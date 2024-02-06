Successful third running for AMX MX OPEN in 2024

The AMX MX OPEN has proven to be a resounding success in its third consecutive year. Originating as a response to the challenges posed by COVID, the event has evolved into a annual spectacle. Both men and women compete for equal prize money, while seniors and juniors share the same weekend. The 2024 edition attracted over 190 riders across 15 classes.

In the MX1 class, KTM’s Nathan Crawford claimed victory, narrowly edging out Honda’s Wilson Todd. The MX1 class provided thrilling action as Nathan, Wilson, and Kyle Webster engaged in intense battles across four races. While Honda riders secured all four race wins, Crawford’s consistency ultimately secured him the overall victory.

The MX2 class saw a triumphant trio of Honda riders, with Connolly, Larwood, and Ferguson securing the top three positions overall. The riders faced tough competition from Yamaha’s Cosford and Kingsford and Gas Gas riders Dennis and Constantinou. Connolly expressed satisfaction with his overall performance but acknowledged the need to improve speed and fitness for the upcoming nationals.

Brodie Connolly – Polyflor Honda

“I am satisfied with the weekend, but I know there is a need to enhance my speed and fitness, especially sprint speed. We will be working on this over the next six weeks. Today proved the testing has gone well as the track was challenging.”

In the Women’s class, new contenders emerged as Emma Milesevic faced a collision with another rider in race 2, taking her out of contention. The title battle boiled down to Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald and Gas Gas rider Maddie Healey. McDonald secured the final race win and the overall victory, expressing her joy at coming out on top.

The most significant surprise came from young Eliza Dennis in Wagga Wagga, who raced her 85 cc against the boys in the A-grade class. Dennis won her first overall against a stacked field of top Australian 85 cc performers, a remarkable achievement.

While plans for the 2025 event have not yet commenced, there is a hopeful anticipation for its continuation. Wonthaggi Club president Chris Townsend expressed gratitude for everyone’s efforts in making the event a success.

Yamaha backs Cody Lewis for 2024 Dirt Track season

Yamaha Australia will partner with 17-year-old dirt tracker, Cody Lewis, for the 2024 season. Lewis is the current Australian 450 cc champion and his results came to the attention of Yamaha dealer and former multi-time dirt track champion, Chris Watson.

Yamaha Australia put together a deal with Kurri Kurri based Lewis, which will see him race the 2024 season on a YZ450F with assistance from Yamalube and ShopYamaha.

Cody Lewis

“There isn’t a lot of manufacturer support in dirt track, so to get the call from Yamaha and be told they picked me to represent them was pretty flattering. Chris Watson has been a big supporter of mine over the years and I thank him and Yamaha for putting this deal together and I can’t wait to get racing on the new bike.”

Yamaha also support Tom Drane, who just last week headed back to the US to continue his racing with the Estenson Yamaha team. 2023 was his first season in the US and once he picked up the US style of racing, Drane caught fire in the back half of the year and charged to several podiums and a few main event wins as the season progressed. When he returns to Australia, he will also have a shiny new 2024 YZ450F in his garage to train on while he is home.

Honda extends Australian ProMX partnership

As the countdown continues to the season-opening round of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores in Wonthaggi on March 17, Honda Motorcycles Australia has extended its partnership with the country’s motocross showpiece.

For every round of the 2024 ProMX Championship, the commentary team of Lee Hogan, Danny Ham and Kate Peck will analyse and break down all the pivotal on-track action via the ‘Honda Digital Highlights’ and replays across the broadcast portals: free-to-air (SBS Sport and SBS On Demand), pay television (Stan Sport), livestream (ProMX Facebook and website) and international affiliates.

Honda signage will also appear on-track at all eight rounds of the ProMX Championship.

Locally, an eight-strong factory roster – Wilson Todd, Kyle Webster, Alex Larwood, Noah Ferguson, Brodie Connolly, Jake Cannon, Charli Cannon and Emma Milesevic – will compete across the MX1, MX2, MX3 and MXW classes in the ProMX Championship, while in America Jett and Hunter Lawrence are spearheading the company’s 450 cc factory assault.

MAXXIS extends ProMX MX3 partnership

It’s an enduring partnership that first began in 2021, and in 2024 MAXXIS Moto Australia will continue as naming rights sponsor of the MX3 class in the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX).

The MAXXIS MX3 class, catering for riders aged from 14-U18, has been a spectacular success since its inception, and MAXXIS has been there every step of the way. On the strength of such a competitive mindset, in 2024 MAXXIS will continue its Race & Win Rewards Program for any rider who competes on MAXXIS rubber in Australian motorcycle racing events and holds a current Motorcycling Australia licence.

The program applies across the full gamut of competition – motocross, enduro, dirt track – and at each event points are allocated based on a rider’s overall finishing position – but you’ll automatically earn points when competing in the ProMX Championship as well as some other state-based series.

For more information and register for the Race & Win Rewards Program, visit www.maxxismoto.com.au/race-win.

Aaron Marks – A1 Accessory Imports

“We’re delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the ProMX Championship and affirm our commitment to the wider motocross community. The MAXXIS MX3 class gives junior riders exposure to racing on a national stage and has already proven to provide talented riders with a pathway into the professional ranks. In addition, we’re excited to introduce the MAXXIS rewards program that unlocks support to riders across all classes. Safe to say, we’re all in and excited to drop the gates in 2024!”

MAXXIS tyres are available at local dealers nationwide. Visit www.maxxismoto.com.au to find your local dealer.

MXstore and AORC partnership continues

The Australian-owned MXstore’s staunch support of the Australian Off-Road Championship will continue into the 2024 season, with the online motorcycle gear and accessories retailing giant to remain as a presenting sponsor.

The 12-round 2024 AORC Championship will visit five new venues across Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, beginning in Roma (Qld) on March 9-10 and finishing in Nowra (NSW) on September 14-15.

Mark Briggs – MXstore

“We’re thrilled to continue our association with the 2024 AORC Championship. We’ve been involved with the AORC for a number of years now, providing a platform for some of the best off-road racing talent in the world. Being able to work alongside MA and the rest of the AORC is something we’re really proud of at MXstore. The enthusiasm, passion and excitement for the championship is second to none, and we look forward to the 2024 season getting underway in a month’s time.”

Team HRC to enter FIM E-Xplorer World Cup

Team HRC, Honda’s works racing outfit, will enter the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup from the 2024 season, which starts with the team’s home round in Osaka, Japan, 16-17 February.

Competing for Team HRC aboard the CR ELECTRIC PROTO will be four-time Italian MX Champion and three-time Italian Enduro Champion Francesca Nocera, who will ride alongside her duties for the Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team in the Enduro World Championship, and Tosha Schareina.

Nocera and Schareina will pair up against nine other teams, each comprising a male and a female rider under the series’ regulations. New for 2024, there are two categories of competition, with the larger Hyperbikes (prototype 7kwh-max machines using a standard MX wheelbase) joined by a lighter-weight GT class, based upon regular production models and weighing below 112kg.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing reveal MXGP line-up

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team have unveiled its rider lineup for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season, featuring Mattia Guadagnini campaigning the premier class of MXGP, alongside Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf in MX2.

The most recent signing to the ‘Husky’ factory team is Mattia Guadagnini. Despite only being 21 years old, the Italian boasts a wealth of career experience, having previously claimed a double EMX125 crown in 2019.

#101 – Mattia Guadagnini

“I’m very excited to get back to racing this season. I felt like I made a good start in 2023, but then with the injury in France everything had to stop until I could heal. Now I’m feeling strong again, and all the preparations are going well. For sure it will be a long season, but I have the best team around me, where everyone shares the right attitude, I’m very excited to get started!”

In the hotly contested MX2 category, the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team present a formidable pairing: Belgian sensation, 17 year old Lucas Coenen, and 19 year old Dutch prodigy Kay de Wolf.

#96 – Lucas Coenen

“It is a big deal to be part of a factory team, and especially with Husqvarna! The 2024 colours and everything are super nice, and the bike is also really fast. After the last GPs and the MX of Nations, I just wanted to be straight back out [on the bike]. But now, after such a long winter, it’s great to be out testing again. We have pre-season races now, but my focus is on the first race in Argentina, and see what others have!”

#74 – Kay de Wolf

“Being part of such a significant group with multiple factories and brands, especially on the Husky side, is truly special for me, and I’m really hungry to start the new season. I had a challenging 2023. I took time out to focus on being ready for this season, and now I’m feeling positive and really looking forward to starting racing again. My aim is to work on consistent performances and improve at each race!”





Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s fresh MXGP line-up talk 2024

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will charge into the fresh MXGP season with the same four-rider line-up as 2023, with the latest generations of the KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F ready for action.

Andrea Adamo

All eyes will be on the progress of reigning MX2 world champion Andrea Adamo as the 20-year-old Italian aims to be the fourth rider since the beginning of the last decade to go ‘back-to-back’ with MX2 titles, and following in the tracks of Marvin Musquin, Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado.

Andrea, no #1 for you in 2024?

Adamo “No! I’ll stick with the #80 because I’m not a big fan of the 1 for now. Let’s see in the future if we can do it in MXGP.”

What is the main improvement you want to make for 2024?

Adamo “Well, to be honest, a little bit everywhere. I felt I was quite complete with my riding in 2023; by that I mean I wasn’t bad in many areas but also not super-good in some! Things like starts, speed, consistency, physical was quite OK. So, the goal is to raise the level of everything in general.”

Is it another personal goal to boost the wins?

Adamo “For 2024 I have the same attitude as I did last year. For sure I have a championship on my shoulders and that means the mentality is a bit different, but I will try to enjoy my racing and give the best every race. Keep it consistent, keep it safe, fight for the podium and go for it.”

Liam Everts

As in 2023, Andrea will be chased by 19-year-old teammate Liam Everts who excelled with four GP victories in his maiden term as a factory KTM MX2 racer.

Liam, you had the consistency in 2023, so what’s the main point for improvement in 2024?

Everts “To be even more so! I had a few races last season, like in Portugal, where I threw away a lot of points so I really need to minimize those more and manage the harder weekends better. Of course there are always improvements riding-wise and also with my personality and my mentality. I think if I can sort out that side of my racing and my season then the results will come along also. That’s my big goal.”

Is there anything you wanted from the team for the 2024 KTM 250 SX-F?

Everts “The only real request I had for the guys and for the bike was a bit more work on the sand set-up. Even though I won the GP in Arnhem, I felt like I missed something there and that there was a lot more potential. We’ve been working in that way with the suspension and to be able to use my technique more and we’ve made some gains, which is great.”

At least two more new tracks to discover in 2024. Is it important or part of the fun to master new venues?

Everts “It’s cool. With tracks that you know then you are well aware of turns, sectors or areas where you feel there can be improvement or where you had decent speed in the past. New tracks are always a challenge and that ‘reset’ happens for everyone so the field is level. Places like China are far from home but that’s part of the world championship!”

Sacha Coenen

Sacha Coenen is again the third representative with the KTM 250 SX-F and the many flashes of speed and potential will be backed up by even more promise for the 17-year-old Belgian in ’24.

Sacha, 2023 was a classic rookie season: lots of speed but also lots of mistakes. What was the number one lesson for you?

Coenen “I think just to get used to the bike and to work out the best set-up. Also, the format of the Grand Prix; it felt like the weekends were long!”

Did you want some more fitness and conditioning for this season after discovering the demands of MX2?

Coenen “Yes, I wanted to build more strength because my size meant handling the bike for the full GP motos was not that easy, but we also worked on the bike and the set-up to help with that and to make it easier to get near the limit.”

If you had to pick, which one of your teammates will give you the strongest challenge this year?!

Coenen “I don’t really mind! The truth is that I want to beat all the riders out there, especially my brother [Lucas]! He’s a reference for me at the moment.”

Jeffery Herlings

In the MXGP class Jeffery Herlings has a clear mission. Four wins with the KTM 450 SX-F in 2023 cemented his status as the most successful Grand Prix rider of all time: all 103 of his record-setting wins came with Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F and 450 SX-F technology. The 29-year-old Dutchman will undoubtedly add to that tally as he pursues a sixth world title and third in the MXGP category.

Jeffrey, the record was a big, big achievement in 2024 but you had to reset again after the crash in Germany. Will it be a mistake for your rivals to count you out?

Herlings “It’s hard to say what they think of me but I’m sure they know when I am fit then I’m capable of winning races and I’ve shown that consistently in the last fifteen years. I won four last year and had multiple podiums. When I’m fully fit and strong then I can win…even though it is easier said than done!”

Any wishes for the latest version of the KTM 450 SX-F?

Herlings “We’re testing some parts and going through some things now because in the second part of 2023 I was obviously off the bike, so I didn’t really have the chance. Right now, it is going good and I’m very happy with the bike. I was already happy last season, but I think now we are improving. We still have some things to look at. We’re in positive shape. We will only know how good we are once the races start but, based on how I feel at the moment, it’s shaping up nicely.”

This is your 15th season with Red Bull KTM: a home from home?

Herlings “Yeah! It’s crazy. Fifteen years with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and even the season before that I was on a KTM doing the European Championship. Fifteen years: I don’t know how many people or riders can say they have been so long with the same team! It’s pretty special. I’m really happy to be here this year and next year. I’m only 30 years old in 2025 so let’s see! I hope I can keep the partnership going. We’re happy and that’s good.”

Harry Norton, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“It is almost ‘go time’ for us so it’s cool to show our bikes and colours for 2024 and to talk about our goals for the season. We have the same rider line-up and it will be a second year for the team staff after some changes for 2023. The consistency and experience should help us to be better prepared for these 20 Grands Prix. Jeffrey set his personal record in 2023, which was also cool for the KTM SX-F bikes, but we know how hungry he is for that title again and to keep chasing success. While he is on the track and has that focus then we know he can set the bar. Andrea, Liam and Sacha each have their own expectations for MX2 and they know what is possible after those results in 2023 and all the education of leading Grands Prix and dealing with pressure. They can only be better and faster for 2024, and we’re really looking forward to how they progress. We are about to start the year with some pre-season races and a bit more testing but round one will rush-up quickly. Before we start, I just want to thank the team and everyone back at the workshop for the work and the effort to get where we are. Let’s bring home what we can!”

Harwood & Scott top NZ MX Opener near Rotorua

Hamish Harwood has claimed the MX1 lead in the New Zealand Motocross Championship, staving off Josiah Natzke and Jed Beaton to take the lead into round two. Beaton had to settle for third, three-points off round runner-up Natzke.

Australian Yamaha rider Jed Beaton was making his nationals debut for the Altherm JCR Yamaha team and riding in what was typical ‘four seasons in one day’ New Zealand weather, crashing in the first moto’s opening lap, but ended the round with the moto three win.

Jed Beaton

“In the third race, I pretty much had the holeshot but got passed around the outside on the first turn and [Harwood] had the inside coming into the second turn. I was in second for half the first lap and made the pass for first and got a pretty comfortable gap and rode my own race from there on out.”

In MX2 it was James Scott topping the results and collecting 69-points, Caleb Ward second on 65-points, and Cody Cooper third on 63. The victory marked Scott’s first national victory

James Scott

“I felt like I made good steps in my riding from Woodville, with qualifying fastest, three good starts and a race win. I really liked the track, it was super technical and rutty, which seemed to suit me.”

Wills Harvey meanwhile won the MX125 class, Seth Morrow second and Reuben Smith third.

The Yamaha-sponsored series then takes the riders back up to the North Island again, with Pukekohe hosting round three at Harrisville, on March 23. The fourth and final round is set for the Barrett Road facility on the outskirts of New Plymouth on April 13.

NZMX Championship Standings/Results after Round One

MX1

Hamish Harwood – 72 Josiah Natzke – 64 Jed Beaton – 61

MX2

James Scott – 69 Caleb Ward – 65 Cody Cooper – 63

MX125

Wills Harvey – 72 Seth Morrow – 63 Reuben Smith – 57

Tim Gajser dominates Internazionali d’Italia in Riola Sardo

HRC showed its strength at Riola Sardo, where Tim Gajser won the MX1 class at the Internazionali d’Italia with a dominating 1-1 performance. Teammate Ferruccio Zanchi also rode extremely impressively to win the MX2 class after taking the second moto victory. Ruben Fernandez ended up sixth overall in MX1 after a pair of fifth places finishes.

Team HRC actually enter into the new motocross world championships with this same three rider line-up onboard their Honda machinery as Tim Gajser and Ruben Fernandez are joined by young Italian, Ferruccio Zanchi, for what is a return to the MX2 class for the manufacturer.

Tim Gajser

“I can’t wait for this season to get underway. I found my form at the end of last year and since then we’ve had a new bike which is great to ride and I’m looking forward to going out there and showing it. The off-season has been good, with a lot of extra stuff but I’ve been able to get in the riding I’ve needed to do and basing myself in Sardinia for a month or so has worked out well so that I can really train how I need to. The team have been working hard alongside me to help get everything to where it needs to be, and now we are just looking to get to that first gate drop and getting this 2024 season started.”

Internazionali d’Italia MX1 Class

Both Gajser and Fernandez got off to good starts in race one with Gajser pressuring the leader and Fernandez not too far behind him. On lap two #243 made his move and took over first position with the hope of pulling away.

However, in what is his first race of the year, Gajser got some arm-pump and instead had to hold off a charging Romain Febvre for the entire moto before taking the chequered flag.

In race two, once again Gajser was in a good position early on, and once again he quickly passed for the lead within a few laps. But this time, the Honda CRF450R rider was able to pull well clear of the chasing pack and took the victory by almost 30 seconds.

Part of that pack in both races was Fernandez, who was involved in battles for practically the whole of both races as he was either looking to pass or hold off riders around him. In the end he had to settle for a pair of fifth place finishes, which is still a good result at a track that hasn’t always been kind to him in the past.

Tim Gajser – P1

“The first race was a real battle with Romain, especially as I got arm pump, but I was able to hold on for the win. Race two was a lot easier after I passed Glenn for the lead, and I was able to run some nice consistent laps and pull away for the win. It is always nice to get the overall and it was awesome to see Ferruccio take the win as well. A good start but of course I know there is the MXGP championship ahead of us, so the aim is to prepare for that.”

Internazionali d’Italia MX1 Overall

Tim Gajser – Team HRC – 1-1 – 50pts Maxime Renaux – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory – 3-2 – 42pts Romain Febvre – Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP – 2-4 – 40pts Glenn Coldenhoff – Fantic Factory Racing MXGP – 6-3 – 35pts Jago Geerts – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory – 4-6 – 33pts Ruben Fernandez – Team HRC – 5-5 – 32pts

Internazionali d’Italia MX2 Class

In the first MX2 race, having qualifyed fourth, Zanchi was down in 29th as they rounded the first lap after having trouble after the opening few corners. Still, that didn’t deter the youngster from putting his head down and working his way through the field at speed.

Despite being in traffic, the Team HRC rider was the fastest guy on track for numerous laps and after putting in his best lap near the end of the race, he was able to make the move into fourth place. It was a great recovery and it still gave him a shot at a solid result if he could do the same again in race two.

This time, the first lap went much better and the #73 was quickly into third place. From there, he stalked the two riders in front, eventually picking off second place before setting his sights on the leader.

Knowing that victory in the race would also give him the overall, he kept charging and with a few laps to go, he made his move and swept into the lead. It was a great moment for the 17-year-old on his debut with Team HRC to not only take the moto win, but also the overall and the perfect way to start this renewed CRF250R programme.

Ferruccio Zanchi – P1

“It is amazing to get the win here today. It wasn’t easy, crashing on that first lap in race one and picking up in last place, but I just kept pushing and pushing and was really happy to get up to fourth. I knew I had good speed and once I found myself in that position in race two, needing to win for the overall, I tried my hardest and made it happen! A big thank you to the whole of Team HRC for all the work and all the support. This is a great first race, but there is more to come!”

Internazionali d’Italia MX2 Overall

Ferruccio Zanchi – Team HRC – 4-1 – 43pts Simon Langenfelder – Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing – 1-4 – 43pts Oriol Oliver – WZ Racing KTM – 3-2 – 42pts Quentin Prugnieres – F&H Racing Team – 5-3 – 36pts Hakon Fredriksen – WZ Racing KTM – 6-5 – 31pts

Soubeyras tops Arenacross Round 7

Kawasaki’s Cedric Soubeyras scored a decisive win in the Traxxas Pro Main Event to take round seven of the 2024 British Arenacross Championship presented by Fix Auto UK.

In typical AX fashion, the racing was intense throughout, and the Main Event podium was rounded out by Dirt Store Kawasaki Team-mate Thomas Do and Mark McCann 64 YouTube Channel’s Dylan Woodcock in an epic comeback after missing the last two rounds.

Brunell holds on to his lead in the Championship finishing in P4, as we look forward to the final in Wembley, where it’ll all be decided.

Round Seven Results

Cedric Soubeyras Thomas Do Dylan Woodcock Jack Brunell Justin Bogle Elliott Banks-Brown Adam Chatfield Ashley Greed Paul Bloy Ben Clayton

Arenacross Standings after Round Seven

Jack Brunell 83 Harri Hullas 71 Justin Bogle 61 Adam Chatfield 55 Ashley Greedy 52

Toni Bou wins Barcelona X-Trial opener

The Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona hosted the inaugural 2024 X-Trial World Championship round, where Toni Bou earned his seventeenth victory at the venue, Jaime Busto runner up and Bou’s teammate Marcelli rounding off the podium.

The reigning World Champion thrilled the fans at the Palau Sant Jordi. From the first lap, Bou took the lead after collecting a single penalty point at Zone 3, a position he would maintain on the second lap. In the final, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider faced Jaime Busto and Gabriel Marcelli, and emerged victorious over the six zones.

Bou leads the standings with 22 points and Marcelli is third with 12. The next event of the X-Trial World Championship will be on March 15th in Chalon- Sur-Saone (France).

Toni Bou – P1

“Without a doubt, starting the season here is special because it is our home race. I don’t know if it was the best edition of the Barcelona round, but it was very close. The level was rising as the laps progressed, but we managed to handle it well, especially in the final. We are still living a dream, so it’s time to enjoy it. Thank you to the team for the support and for all the work they have done during preseason.”

Jaime Busto – P2

“I’m really happy with how everything went today. I missed out on the win, but I came second, which is my best result in Barcelona for the past few years. The bike was working well today, and I felt good on most of the obstacles, it was just those few mistakes in the final that cost me. I have a few things to work on now with my riding, but it’s good to start the championship strong like this and now I’m looking forward to France.”

Gabriel Marcelli – P3

“I’m happy, but not completely satisfied. I wanted to win, but I didn’t have a good enough feeling to do it… Maybe I carried some extra pressure and I wasn’t able to perform as well as I wanted. Being on the podium to start the season is a good result and, in addition, we are free of discomfort and injuries, so I will take away the positives. For the next round we will seek to improve on the mistakes we made and fight to be at the top again.”

2024 X-Trial Standings

Pos. Rider Nation Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 22 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Racing 15 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 12 4 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 9 5 RAGA Adam SPA Sherco Factory Team 6 6 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 4 7 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 2 8 GELABERT Aniol SPA TRRS Factory Team 1

Todd Kellett tops Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais

Defending champion Todd Kellett kicked off the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup with a dominant overall win in the Motorcycle category at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, as Belgium’s Amandine Verstappen led home the registered riders in the Women’s class. Mickaël De Souza got his campaign under way on top in the Veteran’s class.

Britain’s Kellett, who won the legendary race on the north coast of France last season before going on to claim the inaugural FIM Sand Races World Cup, started the three-hour race near the front of almost thirteen-hundred competitors and sat third following the opening lap less than six seconds off the lead.

By the end of the second thirteen-kilometre lap he was thirteen seconds ahead and he began to pull clear of a chasing pack that, by the completion of lap three, saw registered riders Lars Van Berkel from the Netherlands and Jeremy Hauquier from France running third and fifth.

By the end of lap four Kellett led by almost one-and-a-half minutes from Van Berkel and Hauquier and although Hauquier then lost third to Cyril Genot as the race approached the hour mark, France’s Chapeliere looked solid in eighth, two places ahead of his compatriot Madoulaud.

By the halfway point Kellett’s lead was almost two-and-a-half minutes and he was in complete control, using all his hard-won experience to find smart lines through the traffic as conditions got increasingly rough, but Chapeliere slowed dramatically and dropped out of contention.

On the penultimate lap Van Berkel fell and lost second position to Genot, but Kellett was out of reach and he completed his fifteenth and final lap with a winning advantage of two minutes and fourteen seconds with Van Berkel an additional thirteen seconds behind in third before a gap of over six-and-a-half minutes to fourth-placed rider Brian Bogers – Honda.

Todd Kellett

“Today I feel like I’m back on my good level,” said Kellett. “It’s been a real challenge since my crash last October so I’m really pleased and proud to have done this. It’s a great start to the FIM Sand Races World Cup. This is the biggest beach race in the world – there’s no disputing that – and my secret [to winning] is just the sheer hunger and drive within me.”

The next registered rider to cross the line was France’s Maxime Sot who moved into the top twenty on lap two and pulled through all the way up to sixth overall with Hauquier finishing eighth, Nuques eleventh and Madoulaud sixteenth.

In the fight for supremacy in the Women’s class, Verstappen started strongly and charged from just inside the top one-hundred-and-fifty riders at the end of lap three all the up to eighty-second at the finish on a total of twelve laps. Mathilde Denis – Honda from France, who won last year’s Women’s class in the FIM Sand Races World Cup, finished a lap down on her rival in one-hundred-and-ninety-eighth.

The Veteran’s class is shaping up to be close and competitive this season with De Souza coming home in forty-second overall on thirteen laps, last year’s winner Arnaud Besnier – Honda finishing in eighty-first on twelve laps and Christophe Brucker – KTM completing a French one-two-three in one-hundred-and-seventh on eleven laps.

There is now a three-week break in the schedule before the six-round series resumes on 24-26 February with the Enduro del Verano in Argentina.

2024 AMA Supercross Round Five – Ford Field, Detroit

See the full report and results here:

Blow by blow reports from the 250-450 AMA SX Mains in Detroit

250 Main

The 250 East Championship got underway with a turn one pile-up including Haiden Deegan, Jalek Swoll, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, Evan Ferry and Tom Vialle. The event seemed to be triggered by Hammaker getting out of shape and punting Vialle, who then got tangled up with a gaggle of riders.

Most were up and running quickly enough but Deegan’s YZ250F had sustained some damage. The youngster continued to circulate but indicated to his crew he had problems. Hammaker visited the mechanics to try and get his bike bent back straight.

Well away from that melee had been Chance Hymas, Austin Forkner and Max Anstie. Forkner moved through to the lead early on then started to pull away from Hymas.

As the track roughed up into the second half of the bout Anstie managed to reel in Hymas, eventually taking that second position and pulling away from the teenager.

Daxton Bennick then also chased down and passed Hymas, the 17-year-old then pulled away from the HRC rider to claim his first podium.

All the while Forkner had been completely untroubled up front, taking a clear victory over Anstie despite the Brit chasing him hard over the latter part of the race.

The polar opposite of how Forkner’s season started in 2023, when he was on the deck before turn one with a torn ACL. What a way to make a comeback, and you could tell how much it meant to him.

Jalek Swoll put Triumph firmly inside the top ten on debut, despite getting caught up in that turn one melee. A sixth place finish a huge shot in the arm for Triumph’s fledgling campaign.

Spanish rookie Guillem Farres impressed with an eighth place finish ahead of Henry Miller.

After showing such strong form early on Chance Hymas slipped back through the field in the closing laps to finish tenth.

McAdoo recovered from that turn one fall to claim seven-points for 15th place.

Deegan battled on with his bent up bike to claim six-points but was two laps down by the flag. The youngster’s right-hand bar was bent a long way forward and it was a wonder he was able to effectively use the throttle and front brake to lap what was a pretty brutal course.

Austin Forkner – P1

“It’s such a great feeling to get the win,” said Forkner. “Last year at the opening round, I was laying on the ground, and my supercross season was over. I worked really hard to get back up to speed and I am very thankful to everyone who has stuck behind me. It feels great to give them a win and the team its second win in two weeks.”

Max Anstie – P2

“I continue to learn, and tonight I took a calculated approach and settled for second. The track was beat up, and I didn’t want to push it and make a costly mistake. The team, the bike, everything is working so well. We have a few weeks now before round 2 of the East Coast Championship, and we will maintain what we are doing. Everyone at MTF has been fantastic.”

Pierce Brown – P5

“Round 1 for us is over and done with, I got the nerves out of the way which feels good. Overall, not a bad day, I got away lucky especially with what happened at the start of the Main… that was hectic! Salvaged a fifth, which isn’t too bad, and we’re in a good spot for the upcoming races, so I’m excited to put some work in and come out swinging at Round 2.”

Guillem Farres – P8

“Detroit was pretty good, especially for my first Supercross ever!” Farres commented. “Luckily, I got the track pretty dialed on press day, which was helpful. I felt good in my qualifiers today and then was super nervous heading into the Heat Race, but got a decent start and finished seventh. Then, in the Main there was a massive pile-up that I was lucky to avoid… I was running sixth until the last lap before a small tip-over, so I am a little mad about the fall, but happy with my first Supercross.”

Chance Hymas – P10

“Today was alright–a lot of positives to take away, but also some negatives we can work on. It felt great to get back behind the gate and race those guys after so long off. I definitely have some stuff to build off of for Arlington.”

Cameron McAdoo – P15

“The day was going great until that first turn crash,” said McAdoo. “Even though I wasn’t that high on the qualifying sheets, I felt good and I think that showed in the heat race. It was really nice to get that win. I just wish I had been able to challenge for the lead, but instead, we were fighting to make up as many points as possible after the first turn crash. We’ve got some time to regroup before Arlington, so I’m thankful for that.”

Tom Vialle – P18

“I actually had a pretty good day going, top five in all of the qualifying sessions and then P3 in my Heat Race, so the riding was pretty good until the Main Event. I had a crash and couldn’t really do anything about it – I was hit from the back, which of course makes me pretty disappointed. I felt great on the track and I think it would’ve been a great race. A lot of top guys were on the floor in the first turn, which means that a few are a ways down in the championship, so let’s regroup and come back for the next East Coast round in Dallas.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki 21 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda +02.557 3 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +06.162 4 Coty Schock Yamaha +21.884 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS +24.562 6 Jalek Swoll Triumph +39.979 7 Henry Miller Honda +45.324 8 Guillem Farres Husqvarna +50.828 9 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 20 Laps 10 Chance Hymas Honda +08.911 11 Trevor Colip Honda +10.279 12 Luca Marsalisi Honda +14.831 13 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +19.074 14 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +30.207 15 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +37.212 16 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 19 Laps 17 Gage Linville GASGAS +16.086 18 Tom Vialle KTM 18 Laps 19 Bryton Carroll Yamaha 16 Laps 20 Cullin Park Honda 6 Laps 21 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki DNF 22 Evan Ferry Triumph DNF

450 Main

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac. Dylan Ferrandis fourth, Jason Anderson fifth, Malcolm Stewart sixth ahead of Ken Roczen.

Hunter Lawrence ninth early on while last week’s Aason Plessinger was down in 14th place on lap one.

While challenging Anderson for sixth place a couple of laps in Malcolm Stewart went down and by the time he was going again was way down in 20th place.

Ken Roczen had been steadily working his way forward, passing Anderson and Ferrandis to move up to fourth place with 16-minutes left on the shot clock. The German was the fastest man on track at this juncture and that saw him reel in and pass Tomac for third place.

Cooper Webb was also working his way forward, relegating Anderson to seventh place by one-third race distance.

Dylan Ferrandis then got the better of Eli Tomac. Moments later Tomac’s team-mate Cooper Webb relegated him further to sixth place. Tomac obviously not real comfortable and just hanging on for points.

Jason Anderson also not on top of his game, making some mistakes which allowed Aaron Plessinger to close in and attack the Kawasaki rider. But things then got worse for Tomac as both Plessinger and Anderson pushed him further back to seventh.

Jett had a clear four-second lead over Chase Sexton with seven-minutes remaining but a mistake almost cost him dearly, the youngster saved it and lost little ground, but that was a warning. Ken Roczen was still third while Webb had moved up to fourth. Jason Anderson had regrouped and was back up to fifth place after getting the better of Ferrandis and Plessinger. Further back Hunter Lawrence had relegated Tomac to ninth.

At the last lap flag Jett led Sexton by six-seconds. Roczen was a further eight-seconds away in third but with a handy nine-second buffer over Cooper Webb.

Jett Lawrence the first two-time winner so far this season and a repeat performance of round one, leading every lap.

Chase Sexton bagging great points once again with that second place finish and moved into the championship lead and will take the red plate to Glendale next weekend.

Roczen moves up the championship table to seventh off the back of that podium. The German also carded the fastest lap of the race and said that he was really happy with how he rode.

At the top of the table it is incredibly close. 98 points for Sexton, 97 for Jett and 96 for Plessinger. Cooper Webb also looming large only four-points further behind.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“It definitely feels nice to be up here after a rough couple of weeks on the riding side–it makes this win even sweeter. I know I’ve made some mental mistakes and had some silly decisions from wanting to win so bad. This was a nice reset, to get back to my old ways: getting a good start and hitting my marks.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“It’s nice to reclaim the red plate! Tonight was one of my better rides… we’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year with the mud races, then last week was a Triple Crown, which meant this weekend was one of our first real Main Events and I felt pretty solid in the conditions. I didn’t have a great Heat Race, then seeing the 250 start I was a little bit nervous starting so far outside. I was fortunate to get a good start, then had some good speed, although a few little mistakes cost me. All in all, it was a good Main Event, and now I’m looking forward to Arizona.”

Aaron Plessinger – P6

“Detroit, I had a good night overall. We got a Heat Race win and in the Main I just messed up the start – came from around 15th place and ended up sixth, so not too mad with that! We’ll go back, do some homework and stay in this championship fight. Onto Glendale, I like that stadium, so we’ll go get back to the warmth and look forward to it.”

Hunter Lawrence – P8

“It was a good weekend–another step forward. We’re trying to take all the positives we can at the moment. Eighth isn’t where we want to be, but we’ll keep working and keep getting better, week after week. It was a great night for the team though, with the win from Jettson.”

Malcolm Stewart – P11

“Detroit, I was P1 in Free Practice, which meant I felt pretty good all day,” recalled Stewart. “Ninth overall in qualifying, then fifth in the Heat, and felt really good at that point. I tried to get by [Jason] Anderson in the whoops after a good start, and then just dropped it at the end of the set there. It really sucks to crash like that, but I fought hard for 11th – the riding has been improving, so we’ll keep fighting.”

Justin Barcia – P12

“Struggled a little bit in practice to find a flow today… the track was super-technical with the ruts. I had a really good Heat Race, it was nice to get the fresh track as the first race of the program, so that was cool. Charged up to third in the Heat, then made a little change heading into the Main Event, and unfortunately it was the wrong direction as I was pretty uncomfortable. Not so good result, but we’re determined to work hard and come out swinging in Arizona!”

Dean Wilson – P17

“I thought we were in for a good night; the bike felt great, and I was feeling comfortable. I was in a decent position in the final, but I came together with another rider and was knocked off my bike. I remounted, but it was over for us. The positives are, I feel better on the bike, and testing went well. Time to focus on this coming weekend in Anaheim for round 6.”

450 Main Results