Moto News Weekly Wrap
February 7, 2023
What’s New:
- Sam Rogers renews contract wth Reiju Motorcycles Australia
- Rob Woffinden Classic Report
- Closing Coolum MX venue to go out with a bang
- Malcom Stewart to undergo knee surgery
- 2023 MXGP Calendar & Regulations Update
- Four-rider line-up for KTM Factory Racing in MXGP & MX2
- 2023 Daytona Supercross course revealed
- 2023 Triple Crown Series confirmed
- Rory Schlein wins 5th SA Solo Championship on a Maximum
- Spanish MX win for Lucas Coenen ahead of MXGP season
- Todd Kellett wins FIM Sand Race opener
- Searle wins penultimate Arenacross in Birmingham
- Repsol Honda Trial Team dominate X-Trial opener
- Al-Balooshi wins Saudi Baja
- Dean Ferris joins Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha for ProMX
- 2023 AMA Supercross Championship Round Four at NRG Stadium
- 2023 FIM SuperEnduro Round Three – Hungary
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Sam Rogers renews contract wth Reiju Motorcycles Australia
Hard Enduro and Trials rider Sam Rogers has re-signed with Rieju Motorcycles Australia for the 2023 season on the Spanish-built Rieju MR 300 Pro, and is aiming to compete in Wildwood, the Transmoto Series, Queensland off-road series, and select NSW and Queensland events.
Sam Rogers
“I’m really happy to have signed again with Rieju Motorcycles Australia for another year. The bikes have been phenomenal, and with the support from the Rieju team in Victoria, I couldn’t be happier. 2022 was pretty much a learning year for me, as I came to grips with the MR 300 Pro and many new courses. I travelled across to W.A to compete in the Toodyay Terror and came away with a podium, achieved 5th place at Wildwood Extreme, a personal best for me, plus a host of other events. This season I have decided to focus more on my progression and developing the bike, with a huge calendar of events to work towards. Once again a huge thank you to all my sponsors, both current and new for your support.”
Rob Woffinden Classic
With Graeme Sinden
The memory of Rob Woffinden and the vision he had all those years ago when he helped establish Perth’s Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway, is certainly central in everyone’s mind following the running of the 2023 Rob Woffinden Classic meeting.
It has been described by many as the best speedway meeting ever held at the Perth venue.
Commencing at 7pm, the meeting ran at a fast and furious pace on and off the track with Trophy presentations concluded by 9.30pm.
An in-form Justin Sedgmen won the SGP style meeting after a tense battle with former World under 21 Champion, Jaimon Lidsey, who finished in second place, while 3 times World Solo Champion, Tai Woffinden filled the minor placing.
Earlier in the evening Jaimon Lidsey won a bonus $2000 for the fastest 4 lap time of the evening and for recording the first sub one minute time for the four-lap journey around the fast flowing 330m Pinjar Park circuit.
Young Luke Killeen (WA) surprised many in the stadium by scoring 11 points during the grueling 20 heats and had to finish first or second in the B final to force his way into the A Final.
He finished a close second in the B Final which was enough for him to take his place in the 6 rider A Final. After doing it the hard way, he finished a credible 5th place behind the classy Ryan Douglas. Cooper Riordan rounded out the exciting A Final in 6th place.
Invitational 250cc solos, Top 5 sidecars and Outlaw Karts provided fascinating support races to a wonderful night of racing.
500 cc Solo Semi Final
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Cooper Riordan
|1:03.021
|0.000
|2
|Luke Killeen
|1:03.303
|0.282
|3
|Cameron Heeps
|1:04.208
|1.187
|4
|Dakota Ballantyne
|1:08.645
|5.624
500 cc Solo Final
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Justin Sedgmen
|1:00.962
|0.000
|2
|Jaimon Lidsey
|1:01.138
|0.176
|3
|Tai Woffinden
|1:01.687
|0.725
|4
|Ryan Douglas
|1:02.093
|1.131
|5
|Luke Killeen
|1:03.937
|2.975
|6
|Cooper Riordan
|1:04.012
|3.050
500 cc Solo Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Justin Sedgmen
|15
|2
|Jaimon Lidsey
|13
|3
|Tai Woffinden
|13
|4
|Ryan Douglas
|13
|5
|Luke Killeen
|11
|6
|Cameron Heeps
|10
|7
|Dakota Ballantyne
|7
|8
|Cooper Riordan
|7
|9
|Dan Winchester
|6
|10
|Matt Marson
|6
|11
|Declan Knowles
|6
|12
|Declan Killeen
|5
|13
|Frank Smart
|4
|14
|Kane Lawrence
|4
|15
|Dayle Wood
|4
|16
|Colby Mason
|1
|17
|Jack McDiarmid
|1
Closing Coolum MX venue to go out with a bang
After two decades as one of Australia’s premier motocross venues and hosting some of the nation’s biggest events, the Coolum Pines Motocross Club nestled in the Pine trees off Quanda Road, is set to close at the end of 2023 and doesn’t plan on going quietly into the night with a host of major races scheduled in a huge final year.
The year begins this month with the opening round of the Sunshine State Motocross Series, the Queensland Championships are planned for the middle of the year, while the final round of the ProMX (Australian Motocross Championship) is in August, with the gates closed for the final time later in the year as council reclaims the land for further industrial use.
Club President Matt Holliday says, “Whilst relocating the club looks promising at the moment, there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome to allow it to move forward. Council approvals and government funding are our biggest concerns at the moment, so we are hoping for a smooth transition.”
The iconic venue has produced some of the best riders in the world, with Sunshine Coast residents Jett and Hunter Lawrence, who now race at the highest levels in the USA, cutting their teeth as junior riders on the challenging black sand circuit.
The close proximity to airports, the beach, plenty of accommodation as well as the Sunshine Coast location make it a desired destination for all riders and the track has proven to be the most popular in Australia.
Matt Holliday – Club President
“The club has been in action for over 20 years now and while it is sad that we will be closing this venue down at the end of the year, we are excited to bring three major events to Coolum in our final year and showcase just how good the venue, club, and track facilities are. Our members and supporters are gearing up for a final massive year and we urge local businesses and spectators to get behind us in what will be a huge celebration of the iconic venue.”
Malcom Stewart to undergo knee surgery
Husqvarna Factory racer Malcolm Stewart is scheduled to undergo knee surgery following his recent practice incident, confirming he will be side-lined for an extended duration.
Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager
“It was very tough to receive the news that Malcolm will need to undergo knee surgery. He has worked so hard to be in a position to win races this year and I truly believe he was ready. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing program will support him in every way that we can through his recovery and we can’t wait to get him back on track and back at the races.”
It is yet to be determined when Stewart will be fit to return to action following his recovery. In the meantime, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 450SX efforts will focus on 2023 signing Christian Craig in what is his first full season of competing in the premier class.
2023 MXGP Calendar Update
Infront Moto Racing have updated to the 2023 calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, bringing the MXoN forward to October 6-8, following a change in the World Supermotocross calendar.
A significant update to the Saturday qualifying heats structure will also feature a brand-new scoring points system from now on.
The top ten qualifying riders from both classes MXGP and MX2 will score points as follows: the rider who wins the Qualifying Race will receive 10 points, the 2nd will receive 9 points and so on, in a sliding scale down to 1 point for the 10th position.
Points gained during the Qualifying Race will count for the MXGP and MX2 Championships standings, as well as Manufacturers’, but they’ll not be considered for the GP overall results. The Grand Prix overall results will still only count the points coming from the combination of the two main races.
After the Qualifying Race on Saturday, the Championship points leader will display the front red number plate on the bike with white numbers during both races on Sunday.
Another important update is more than 40 riders being allowed to compete in the MXGP category. The wildcard riders will compete in an additional qualification time practice where the fastest will be able to join the OAT riders in the main MXGP Qualifying Race. Two additional riders will remain as reserve riders and can step in, whenever one of the qualified riders cannot participate.
MXGP will officially present its brand-new Paddock Show, where fans will be able to meet stars of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship series closer than ever. The paddock show will feature interviews, giveaway, music and much more, and will give fans the possibility to have an exclusive paddock experience the whole weekend. In order to celebrate the Winners of the Qualifying Races, top qualifying riders as well as the red plate holders will be part of the Paddock Show held on Saturday after the races.
In order to support the participation of riders in these challenging times, the entry fees foreseen for wildcard riders participating in the MXGP and MX2 classes have been significantly reduced while the freight allowance for the non-factory teams attending the overseas rounds will increase to cover all their transportations’ needs.
All of these changes are made with the aim to always develop the MXGP series. Allowing more riders to participate and travel overseas the MXGP World Championship will get more and more global while the new format featuring riders who earn points in Qualifying Races will offer heightened competition for the greater enjoyment of every motocross fans who will witness even more motocross action during the race weekend.
2023 MXGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Add. Races
|12 March
|PATAGONIA ARGENTINA
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|SARDEGNA (I)
|Riola Sardo
|WMX & EMX250
|8 & 10 April
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|TRENTINO
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|FRANCE
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|4 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|SUMBAWA – INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|–
|2 July
|LOMBOK – INDONESIA
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|FLANDERS (BEL)
|Lommel
|EMX125 & EMX Open
|30 July
|FINLAND
|Hyvinkää
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX250
|3 September
|TÜRKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|VIETNAM
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|1 October
|GREAT BRITAIN
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|8 October
|FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS
|FRANCE, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROMANIA, Bucharest
|–
|15 October
|MOTOCROSS OF EUROPEAN NATIONS
|TBC
|–
Four-rider line-up for KTM Factory Racing in MXGP & MX2
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will enter the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship with an amplified four-rider line-up through both MXGP and MX2 classes and have shown off their new race colors and machinery for the first time.
The MX2 roster of Andrea Adamo, Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts have been testing and refining their race set-ups for the KTM 250 SX-F on the Italian island while Jeffrey Herlings has been pounding the laps and motos on the Iberian Peninsula with the KTM 450 SX-F ahead of the first ‘warm-up’ race fixtures of the year.
KTM will begin another GP season as reigning world champions but Tom Vialle has made his AMA 250SX Supercross debut and Team Manager Tony Cairoli and Trainer/Rider Coach Joel Smets are now working on the development of Adamo, Coenen and Everts who are all under the age of 20.
Jeffrey Herlings
“I’m hungry to get back racing. It’s been way-too long. 2022 was a difficult year to take but once we made the decision to recover from the problems and focus on 2023 then I’ve had a date and target in mind and it’s coming close now. I know I will need some track time and my plan is to build into the season because we are now back to something like a ‘normal’ championship for the first time in three years. I want to try and get back to my best. I know the team has changed quite a bit around me but the goals in racing always stay the same.”
Andrea Adamo
“We’ve had some great testing and riding days in Sardinia and everything has gone very smoothly. I’m training hard and I’m happy with the preparation. We’ll start the first pre-season races very soon and then get into the world championship. I’m really excited to get started.”
Sacha Coenen
“I feel really good ahead of my first MX2 season. I have a lot of good people behind me and I’m part of the best team in the world. We’re working hard at the moment and the bike feels like it is ‘mine’ now after we made some big steps with the set-up. I’d like to make some positive results and learn every moto. If I can be at the front then I know I will learn even more!”
Liam Everts
“My feeling at the moment is pretty good. My riding has been solid. I’m quite happy and I’ve been putting in the work and clocking the hours. It’s a new chassis and bike for me so I’ve been getting used to it and the possibilities it brings. As I’ve said before, it’s special to be part of this team and I just want to give the best account of myself this season.”
Tony Cairoli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager
“Jeffrey has all the eyes on him for the title even though he is a rider with nothing left to prove, and then we have three young guys in MX2 this year and we hope Andrea, Liam and Sacha will soon arrive to the top of the class. We know it will be an easier step for Andrea and Liam compared to Sacha because he is still very young and he’s making his debut. All our preparation has been going well and we’ve been in Sardinia testing while Jeffrey has also been doing his work in Spain. The championship will begin before we know it but we’re all looking forward to the season ahead.”
2023 Daytona Supercross course revealed
The course has been unveiled for the 53rd annual Supercross race at the World Center of Racing, taking place Saturday, March 4, as part of Bike Week at Daytona Presented By Monster Energy.
Five-time DaytonaSupercross champion Ricky Carmichael designed the course, with construction to begin two days after the 65th running of the Daytona 500, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 19.
The Supercross course will feature 42 obstacles for riders to tackle over the 3,300-foot course, including sharp turns, plenty of vaulted jumps, and a finish line that lines up precisely with the iconic Daytona International Speedway start/finish. Course construction begins on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to fill the famous grass ballfield with approximately 7,200 tons of dirt.
Ricky Carmichael
“This year’s DAYTONA Supercross design is one of the best. It races great for the riders – it’s safe yet challenging and it’s very similar to last year with the split lanes. Daytona is the toughest, gnarliest race on the Supercross circuit, but it’s the most special to win. This track is going to produce great racing and I think the riders are going to put on a fantastic display for all our fans.”
Rory Schlein wins 5th SA Solo Championship
Rory Schlein was won the fifth South Australian Solo Championship, relegating Jake Turner and Jack Morrison to the lower steps of the podium, while Michael West and Declan Knowles rounded out the top five overall.
In the Sidecars, Shane Hudson and Adam Constable took the win, Brian Silvy/Dean Cottrell runner-up and Sane Rudloff/Scott Morris the final podium getter.
In the Flat Track Brent Webley won from Matt Paterson and Con Twist, with Kobi Canning the 125cc Juniors champ, Blake Shlein runner up and Jordan Hargreaves third.
Results South Australian Solo Championship
Gillman Speedway February 3
Solo Championship
- Rory Schlein 15 Points
- Jake Turner 12 Points
- Jack Morrison 10 Points
- Michael West 13 Points
- Declan Knowles 10 Points
- Maurice Brown 11 Points
- Brayden McGuinness 10 Points
- Patrick Hamilton 8 Points
- Teagan Pedler 7 Points
- Steven Graetz 6 Points
- Roy Stout 5 Points
- Tom Dixon 5 Points
- Liam May 4 Points
- James Crundwell 1 Point
Sidecars
- Shane Hudson / Adam Constable 12 Points
- Brian Silvy / Dean Cottrell 9 Points
- Shane Rudloff / Scott Morris 8 Points
- Josh Pascoe / Matt Crawford 8 Points
- Dean Hobbs / Daniel Low 7 Points
- Tim Bichard / Seth Pascoe 7 Points
- Kane Golding / Isaac Amos 6 Points
- Adam Pascoe / Axel Brereton 4 Points
- Aaron Silvy / Jaron Silvy 3 Points
- Nathan Fleet / Cameron Diwell 2 Points
Flat Track
- Brent Webley 12 Points
- Matt Paterson 5 Points
- Con Twist 7 Points
- Greg LaaneKorb 4 Points
- Richard Bunting 1 Point
125cc Juniors
- Kobi Canning 9 Points
- Blake Schlein 8 Points
- Jordan Hargreaves 7 Points
- Hayden Pascoe 5 Points.
- Ambrose Fraser 4 Points
- Blake Hocking 2 Points
- Ruby Chapman 0 Points
2023 Triple Crown Series confirmed
The 2023 season of the Triple Crown Series will once again start heading west. The opening round will take place at the RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, AB. This includes some new plans to help get the season started. The Edmonton National, once a staple in the western swing of the series, makes its return after 10 years off the schedule.
The Edmonton National track and format will be completely hybrid – something that will test the riders skills, as well as endurance. The mix between high speed motocross sections, and the tight technical sections of supercross is sure to be an instant favourite amongst the riders as well as the fans. Stay tuned for the Saturday race format.
One format that will continue in 2023, is the high energy racing from the Sprint 15s. The format was introduced in 2021, as three motos at 15 minutes in length. These races have produced the best racing the country has seen in years. Tracks to run the Sprint motos will be Round 2 at Whispering Pines MX in Kamloops, BC, and Round 6 in Moncton, NB at Riverglade MX.
The series will once again only have 3 Nationals in the western regions this year, but will see the return to Prairie Hill MX in Manitoba for the 2024 season. The Jetwerx team strives to include all markets in the series, and 2023 is a huge step in that direction. The collab race with the FIM World Supercross for the Vancouver round, as well as a brand new venue in Medicine Hat, AB, gives the West 6 rounds of Triple Crown action.
Spanish MX win for Lucas Coenen ahead of MXGP season
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing ramped up their preparation for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, lining up in the RFME Spanish Motocross Championship at Montearagon, where Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf enjoyed success in their first competitive outing of the term.
Lucas Coenen made his debut aboard the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 250, to claim two good starts. He won moto one with an advantage of fourteen seconds and then won moto two by eight seconds.
Lucas Coenen
“It was a good weekend. We made a lot of progress and saw some hard work from the winter pay off. I was second off the start in both of the motos today, then took the lead quite quickly and controlled things from that point. It was a great way to start the year and I want to continue this form in Ponte a Egola in Italy next weekend.”
Kay de Wolf had a fall on Saturday that meant that he had to start from the far outside in Sunday’s motos, but he did well to progress to third in moto one and second in moto two. Sadly, he was demoted to fifth in that first moto and occupied third in the overall classification via 5-2 moto scores.
Todd Kellett wins FIM Sand Race opener
Considered one of the toughest beach races on the planet, Todd Kellett (Drag’on Yamaha) underlined his current status as the world’s leading sand specialist with a clear and commanding victory at today’s Enduropale du Touquet.
The twenty-five-year-old started the three-hour epic as one of the favourites and when his team-mate and reigning champion Milko Potisek went out with a mechanical problem after just three laps the British rider looked in complete control as he raced to victory and with it an early lead in the inaugural FIM Sand Races World Cup.
In front of a crowd numbering an incredible three-hundred-and fifty-thousand spectators, Kellett’s sixteen laps of the arduous – and in places torturous – thirteen-kilometre course on the northern coast of France saw him come home just over two-and-a-half minutes in front of Belgium’s Cyril Genot – SR Honda.
Kellett’s victory at the forty-seventh edition of the Enduropale du Touquet represents only the second time a British rider has triumphed there and he follows in the footsteps of former FIM Motocross and Enduro World Championship racer Nathan Watson who claimed an historic win in 2019.
“I am absolutely over the moon to get this win and especially to be in the lead of the FIM Sand Races World Cup,” said Kellett. “I have worked so hard for the last five years for this and I can’t thank my team enough. This is the best race in the world.”
Randy Naveaux (Yamaha) completed his hat-trick of Enduropale du Touquet Quaduro victories with a dominant performance in the unforgiving sand of northern France.
The Belgian defending champion raced into an early lead which he never looked likely to surrender despite initial pressure from the French pairing of Benoit Beroudiaux (KTM) and Louis Pinchon (Yamaha).
Fighting off a series of strong attacks throughout the two-and-a-half-hour race, Naveaux came home just over three minutes ahead of Norway’s Christopher Tveraen, with home hero Michel Trannin claiming third a further two minutes and thirty-eight seconds behind.
The result means that Trannin now carries the Quad class series lead in the all-new FIM Sand Races World Cup into round two – the Enduro del Verano – which is scheduled to be held in South America at the end of this month.
Round two of the FIM Sand Races World Cup will be held on 24-26 February in Argentina before the series signs off in December on Monte Gordo Beach in Portugal’s Algarve region.
Searle wins penultimate Arenacross in Birmingham
Tommy Searle cleaned up at the fifth round of the British Arenacross Championship in both Pro heats and the Main Event final. Joe Clayton was the fastest qualifier in the morning sessions, Searle won the heats qualifying and Jake Nicholls won the head-to-heads eliminator – which earned them all additional championship points.
Heading into the final round, Searle leads ahead of Conrad Mewse. Competitors in all classes are now focused on championship glory at the OVO Arena Wembley, on the 18th of February.
Round Five Pro British Championship results
- Tommy Searle (GTCi Revo Kawasaki)
- Conrad Mewse (Crendon Fastrack Honda Racing)
- Jack Brunell (Troy Lee Designs GASGAS)
- Joe Clayton (Mark McCann 64 YouTube Channel)
- Dylan Woodcock (Darjen Kawasaki)
- Elliott Banks-Browne (Mark McCann 64 YouTube Channel)
Repsol Honda Trial Team dominate X-Trial opener
There was an incredible start to the X-Trial season in Barcelona for the Repsol Honda Trial Team. Toni Bou – the reigning World Champion – achieved the first victory of the year, his sixteenth in Barcelona, with a result that places him provisional leader of the championship. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, was on the second step of the podium after a brilliant performance.
In the first round, Bou was third, with a total of 5 points, behind rivals Adam Raga and Jaime Busto, and with his teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, seventh with 7 points. With the new regulations, applied for the first time in Barcelona, nine riders went through to the second round, in which Bou was dominant. Marcelli rounded out the Top 3 behind Jaime Busto and has qualified for the decisive phase.
In the final round and after facing 6 zones, Bou picked up a total of 7 points, which gave him victory in the Spanish event. Marcelli, after a great performance at the Palau Sant Jordi, took second place in the final. After this great start to the season, both Repsol Honda Trial Team riders occupy the top two spots in the standings.
Toni Bou – P1
“I’m very happy to start the season with a victory in Barcelona. We were a bit behind on the first round, but on the second round I felt more comfortable and that allowed me to finish first and contest the final. The last round was very good, I felt great and I rode very solidly.”
Gabriel Marcelli – P2
“I came into this one with pain in my knee from a heavy crash fall two weeks ago, so I haven’t been able to train as much as I would have liked. In the first round I began to notice discomfort and it affected me, but we were able to solve it by reaching the final round and getting on the podium with Toni. I’m very happy, we were fighting until the end and now it is time to continue in this way at the next events.”
Jaime Busto
“It’s been a great night tonight. Things started incredibly well for me – getting the lowest score on the opening lap was a great way to start the event. Then I was able to back that up with a good ride on the second lap as well, where I only made one mistake. The nerves got into my head in the final and I wasn’t able to deliver my best, which put me in third place. I know I was capable of a better result but I’m really happy to leave the first round with a podium result and with a great feeling on the bike. Let’s see what round two delivers.”
The next challenge they will face will be on March 11th in Wiener Neustadt (Austria), the second round of the X-Trial World Championship.
2023 X-Trial Round 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|21
|2
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|15
|3
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|13
|4
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|9
|5
|FAJARDO Jeroni
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|6
|6
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco Factory Team
|4
|7
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|Montesa
|3
|8
|HAGA Sondre
|NOR
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|2
|9
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Vertigo
|1
Al-Balooshi wins Saudi Baja
After 431km of racing, Emirati Mohammed Al-Balooshi earned himself a third victory in the motorcycle category at the Saudi Baja and duly gained the lead in the FIM Bajas World Cup.
While Al-Balooshi (KTM) had crossed the finish line as the winner, it looked likely that his brother Sultan would be at his side on the second step of the podium after the Jordanian rider Abdullah Abu Aishah had lost more than 38 minutes. But control of the route waypoints was ruthless and many penalties were distributed, including to Sultan who, unfortunately, slipped to 10th place as a result.
It was, therefore, the Australian Martin Chalmers who took second overall ahead of the winner of the Junior category, Alex McInnes.
Mohammed Al-Balooshi
“Yesterday, in the first stage, I rode well early on and thought I would catch up with the leading group after 80 km. But, from km16, I found myself opening the track and winning the special. So, today, I started in the lead and I’m really happy with my navigation because no one caught up with me and I won the Baja.”
Martin Chalmers (Beta), who is based in Qatar, took advantage of the penalties imposed on McInnes on Friday to claim the runner-up spot. The Briton nevertheless finished third and first Junior, ahead of Jonathan Finn, Mishal Al-Ghuneim and a disappointed Abu Aisheh.
Saudi Baja Bikes Result – Top 15
- Mohammed Al-Balooshi (ARE) KTM 450 Rally 5hr 43min 30sec
- Martin Chalmers (AUS) Beta 450 6hr 05min 34sec
- Alex McInnes (GBR) Husqvarna FE 450 6hr 12min 06sec
- Jonathan Finn (CAN) Honda CRF 450 RL 6hr 16min 13sec
- Mishal Al-Ghuneim (SAU) KTM 450 Rally 6hr 28min 17sec
- Abdullah Abu Aishah (JOR) KTM EXC-F 450 6hr 39min 53sec
- Hamdan Al-Ali (ARE) KTM EXC F 450 6hr 41min 55sec
- Brett Hunt (GBR) Husqvarna FE 450 6hr 42min 30sec
- Andrew Houlihan (AUS) Husqvarna RFR 450 6hr 48min 44sec
- Sultan Al-Balooshi (ARE) TM 450 6hr 49min 39sec
- Abdullah Al-Shatti (KWT) Husqvarna 450 Rally 6hr 51min 28sec
- Abdullah Lanjawi (ARE) Husqvarna FE 450 6hr 53min 52sec
- Ehab Al-Hakeem (LEB) Yamaha WR 450F 7hr 02min 20sec
- Barry Howe (GBR) KTM SXF 450 7hr 14min 49sec
- Yaghoob Azadi (QAT) Husqvarna FE 501 8hr 44min 53sec
Dean Ferris joins Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha for ProMX
Dean Ferris has partnered with Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha to compete in the Australian Pro MX Series as well as various local and international events for 2023.
Despite previously announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 season, Dean is back for the 2023 season in a newly formed Brisbane Motorcycles Yamaha team. The team will compete at all rounds of the 2023 Aus ProMX championship onboard the all-new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F.
Dean Ferris
“After Coolum, my family and I set off to travel Australia in the caravan. It was great for the 6 weeks or so, I honestly really needed the break. After a couple months on the road, I started getting itchy feet. When you wake up with all day, nowhere to be and complete freedom to choose what to do, it becomes really clear what your values are. After a month of choosing travel, all I could think of was getting back to the grind and improving on the bike. Sounds crazy, but I love it. I love my training, I love riding and I love racing. I’d been in contact with James at Brisbane Motorcycles about getting a 125 to play on, and when I mentioned that I was considering pulling a Johnny Farnham and coming back to race, he jumped on the idea. Next minute we were putting together a mini team that allows me the freedom and flexibility to hand select my preferred equipment & products. It is important to me that I can ride to my ability and push my past limits, that means personalising my setup to suit me and my style. I’ve also learned from the last years and adjusted my program to better fit my family’s needs so I can be both the best father and athlete I can. I’m excited about the opportunity that has come about and the chance to reach another level. Racing’s in my blood, what else can I say?”
2023 AMA SX Round Four at NRG Stadium – Rider Quotes
Images by Jeff Kardas
See the full report:
AMA SX Houston race reports, results, points and images
Hunter Lawrence – P1
“Qualifying was a little rough; I just could never get all my best segments on one lap. I’m happy to execute with two great starts and check all the boxes so far. I’m confident on the bike and I really worked hard to get here; I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
Max Anstie – P2
“What a night for all of us in Houston! I did not know where we would be at round one, but I was really pleased with our speed and how competitive my CRF250R was. It is great to reward the team with a trophy and, hopefully, this is just the start for us. I am excited to continue our progress and make more steps forward with my crew.”
Jordan Smith – P3
“It was a good day. I felt really comfortable today on the dirt bike, and on the track. It’s really the most comfortable I’ve ever felt in a supercross, so I’m really excited and stoked about that. I got some killer starts – the practice start and in the heat race – and then kind of botched it in the main event. Hunter (Lawrence) is really good. It’s going to take a good start to be able to get up there and battle with him, and obviously, you can’t have a little fall in the sand. So, we’re going to go back, keep working, and come back to Tampa ready to go.”
Haiden Deegan – P4
“It was a good day. We started off with some solid times and we were first in Group B practice and qualifying. Then for the heat race, I was fourth, so I was happy with that. I got into a good pace and was able to lay down some good laps, and see the track well. Then in the main event, I was pretty nervous on the line, but I got a decent start and then just fought and never gave up. I kept pushing through the pack. I had a lot of people to prove wrong and I ended up fourth in my first pro supercross race. It was a crazy night! I am so happy with how it went.”
Michael Mosiman – P6
“For the first round of the east coast, I had an all-right day. My pace and fitness are good. I thought I had a lot of strengths, but I just need to clean up the starts and I can do that. It’s unfortunate. P6 is not where we want to be starting out, but I warm up quick. I’m looking forward to Tampa.”
Tom Vialle – P7
“I was a little nervous in the first practice, but I felt more comfortable as the day went on. In my Heat I was again a bit nervous as it was my first-ever Supercross in a stadium at night, but I had a good start and finished P3, so I was happy with that. In the Main Event, I had a great start again and got to lead for two laps. Then with five laps to go, while in third, I had a small crash when I missed the rear brake and went over the corner. I’m disappointed as we could’ve finished on the podium, but I learned a lot and it was a good day overall.”
Chance Hymas – P8
“That was quite the experience. Me and Hunter were 1-2 off the start, and for the first four laps, I was like, ‘I need to go!’ Then around the fifth or sixth lap, I ran out of breath. I got to about halfway and kind of regrouped, and then salvaged what I could. I qualified eighth, finished eighth, third in the heat race—I want to be better, but it could’ve been a lot worst. I’ll take it.”
Chris Blose – P10
“It’s been great working with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team. I first rode the bike earlier this week so, it’s been a really quick few days of getting ready for this weekend. While we are aiming to be higher up the running order in the future, to start this out with a top-10 and to have a smooth race weekend under our belt is promising.”
Talon Hawkins – P11
“There’s not much downtime, so it’s very different from anything I’ve ever done before. At all the amateur races you have so much time in between each race. So it was definitely a change of pace to be out there. It’s crazy, the intensity is just so high, right off the gate. So now I know what to work on, I’m ready to get back out there next weekend.”
Nate Thrasher – P15
“The day started out well. I was feeling pretty good on the bike all day, but unfortunately had a bad start in the main, and then went down a couple of times in the sand. I’m pretty disappointed, but we’re going to put it behind us and keep putting in the work and get back on the podium where we know we belong.”
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|18 Laps
|2
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+07.403
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+10.171
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.010
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.332
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+21.694
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+26.868
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+42.277
|9
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.351
|10
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.847
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+52.898
|12
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+54.270
|13
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|17 Laps
|14
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+11.214
|15
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+13.931
|16
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+17.018
|17
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.449
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.356
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|16 Laps
|20
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.096
|21
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|5 Laps
|22
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|4 Laps
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|26
|2
|Max Anstie
|Cairo, GA
|23
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Ochlocknee, GA
|21
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Tallahassee, FL
|19
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Rochester, MN
|18
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Minneaola, FL
|17
|7
|Tom Vialle
|murrieta, CA
|16
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|15
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|14
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|13
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, CA
|12
|12
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|11
|13
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|10
|14
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|9
|15
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|8
|16
|Hardy Munoz
|Kissimmee, FL
|7
|17
|Brock Papi
|Clermont, Fl
|6
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|5
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|4
|20
|Luke Neese
|Jamestown, NC
|3
|21
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|2
|22
|A J Catanzaro
|Tampa, FL
|1
450s
Eli Tomac – P1
“It was a great rebound race for us. This was a huge deal to come back from last weekend’s crash and to take the win here. You really had to focus on the timing and line selection tonight. This was the highest-speed track that we’ve had all year, so I’m just really pumped to see this motorcycle work in all these different conditions. Tonight was pretty hard packed, really high speed, and the other rounds we had were basically the opposite, so we are off and running strong.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“I was confident in my riding all day. I felt comfortable on the bike during qualifying and the heat race. Eli just had me covered in the main, especially in the sand section; there were a couple spots he made adjustments at and he came away with the win. We’ll keep evolving and getting better. I definitely feel like I’m in a better spot than I was last year.”
Jason Anderson – P3
“I’m happy with our performance this weekend. As a team we’ve been focused on getting back into the battle for wins and this is the second weekend in-a-row that we’ve done exactly that. I’m hungry for more and definitely want to stand at the top of the podium but, we’re making small gains to get there, and this weekend was another step in the right direction. We’ll continue the progress this week and look forward to battling again in Tampa.”
Aaron Plessinger – P4
“I came into this weekend feeling confident in my starts I had a lot of fun out there. In the Heat race, I got a good start and had a great battle with Cooper and another rider, where I ended up second. I rode really well in that race. I got another unreal start in the Main and I was duking it out for the lead when the race was unfortunately red-flagged. Off the staggered start, I slid out a little in the first turn and lost a position, then another rider got around me soon afterward. I got my bearings back and started charging, then despite a couple of little mistakes, I finished the race at a good pace in a P4 position.”
Cooper Webb – P5
“I ended up fifth tonight and it was a bit of a struggle, to be honest. I felt off all day, from practice and through the heats, but we made the most of it and came away with a top five in the Main Event. We’re still in a good points situation and we’ll keep the ball rolling, regroup this week in Florida and come back swinging at Tampa!”
Justin Barcia – P6
“I had a decent practice, and a good charge through the pack in the heat race had me feeling super-good. The main event was quite wild. I was running about sixth and we had a staggered restart. I moved up a couple of positions, and then I had a little crash in the whoops and ended up sixth. I’m really happy with the motorcycle. It’s feeling really good and I’m comfortable. The competition is so close, and everyone’s so fast…we’re right there and the podium is inches away. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. We just need to get after it.”
Justin Cooper – P7
“Yeah, it was good. We got better and better throughout the day. There is a lot of learning going on right now, so it’s great to get the first one out of the way. The goal was to be around the top 10, and we achieved that. I finished seventh and even made a last-lap pass and felt good toward the end of the race. I just felt like I had a good flow and wasn’t pushing over my head, but I wasn’t riding too slow, either. Everything came a lot easier for me in the main event, even though the track so was messed up. For my first 450 race, I’m just glad to click my laps off like that and be that consistent, and work my way through the pack. I’m looking forward to Tampa next weekend.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P10
“There were a lot of positives to take from today; I qualified closer to the front, found a good rhythm in the heat race and feel good about where we are with my KX450SR. Overall, I ended up with another top-10 finish and we’ve added another building block to the season. I’m still gaining and improving so I’ll continue to do the work during the week with the team and we’ll keep striving for more.”
Christian Craig – P11
“I was spunky in practice and I felt super-confident in my bike from the changes we made during the week. In my heat race I just rode super-cautious early and kind of rode around. In the main event I crashed in the second turn and it got red-flagged so we had a staggered restart. I did what I could from last place and just put my head down. It wasn’t a good result but we’re healthy and just need to figure this out.”
Dean Wilson – P12
“Houston was awesome and we are getting better with each weekend! We qualified inside of the top ten and were one spot better in the main, with a twelfth. There are some small improvements. Congratulations to my teammate, Max Anstie, and the whole team on a great night.”
Colt Nichols – P13
“Overall, it was a bit better for me today; I know the result in the main event was worse, but I felt good all day. Track position was key tonight, and I didn’t really have that. I was working my way up to the guys in front of me until I buried it in the sand. By the time I got up, it was pretty spread out. I’m a little bit frustrated with the end result, but I feel like my riding and the bike were in a better place. There are a lot of positives to take away from this weekend.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|23 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.253
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+12.408
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+17.357
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+24.593
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+31.236
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+33.199
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+34.652
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+36.976
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+40.331
|11
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+40.427
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+58.301
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|22 Laps
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+49.592
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+50.083
|16
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+1m02.446
|17
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|21 Laps
|18
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+03.669
|19
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+15.950
|20
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|19 Laps
|21
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2 Laps
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|95
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|88
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|83
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|76
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|73
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|65
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|64
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|56
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|56
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|53
|11
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|49
|12
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|46
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|39
|14
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|30
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|22
|16
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|18
|17
|Justin Cooper
|Tallahassee, FL
|16
|18
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|19
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|14
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|13
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|12
|22
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|11
|24
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|9
|25
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|7
|26
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|6
|27
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|6
|28
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|5
|29
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|2
2023 FIM SuperEnduro Round Three – Hungary
Billy Bolt won the third round of the 2023 FIM SuperEnduro Championship over the weekend in Hungary to extend his lead over Jonny Walker to 26-points.
Bolt had to work hard to take this latest round win and whilst the Husqvarna rider took his second “hat-trick” of the three rounds so far this season, in the first race of the night he encountered a few difficulties on what was a highly technical route.
2022 Junior World Champion Dominik Olszowy snatched the holeshot and was running a good pace out front. In his wake were Jonny Walker and Cody Webb. Sweden’s Eddie Karlsson made a solid start to the race with fourth position, standing up to much more experienced riders with his unique and skillful style.
Back at the front, after three laps there was no more that Webb and Walker could do to hold back the charge of Bolt. The Number 57 rider, shining as bright as his new helmet design, moved into the lead of the race leaving his opponents to squabble for the podium places. He made a few small errors which allowed Walker some hope, but not for long.
On the fifth lap, Eddie Karlsson fell heavily on the finish line jump after impressively passing Cody Webb. Race Direction showed swift action to protect all the riders, quickly ‘red flagging’ the race. The Swede was evacuated on a stretcher, but he thankfully seems to have avoided serious injury. With the vast majority of the race having been disputed, it was not restarted. Billy Bolt therefore won ahead of Jonny Walker and Cooper Abbott (USA-Sherco) who had a remarkable end to the race.
In the second race, Billy Bolt’s difficulties emerged again as he tackled the reverse grid race and encountered several ‘tail-enders’. As he went on to battle for a podium spot with Cody Webb, he came unstuck on the obstacles a couple of times and lost time on Webb and Olszowy.
Meanwhile, Jonny Walker had a slow start but the Beta rider quickly rose through the ranks to find himself back at the sharp end, running fourth behind Poland’s Olszowy who was passed by Bolt and Webb, before making his move for 3rd. The race still offered its share of thrills when Walker and Bolt made a mistake, opening the door to Cody Webb for a possible victory.
The Sherco rider thought he would grab his first win of the year, but Bolt wasn’t ready to relinquish control. Despite a final error in the matrix, it was another victory for Billy Bolt in front of Webb and Walker. Olszowy and Abbott completed the Top 5.
The final race was more of a formality for the championship leader as he relaxed into the last blast of the night and quickly took control of the race, despite another holeshot from Walker. Bolt then built his lead to stretch his gap to Walker by almost 20 seconds – celebrating this fact with a little whip at the chequered flag, and a heel-clicker on his cool down lap.
Cody Webb finished third in the final race ahead of Olszowy and a brilliant Diogo Vieira (POR-GASGAS) who was 5th. Taddy Blazusiak had a tough and complicated Hungarian GP, suffering a big crash in Superpole, and some unfortunate falls in the races, the six-time World Champion finished in a distant seventh place overall.
Bolt won the overall in Budapest ahead of Jonny Walker and Cody Webb. The Husqvarna rider also strengthened his lead in the general classification; he now has a 26-point lead over Walker and 60 over Webb.
Billy Bolt – P1
“With three wins and topping SuperPole, it was a great night at the office. I knew my speed was good from the off, but in the first two races I seemed to keep tripping myself up. I would get into the lead and then just make a mistake or judge the lapped traffic wrong. Thankfully I was able to recover each time, but I really wanted to do better. I feel like race three was my best of the night. Mistakes were minimal and I was able to ride my lines with confidence. It was a great way to end the night!”
Jonny Walker – P2
“It was a good night, I felt like the first two races I made some stupid mistakes, but a lot of us did. I felt like I had good pace in those first two though, whereas the last race I didn’t really have any flow and I didn’t enjoy it – unlike Billy, who said he really enjoyed it! I’m really happy with second overall tonight and keeping 2nd in the championship too. Billy’s on another level, he’s the one to beat, and I’m trying to change my riding to keep up with him and close the gap! The bike is feeling better all the time.”
Cody Webb – P3
“The season’s getting better! In the second race I was leading Billy twice, and the pressure of trying to keep him behind me was kind of getting in my head, so I actually felt better once he passed me in some ways! The first race was probably my most enjoyable, the second one was tough – I also hope that Eddie (Karlsson) is OK after his big crash. My thumb is still a bit injured, and I need more bike time to try and beat these guys. We’ve made some bike improvements and that’s given me a boost too.”
Taddy Blazusiak – P7
“It was an eventful night for sure. I had good speed, but I was always finding trouble on the track no matter what I did. I hoped race three would go better, but I was hit by another rider when in third place and that clash broke my clutch lever. It was impossible to ride the track without it, which resulted in a disappointing end to a tough night. Israel is next on the cards, so hopefully we can turn things around there.”
Overall Classification
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts
- Jonny Walker (Beta) 51pts
- Cody Webb (Sherco) 42pts
Prestige Race 1
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 6 laps, 4:44.087
- Jonny Walker (Beta) 6 laps, 4:45.815
- Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 6 laps, 5:02.030
Prestige Race 2
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:35.071
- Cody Webb (Sherco) 9 laps, 7:38.798
- Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:43.281
Prestige Race 3
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 6:58.254
- Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:18.193
- Cody Webb (Sherco) 9 laps, 7:33.496
Championship Standings (After round 3)
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 184pts
- Jonny Walker (Beta) 158pts
- Cody Webb (Sherco) 124pts
- Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 105pts
Juniors
The Brightmore brothers and Mitch and Ashton once again dominated the Junior category. However, they faced stiffer competition than in previous rounds. In the three races the two youngsters never managed a holeshot, or early leads. Mitch even had to fight for many laps at the bottom of the classification during the second race.
Their strongest rival was once again Milan Schmueser who looked quick and determined throughout the night. In the first race the German was on the point of winning, but he didn’t count on the lightning comeback of the youngest of the Brightmore brothers, Ashton, who overtook him in style on a tricky rock garden corner.
The young Brit won ahead of Schmueser and an ever-improving Raul Guimera (ESP-Sherco). The leader of the Junior category championship, Mitch Brightmore, finished fourth in the first race of the evening. In the second, reverse grid, race Raul Guimera won his first race in Junior ahead of Schmueser.
Spain’s Alonso Trigo Fernandez put in a great run to complete the podium in the middle race of the night, while the Brightmore brothers finished fourth (Ashton) and fifth (Mitch). The eldest of the pair took his revenge in the final race by winning ahead of his younger brother and Guimera. Schmueser, despite riding well, once again had to concede to the British brothers.
Despite Ashton Brightmore winning overall on the night, Mitch Brightmore retains the title lead by 6 points. Schmueser is still in the game, 10 points from the top.
Mitch Brightmore
“I’m speechless, I don’t know what I can say about my little brother tonight! He could get that one matrix section every time, and I kept messing it up. I struggled a bit the whole night, but luckily I won the last one of the night and I’m so pleased that I’ve kept hold of the championship lead coming into the next race!”
European Cup
In the European Cup, Britain’s Dan Peace confirmed his place as leader of the class. Although he didn’t take victory in either of the races, the Sherco rider managed to climb to second place overall in the GP which was won by young Italian Alessandro Azzalini.
Azzalini showed great strength and won the first race ahead of Peace and crowd-pleaser Roland Liszka. The second race was brilliantly won by Mark Szoke who was absolutely euphoric in front of his home fans. Peace finished 3rd in race two.
Azzalini took the overall in Budapest, ahead of Peace and Szoke.
Former trials rider Peace is 5 points ahead of Szoke in the title fight, and 8 ahead of Liszka.
This Hungarian Grand Prix was once again a real success. The thrills and spills in all categories kept the sellout crowd hungry for more, and it bodes well for a tense second half of the season. The next meeting is scheduled in three weeks’ time (March 2) in Jerusalem for the GP of Israel.
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP Calendar
|Date
|GP
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|12 March
|Patagonia Argentina
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|MXGP of Sardegna (ITA)
|Riola Sardo
|–
|10 April
|MXGP of Switzerland
|Frauenfeld
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|MXGP of Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|MXGP of Spain
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|MXGP of France
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|04 June
|MXGP of Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|Liqui Moly MXGP Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|MXGP of Sumbawa (INA)
|Sumbawa
|–
|02 July
|MXGP of Lombok (INA)
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|MXGP of Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL)
|Lommel
|EMX250 & EMX Open
|30 July
|MXGP of Finland
|Hyvinkää
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|MXGP of Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|MXGP of The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX125
|3 September
|MXGP of Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|MXGP of Vietnam
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|01 October
|MXGP of TBA
|TBA
|–
|15 October
|MXGP of Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|22 October
|Monster Energy FIM MXoN
|France, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM Junior World Championship
|Romania, Bucharest
|–
|8 October
|Motocross Of European Nations
|TBA
|–
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|Sat 4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Thu 2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat 18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Gillman Speedway
|Gillman, SA
|January 3, 2023
|Diamond Park
|Albury Wodonga, VIC
|January 7, 2023
|Loxford Park
|Kurri Kurri, NSW
|January 9, 2023
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|Round 1
|January 20
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 2
|January 21
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 3
|January 28
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 4
|January 29
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 5
|February 4
|The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC
|England
|Round 6
|February 18
|The OVO Arena, Wembley
|England
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France