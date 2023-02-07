Sam Rogers renews contract wth Reiju Motorcycles Australia

Hard Enduro and Trials rider Sam Rogers has re-signed with Rieju Motorcycles Australia for the 2023 season on the Spanish-built Rieju MR 300 Pro, and is aiming to compete in Wildwood, the Transmoto Series, Queensland off-road series, and select NSW and Queensland events.

Sam Rogers

“I’m really happy to have signed again with Rieju Motorcycles Australia for another year. The bikes have been phenomenal, and with the support from the Rieju team in Victoria, I couldn’t be happier. 2022 was pretty much a learning year for me, as I came to grips with the MR 300 Pro and many new courses. I travelled across to W.A to compete in the Toodyay Terror and came away with a podium, achieved 5th place at Wildwood Extreme, a personal best for me, plus a host of other events. This season I have decided to focus more on my progression and developing the bike, with a huge calendar of events to work towards. Once again a huge thank you to all my sponsors, both current and new for your support.”

Rob Woffinden Classic

With Graeme Sinden

The memory of Rob Woffinden and the vision he had all those years ago when he helped establish Perth’s Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway, is certainly central in everyone’s mind following the running of the 2023 Rob Woffinden Classic meeting.

It has been described by many as the best speedway meeting ever held at the Perth venue.

Commencing at 7pm, the meeting ran at a fast and furious pace on and off the track with Trophy presentations concluded by 9.30pm.

An in-form Justin Sedgmen won the SGP style meeting after a tense battle with former World under 21 Champion, Jaimon Lidsey, who finished in second place, while 3 times World Solo Champion, Tai Woffinden filled the minor placing.

Earlier in the evening Jaimon Lidsey won a bonus $2000 for the fastest 4 lap time of the evening and for recording the first sub one minute time for the four-lap journey around the fast flowing 330m Pinjar Park circuit.

Young Luke Killeen (WA) surprised many in the stadium by scoring 11 points during the grueling 20 heats and had to finish first or second in the B final to force his way into the A Final.

He finished a close second in the B Final which was enough for him to take his place in the 6 rider A Final. After doing it the hard way, he finished a credible 5th place behind the classy Ryan Douglas. Cooper Riordan rounded out the exciting A Final in 6th place.

Invitational 250cc solos, Top 5 sidecars and Outlaw Karts provided fascinating support races to a wonderful night of racing.

500 cc Solo Semi Final

Pos Rider Time Gap 1 Cooper Riordan 1:03.021 0.000 2 Luke Killeen 1:03.303 0.282 3 Cameron Heeps 1:04.208 1.187 4 Dakota Ballantyne 1:08.645 5.624

500 cc Solo Final

Pos Rider Time Gap 1 Justin Sedgmen 1:00.962 0.000 2 Jaimon Lidsey 1:01.138 0.176 3 Tai Woffinden 1:01.687 0.725 4 Ryan Douglas 1:02.093 1.131 5 Luke Killeen 1:03.937 2.975 6 Cooper Riordan 1:04.012 3.050

500 cc Solo Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Justin Sedgmen 15 2 Jaimon Lidsey 13 3 Tai Woffinden 13 4 Ryan Douglas 13 5 Luke Killeen 11 6 Cameron Heeps 10 7 Dakota Ballantyne 7 8 Cooper Riordan 7 9 Dan Winchester 6 10 Matt Marson 6 11 Declan Knowles 6 12 Declan Killeen 5 13 Frank Smart 4 14 Kane Lawrence 4 15 Dayle Wood 4 16 Colby Mason 1 17 Jack McDiarmid 1

Closing Coolum MX venue to go out with a bang

After two decades as one of Australia’s premier motocross venues and hosting some of the nation’s biggest events, the Coolum Pines Motocross Club nestled in the Pine trees off Quanda Road, is set to close at the end of 2023 and doesn’t plan on going quietly into the night with a host of major races scheduled in a huge final year.

The year begins this month with the opening round of the Sunshine State Motocross Series, the Queensland Championships are planned for the middle of the year, while the final round of the ProMX (Australian Motocross Championship) is in August, with the gates closed for the final time later in the year as council reclaims the land for further industrial use.

Club President Matt Holliday says, “Whilst relocating the club looks promising at the moment, there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome to allow it to move forward. Council approvals and government funding are our biggest concerns at the moment, so we are hoping for a smooth transition.”

The iconic venue has produced some of the best riders in the world, with Sunshine Coast residents Jett and Hunter Lawrence, who now race at the highest levels in the USA, cutting their teeth as junior riders on the challenging black sand circuit.

The close proximity to airports, the beach, plenty of accommodation as well as the Sunshine Coast location make it a desired destination for all riders and the track has proven to be the most popular in Australia.

Matt Holliday – Club President

“The club has been in action for over 20 years now and while it is sad that we will be closing this venue down at the end of the year, we are excited to bring three major events to Coolum in our final year and showcase just how good the venue, club, and track facilities are. Our members and supporters are gearing up for a final massive year and we urge local businesses and spectators to get behind us in what will be a huge celebration of the iconic venue.”

Malcom Stewart to undergo knee surgery

Husqvarna Factory racer Malcolm Stewart is scheduled to undergo knee surgery following his recent practice incident, confirming he will be side-lined for an extended duration.

Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager

“It was very tough to receive the news that Malcolm will need to undergo knee surgery. He has worked so hard to be in a position to win races this year and I truly believe he was ready. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing program will support him in every way that we can through his recovery and we can’t wait to get him back on track and back at the races.”

It is yet to be determined when Stewart will be fit to return to action following his recovery. In the meantime, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 450SX efforts will focus on 2023 signing Christian Craig in what is his first full season of competing in the premier class.

2023 MXGP Calendar Update

Infront Moto Racing have updated to the 2023 calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, bringing the MXoN forward to October 6-8, following a change in the World Supermotocross calendar.

A significant update to the Saturday qualifying heats structure will also feature a brand-new scoring points system from now on.

The top ten qualifying riders from both classes MXGP and MX2 will score points as follows: the rider who wins the Qualifying Race will receive 10 points, the 2nd will receive 9 points and so on, in a sliding scale down to 1 point for the 10th position.

Points gained during the Qualifying Race will count for the MXGP and MX2 Championships standings, as well as Manufacturers’, but they’ll not be considered for the GP overall results. The Grand Prix overall results will still only count the points coming from the combination of the two main races.

After the Qualifying Race on Saturday, the Championship points leader will display the front red number plate on the bike with white numbers during both races on Sunday.

Another important update is more than 40 riders being allowed to compete in the MXGP category. The wildcard riders will compete in an additional qualification time practice where the fastest will be able to join the OAT riders in the main MXGP Qualifying Race. Two additional riders will remain as reserve riders and can step in, whenever one of the qualified riders cannot participate.

MXGP will officially present its brand-new Paddock Show, where fans will be able to meet stars of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship series closer than ever. The paddock show will feature interviews, giveaway, music and much more, and will give fans the possibility to have an exclusive paddock experience the whole weekend. In order to celebrate the Winners of the Qualifying Races, top qualifying riders as well as the red plate holders will be part of the Paddock Show held on Saturday after the races.

In order to support the participation of riders in these challenging times, the entry fees foreseen for wildcard riders participating in the MXGP and MX2 classes have been significantly reduced while the freight allowance for the non-factory teams attending the overseas rounds will increase to cover all their transportations’ needs.

All of these changes are made with the aim to always develop the MXGP series. Allowing more riders to participate and travel overseas the MXGP World Championship will get more and more global while the new format featuring riders who earn points in Qualifying Races will offer heightened competition for the greater enjoyment of every motocross fans who will witness even more motocross action during the race weekend.

2023 MXGP Calendar

Date Grand Prix Venue Add. Races 12 March PATAGONIA ARGENTINA Villa la Angostura – 26 March SARDEGNA (I) Riola Sardo WMX & EMX250 8 & 10 April SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld WMX & EMX125 16 April TRENTINO Pietramurata EMX125 & EMX250 30 April PORTUGAL Agueda EMX125 & EMX250 7 May SPAIN Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos WMX & EMX250 21 May FRANCE Villars sous Ecot WMX & EMX125 4 June LATVIA Kegums EMX125 & EMX250 11 June GERMANY Teutschenthal EMX125 & EMX250 25 June SUMBAWA – INDONESIA Sumbawa – 2 July LOMBOK – INDONESIA Lombok – 16 July CZECH REPUBLIC Loket EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T 23 July FLANDERS (BEL) Lommel EMX125 & EMX Open 30 July FINLAND Hyvinkää EMX125 & EMX250 13 August SWEDEN Uddevalla EMX125 & EMX250 20 August NETHERLANDS Arnhem WMX & EMX250 3 September TÜRKIYE Afyonkarahisar WMX & EMX250 17 September VIETNAM Thanh Hoa – 1 October GREAT BRITAIN Matterley Basin EMX125 & EMX250 8 October FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS FRANCE, Ernée bLUcRU 9 July FIM JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROMANIA, Bucharest – 15 October MOTOCROSS OF EUROPEAN NATIONS TBC –

Four-rider line-up for KTM Factory Racing in MXGP & MX2

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will enter the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship with an amplified four-rider line-up through both MXGP and MX2 classes and have shown off their new race colors and machinery for the first time.

The MX2 roster of Andrea Adamo, Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts have been testing and refining their race set-ups for the KTM 250 SX-F on the Italian island while Jeffrey Herlings has been pounding the laps and motos on the Iberian Peninsula with the KTM 450 SX-F ahead of the first ‘warm-up’ race fixtures of the year.

KTM will begin another GP season as reigning world champions but Tom Vialle has made his AMA 250SX Supercross debut and Team Manager Tony Cairoli and Trainer/Rider Coach Joel Smets are now working on the development of Adamo, Coenen and Everts who are all under the age of 20.

Jeffrey Herlings

“I’m hungry to get back racing. It’s been way-too long. 2022 was a difficult year to take but once we made the decision to recover from the problems and focus on 2023 then I’ve had a date and target in mind and it’s coming close now. I know I will need some track time and my plan is to build into the season because we are now back to something like a ‘normal’ championship for the first time in three years. I want to try and get back to my best. I know the team has changed quite a bit around me but the goals in racing always stay the same.”

Andrea Adamo

“We’ve had some great testing and riding days in Sardinia and everything has gone very smoothly. I’m training hard and I’m happy with the preparation. We’ll start the first pre-season races very soon and then get into the world championship. I’m really excited to get started.”

Sacha Coenen

“I feel really good ahead of my first MX2 season. I have a lot of good people behind me and I’m part of the best team in the world. We’re working hard at the moment and the bike feels like it is ‘mine’ now after we made some big steps with the set-up. I’d like to make some positive results and learn every moto. If I can be at the front then I know I will learn even more!”

Liam Everts

“My feeling at the moment is pretty good. My riding has been solid. I’m quite happy and I’ve been putting in the work and clocking the hours. It’s a new chassis and bike for me so I’ve been getting used to it and the possibilities it brings. As I’ve said before, it’s special to be part of this team and I just want to give the best account of myself this season.”

Tony Cairoli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Jeffrey has all the eyes on him for the title even though he is a rider with nothing left to prove, and then we have three young guys in MX2 this year and we hope Andrea, Liam and Sacha will soon arrive to the top of the class. We know it will be an easier step for Andrea and Liam compared to Sacha because he is still very young and he’s making his debut. All our preparation has been going well and we’ve been in Sardinia testing while Jeffrey has also been doing his work in Spain. The championship will begin before we know it but we’re all looking forward to the season ahead.”





2023 Daytona Supercross course revealed

The course has been unveiled for the 53rd annual Supercross race at the World Center of Racing, taking place Saturday, March 4, as part of Bike Week at Daytona Presented By Monster Energy.

Five-time DaytonaSupercross champion Ricky Carmichael designed the course, with construction to begin two days after the 65th running of the Daytona 500, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Supercross course will feature 42 obstacles for riders to tackle over the 3,300-foot course, including sharp turns, plenty of vaulted jumps, and a finish line that lines up precisely with the iconic Daytona International Speedway start/finish. Course construction begins on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to fill the famous grass ballfield with approximately 7,200 tons of dirt.

Ricky Carmichael

“This year’s DAYTONA Supercross design is one of the best. It races great for the riders – it’s safe yet challenging and it’s very similar to last year with the split lanes. Daytona is the toughest, gnarliest race on the Supercross circuit, but it’s the most special to win. This track is going to produce great racing and I think the riders are going to put on a fantastic display for all our fans.”

Rory Schlein wins 5th SA Solo Championship

Rory Schlein was won the fifth South Australian Solo Championship, relegating Jake Turner and Jack Morrison to the lower steps of the podium, while Michael West and Declan Knowles rounded out the top five overall.

In the Sidecars, Shane Hudson and Adam Constable took the win, Brian Silvy/Dean Cottrell runner-up and Sane Rudloff/Scott Morris the final podium getter.

In the Flat Track Brent Webley won from Matt Paterson and Con Twist, with Kobi Canning the 125cc Juniors champ, Blake Shlein runner up and Jordan Hargreaves third.

Results South Australian Solo Championship

Gillman Speedway February 3

Solo Championship

Rory Schlein 15 Points Jake Turner 12 Points Jack Morrison 10 Points Michael West 13 Points Declan Knowles 10 Points Maurice Brown 11 Points Brayden McGuinness 10 Points Patrick Hamilton 8 Points Teagan Pedler 7 Points Steven Graetz 6 Points Roy Stout 5 Points Tom Dixon 5 Points Liam May 4 Points James Crundwell 1 Point

Sidecars

Shane Hudson / Adam Constable 12 Points Brian Silvy / Dean Cottrell 9 Points Shane Rudloff / Scott Morris 8 Points Josh Pascoe / Matt Crawford 8 Points Dean Hobbs / Daniel Low 7 Points Tim Bichard / Seth Pascoe 7 Points Kane Golding / Isaac Amos 6 Points Adam Pascoe / Axel Brereton 4 Points Aaron Silvy / Jaron Silvy 3 Points Nathan Fleet / Cameron Diwell 2 Points

Flat Track

Brent Webley 12 Points Matt Paterson 5 Points Con Twist 7 Points Greg LaaneKorb 4 Points Richard Bunting 1 Point

125cc Juniors

Kobi Canning 9 Points Blake Schlein 8 Points Jordan Hargreaves 7 Points Hayden Pascoe 5 Points. Ambrose Fraser 4 Points Blake Hocking 2 Points Ruby Chapman 0 Points

2023 Triple Crown Series confirmed

The 2023 season of the Triple Crown Series will once again start heading west. The opening round will take place at the RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, AB. This includes some new plans to help get the season started. The Edmonton National, once a staple in the western swing of the series, makes its return after 10 years off the schedule.

The Edmonton National track and format will be completely hybrid – something that will test the riders skills, as well as endurance. The mix between high speed motocross sections, and the tight technical sections of supercross is sure to be an instant favourite amongst the riders as well as the fans. Stay tuned for the Saturday race format.

One format that will continue in 2023, is the high energy racing from the Sprint 15s. The format was introduced in 2021, as three motos at 15 minutes in length. These races have produced the best racing the country has seen in years. Tracks to run the Sprint motos will be Round 2 at Whispering Pines MX in Kamloops, BC, and Round 6 in Moncton, NB at Riverglade MX.

The series will once again only have 3 Nationals in the western regions this year, but will see the return to Prairie Hill MX in Manitoba for the 2024 season. The Jetwerx team strives to include all markets in the series, and 2023 is a huge step in that direction. The collab race with the FIM World Supercross for the Vancouver round, as well as a brand new venue in Medicine Hat, AB, gives the West 6 rounds of Triple Crown action.





Spanish MX win for Lucas Coenen ahead of MXGP season

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing ramped up their preparation for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, lining up in the RFME Spanish Motocross Championship at Montearagon, where Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf enjoyed success in their first competitive outing of the term.

Lucas Coenen made his debut aboard the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 250, to claim two good starts. He won moto one with an advantage of fourteen seconds and then won moto two by eight seconds.

Lucas Coenen

“It was a good weekend. We made a lot of progress and saw some hard work from the winter pay off. I was second off the start in both of the motos today, then took the lead quite quickly and controlled things from that point. It was a great way to start the year and I want to continue this form in Ponte a Egola in Italy next weekend.”

Kay de Wolf had a fall on Saturday that meant that he had to start from the far outside in Sunday’s motos, but he did well to progress to third in moto one and second in moto two. Sadly, he was demoted to fifth in that first moto and occupied third in the overall classification via 5-2 moto scores.

Todd Kellett wins FIM Sand Race opener

Considered one of the toughest beach races on the planet, Todd Kellett (Drag’on Yamaha) underlined his current status as the world’s leading sand specialist with a clear and commanding victory at today’s Enduropale du Touquet.

The twenty-five-year-old started the three-hour epic as one of the favourites and when his team-mate and reigning champion Milko Potisek went out with a mechanical problem after just three laps the British rider looked in complete control as he raced to victory and with it an early lead in the inaugural FIM Sand Races World Cup.

In front of a crowd numbering an incredible three-hundred-and fifty-thousand spectators, Kellett’s sixteen laps of the arduous – and in places torturous – thirteen-kilometre course on the northern coast of France saw him come home just over two-and-a-half minutes in front of Belgium’s Cyril Genot – SR Honda.

Kellett’s victory at the forty-seventh edition of the Enduropale du Touquet represents only the second time a British rider has triumphed there and he follows in the footsteps of former FIM Motocross and Enduro World Championship racer Nathan Watson who claimed an historic win in 2019.

“I am absolutely over the moon to get this win and especially to be in the lead of the FIM Sand Races World Cup,” said Kellett. “I have worked so hard for the last five years for this and I can’t thank my team enough. This is the best race in the world.”

Randy Naveaux (Yamaha) completed his hat-trick of Enduropale du Touquet Quaduro victories with a dominant performance in the unforgiving sand of northern France.

The Belgian defending champion raced into an early lead which he never looked likely to surrender despite initial pressure from the French pairing of Benoit Beroudiaux (KTM) and Louis Pinchon (Yamaha).

Fighting off a series of strong attacks throughout the two-and-a-half-hour race, Naveaux came home just over three minutes ahead of Norway’s Christopher Tveraen, with home hero Michel Trannin claiming third a further two minutes and thirty-eight seconds behind.

The result means that Trannin now carries the Quad class series lead in the all-new FIM Sand Races World Cup into round two – the Enduro del Verano – which is scheduled to be held in South America at the end of this month.

Round two of the FIM Sand Races World Cup will be held on 24-26 February in Argentina before the series signs off in December on Monte Gordo Beach in Portugal’s Algarve region.

Searle wins penultimate Arenacross in Birmingham

Tommy Searle cleaned up at the fifth round of the British Arenacross Championship in both Pro heats and the Main Event final. Joe Clayton was the fastest qualifier in the morning sessions, Searle won the heats qualifying and Jake Nicholls won the head-to-heads eliminator – which earned them all additional championship points.

Heading into the final round, Searle leads ahead of Conrad Mewse. Competitors in all classes are now focused on championship glory at the OVO Arena Wembley, on the 18th of February.

Round Five Pro British Championship results

Tommy Searle (GTCi Revo Kawasaki) Conrad Mewse (Crendon Fastrack Honda Racing) Jack Brunell (Troy Lee Designs GASGAS) Joe Clayton (Mark McCann 64 YouTube Channel) Dylan Woodcock (Darjen Kawasaki) Elliott Banks-Browne (Mark McCann 64 YouTube Channel)

Repsol Honda Trial Team dominate X-Trial opener

There was an incredible start to the X-Trial season in Barcelona for the Repsol Honda Trial Team. Toni Bou – the reigning World Champion – achieved the first victory of the year, his sixteenth in Barcelona, with a result that places him provisional leader of the championship. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, was on the second step of the podium after a brilliant performance.

In the first round, Bou was third, with a total of 5 points, behind rivals Adam Raga and Jaime Busto, and with his teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, seventh with 7 points. With the new regulations, applied for the first time in Barcelona, nine riders went through to the second round, in which Bou was dominant. Marcelli rounded out the Top 3 behind Jaime Busto and has qualified for the decisive phase.

In the final round and after facing 6 zones, Bou picked up a total of 7 points, which gave him victory in the Spanish event. Marcelli, after a great performance at the Palau Sant Jordi, took second place in the final. After this great start to the season, both Repsol Honda Trial Team riders occupy the top two spots in the standings.

Toni Bou – P1

“I’m very happy to start the season with a victory in Barcelona. We were a bit behind on the first round, but on the second round I felt more comfortable and that allowed me to finish first and contest the final. The last round was very good, I felt great and I rode very solidly.”

Gabriel Marcelli – P2

“I came into this one with pain in my knee from a heavy crash fall two weeks ago, so I haven’t been able to train as much as I would have liked. In the first round I began to notice discomfort and it affected me, but we were able to solve it by reaching the final round and getting on the podium with Toni. I’m very happy, we were fighting until the end and now it is time to continue in this way at the next events.”

Jaime Busto

“It’s been a great night tonight. Things started incredibly well for me – getting the lowest score on the opening lap was a great way to start the event. Then I was able to back that up with a good ride on the second lap as well, where I only made one mistake. The nerves got into my head in the final and I wasn’t able to deliver my best, which put me in third place. I know I was capable of a better result but I’m really happy to leave the first round with a podium result and with a great feeling on the bike. Let’s see what round two delivers.”

The next challenge they will face will be on March 11th in Wiener Neustadt (Austria), the second round of the X-Trial World Championship.

2023 X-Trial Round 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 21 2 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 15 3 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 13 4 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 9 5 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 6 6 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 4 7 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 3 8 HAGA Sondre NOR Gas Gas Factory Team 2 9 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Vertigo 1

Al-Balooshi wins Saudi Baja

After 431km of racing, Emirati Mohammed Al-Balooshi earned himself a third victory in the motorcycle category at the Saudi Baja and duly gained the lead in the FIM Bajas World Cup.

While Al-Balooshi (KTM) had crossed the finish line as the winner, it looked likely that his brother Sultan would be at his side on the second step of the podium after the Jordanian rider Abdullah Abu Aishah had lost more than 38 minutes. But control of the route waypoints was ruthless and many penalties were distributed, including to Sultan who, unfortunately, slipped to 10th place as a result.

It was, therefore, the Australian Martin Chalmers who took second overall ahead of the winner of the Junior category, Alex McInnes.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi

“Yesterday, in the first stage, I rode well early on and thought I would catch up with the leading group after 80 km. But, from km16, I found myself opening the track and winning the special. So, today, I started in the lead and I’m really happy with my navigation because no one caught up with me and I won the Baja.”

Martin Chalmers (Beta), who is based in Qatar, took advantage of the penalties imposed on McInnes on Friday to claim the runner-up spot. The Briton nevertheless finished third and first Junior, ahead of Jonathan Finn, Mishal Al-Ghuneim and a disappointed Abu Aisheh.

Saudi Baja Bikes Result – Top 15

Mohammed Al-Balooshi (ARE) KTM 450 Rally 5hr 43min 30sec Martin Chalmers (AUS) Beta 450 6hr 05min 34sec Alex McInnes (GBR) Husqvarna FE 450 6hr 12min 06sec Jonathan Finn (CAN) Honda CRF 450 RL 6hr 16min 13sec Mishal Al-Ghuneim (SAU) KTM 450 Rally 6hr 28min 17sec Abdullah Abu Aishah (JOR) KTM EXC-F 450 6hr 39min 53sec Hamdan Al-Ali (ARE) KTM EXC F 450 6hr 41min 55sec Brett Hunt (GBR) Husqvarna FE 450 6hr 42min 30sec Andrew Houlihan (AUS) Husqvarna RFR 450 6hr 48min 44sec Sultan Al-Balooshi (ARE) TM 450 6hr 49min 39sec Abdullah Al-Shatti (KWT) Husqvarna 450 Rally 6hr 51min 28sec Abdullah Lanjawi (ARE) Husqvarna FE 450 6hr 53min 52sec Ehab Al-Hakeem (LEB) Yamaha WR 450F 7hr 02min 20sec Barry Howe (GBR) KTM SXF 450 7hr 14min 49sec Yaghoob Azadi (QAT) Husqvarna FE 501 8hr 44min 53sec

Dean Ferris joins Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha for ProMX

Dean Ferris has partnered with Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha to compete in the Australian Pro MX Series as well as various local and international events for 2023.

Despite previously announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 season, Dean is back for the 2023 season in a newly formed Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha team. The team will compete at all rounds of the 2023 Aus ProMX championship onboard the all-new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F.

Dean Ferris

“After Coolum, my family and I set off to travel Australia in the caravan. It was great for the 6 weeks or so, I honestly really needed the break. After a couple months on the road, I started getting itchy feet. When you wake up with all day, nowhere to be and complete freedom to choose what to do, it becomes really clear what your values are. After a month of choosing travel, all I could think of was getting back to the grind and improving on the bike. Sounds crazy, but I love it. I love my training, I love riding and I love racing. I’d been in contact with James at Brisbane Motorcycles about getting a 125 to play on, and when I mentioned that I was considering pulling a Johnny Farnham and coming back to race, he jumped on the idea. Next minute we were putting together a mini team that allows me the freedom and flexibility to hand select my preferred equipment & products. It is important to me that I can ride to my ability and push my past limits, that means personalising my setup to suit me and my style. I’ve also learned from the last years and adjusted my program to better fit my family’s needs so I can be both the best father and athlete I can. I’m excited about the opportunity that has come about and the chance to reach another level. Racing’s in my blood, what else can I say?”

2023 AMA SX Round Four at NRG Stadium – Rider Quotes

Images by Jeff Kardas

See the full report:

AMA SX Houston race reports, results, points and images

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“Qualifying was a little rough; I just could never get all my best segments on one lap. I’m happy to execute with two great starts and check all the boxes so far. I’m confident on the bike and I really worked hard to get here; I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

Max Anstie – P2

“What a night for all of us in Houston! I did not know where we would be at round one, but I was really pleased with our speed and how competitive my CRF250R was. It is great to reward the team with a trophy and, hopefully, this is just the start for us. I am excited to continue our progress and make more steps forward with my crew.”

Jordan Smith – P3

“It was a good day. I felt really comfortable today on the dirt bike, and on the track. It’s really the most comfortable I’ve ever felt in a supercross, so I’m really excited and stoked about that. I got some killer starts – the practice start and in the heat race – and then kind of botched it in the main event. Hunter (Lawrence) is really good. It’s going to take a good start to be able to get up there and battle with him, and obviously, you can’t have a little fall in the sand. So, we’re going to go back, keep working, and come back to Tampa ready to go.”

Haiden Deegan – P4

“It was a good day. We started off with some solid times and we were first in Group B practice and qualifying. Then for the heat race, I was fourth, so I was happy with that. I got into a good pace and was able to lay down some good laps, and see the track well. Then in the main event, I was pretty nervous on the line, but I got a decent start and then just fought and never gave up. I kept pushing through the pack. I had a lot of people to prove wrong and I ended up fourth in my first pro supercross race. It was a crazy night! I am so happy with how it went.”

Michael Mosiman – P6

“For the first round of the east coast, I had an all-right day. My pace and fitness are good. I thought I had a lot of strengths, but I just need to clean up the starts and I can do that. It’s unfortunate. P6 is not where we want to be starting out, but I warm up quick. I’m looking forward to Tampa.”

Tom Vialle – P7

“I was a little nervous in the first practice, but I felt more comfortable as the day went on. In my Heat I was again a bit nervous as it was my first-ever Supercross in a stadium at night, but I had a good start and finished P3, so I was happy with that. In the Main Event, I had a great start again and got to lead for two laps. Then with five laps to go, while in third, I had a small crash when I missed the rear brake and went over the corner. I’m disappointed as we could’ve finished on the podium, but I learned a lot and it was a good day overall.”

Chance Hymas – P8

“That was quite the experience. Me and Hunter were 1-2 off the start, and for the first four laps, I was like, ‘I need to go!’ Then around the fifth or sixth lap, I ran out of breath. I got to about halfway and kind of regrouped, and then salvaged what I could. I qualified eighth, finished eighth, third in the heat race—I want to be better, but it could’ve been a lot worst. I’ll take it.”

Chris Blose – P10

“It’s been great working with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team. I first rode the bike earlier this week so, it’s been a really quick few days of getting ready for this weekend. While we are aiming to be higher up the running order in the future, to start this out with a top-10 and to have a smooth race weekend under our belt is promising.”

Talon Hawkins – P11

“There’s not much downtime, so it’s very different from anything I’ve ever done before. At all the amateur races you have so much time in between each race. So it was definitely a change of pace to be out there. It’s crazy, the intensity is just so high, right off the gate. So now I know what to work on, I’m ready to get back out there next weekend.”

Nate Thrasher – P15

“The day started out well. I was feeling pretty good on the bike all day, but unfortunately had a bad start in the main, and then went down a couple of times in the sand. I’m pretty disappointed, but we’re going to put it behind us and keep putting in the work and get back on the podium where we know we belong.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 18 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +07.403 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +10.171 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +19.010 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +20.332 6 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +21.694 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +26.868 8 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +42.277 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +45.351 10 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +49.847 11 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +52.898 12 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +54.270 13 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 17 Laps 14 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +11.214 15 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +13.931 16 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +17.018 17 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +22.449 18 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +34.356 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 16 Laps 20 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +12.096 21 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps 22 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 4 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Hunter Lawrence Wesley Chapel, FL 26 2 Max Anstie Cairo, GA 23 3 Jordon Smith Ochlocknee, GA 21 4 Haiden Deegan Tallahassee, FL 19 5 Jeremy Martin Rochester, MN 18 6 Michael Mosiman Minneaola, FL 17 7 Tom Vialle murrieta, CA 16 8 Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID 15 9 Cullin Park Clermont, FL 14 10 Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ 13 11 Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA 12 12 Coty Schock Dover, DE 11 13 Henry Miller Rochester, MN 10 14 Jace Owen Mattoon, IL 9 15 Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN 8 16 Hardy Munoz Kissimmee, FL 7 17 Brock Papi Clermont, Fl 6 18 Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH 5 19 Michael Hicks Fenton, MO 4 20 Luke Neese Jamestown, NC 3 21 Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC 2 22 A J Catanzaro Tampa, FL 1

450s

Eli Tomac – P1

“It was a great rebound race for us. This was a huge deal to come back from last weekend’s crash and to take the win here. You really had to focus on the timing and line selection tonight. This was the highest-speed track that we’ve had all year, so I’m just really pumped to see this motorcycle work in all these different conditions. Tonight was pretty hard packed, really high speed, and the other rounds we had were basically the opposite, so we are off and running strong.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“I was confident in my riding all day. I felt comfortable on the bike during qualifying and the heat race. Eli just had me covered in the main, especially in the sand section; there were a couple spots he made adjustments at and he came away with the win. We’ll keep evolving and getting better. I definitely feel like I’m in a better spot than I was last year.”

Jason Anderson – P3

“I’m happy with our performance this weekend. As a team we’ve been focused on getting back into the battle for wins and this is the second weekend in-a-row that we’ve done exactly that. I’m hungry for more and definitely want to stand at the top of the podium but, we’re making small gains to get there, and this weekend was another step in the right direction. We’ll continue the progress this week and look forward to battling again in Tampa.”

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“I came into this weekend feeling confident in my starts I had a lot of fun out there. In the Heat race, I got a good start and had a great battle with Cooper and another rider, where I ended up second. I rode really well in that race. I got another unreal start in the Main and I was duking it out for the lead when the race was unfortunately red-flagged. Off the staggered start, I slid out a little in the first turn and lost a position, then another rider got around me soon afterward. I got my bearings back and started charging, then despite a couple of little mistakes, I finished the race at a good pace in a P4 position.”

Cooper Webb – P5

“I ended up fifth tonight and it was a bit of a struggle, to be honest. I felt off all day, from practice and through the heats, but we made the most of it and came away with a top five in the Main Event. We’re still in a good points situation and we’ll keep the ball rolling, regroup this week in Florida and come back swinging at Tampa!”

Justin Barcia – P6

“I had a decent practice, and a good charge through the pack in the heat race had me feeling super-good. The main event was quite wild. I was running about sixth and we had a staggered restart. I moved up a couple of positions, and then I had a little crash in the whoops and ended up sixth. I’m really happy with the motorcycle. It’s feeling really good and I’m comfortable. The competition is so close, and everyone’s so fast…we’re right there and the podium is inches away. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. We just need to get after it.”

Justin Cooper – P7

“Yeah, it was good. We got better and better throughout the day. There is a lot of learning going on right now, so it’s great to get the first one out of the way. The goal was to be around the top 10, and we achieved that. I finished seventh and even made a last-lap pass and felt good toward the end of the race. I just felt like I had a good flow and wasn’t pushing over my head, but I wasn’t riding too slow, either. Everything came a lot easier for me in the main event, even though the track so was messed up. For my first 450 race, I’m just glad to click my laps off like that and be that consistent, and work my way through the pack. I’m looking forward to Tampa next weekend.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P10

“There were a lot of positives to take from today; I qualified closer to the front, found a good rhythm in the heat race and feel good about where we are with my KX450SR. Overall, I ended up with another top-10 finish and we’ve added another building block to the season. I’m still gaining and improving so I’ll continue to do the work during the week with the team and we’ll keep striving for more.”

Christian Craig – P11

“I was spunky in practice and I felt super-confident in my bike from the changes we made during the week. In my heat race I just rode super-cautious early and kind of rode around. In the main event I crashed in the second turn and it got red-flagged so we had a staggered restart. I did what I could from last place and just put my head down. It wasn’t a good result but we’re healthy and just need to figure this out.”

Dean Wilson – P12

“Houston was awesome and we are getting better with each weekend! We qualified inside of the top ten and were one spot better in the main, with a twelfth. There are some small improvements. Congratulations to my teammate, Max Anstie, and the whole team on a great night.”

Colt Nichols – P13

“Overall, it was a bit better for me today; I know the result in the main event was worse, but I felt good all day. Track position was key tonight, and I didn’t really have that. I was working my way up to the guys in front of me until I buried it in the sand. By the time I got up, it was pretty spread out. I’m a little bit frustrated with the end result, but I feel like my riding and the bike were in a better place. There are a lot of positives to take away from this weekend.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +03.253 3 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +12.408 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +17.357 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +24.593 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +31.236 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +33.199 8 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +34.652 9 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +36.976 10 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +40.331 11 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +40.427 12 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +58.301 13 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 22 Laps 14 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +49.592 15 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +50.083 16 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +1m02.446 17 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 21 Laps 18 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +03.669 19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +15.950 20 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 19 Laps 21 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F 2 Laps 22 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 1 Laps

450 Championship Points