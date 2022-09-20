Todd Waters to miss remaining AORC rounds

Todd Waters will have to sit out the remaining races in the 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) due to injuries sustained in the ISDE. Waters fell on day four and broke the left humerus bone in his arm and dislocated that same shoulder.

Shoulder surgery could be a possibility once his broken arm is healed and Waters expects to be back on the bike again by the beginning of 2023. Waters will turn his focus to recovery and use the disappointment as motivation to come back stronger.

It was a commendable 2022 campaign for Waters, performing ‘double duties’ to finish third in the national ProMX MX1 championship, in addition to achieving podium success at the Hattah Desert Race and the Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE). He was just 10-points off the lead in AORC, prior to this weekend’s round, where he couldn’t compete.

Todd Waters

“I’m pretty gutted with what has happened because we weren’t far outside of the lead and on the off-road bike we did a lot of testing with suspension for the ISDE, going a lot softer in the settings. My feeling on the bike was really good during the six-day, so I was in for a good shot with the AORC championship, especially going into a sand round at Kingston SE, which we clean-swept the last time outright. I was excited for that, but unfortunately, that’s racing and these things happen. I’ve got to thank Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia for the support and everything they have done and I’m disappointed to let the team down. It has definitely given me some motivation for next year to come back stronger and go hard for the double-header again!”

Jack Dance to debut 2023 GASGAS TXT Racing 300

The countdown is on the for the 2022 GASGAS Australian Trial Championship, where GASGAS Factory Racing international Jack Dance will debut the new generation 2023 model TXT RACING 300.

GASGAS is the naming-rights sponsor of the event due to take place on 8-9 October at Jarrahdale in Western Australia, where the best riders in the nation will do battle within the Immediate Metals Quarry.

The addition of 17-year-old TrialGP regular Dance will make for an exciting weekend of competition. The British talent was the 125cc World Champion in 2021 and currently sits 12th overall in the Trial2 World Championship as part of the GASGAS Factory Racing team.

Grant Morris – GASGAS Australia

“GASGAS Australia is incredibly excited to have the current World 125cc Trial Champion in Jack Dance coming to the Australian Trial Championship to give the all-new TXT RACING 2023 model it’s Australian debut… it’s Jack’s first time in Australia, so once he starts to understand the Aussie accent he will be just fine! Seriously though, we are very thankful to the GASGAS Factory and Albert Cabestany, the Trial team manager, for supporting us in getting Jack over to showcase what this fantastic new bike can do. It is the first Australian championships held for three years, so everyone is very pumped for the event to happen and to see Jack do things on this new GASGAS you would of thought impossible. We can’t wait for him to Get on the Gas here in Western Australia!”

The 2022 GASGAS Australian Trial Championship will descend upon the Immediate Metals Quarry at Jarrahdale in Western Australia, set to take place between 8-9 October. It will feature the Trial 1, Trial 2, Trial 3 and Trial 4 categories, as well as a wide selection of other classes including Under 19s, Women, Masters, Veterans, Youth and a mix of Juniors.

FIM Speedway Training Camp Down Under returns

The FIM and Motorcycling Australia have announced details of the return of the FIM Speedway Training Camp – Down Under after its successful inaugural event in 2019. This year’s event will take place on December 8-9, 2022 once again at Gillman Speedway in Adelaide.

The Speedway riders of the future will benefit from expert coaching that will be delivered by FIM Track Racing Commission Director – Armando Castagna, Speedway Grand Prix, and Speedway of Nations FIM Race Director – Phil Morris, plus current FIM Speedway of Nations World Champion and reigning Australian Champion – Max Fricke.

Max Fricke

“I am very excited to be heading back to Australia and to be helping out with the FIM Speedway Training Camp – Down Under. This is a fantastic initiative that I am very proud to be involved in. I look forward to passing on my knowledge to young riders who share a passion for this wonderful sport.”

The two-day training camp is open to 125cc riders – aged from 11 to under 16, 250cc riders – aged from 13 to under 16 years old, and 500cc riders – aged from 15 to 17 years old.

The riders will enjoy an action-packed schedule that will include a wide range of topics both on and off-track. Including riding techniques, bike setups, nutrition and body, social media and conduct, media interviews, fitness lessons plus starting techniques.

Armando Castagna, FIM Track Racing Commission Director

“After a successful Training Camp in 2019, MA’s decision to stage another youth speedway training camp in December 2022 has my and the CCP’s total support. The results of the previous training camp have been very positive, with a number of youngsters who took part then, now already based in Europe, participating at various World Championship events and also racing in several European Speedway League Clubs. Australia has numerous youngsters that want to make a mark in the Speedway world, and we feel that it is our mission to help every Federation and Continental Union that tries to improve its Speedway activities, and this is the reason the FIM is helping MA in this project. I and SGP Race Director – Phil Morris will be part of the training team, together with SGP rider Max Fricke, where we will teach participants many aspects of Speedway activity that will help them in their future careers. Gillman is the perfect venue for the training camp, their professionalism is known and I’m sure it will once again be well organised, together with MA.”

Kawasaki’s KX250 Updated for 2023

If you’ve missed the announcement, Kawasaki have updated their KX250 for the 2023 year model, with a host of engine updates for stronger performance alongside other tweaks, based on racer feedback from the All-Japan Motocross Championship.

You can out the full run down here:

Improved for 2023 Kawasaki KX250 now on sale in Australia

Pipes Motorsports WSX line-up breaks cover

Pipes Motorsports Group, led by former supercross and motocross rider Dustin Pipes, have announced its complete rider line-up for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

The lineup features Brazilian Supercross Champion, Anthony Rodriquez and professional supercross and motocross rider, Brandon Hartranft racing in the WSX (450cc) class.

Competing in the SX2 (250cc) Class is professional supercross and motocross rider Marshal Weltin and young, hungry rider, Dilan Schwartz who both set their sights on winning a World Championship for Pipes Motorsports Group.

Hailing from Venezuela, Anthony Rodriguez has been on the professional racing scene for a decade, with a Brazilian Supercross Championship to his name.

Partnering with Rodriguez in the WSX Class is well-respected and experienced 450cc rider, Brandon Hartranft. Riding out of Brick, New Jersey, Hartranft has several podium finishes in the 450cc class, finishing in the top eight of the American Supercross series in 2022.

Pipes Motorsports Group’s SX2 Class is led by Michigan-native, Marshal Weltin who has had a strong showing in the American Motocross series competing in six of eight main event races.

The team’s final rider is up-and-comer Dilan Schwartz who turned professional in 2020. Young and fearless, California-native Schwartz has already showcased talent in the 250cc Class with five top 10 finishes in American Supercross and Motocross Series’.

Grant, Bogle, Drake join MDK Motorsports WSX line-up

MDK Motorsports, led by Mark Kvamme and managed by former supercross rider turned entrepreneur Jamey Grosser, announced its final three riders to compete alongside two-time World Supercross Champion Chad Reed in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

Reed will ride in the WSX (450cc) class with Josh Grant, a Southern California native with almost two decades of professional experience. Grant’s resume includes numerous podiums in American supercross and motocross, including multiple victories.

MDK Motorsport’s SX2 (250cc) class features Justin Bogle, a 10-year motocross and supercross veteran with four career victories across 450cc and 250cc classes. Bogle’s high-level experience in the sport’s most competitive formats will be a welcome addition to the MDK Motorsports team.

Rounding out the team and joining Bogle in the SX2 class is Derek Drake from Central California. Making his professional motocross debut in 2019, and his supercross debut in 2020, Drake is a talented, up-and-coming rider looking to break out globally in the WSX series. His talent, drive and dedication will be complemented by the incredible experience and leadership of his three teammates as they tackle the global stage in WSX.

In a unique move to supercross teams, MDK motorsports has also retained back up rider Henry Miller, a fellow Minnesota native of Team Manager “The People’s Champ” Jamey Grosser. Miller is a long-time top privateer of supercross and motocross and will be available in a moment’s notice if needed. Henry will also feature MDK logos in all his racing endeavours.

Roczen affirms intention to compete WSX

Early in July Ken Roczen publicly announced his intention to compete in the new Australian managed official FIM World Supercross Championship.

However American Honda, as is their right, compels their riders signing new contracts to adhere to a stipulation that they do not compete in a series that rivals the long and ongoing partners of American Honda, those being MX Sports Pro Racing and Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Ken Roczen has chosen not to agree to to those restrictions, and thus has now declared himself a free agent.

For a more in-depth run down see:

Rival Supercross series friction starting fires and people are getting burnt…

New Indonesian MXGP organiser announced

Infront Moto Racing have revealed that SEG will become the new organiser of two MXGPs held in Indonesia each year, for the next five years.

SEG was already involved in the organisation of this year’s MXGP of Indonesia in Samota-Sumbawa which was a success thanks to the track that was specifically built for the event, and greatly enjoyed by the riders as well as the support from the local government and community together with the passionate Motocross fans who came to watch the races.

The targeted destinations for the future Indonesian rounds include the Island of Lombok and the Island of Sumbawa which are two locations very passionate about motorsports.

Muhammad Ihsan Zulkieflimansyah – CEO of Samota Enduro Gemilang (SEG)

“We all are vary thrilled to have the opportunity to hold the MXGP 2022 in Indonesia, especially in Sumbawa. To bring the MXGP event to Indonesia has been one of our proudest moments. The public enthusiasm is really impressive, as the audience is not only from local, but also from foreign countries and International MXGP enthusiasts. We are really excited for the next MXGP events, as we have been given the trust by Infront to hold the upcoming 2 series of MXGP that will be held in Sumbawa and Lombok. As MXGP in Samota-Sumbawa recently received MXGP Best Media Opportunity, it’s such a big honour for us to receive this award. We really appreciate the chance and trust that is given to us by the MXGP family. With the success of the event, we are thanking all the partners such as the government, local sectors, and community who support the event. SEG and team will provide the best effort on executing and organising the upcoming events of MXGP Sumbawa and Lombok in 2023.”

2022 Australian Senior Track Championship Wrap from Forbes

With Peter Baker

Only one rider managed to win two classes and only one defending champion managed to retain their title at an enthralling 2022 Australian Senior Track Championship meeting staged on the weekend by the Forbes Auto Sports Club at their Daroobalgie Speedway track.

After an always exciting 113 race program young Queensland speedway up-and-comer Jedd List claimed bragging rights when he won both the 500 cc and Unlimited slider classes.

Both of those classes were decided over five point-scoring rounds and while the Unlimited victory was straight forward by winning all rounds, that was not the case in the 500 cc class.

After winning the first three rounds, ahead of Harrison Ryan, List looped violently at the start of the fourth round and broke his foot peg. While Ryan claimed the race win, List picked himself up and finished fifth to leave the two riders equal going in to the final round where List prevailed.

Even among the quality line-up for the MX Open and Pro 450 classes, two riders stood out.

Local teenager Tom Drane dominated the heats of both classes, unbeaten in both, while dual defending champion Jarred Brook matched Drane in the Pro 450 without meeting, but Brook lost both clashes with Drane in the MX Open.

Drane produced his worst starts of the weekend in both finals, which both times led to classic confrontations between the two guns.

In the MX Open finale Drane rounded up the quicker starting Brook within two laps and finished a commanding winner with Harrison Ryan third. The Pro 450 decider was the last event on the program and what a fitting finale it proved to be.

As Brook produced a scintillating start, Drane was barely midfield at the first corner. One by one Drane picked off rivals and got to second but could find no way past Brook, whose polished ride enabled him to retain the title he won last year at Quirindi.

The Pro 250 class yet again provided fireworks with a very evenly matched line-up culminating in an exciting final where the eventual top three were all a chance of victory over the last two laps. Teenager Cody Lewis defied defending champion James Sawdy with another teenager Angus Hutchinson third.

The recent dominance of Briony Hendrickson in the Womens class is over. Despite winning four of five rounds a rare mechanical problem in the other rounds saw her relegated to third overall.

Make no mistake though, Victorian Tayla Street emerged as a deserving champion after she picked herself up after a fall in one round to finish sixth, so claiming points that proved crucial in a close points battle to edge out Amy King.

A number of support classes were also part of the program and gave fans the chance to see some older riders in the Over-35s, the variety of dirt track sidecars as well as seeing some of the young talent coming through the junior ranks.

The Forbes Auto Sports Club again did a great job to stage this meeting which was handed to them barely a month earlier.

With great support from the Forbes Shire Council and a number of local businesses who got behind the meeting, there was nothing but praise directed at the club.

2022 Australian Senior Track Championship Results

Class 1st 2nd 3rd MX OPEN T. Drane J. Brook (QLD) H. Ryan PRO 450 J. Brook T. Drane H. Ryan PRO 250 C. Lewis J. Sawdy A. Hutchinson UNLIMITED SLIDER J. List (QLD) M. Slade B. Hall (QLD) 500cc SLIDER J. List H. Ryan R. Crimeen WOMENS T. Street (VIC) A. King B. Hendrickson (QLD) Support Classes DIRT TRACK SIDECAR S. Kelly / A .Martin J. Jobling / T. Northey J. Prosser / N. Boland OVER 35s C. McDonald Z. Campbell A. Smith JNR. UP to 250cc 13–U16 yrs. P. D’Amato-Barbaro C. Archibald T. Cardinale JNR. 85cc 9-U13yrs S. Drane H. Hope-Hodgetts N. Jaeger JNR.65cc 9-U13yrs L. Duggan C. Blowes O. Middlebrook JNR.65cc 7-U9yrs H. Holmes M. Redfern S. O’Neill

*Riders from NSW unless otherwise noted.

Toni Bou crowned 2022 TrialGP World Champion in Ponte di Legno

The 2022 TrialGP World Champion has been crowned with Repsol Honda Trial Team rider Toni Bou clinching the title with second in the opening day’s trial in Ponte di Legno. Bou now possesses 32 world trial titles, with a tally of 16 consecutive titles in TrialGP and another 16 in X-Trial.

The debut of the Alpine town of Ponte di Legno as a TrialGP World Championship venue could not have been any more positive for Toni Bou and the entire Repsol Honda Trial Team, although the trail itself proved far from easy. The riders had to face a tricky, easy-to-fail trial, with natural high mountains and densely wooded areas. The route was full of rivers and slippery rocks that made grip difficult.

Toni Bou came out gunning from the get-go. On the first lap, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider was able to overcome some of the most difficult sections of the course, making some uncharacteristic mistakes that ended up dragging him down to fifth place.

Bou headed off on lap two determined to make up for the dropped marks and rectified many of the errors from the previous lap. In the end, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider took a hard-earned runner-up spot, which was enough to clinch a 16th consecutive TrialGP World Championship.

Toni Bou – Day 1

“It’s always special to win a world title. When you have a good points lead, the race in which the title is at stake is always a bit strange, because you don’t want to make mistakes and it’s hard to concentrate. On the first lap I made two big mistakes and that’s where the victory slipped away from me. On the second lap I was able to get into the fight for the win at a certain point, but in the end it wasn’t to be. The trial was really beautiful, in the Alps and with a dedicated Italian crowd. In terms of the season, consistency has been key. It has been a very good year, very regular and we have always been on the podium. We fought until the end and, finally, we were able to clinch this new outdoor title. I am very grateful to the team.”

Bou wrapped up the season the following day with the win at Ponte di Legno. The day’s trial at Ponte di Legno proved easier than previous day’s, with the event organisers making some modifications to certain sections of Saturday’s course rendering the route less complex.

Despite this, Toni Bou gave a great demonstration of technique and riding prowess throughout the day, with an excellent second lap, leaving his main rivals in his wake to round off the season in style. Today’s triumph in Ponte di Legno means the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider closes the 2022 season with a total of 7 victories, 3 runner-up spots and a new TrialGP world crown, his 16th on the spin.

The final day of the TrialGP World Championship was also a special day for Montesa, which, thanks to the great work from the marque’s riders in the TrialGP and Trial2 categories throughout the season, Montesa were able to claim a 23rd constructors’ title.

The last trial in Italy, brings the 2022 TrialGP World Championship to an end for the Repsol Honda Trial Team. The next date on the calendar for Toni Bou will be this forthcoming Sunday, 25 September in Monza, where the Montesa rider will take part in the Trial de Nations representing the Spanish national team.

Toni Bou – Day 2

“I’m very happy with the way the weekend went. Today I had less pressure, although it was complicated because it was an easy trial where you couldn’t make many mistakes. In fact, I got a five for stopping in the fifth section, a section that was quite easy, and then I had to try to recover. At that moment, Adam Raga was still on zero, Matteo Grattarola had only three marks and I already had six. It wasn’t easy, but we fought well and we got a victory with a very great last lap, scoring just one point. I am very happy and grateful to the team. Once again, we have had a very good season, with 7 wins, 3 second places and never off the podium. The team has worked hard but we have room for improvement. We are working hard on the bike and I’m sure we will continue to take steps forward.”

2022 TrialGP World Champion Standings

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 191 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 140 3 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 131 4 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Trial Team 126 5 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 109 6 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 108 7 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas Factory Racing 102 8 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 90 9 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Factory Trial Team 72 10 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Racing 69 11 MARTYN Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 55 12 PETRELLA Luca ITA Gas Gas 53 13 COLAIRO Téo FRA Beta 24 14 RIVA Andrea ITA Gas Gas 4

2022 AORC Rounds 9 & 10 Wrap from Kingston SE, SA

The 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) had sprint racing across tight and technical tracks for Round Nine on Saturday in South Australia.

Sunday saw riders return for Round 10, with Andrew Wilksch proved the fastest across the day by almost a minute and a half, with Josh Green and Kyron Bacon completing the top three, each taking the win in their respectively classes.

We’re just waiting for the Round 10 overall results to be updated to include all events on the day.

Andrew Wilksch leaves the meet leading the E3 standings on 197-points, 20 clear of Jonte Reynders, with Luke Bunnik a distant third.

Josh Green holds an almost 50-point lead in E2, from Fraser Higlett, with Todd Waters third.

Kyron Bacon remains dominant in the E1 class, with Korey McMahon and Blake Hollis second and third respectively.

Jessica Gardiner leads the EW class, 37-points clear of Emelie Karlsson, with Taylor Thompson a point clear of Ebony Nielsen in third.

To read the full report and results see:

Weekend wrap from Kingston AORC Rounds 9 & 10

Bartosz Zmarzlik wins 2022 FIM SGP World Championship

Polish history-maker Bartosz Zmarzlik admits it was a family and team effort that delivered FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship No.3 as he secured the sport’s biggest prize with a round to spare on Saturday.

Zmarzlik raced to top spot in the Kaeser FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla, but he claimed the World Championship before even turning a wheel in semi-final two after nearest rival Leon Madsen suffered an engine failure in the first semi-final.

Despite the euphoria of that moment, Zmarzlik still regained his composure to win the Speedway GP ahead of Swedish home hero Fredrik Lindgren in second place, Poland’s Maciej Janowski in third and Great Britain racer Tai Woffinden in fourth spot.

His 2022 triumph is also his sixth SGP World Championship medal in seven years since he made his full-time debut on the sport’s biggest stage in 2016, as Zmarzlik becomes Poland’s first-ever triple speedway world champion.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“They are very important for me – my family and my sponsors. From the start of my career, my whole family has been with me and in my head, I feel we are fighting together and I am not alone. That’s really good for me because I am very close with my family in life and in my job. The whole family works really hard with me.”

Zmarzlik’s victory sees him become the first Speedway GP world champion to seal the title with a round to spare since Great Britain’s Tai Woffinden won his second world title in 2015. He will now collect the trophy at the FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun on October 1.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I don’t really understand it now. I know what I have done, but I haven’t got the full feeling now. Maybe I will understand it more tomorrow morning. I am very happy because I know now that I have won the championship and I have also won the round in Malilla. For me, it’s such a nice night and now I can go to Torun with No.3 and it makes it so much easier for the head.”

“I am really very happy about this. I have been in Speedway GP for seven years and I have made it six medals. That’s really nice, and three times it has been gold. I am really proud about this because I know how much work goes into it. Sometimes you do not win everything by doing a good job on the track. The whole season I want to do a good job on and off the track and I love it.”

Runner-up Lindgren has endured a torrid battle with the ongoing effects of long Covid over the past two seasons. This has left him racing on with breathing difficulties at times.

His health issues haven’t stopped him delivering world-class performances in Speedway GP and he was delighted to storm to his best result of 2022 in front of his home fans at the Skrotfrag Arena.

He is now sixth in the standings on 92 points – level with seventh-placed Maciej Janowski but leading him on countback in the race for the final automatic qualification place for the 2023 Speedway GP series.

Third-placed Janowski was pleased to bounce back from a nightmare Speedway GP in Vojens just a week ago. After scoring two points in Denmark, he leaves Malilla – his Swedish home track – in much better spirits with 16 points.

Jason Doyle was the highest scoring Aussie at Malilla with eight points putting him ninth for the night.

Jack Holder was 11th and bagged six-points while Fricke had a difficult night and only carded three points.

Jason Doyle is currently ninth in the championship while countrymen Jack Holder are 12th and 13th respectively.

The Speedway GP season concludes in Torun on October 1 – on the same weekend as the SGP2 FIM Speedway Under-21 world champion will be crowned in the FIM SGP2 of Poland – Torun on Friday, September 30.

Kaeser FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla Scores

Bartosz Zmarzlik 20 Fredrik Lindgren 18 Maciej Janowski 16 Tai Woffinden 14 Martin Vaculik 12 Robert Lambert 11 Patryk Dudek 10 Leon Madsen 9 Jason Doyle 8 Mads Hansen 7 Jack Holder 6 Oliver Berntzon 5 Andzejs Lebedevs 4 Max Fricke 3 Dan Bewley 2 Pawel Przedpelski 1 Victor Palovaara 0 Anton Karlsson 0

2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship Points

Bartosz Zmarzlik 148 Leon Madsen 117 Patryk Dudek 100 Robert Lambert 97 Dan Bewley 93 Fredrik Lindgren 92 Maciej Janowski 92 Tai Woffinden 88 Jason Doyle 76 Martin Vaculik 71 Mikkel Michelsen 70 Jack Holder 64 Max Fricke 52 Anders Thomsen 51 Pawel Przedpelski 29 ndzejs Lebedevs 16 Rasmus Jensen 12 Matej Zagar 11 Mads Hansen 7 Kai Huckenbeck 7 Gleb Chugunov 7 Oliver Berntzon 5 Maksym Drabik 4 Szymon Wozniak 3 Jan Kvech 1 Tom Brennan 1

2022 Racing schedule

2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore

Round Location Date Round 1 & 2 Cherrabah, QLD 19-20 March 2022 Round 3 & 4 Mackay, QLD 8 – 9 April 2022 Round 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW 16 – 17 July 2022 Round 7 & 8 Nowra, NSW Cancelled Round 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA 17 – 18 Sept 2022 Round 11 & 12 Wynyard, TAS 8 – 9 Oct 2022

2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule

Round Event Country Date Round 1 Minus 400 Israel April 5/6/7 Round 2 Xross Serbia May 19/20/21 Round 3 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria June 16/17/18/19 Round 4 Abestone Hard Enduro Italy July 8/9/10 Round 5 Red Bull Romaniacs Romania July 26/27/28/29/30 Round 6 Red Bull TKO USA August (date TBC) Round 7 Red Bull Outliers Canada August (TBC, two weeks after TKO) Round 8 HERO Challenge Poland September 10/11 (location TBC) Round 9 Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain October 7/8/9