravec and Korey McMahon, while the MX3 class saw Connor Towill the top performer, sweeping all three races ahead of Hunter Collins and Rory Fairbrother.
The MX Store Cup saw Matthew Prott take the win, from Brad Mercer and Christian Giudice, while Sienna Giudice topped the MXW, and Andrew Meldrum was top Vet.
At Leeton we saw James Davison top the MX1 A-Grade from David Thynne, with Davison also topping the MX2. Liam Jackson took a three-point victory after three races in the MX3, from Byron Dennis and Angus Pearce in third.
Matthew Kehlet swept the Vets class with three wins from Daniel Darby and Adam Beck, while Keira Collins was top MXW competitor, from Samantha McAurthur and Julie Collins.
Alex Adamson wins Victorian 250 cc Speedway Solo Championship at Mildura
Alex Adamson has wrapped up the Victorian 250 cc Speedway Solo Championship title in Mildura over the weekend, taking the Final win from Noah Grabham after a night of close racing, with Brock White third and Ash Jansen fourth.
Sam Masters meanwhile won the Jason Lyons Solo Trophy 500 cc Final.
Standing Construct Husqvarna set for MXGP 2022
Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing will represent the brand in the MXGP World Championship in 2022, with Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers competing aboard proven FC 450 machinery.
The team looks to build upon its highly positive 2021 term in the MXGP World Championship which brought multiple podiums and top-five results for both riders.
Pauls Jonass
“We’re not far away from the new season which is really exciting and moving over to race on Husqvarna machinery again, I really feel that 2022 will be a great season for myself and the whole team. Being able to stay with the Standing Construct team is perfect for me as we put in a lot of hard work before last season, and I know that this will give us a solid foundation going into 2022. We have goals to achieve together and I think that what we have built up over the last year will make a big difference this year. This off season has been really short and a lot of hard work has been done in preparation for the first round. With the team we have been really busy adjusting to the new bike and so far, everything has been positive and I felt comfortable on the FC 450 right away. Overall, I’m super excited for 2022 and I can’t wait to get started.”
Brian Bogers
“I’m really excited for the new season. The move over to Husqvarna machinery has not been a big change and the Standing Construct Husqvarna team has provided me with an amazing bike, just like they did last year. We’re going back to a two-day format for GP weekends in 2022 which is another positive change for me as there will be a lot more track time to really dial in the bike for each round. It’s not too long until the new season starts and I’m really excited for round one at Matterley Basin. The Standing Construct team is amazing and feels like a family to me, so this will for sure help me to achieve my goals. In 2021 I claimed many top-five results so my goal for 2022 will be to be up front and inside the top five more consistently. With this team and my new bike I’ve no doubt that I can achieve this.”
Tim Mathys – Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager
“We are really proud that we have the confidence of Husqvarna Motorcycles to officially represent the brand in MXGP. As they are one of the pioneers of offroad bikes with such a great history and reputation, it’s a really exciting new chapter for the team. We have enjoyed a great two years running the GASGAS program in MXGP and I think we did a good job with winning an MXGP round and getting several podiums, but now being responsible to represent Husqvarna in the biggest motocross championship in the world is another huge honour. With Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers, we have two riders who have proven to be able to ride inside top five in MXGP, and with their age I think the extra experience from the past season will make them even stronger in 2022. Both riders feel very comfortable within the team and we are very happy with their professionalism, so that’s a good base to keep working from. We will keep the same crew for the new season. Everyone is very experienced, and they have all been working together for many years. With Wim van Hoof overseeing the team I am convinced we have one of the most capable teams in the paddock so I look forward to 2022 with lots of confidence.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teams break cover
The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are revved up and ready to get the new season underway. Back with a familiar yet strong line-up in 2022, both teams are looking fit, fast and motivated for the new MXGP season, which will kick off at the spectacular Matterley Basin venue in Winchester, England, next weekend.
Reigning MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux has moved up from the 250cc class, MX2, to the 450cc class, MXGP. The 21-year-old ‘Power Rookie’ was drafted into the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team at the end of 2021 and is poised to race a YZ450FM inside the premier class alongside his new teammates Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff.
Last year was one for the history books for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, as they enter their 25th year in blue this season. The team won their first-ever MX2 World Championship with Maxime Renaux in 2021 and became the first-ever Yamaha team to secure the gold and silver medals inside the MX2 World Championship in the same season. As a result, Yamaha also successfully defended the Manufacturers’ world title.
Back for more in 2022, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team has retained its young stars Jago Geerts and Thibault Benistant.
Riders talk the 2022 Anaheim III Supercross
450 Main
Both Dylan Ferrandis and Dean Wilson had to contest the LCQ to score their spot on the gate for the 450 Main.
Jason Anderson scored the holeshot with Eli Tomac right on his tail Ken Roczen’s run of bad luck continued with the German dead last at this early point of the race after getting squeezed out into the tough blocks between turns one and two.
Marvin Musquin pushed past Malcolm Stewart for third place on lap two. Justin Barcia was fifth, Shane McElrath sixth, Cooper Webb seventh, Chase Sexton eighth and Cooper Webb ninth while Aaron Plessinger rounded out the early top ten.
Jason Anderson kept Eli Tomac at bay until three-minutes into the Main when he made his move but Anderson didn’t relent and took the lead right back. Their tussle was allowing Musquin to keep the pair in sight.
Jason Anderson made a small stumble with 11-minutes to run but kept it together to only lose a few tenths to Tomac. The gap between the pair 2.7-seconds and they had now left Musquin in their wake. Moments later Musquin went down in the sand trying to avoid a crossed-up lapper and was way down in seventh by the time we was back up to speed. The mistake promoting Barcia into third, Malcolm Stewart fourth, Dylan Ferrandis fifth and Chase Sexton sixth with half of the race still to run.
Jason Anderson made a few little mistakes in the second half of the race but then put it all together in the final five minutes to stretch away again and took a clear 3.5-second victory over Tomac.
Justin Barcia rounded out the podium ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin recovered from his mistake to take fifth ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton.
Defending champion Cooper Webb again failed to really fire and finished eighth ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Justin Brayton. Ken Roczen salvaging 11th after his early mishap but never looked comfortable enough to have the sort of pace to threaten the front runners even if he had started well.
With that victory Anderson moved past Chase Sexon in the championship chase and moved a few points closer to championship leader Eli Tomac. The #3 Yamaha though still has a handy 12-point lead atop the points table.
Next week the 450 riders will head 1850 miles across the country north-east to Minneapolis.
Rider Quotes
Jason Anderson – P1
“From the fastest qualifying time to leading every lap of the heat race and the Main Event, we had a great day. In the Main, I grabbed my second holeshot of the night and immediately had pressure from Eli [Tomac]. The track was demanding and our speed was fast so I knew it would be a tough race but, my KX450SR took everything I threw at it and battles like that are what supercross is all about. While it was tough for us on the track, I had a blast fighting for the win and it sounded like the fans were absolutely loving the race. All things considered; I think that was one of my best main events ever.”
Eli Tomac – P2
“It was another good podium for us. It wasn’t a win, but I fought as hard as I could. I tried to take the lead early in the race and made a quick move on Jason (Anderson) for one jump, but he was able to get back right underneath me right away. I was really strong in the whoops the first half of the race, and then I made one mistake and lost a little bit of my edge. That’s where I felt like I lost the ground tonight – the whoops because it was my advantage. At the same time, once I made that mistake, I was like, ‘alright, maybe I need to back it down, too, and just stay consistent.’ It was a solid night on points, and I’m looking forward to going east.”
Justin Barcia – P3
“It’s definitely good to be back here on the podium. The heat race was so good tonight but I’m a little disappointed with the way I rode in the Main Event – Jason and Eli had a great race. I got a decent start and fought through the pack pretty good, so a lot of positives for sure. I had a lot of fun and the track was awesome!”
Malcom Stewart – P4
“I felt like the entire day was good, I already knew the track was going to be really dry and slick because we already did two races and this was the final round. I felt like the biggest factor of tonight was the whoops and I just tried to be smart – this was one of those races where you could gain some and lose a lot, so I’m happy with taking another top-five finish. We’re definitely keeping the ball rolling.”
Marvin Musquin – P5
“I felt like I was right there all day – the speed was good and the feeling was good. In the Main, I got a decent start and put myself in a great position in third behind Tomac. Unfortunately, I went into the inside and hit a lapper and went down and lost a lot of ground. I’m really happy with the way that I fought and rode but without the mistake it would have been a podium tonight. It hurts a little but we have to look at the positive, which was the speed and the fight I had.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P6
“It was another bad night for me. I had a big crash in my heat race and had to go through the LCQ. I was pretty sore, but I fought as hard as I could and finished sixth. It’s really frustrating to have these tough weekends. We’re going to keep working and try to get back on the podium.”
Chase Sexton – P7
“Anaheim 3 was a challenge all day. I didn’t feel that great with the whoops section or the track itself; it wasn’t a good combination for me. I felt decent halfway through the main event and then made some mistakes, got squirrely a few times and lost ground. It was a frustrating night for me; I lost a good amount of points. I’m going to have to turn it back up when we go East. I’m going back to Florida this week, so I’m happy to go home and get back to a normal schedule. Hopefully we can crank out some wins. Overall, I’m proud to get out of here healthy with how treacherous the track was, and I look forward to Minneapolis.”
Cooper Webb – P8
“It wasn’t the best night, I’m still struggling with some stuff, but we charged hard all day. I got a decent start in the main and kind of got shuffled back. It’s not where we want to be by any means but I rode to the best of my ability tonight with what I’ve got, so we’ll go to Minneapolis and see if we can turn it around.”
Aaron Plessinger – P9
“I was feeling really good for tonight. I actually qualified the best I have this year and I rode well in the heat race, ended up second. In the main, I was feeling really good and confident but I just got out there and didn’t ride like myself – I made a lot of mistakes and just didn’t execute. I need to be better. I’m going to work on it this week and come out swinging in Minneapolis.”
Ken Roczen – P11
“Our weekend at Anaheim 3 was honestly a disaster. I was really uncomfortable all day. It doesn’t help that they’ve been building the track gnarlier than maybe even any other year, so It’s just a bunch of stuff collapsing and it’s just not good right now. Nonetheless, I’m going to continue working on myself and try to improve every weekend. We have to find a bike setup that works for me. It’s definitely not enough right now in order to compete with those guys out there. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we’re not giving up.”
Dean Wilson – P12
“My night was a little bit rough, I qualified well but I crashed in my heat race and had to go to the LCQ, which is never ideal. After that, I was far outside on the gate and was just kind of in traffic the whole time and the best I could do is 12th. I really struggled in the main with flow, I felt like I was kind of fighting my bike everywhere. Not my best night but we’ll work on trying to be better.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|22 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+03.481
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+09.630
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+16.973
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+21.343
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+28.692
|7
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+33.331
|8
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+40.552
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+43.689
|10
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+48.010
|11
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+49.486
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|21 Laps
|13
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|+01.490
|14
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+29.102
|15
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+36.765
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+52.253
|17
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|20 Laps
|18
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+08.933
|19
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+12.166
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+17.626
|21
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+45.731
|22
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki
|+51.624
450 Championship Standings (Round 6 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Rnd4
|Rnd5
|Rnd6
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|134
|2
|Jason Anderson
|10
|1
|8
|2
|4
|1
|122
|3
|Chase Sexton
|5
|9
|1
|3
|3
|7
|116
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|112
|5
|Justin Barcia
|3
|3
|9
|7
|6
|3
|110
|6
|Cooper Webb
|2
|7
|4
|8
|8
|8
|103
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|8
|10
|6
|7
|5
|98
|8
|Ken Roczen
|1
|13
|7
|13
|5
|11
|92
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|16
|6
|3
|4
|12
|6
|92
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|9
|2
|6
|22
|11
|9
|81
|11
|Dean Wilson
|12
|10
|14
|9
|9
|12
|72
|12
|Shane McElrath
|18
|14
|13
|10
|10
|14
|59
|13
|Max Anstie
|14
|15
|12
|11
|19
|13
|54
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|17
|16
|15
|12
|15
|15
|48
|15
|Justin Brayton
|13
|11
|21
|14
|10
|46
|16
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|15
|16
|15
|13
|19
|37
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|18
|17
|16
|17
|16
|31
|18
|Joey Savatgy
|8
|11
|27
|19
|Adam Cianciarulo
|11
|12
|23
|20
|Justin Bogle
|22
|14
|16
|17
|23
|21
|Alex Martin
|17
|20
|17
|18
|20
|22
|Josh Hill
|20
|18
|18
|13
|23
|Ryan Breece
|22
|19
|19
|20
|12
|24
|Justin Starling
|21
|19
|18
|11
|25
|Fredrik Noren
|20
|21
|20
|22
|9
|26
|Cade Clason
|19
|21
|21
|8
|27
|Kevin Moranz
|20
|3
|28
|Joan Cros
|21
|2
|29
|Adam Enticknap
|22
|1
250 Main
Unfortunately Jo Shimoda was ruled unfit after his Heat race crash. A hefty blow for the 19-year-old who was running fourth in the championship before this event.
Hunter Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Christian Craig but Vince Friese then split the two of them to move through to the race lead! Michael Mosiman went down on lap one which saw his podium chances disappear.
Both Craig and Lawrence got back past Friese and immediately started to pull away. The gap between that front running pair was 1.5-seconds at this early juncture.
Jalek Swoll was in fourth place a couple of laps into the Main but then crashed at the end of the whoops section which also took Thrasher down.
A few laps later Hunter Lawrence suffered the same fate and had a big end over end crash that left the Aussie in a lot of pain and put him out of the race. Lawrence was only eight-points behind Craig when they went into this round but that DNF a costly mistake.
Christian Craig enjoyed a massive 15-second lead over Vince Friese with seven-minutes still remaining. Michael Mosiman was running third ahead of Chris Blose but then moved past Friese for second place with four-minutes remaining.
The whoops claimed another victim with just over a minute to go. Michael Mosiman was in a safe second place but then went down. The GASGAS rider recovered but his mistake promoted Vince Friese into second place.
Craig went on to take a completely dominant 25-second victory. Only Lawrence had anywhere near the speed to challenge him but that challenge came unstuck early on in the piece when the Aussie went over the bars and down hard.
Friese took second thanks to Mosiman’s mistake. Mosiman’s third though was enough to sneak past Hunter Lawrence in the championship chase, 120 plays 119-points.
Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton made it through to the Main after scoring a third place in the LCQ and collected 11-points for a brilliant 12th place finish in the Main.
Next week is the opening round of the 250 East Championship. The 250 West competitors will not be back in action until March 26 in Seattle and Christian Craig will head to Seattle with a 28-point lead in the championship.
Christian Craig – P1
“It was a good day here in Anaheim. Practice went well, and I was gelling with the track, feeling comfortable. I got off to a good start in my heat race and put in my laps. Then in the main event – I really focused on my start. I knew if I could check that one off, then the rest would kind of play out by itself, and I’d be in a good spot. I was able to get into the lead in the second turn, and from there, I just focused on my laps. The track was pretty crazy, and some of the rhythm sections and the whoops were sketchy, but I was able to just do my laps and let the rest play out behind me. We get a little break now, and we’ll try and keep the momentum going for Seattle.”
Michael Mosiman – P3
“It was a tough race for me. I made a couple of silly mistakes, and I’ve got to clean that stuff up but it’s fuel to the fire. After some post-race reflecting, it really lit a fuse under me and it’s going to be good going into this off-season break to have a lot of motivation. Tough nights like these but it’s hard to be too mad when you’re in front of fans like this.”
Hunter Lawrence – P18
“It was obviously a bit of a scare, with what could’ve been something pretty bad, but it checked out to be all okay as far as my body is concerned. We were really going for the win, so we were laying it out there. Second place seemed like the easy option, as we had extended a pretty good gap on third, but I was pushing for the win – I felt like that was a pretty defining race in the championship, and I wanted to go for it. The whoops were super-gnarly, and going at full speed and pushing as fast as you can every lap, it’s how the sport can be sometimes. I’m thankful to the team for supporting me.”
Nate Thrasher – DNF
“It was another tough night for me. I felt like I was riding well and had the speed, but unfortunately, another rider went down in front of me, and I had nowhere to go. I’m really bummed. It’s not how I wanted to finish the West Coast run, but we have a break and will get back to work and regroup.”
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|16 Laps
|2
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+25.423
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|+30.169
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+46.865
|5
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|+49.789
|6
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+54.679
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+57.611
|8
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|15 Laps
|9
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+03.914
|10
|Ryan Surratt
|Yamaha
|+08.959
|11
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM
|+13.194
|12
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS
|+34.487
|13
|Devin Harriman
|KTM
|+40.612
|14
|Tre Fierro
|Kawasaki
|+43.945
|15
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|14 Laps
|16
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda
|13 Laps
|17
|Dylan Woodcock
|Husqvarna
|9 Laps
|18
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|6 Laps
|19
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS
|4 Laps
|20
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|DNF
|21
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|DNF
|22
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS
|DNF
250 West Championship Standings (Round 6 of 10)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Rnd4
|Rnd5
|Rnd6
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|6
|4
|1
|2
|9
|3
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|18
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|5
|6
|4
|19
|5
|2
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|7
|7
|5
|7
|3
|87
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|12
|5
|8
|4
|7
|20
|82
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|10
|14
|9
|10
|7
|80
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|4
|8
|22
|4
|4
|73
|9
|Carson Brown
|13
|10
|6
|8
|5
|73
|10
|Chris Blose
|11
|9
|13
|22
|14
|6
|63
|11
|Carson Mumford
|10
|14
|6
|8
|22
|55
|12
|Jalek Swoll
|7
|5
|6
|21
|53
|13
|Derek Kelley
|21
|12
|10
|11
|8
|53
|14
|Cole Thompson
|14
|12
|9
|12
|18
|50
|15
|Seth Hammaker
|2
|3
|44
|16
|Dylan Walsh
|17
|11
|11
|12
|41
|17
|Logan Karnow
|18
|17
|14
|17
|9
|40
|18
|Dominique Thury
|9
|20
|15
|16
|15
|40
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|16
|16
|15
|10
|35
|20
|Mitchell Harrison
|13
|13
|13
|22
|31
|21
|Dilan Schwartz
|15
|11
|17
|26
|22
|Devin Harriman
|22
|15
|16
|13
|26
|23
|Kaeden Amerine
|20
|20
|20
|11
|21
|24
|Hunter Schlosser
|19
|18
|16
|16
|25
|Geran Stapleton
|19
|12
|15
|26
|Dylan Woodcock
|19
|18
|17
|15
|27
|Jerry Robin
|22
|15
|19
|13
|28
|Tre Fierro
|14
|9
|29
|Justin Rodbell
|21
|17
|8
|30
|Maxwell Sanford
|16
|7
|31
|Mcclellan Hile
|18
|21
|7
|32
|Brandon Ray
|19
|4
|33
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|20
|3
|34
|Richard Taylor
|21
|2
|35
|Gared Steinke
|21
|2
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship schedule
|Round
|Event
|Location/Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel, April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia, May 18/19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria, June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Red Bull Abestone
|Italy, July 9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania, July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA, August 13/14
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada, August 27/28
|Round 8
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain, October 7/8/9
2022 American Flat Track Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|March 10, 2022
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I
|March 11, 2022
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile II
|March 19, 2022
|Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile
|April 23, 2022
|I-70 Half-Mile
|May 28, 2022
|Mission Foods Red Mile I presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington
|May 29, 2022
|Mission Foods Red Mile II presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington
|June 11, 2022
|Laconia Short Track
|June 25, 2022
|Lima Half-Mile
|July 2, 2022
|Mission Foods New York Short Track
|July 16, 2022
|Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile
|July 30, 2022
|Peoria TT
|August 6, 2022
|Black Hills Half-Mile
|August 13, 2022
|Castle Rock TT
|August 20, 2022
|Law Tigers Sacramento Mile
|September 3, 2022
|Springfield Mile I
|September 4, 2022
|Springfield Mile II
|September 24, 2022
|Cedar Lake Short Track
|October 15, 2022
|Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 WA State Supercross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Location
|–
|SX Accreditation 1
|Dec-04
|Coolup
|–
|SX Accreditation 2
|Jan-15
|Coolup
|Round 1
|SX Championship
|Feb-05
|Coolup
|Round 2
|SX Championship
|Feb-19
|Coolup
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022