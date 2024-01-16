Rohan Tungate crowned Australian Speedway Champion at Gillman

Rohan Tungate is our Australian Speedway champion for a second time, following a gripping conclusion to this year’s series in Gillman (South Australia) on Saturday.

After finishing second overall in the fifth and final round, Tungate was able to overturn a five-point deficit to win the Australian Championship by three points over Max Fricke, adding to the silverware he first won in 2018.

As a dual Australian champion, Tungate, from Kurri Kurri (NSW), now joins a revered group of riders who have won the Duke of Edinburgh trophy on multiple occasions, including Fricke, Chris Holder, Leigh Adams, Jason Crump, Craig Boyce and Bill Sanders.

Despite a disappointing final round, Fricke’s exceptional body of work, particularly in rounds two, three and four – including top-scoring results in Wodonga and Mildura – saw him still finish second in the championship, six-points ahead of Jack Holder and Jaimon Lidsey.

To bookmark what has been an exceptional championship, Holder then won a run-off against Lidsey to officially finish third overall, with the leading quartet now locked in for the 2024 Speedway GP qualifiers which culminate in the Czech Republic on October 4. The top three riders in that event earn spots in the 2025 Speedway GP series.

Rohan Tungate

“My main goal throughout the championship was to be consistent and try to make as many finals as possible to keep the pressure on. I’m proud I was able to do that, but it wasn’t easy in the face of such strong opposition. There were a couple of hiccups along the way, but I remained hungry and determined throughout and I’m delighted to win my second Aussie title. And to wrap it up at Gillman, one of the best speedway tracks in the country, was really satisfying. Thanks to all the riders who competed, and I especially want to acknowledge Max (Fricke) who put on a great show and is always exceptionally hard to beat. I’m now looking forward to the Speedway GP qualifying process. I’m now older and wiser, and I have to capitalise on that.”

The Australian Championship was turned on its head early on at Gillman after Fricke only scored two points in his opening three rides – an exclusion and two third places – while Tungate was peerless with four wins in succession.

Fricke wasn’t done yet, though. A magnificent rearguard action him win his final two races to sneak into the semi-finals – but that was where his gritty fightback ended as he finished last in the opening semi-final behind Tungate, Jack Holder and Chris Holder.

The weight was then lifted from Tungate’s shoulders, as he only had to finish the final to guarantee championship success – and that he did, finishing second behind Brady Kurtz and in front of Lidsey and Jack Holder.

Australian Speedway Gillman Results

HEAT SCORES: 1 Rohan Tungate 13, 2 Brady Kurtz 13, 3 Jack Holder 12, 4 Jaimon Lidsey 11, 5 Chris Holder 11, 6 Ben Cook 10, 7 Max Fricke 8, 8 Sam Masters 7, 9 Josh Pickering 7, 10 Michael West 7, 11 Keynan Rew 5, 12 Ryan Douglas 4, 13 Zach Cook 4, 14 Fraser Bowes 3, 15 James Pearson 3, 16 Jake Turner 1, 17 Jack Morrison 0, 18 Dayle Wood DNR.

SEMI-FINAL 1: Tungate, J Holder, C Holder, Fricke.

SEMI-FINAL 2: Lidsey, Kurtz, B Cook, Masters.

FINAL: Kurtz, Tungate, Lidsey, J Holder.

RUN-OFF FOR THIRD PLACE: J Holder, Lidsey.

2024 Australian Speedway Final Standings

Tungate 70 Fricke 67 Jack Holder 61+3 Lidsey 61+2 Kurtz 57 Ben Cook 42 Chris Holder 42 Pickering 41 Masters 41 Douglas 40 Zach Cook 28 Rew 22 Pearson 18 West 14 Bowes 11 Justin Sedgmen 9 Tate Zischke 5 Jye Etheridge 4 Morrison 3 Turner 1

MXGP of China confirmed for 2024, Round 19, September 15-16

Infront Moto Racing have revealed the latest update to the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar, where the MXGP of China will make a thrilling return on September 15-16. As in 2019, the event will be held in Shanghai. The organizer is Shanghai Hehui Sports Culture Development Co., Ltd, part of the same Group owning the Just1 brand.

The group is dedicated to develop sport in the country as well as aiming to boost the local social and economic landscape through the hosting of globally acclaimed events. The much-awaited event is scheduled to take place on September 15 and 16 which coincide with the popular Moon Festival holiday, offering locals a thrilling weekend of motocross action along with a traditional festival.

In 2019, the MXGP of China amassed 25,000 fans who witnessed the spectacular races. Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado emerged victorious in the MXGP and MX2 categories, respectively, delivering an unforgettable show for everyone present.

2024 MXGP Calendar





2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) venues revealed

The stage is set for another intense year of competition in the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC), with a raft of new locations locked in for the 2024 instalment.

The 12-round AORC Championship will welcome five new venues across Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, while Queensland Moto Park retains its spot on the calendar.

The battle for AORC honours will begin in Roma (Qld) on March 9-10, and conclude in Nowra (NSW) on September 14-15.

2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) Calendar

Rounds 1-2: March 9-10, Roma, Qld (note change of date from previous correspondence)

Round 3-4: April 20-21, Enfield, Vic

Rounds 5-6: May 18-19, Edenhope, Vic

Rounds 7-8: July 27-28, Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld

Rounds 9-10: August 24-25, TBA, SA

Rounds 11-12: September 14-15, Nowra, NSW

With the full catalogue of men’s and women’s championship and support classes returning in 2024, the competition will be fierce as the seasoned stars of enduro go into battle with the new wave of emerging talent.

Peter Doyle, the CEO of Motorcycling Australia, is looking forward to another stellar year of AORC action.

Peter Doyle

“Now that we’ve locked in the dates and venues for 2024, we can look forward to the championship build-up and of course the kick-off in Roma,” he said. “The quality and depth of talent in the AORC Championship continues to increase year after year, with riders pushing each other to the limit across some of the most amazing Aussie terrain. A championship victory in AORC is always hard-fought, and that will certainly be the case again in 2024.”

Women’s Pro Motocross Championship returns in 2024

MX Sports and the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and participating race organizers, have announced the 2024 Women’s Professional Motocross Championship (WMX) schedule.

The WMX Series returns with a revamped schedule to allow the world’s best female racers an opportunity to compete at eight unique events throughout the country. The WMX series comeback has been spearheaded by former WMX Champion, Jordan Jarvis’ Father, Rich Jarvis. The series will run alongside the Women’s classes offered at the eight different events.

The 2024 WMX Championship will kick off alongside Daytona Beach’s “Bike Week” festivities on March 3-4 with the Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross on the historic grounds of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Following the series opener, the WMX racers will head to Wortham, Texas for the Freestone Spring Championship from March 6th through March 10th. The series will then travel to Spring a Ding Ding on March 12-16 for their third round of racing in in Alvord, Texas.

The next round will take place on Sunday, June 16 in conjunction with the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway on Father’s Day weekend. The series will then travel to Crawfordsville, Indiana for their fifth round on Sunday, August 25 to run another race in conjunction with the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway.

The WMX Championship continues at the Baja Brawl Motocross Championship on August 30 – September 2 in Millington, Michigan for their sixth round of racing, and the Pastrana Pro Challenge at Pleasure Valley Raceway in Seward, Pennsylvania will host the seventh round of racing on September 28-29. Finally, the WMX Series comes to a close at The Motoplayground Race at Ponca City on October 3-6, 2024, in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

Tim Cotter – MX Sports Director

“With the growing number of female athletes participating in the AMA Amateur Motocross events, we feel that it is time to bring back professional women’s racing. Together with the AMA, America’s Premier Motocross organizers and key members of the women’s racing community, we have developed a schedule that will showcase the best women athletes in the world at some of America’s top amateur events. We look forward to seeing the best female athletes compete against one another to see who will be crowned the 2024 WMX Champion.”

2024 Women’s Pro Motocross Championship Calendar

Round Date Event Location 1 Mar. 4 Ricky Carmichael Daytona SX Daytona Beach, FL 2 Mar. 6-10 Freestone Spring Championship Wortham, TX 3 Mar. 12-16 Spring a Ding Ding Alvord, TX 4 Jun. 16 High Point National Mt. Morris, PA 5 Aug. 25 Ironman National Crawfordsville, IN 6 Aug 30-Sep 2 Baja Brawl Millington, MI 7 Sep. 28-29 Pastrana Pro Challenge Seward, PA 8 Oct. 3-6 Motoplayground Race Ponca City, OK

Mason Semmens wins NGPC Series Opener

Mason Semmens had a great start to his NGPC Series efforts over the weekend, claiming the Pro II win at the season opener at Delano in California. Dante Oliveira meanwhile took the overall and Pro victory, Dare Demartile and Justin Hoeft rounding out the podium.

The NGPC Series run for nine rounds, concluding in November at Lake Havasu.

Mason Semmens

“P1 NGPC Series season opener! Happy with how yesterday went getting the holeshot and leading to the finish, let’s keep the fun going.”

2024 NGPC Series Round 1 Results

Pos Rider Man. Class 1 DANTE OLIVEIRA KTM Pro 2 DARE DEMARTILE BET Pro 3 JUSTIN HOEFT YAM Pro 4 COLE MARTINEZ HON Pro 5 MATEO OLIVEIRA KTM Pro 6 RYAN SURRATT HON Pro 7 TYLER LYNN HON Pro 8 TREVOR STEWART YAM Pro 9 GIACOMO REDONDI GG Pro 10 JACK SIMPSON YAM Pro 11 AUSTIN WALTON HQV Pro 12 MASON SEMMENNS KTM Pro II 13 DALTON SHIREY HQV Pro 14 KAI AIELLO HQV Pro II 15 JP ALVAREZ KTM Pro II 16 BROCK BENNETT KTM Pro II 17 COLTON AECK KAW Pro II 18 CODY SIMPSON YAM Pro II 19 COLLIER MARTINEZ HON Pro II 20 SAMUEL PRETSCHAR HQV Pro II 21 WYATT MATTSON YAM Pro II

Cedric Soubeyras wins 2024 King of Dortmund

Serving as the second and final round of the ADAC SX Cup Title, the King of Dortmund event has been won by Cedric Soubeyras, with Aussies Dylan Wills and Matt Moss claiming 10th and 11th.

The event was run as a Triple Crown format, across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with Jordie Tixier and Greg Aranda rounding out the SX1 podium. In SX2 we saw Maxime Desprey claim top honours, Calvin Fonvielle and Jannis Irsuti completing the podium.

Dylan Wills – P10

“What an amazing experience – Thank you to everyone at @ktmsarholzracingteam for being so accommodating and understanding! I struggled to adjust to the dirt on day one, but the team just kept telling me to keep learning and everyday we will improve – and that’s what we did! Now we head to Amsterdam.”

Matt Moss – P11

“Not the weekend I wanted but got better every ride struggled with my wrist and arm pump and not riding for 12 weeks definitely didn’t help ! Thanks so much to @kawasaki_pfeil_ for always making me feel very welcomed hopefully can be back next year! Thanks”

2024 King of Dortmund Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Points 1 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Kawasaki 69 2 Jordie Trixier FRA Honda 67 3 Greg Aranda FRA Yamaha 63 4 Harri Kullas EST KTM 51 5 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna 50 6 Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha 43 7 Dylan Norman Woodcock GBR Husqvarna 41 8 Charles LeFrancois FRA Honda 36 9 Boris Maillard FRA Suzuki 26 10 Dylan Wills AUS KTM 25 11 Matt Moss AUS Kawasaki 21

Jacopo Cerutti and Aprilia win the 2023 Africa Eco Race

Comprising 12 demanding stages, the Africa Eco Race was, as always, a seriously demanding rally with all competitors racing over 4,500 kilometres against the clock. Beginning with five stages in Morocco, the next six took place in Mauritania before the final stage in Senegal took riders to the finish line in the historic city of Dakar.

Claiming third place in the final, Jacopo Cerutti and the Aprilia Racing GCorse Tuareg won the 2023 Africa Eco Race, fending off two-time winner at the AER Alessandro Botturi who managed to pick up a six-minute penalty, drastically damaging his chances of the win.

Pol Tarrés was another revelation at the 2024 AER, continuing to adapt quickly to rally racing and learning more about the discipline with every passing stage, the Andorran won three stages on his way to securing third overall. An excellent result for Tarrés who, aboard his Ténéré 700 World Rally bike, raced against the clock for well over 40 hours.

Jacopo Cerutti

“I had quite a scare today, because at the 20th kilometre there was a bit of a mix-up on a note and I thought my rivals had dropped me. But then I found the track again and it was me who caught Botturi. From that moment on we went on together and I brought the result home. I must compliment my opponents for the fairness they showed throughout the race, it was really an honour to battle with them. It was a very tense Africa Eco Race for us, leading from the start with Botturi and Tarres putting pressure on us, but we managed it. Thanks also to a great bike: the Tuareg proved itself equal to a demanding marathon like this. I can’t wait to celebrate together with the team!”

Alessandro Botturi – P2

“The race is over now after two very long and difficult weeks. The stages pushed us all to our limits and I’m happy about my results. I finished in second place, but all through the race I was very close to the leader. I never gave up and took the fight for the win to the very end. The result is really satisfying and I’m really proud of myself because it was difficult to stay with Jacopo Cerutti and my teammate, Pol, as they were both riding so well. I hope we can come back stronger next year and I’m excited for the future.”

Pol Tarrés – P3

“We’re here at the end and it’s been a really great event for myself and the team. For the team to have both riders on the podium is amazing. With the team we’re still learning a lot about the bike and I’m really proud of what we have achieved together. I’m also super happy for Alessandro for finishing second. For myself, I demonstrated that I’m getting faster as a rally racer and my race management is getting better and better. I’m always learning, and we’ll keep working hard for the next races.”

2023 Africa Eco Race Results

Pos Rider Team Man. Time/Gap 1 CERUTTI Jacopo APRILIA RACING GCORSE Aprilia 39:52:49 2 BOTTURI Alessandro YAMAHA TENERE WORLD RAID TEAM YAMAHA +6:38 3 TARRES Pol YAMAHA TENERE WORLD RAID TEAM YAMAHA +25:09 4 VAUDAN Alexandre CASTEU TROPHY KTM +4:29:50 5 FERT Attilio FRANCE ROAD BOOK KTM +5:35:03 6 FONTANA Marco Aurelio HONDA GENUINE OIL Honda +5:54:19 7 MENICHINI Marco SOLARYS RACING husqvarna +6:02:44 8 MONTANARI Francesco APRILIA RACING GCORSE Aprilia +7:53:17 9 CHARLIER Nicolas YAMAHA TENERE WORLD RAID TEAM YAMAHA +7:56:08 10 QUINTO Nicola JACQUE DE MOLAY TEAM SOLARYS Husqvarna +8:22:44

Kabakchiev and Raga join the Sherco Factory Racing Team

Bulgarian rider Teodor Kabakchiev will join the Sherco Factory Racing Team for 2024, to compete alongside Mario Roman in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and international Hard Enduro races. The Trials team also welcomes multiple world champion Adam Raga to its ranks.

25-year-old Kabakchiev made his name in SuperEnduro by winning the Junior world champion title in 2020. He then moved into Hard Enduro and reached the podiums of the Romaniacs and the 2020 ‘XRoss World Cup for two consecutive years. Teodor will make his competitive debut at AlesTrem in France on January 27-28.

Teodor Kabakchiev

“I’m very happy. I believe this is the next step in my progression as a rider. The Sherco Factory Racing team is full of motorcycle enthusiasts. We have a lot in common. I love it! Our goal is to raise the Sherco blue colors to the top of the sport.”

Adam Raga’s arrival at Sherco comes as a surprise for some, with the rider explaining the move and the collaboration with Marc Teissier.

Adam Raga

“I have known Marc Teissier for a long time. Sherco is an important player in the trials and sector enduro, and I wanted to work with the brand. For me it is a very interesting project to find areas of development to improve and develop motorcycles. I saw that Marc placed a lot of trust in me and that he recognized my skills, that is important for me. He knows I can do a good job on the bike and have good results. Sherco is a company where you feel the passion and motivation, motivation to develop efficient motorcycles. But they also want to win against much larger companies and I like that. They do things with the heart, with a lot of motivation, it corresponds to what I believe and feel. The bike is brand new, it’s the one that was launched last year, and we will continue to improve it. The goal is to make the best trials bike in the world. I am going to participate in the world indoor trials championship, the Xtrial and the world championship of TrialGP. I will also continue to train and get used to the bike to be at the top and obtain the best possible results.”

Adam Raga took part in his first official competition on Saturday at the DL12 Indoor Trial in Great Britain, where he took second place for his first race with the Sherco Trial motorbike.

Adam Raga

“I’m really very satisfied with tonight’s result, it’s a fantastic start! I rode well and the fans were very happy! We had some really difficult steps and sections, so finishing second on my first outing with the Sherco is an excellent start. The bike worked very well, and it has a lot of power and showed that it has tremendous potential here on the large difficult steps of Sheffield. I’m really very happy and it bodes well for the upcoming events! ”

Marc Teissier

“Having a trials legend join us is wonderful! It was Adam who contacted me saying that he was stopping his collaboration with TRRS, we have known each other for a very long time. I asked him to come see me, to visit SHERCO and that we would talk. He told me he still wanted to ride, and he liked the bike. He saw the parts up close, the engine for example which is 1.7kg lighter than the lightest one that existed before our introduction. I told him that we still had work to fine-tune the bike for the GP trials category. Our agreement is that Adam will develop the bike for the world championship. I have great confidence in Adam to do the job, he is passionate, and very hardworking, he has a very extensive experience in development, and subsequently he will take care of trials at Sherco as a rider, coach and manager.”

Harry Norton the new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

Preparation for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship is already well underway and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will aim to defend their MX2 title and push for more MXGP spoils with the same rider line-up but under new management.

Stepping up from his Technical Co-ordinator role, Harry Norton has assumed the position of Team Manager and the 29-year-old Australian will guide the efforts of the crew and Jeffrey Herlings, Andrea Adamo, Liam Everts and Sacha Coenen with KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F machinery in the 20-round series.

Norton arrived in Austria in 2019 after a long association with KTM and KTM Australia in his native country where he worked at a local dealership and then also around the national racing scene. His passion for dirtbikes and competition meant he was eager to break through to the hub of the factory’s motorsport activities in Europe.

His easy-going manner and technical proficiency allowed him to forge an immediately beneficial relationship with rookie Tom Vialle; the Frenchman won a Grand Prix in his first season and the pair scooped two MX2 world championships in the following three years.

Norton quickly assumed an instrumental role inside the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing organisation and was seen as the natural successor to Dirk Gruebel in 2023 as Team Technical Co-ordinator. The crew underwent a major revamp with three new riders and a wholesale reset of technical staff as KTM looked to the future. Norton was able to marshal the squad to a fifteenth MX2 crown with the KTM 250SX-F thanks to the positive first step with Adamo, and also help Herlings reach a new all-time win record of 103 Grand Prix triumphs in the MXGP category and with the KTM 450 SX-F.

Harry’s positive growth and growing influence means he will take the reigns of the MXGP operation for 2024, backed by Gruebel, Team Co-ordinator Valentina Ragni, Team Trainer Joel Smets and other figures such as new Technical Co-ordinator Stefan Simpson.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will be competing in MXGP pre-season events in Spain, Italy, France, Holland and the UK before the season begins in Argentina on March 10th.

Harry Norton – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“People have asked me how I feel about this, and the answer is simply: excited. It was a dream to work for this team, and to make it as one of the key figures and to have such an input into how we go racing is next level for me. I’ve had some of the best possible influences around me, such as Dirk, Peter [Tillerkvist], Robert [Jonas] and Pit [Beirer], and I want to thank them for their help and for sharing their experience. We’ve got another big season ahead and with the same goals we always have. We have a strong team and we’ll work with the same passion and the same dedication to achieve what we can.”

Carles Falcón passes following Dakar crash

It is with great sadness that we have learned from his family of the passing of Spanish rider Carles Falcón. In the second special stage of the Dakar linking Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi, the rider suffered a heavy fall at km 448.

The emergency services who attended quickly were able to see the seriousness of his condition. Transferred by helicopter to Al Duwadimi hospital, then evacuated to Riyadh hospital, Carles was repatriated to Spain a few days later. Despite all the efforts of medical personnel, the rider finally succumbed to his injuries.

Carles Falcón, aged 45, was participating in the Dakar for the second time. He ranked 68th in 2022 while he was part of the category of unassisted bikers, in which he occupied 16th place in the final ranking. This year he signed up for the TwinTrail Racing Team. Originally from Tarragona and practicing trials, he was a motorcycle tour guide and off-road instructor.

Sincere condolences go to his family and loved ones.

Dakar Rally 2024 Stage Eight Update

Stage Eight of the Dakar Rally lessened the intensity somewhat with the 458-kilometre timed special split into two – a 179-kilometre liaison joining the two very different halves.

The first leg consisted mainly of sandy tracks and dunes, but the second half posed more of a challenge with stones and rocks covering much of the final 119 kilometres leading to the finish in Ha’il, with Kevin Benavides leading home the field, Luciano Benavides the runner-up and Adrien Van Beveren third. Aussies Toby Price and Daniel Sanders finished the stage in fifth and ninth respectively.

The standings heading into Stage Nine see Ricky Brabec leading Ross Branch, Jose Cornejo third.

Toby Price currently sits sixth 29-minutes off the lead, Daniel Sanders seventh trailing 38m43s.

For the latest stage update and results see:

Brabec extends outright lead as Kevin Benavides wins Stage Eight

For all the 2024 Dakar Rally coverage click here (link).