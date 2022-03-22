Riders talk 2022 AORC Rounds 1 & 2 at Cherrabah

Images by Troy Pears

The weekend saw the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore kick off the season in Cherrabah, Queensland with Rounds 1 and 2 held over two days, with competition proving fierce as riders returned from an almost year long AORC hiatus.

Round 1

After six laps across two tests (the WR450F and Beta tracks), AORC Round 1 victory was claimed by Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1, Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad racing Team) in E2, Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) in E3, Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) in EJ and Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road team) in EW.

Reigning supreme in the season opener for the Juniors was Harley Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) in J1, Mason Phillips in J2, Levi Stephens (True Painting, KTM Newcastle) in J3, Jett Yarnold (Supermoto New England, Yamaha Australia) in J4, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road team) in JG and Cooper Clarke in JJ.

For our Masters, Veterans and 2 Stroke Cup Round 1 was fought out over four laps across the Ballards MXstore test track, the victors were John Baker in EM and Lee Stephens (True Painting, KTM Newcastle) in EV. Over on the WR450F and Beta test tracks, Kane Hall took first place in the 2 Stroke Cup.

Round 1 Overall Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Kyron BACON 1:24:40.814 2 Andrew WILKSCH 1:25:55.205 3 Joshua GREEN 1:26:00.326 4 Jonte REYNDERS 1:27:27.343 5 Korey MCMAHON 1:28:19.925 6 Michael DRISCOLL 1:28:20.138 7 Todd WATERS 1:28:22.905 8 Fraser HIGLETT 1:29:22.150 9 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:29:28.864 10 Stefan GRANQUIST 1:29:36.139

Round 2

Round 2 in comparison raced seven laps and the class winners were Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1, Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E2, Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) in E3, Billy Hargy (Husqvarna) in EJ and Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road team) in EW.

E2

Todd Waters – E2, P3/P2

“I’ve never ridden a motorbike in anything like the conditions we faced over the weekend – it was the gnarliest thing I’ve ever done on a motorcycle. Saturday was a bit of a nightmare with a number of crashes that cost me lots of time, but I felt I got my head around it and adapted a lot better to the conditions on Sunday, so it was good to improve and take second place at round two. While I’ve got some homework to do if I want to be an Australian Off-Road Champion, there are a lot of positives to take from the weekend and I’ve got plenty of motivation to continue improving before Mackay in a month’s time.”

Fraser Higlett – E2, P4/P5

“I’m really happy to come away with 4th place over the weekend, while it wasn’t quite what I was hoping for the main goal for the weekend was to see where I stand and figure out what we need to do moving forward for the next rounds. The tracks were super technical and heaps of massive mud holes, every lap was more of a concern to just get around more so than riding fast but everyone was in the same boat! The team was awesome and my bike was faultless, I’m feeling as determined as ever and looking forward to Rounds 3 & 4 in Mackay in a few weeks.”

Callum Norton – E2, P5/P4

“Spearing chest-first into a tree early on day one took the wind out of my sails,” said Norton. “There was a bit of damage to the front of the bike, but I pushed on and I was pleased that I was able to keep improving over the wo days. I actually enjoyed the whole experience, even though it wasn’t really my type of track. The goal in rounds three and four will be eradicating some of the smaller mistakes and getting onto the podium.”

E3

Jonte Reynders – E3, P2/P2

“The tracks were super gnarly, nothing I have ridden before, so many rocks and dry sections and then big bog holes that could ruin your day in seconds if you didn’t take the right line,” said 24-year-old Reynders, who also went 4-6 in the outright results. The crash on Saturday banged up my up foot and wrist made it tough, but we toughed it out to put in some solid results. I also got a stick caught in the rear wheel on another occasion, which cost me time removing it, and I also landed on a rock and damaged the rear sprocket on my bike – I’m not sure how the chain stayed on! I’m looking forward to getting to the next rounds and fixing up all the little mistakes. A big thanks to the team in what was a super hard event for both riders and machines.”

Stefan Granquist – E3, P3/P3

“It was a really tough opening weekend for the championship and it felt like a proper enduro – 90 percent of the track was great, but the other 10 percent were nasty bog-holes that were a real challenge. Saturday was a tough one, but we still managed a podium result in class and got stronger as the day went on, before Sunday was a bit more consistent and I was really happy to get through the day unscathed. Although I’d like to be further up the outright order, I’m happy to take two podium results from a difficult weekend of racing!”

Ruben Chadwick – E3, P6/P7

“It was awesome to finally kickstart the racing season off and get a bit of race time in on the new 2022 bikes, it was really good working with the team and getting everything dialed in for a good season ahead. The tracks at Cherrabah were pretty demanding, huge mud holes and it it took a lot of concentration to get through the tracks without getting swallowed up! The bike handled it really well, moving forward there is a few things I’d like to improve on with my riding and I’m looking forward to the next race.”

EW

Emelie Karlsson – EW, P3/P2

“Saturday was a really difficult day that was more about surviving and it involved a lot of luck as to whether your lines through the bog-holes were the right ones! I got stuck a few times, including one time where it took three people to pull my bike out of the mud, and it was hard to come back from that. Sunday was a lot smoother and, although I still got bogged twice, I felt like I was able to get through without too many dramas and I was pleased to improve one position into second to end the weekend. I’m really looking forward putting these rounds behind us and working on a few areas that I know I can improve on before Mackay next month.”

It was nearly a mirror of Round 1 in Cherrabah in the Junior classes for Round 2, racing six Sprint laps across the Offroad Advantage test, and claiming consecutive wins was Harley Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia), Mason Phillips, Jett Yarnold (Supermoto New England, Yamaha Australia), Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road team) and Cooper Clarke in J1, J2, J4, JG and JJ respectively.

After another day of Sprints, this time across the WR450F track, Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) stole EV glory, John Baker took out a consecutive win in EM, while the 2 Stroke Cup battled across the Ballards MXstore and Beta test tracks today, and the winner after a hard fought battle, was Kane Hall.

Round 2 Overall Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Kyron BACON 1:17:18.648 2 Andrew WILKSCH 1:18:14.032 3 Joshua GREEN 1:18:28.993 4 Jonte REYNDERS 1:19:50.082 5 Korey MCMAHON 1:20:11.812 6 Michael DRISCOLL 1:20:19.649 7 Todd WATERS 1:20:36.790 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:21:30.235 9 Fraser HIGLETT 1:21:34.144 10 Stefan GRANQUIST 1:21:36.470

2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 11 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main

Justin Barcia scored a major holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart while Eli Tomac was fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Chase Sexton.

Tomac was through on Mookie on lap two and he then wasted little time closing in on Jason Anderson. He took his time with the Kawasaki man and didn’t challenge for that second place until he saw a safe opportunity to make the pass with as little risk as possible, but lapped traffic saw him have to delay his moves.

The lappers slowed the front runners quite considerably. Jason Anderson took the lead nine-minutes in, but then hit the deck after clashing with Barcia and was relegated from P1 to P7. Coming out the other side of that incident with the race lead was Barcia. But Tomac was on a charge and looming large… Musquin a strong third, Stewart fourth and Sexton fifth just ahead of Copper Webb and the recovering Jason Anderson.

Eli Tomac took the lead with five-minutes left on the shot clock and once in front immediately put the hammer down and escaped from the clutches of Barcia. Musquin was third and Stewart fourth but a mistake with just over two-minutes remaining saw him on the deck and losing a number of positions,.

Once in the lead Eli Tomac pulled away with apparent ease and with a couple of minutes remaining had four-seconds on Barcia. He backed off in the closing stages but still took a comfortable win over Barcia despite a mistake on the final lap.

Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of an exciting battle for fourth between Sexton and Webb that went all the way to the flag. It was Sexton by a nose for that fourth place.

Four victories in a row for Tomac. And that win moves him into fifth place on the all-time 450 winners list, one win behind Chad Reed, and only five wins behind Ricky Carmichael.

Tomac now enjoys a 41-point lead over Barcia and Anderson who are joint-second on the points table.

Eli Tomac – P1

“It was another great night! It’s kind of unbelievable to have four in a row now. We’ve been tested by all kinds of conditions, so it’s cool to win in all of these different ones. I just have to give it up to the team, the crew, and everyone that has put me in this position. This is one of the hardest tracks to ride because the ruts get so deep here. You have to manage your race well, and try to figure out where to really push and where not to push. I was able to do that tonight, so it was another great night for us, and I look forward to next weekend.”

Justin Barcia – P2

“It was a nice start, it felt good! The team gave me a good bike tonight. I didn’t get the win but second is pretty good, I’ll take it. The track was insane. Man, it was wild! That pass with Jason [Anderson], I’m going to have to watch it. It’s a bummer, I don’t want to see anybody go down. I’m happy with my race and I’m pumped and ready to go next weekend.”

Marvin Musquin – P3

“I love these conditions and I love this place but I knew coming in that this year in Indy it was going to be tough. It was a tough day, I’m not going to lie, but I was there when it counts. In those conditions, you have to be smart and you can’t override this track. I was being so patient, while trying to be consistent, precise and not make any mistakes, and I was able to pass Malcolm and get third tonight. It was awesome, I’m really happy.”

Chase Sexton – P4

“Overall, Indianapolis was a nice race for me to build on after Detroit, especially because I had good speed throughout the day. It was also fun to race close to where I’m originally from, and to get to see some family and friends. The lap times were super-short, so the track got to be pretty tricky over the course of the day, but I handled it well and stayed on two wheels. A podium would’ve been good, but I wasn’t far back at all. Now we’ll take what we’ve learned, do some testing this week and come back ready in Seattle.”

Cooper Webb – P5

“Today wasn’t great feeling-wise, I’m in a lot of pain but just getting through it. I kind of saved it all for that Main Event and I’m glad I was able to get through it. I had a good ride but I wish I would have had a better start to be in the mix. It was tough riding and not being able to do some obstacles but we fought in there. My goal was top-five tonight and I achieved that. I was right there for fourth and it felt good. We were close to that podium, which is all I can ask for.”

Jason Anderson – P6

“I came into the weekend feeling ready to fight for a win and had a solid day going, especially after the heat race win and first gate pick. Come main event time, I had to do some serious defending early to stay in second and have a chance at the win. We lost some points this weekend but there’s still plenty of fight left in me. I’m here to win and that’s going to remain my main goal for the rest of the season.”

Dean Wilson – P7

“Indianapolis was definitely a step in the right direction,” Wilson said. “I’m definitely getting closer to the guys up front but tonight was a very, very technical track. In the main, I just kind of struggled with the ruts and the whoops were really tricky. P7 is my best finish yet but I’m not real stoked on it because my riding wasn’t very good, but definitely some positives that we’ll take to Seattle next weekend.”

Malcom Stewart – P8

“I feel like Indy actually treated me well, I’ve always liked this track and the atmosphere here has always been good. In the Main Event, I was sitting in fourth and I didn’t feel bad at all. The track was tough for everybody and I made one big mistake that kind of cost me but honestly, I’m just thankful that I’m okay. I’m a little bummed and irritated but it actually motivates me a little bit more to get back up there and get ready for Seattle. Let’s go get ‘em!”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 27 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS +01.322 3 Marvin Musquin KTM +05.359 4 Chase Sexton Honda +09.635 5 Cooper Webb KTM +10.120 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +44.029 7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna 26 Laps 8 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +24.737 9 Vince Friese Honda 25 Laps 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha +14.818 11 Justin Starling GASGAS +22.884 12 Cade Clason Honda +33.918 13 Justin Bogle Suzuki +39.764 14 Fredrik Noren KTM +46.600 15 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki 24 Laps 16 Kevin Moranz KTM +16.508 17 Tristan Lane KTM +20.807 18 Joan Cros Kawasaki +24.203 19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki +33.315 20 Alex Martin Yamaha +41.559 21 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki 23 Laps 22 Scott Meshey Husqvarna 21 Laps

450 Championship Standings (Round 11 of 17)

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 255 2 Jason Anderson 204 3 Justin Barcia 204 4 Malcolm Stewart 202 5 Cooper Webb 191 6 Marvin Musquin 185 7 Chase Sexton 183 8 Dylan Ferrandis 141 9 Dean Wilson 135 10 Ken Roczen 133 11 Shane McElrath 101 12 Justin Brayton 99 13 Aaron Plessinger 97 14 Brandon Hartranft 97 15 Justin Bogle 70 16 Vince Friese 65 17 Kyle Chisholm 57 18 Max Anstie 55 19 Alex Martin 51 20 Cade Clason 44 21 Justin Starling 44 22 Ryan Breece 42 23 Mitchell Oldenburg 37 24 Joey Savatgy 27 25 Adam Cianciarulo 23 26 Kevin Moranz 23 27 Fredrik Noren 18 28 Logan Karnow 14 29 Josh Hill 13 30 Garrett Marchbanks 8 31 Joan Cros 8 32 Justin Rodbell 7 33 Alex Ray 6 34 Tristan Lane 6 35 Adam Enticknap 1 36 Scott Meshey 1 37 Brandon Scharer 1

250 Main

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot with Cameron McAdoo right on his tail. This pair have been the pacesetters since Forkner’s demise the other week and thus this had the potential to be an intriguing battle.

McAdoo hung with Lawrence and took the lead just over three-minutes into the Main as soon as he saw a safe opportunity, and immediately capitalised on it. He then pulled out a two-second lead over Lawrence over the course of the following couple of laps, before Lawrence started reeling him back in as the race approached half race distance, just as the pair started encountering lapped traffic.

Lawrence saw his moment to thread the needle in the lappers to pass McAdoo relatively easily and safely. A lap later though Jett made a mistake that allowed McAdoo to close right back on him after the Aussie failed to clean a triple after getting a bit too sideways on the approach.

Jett regrouped though to again eke out an advantage over McAdoo and went on to take victory by six-seconds.

McAdoo also set the fastest lap of the Main and to underline the superiority of McAdoo and Lawrence, they both finished the race almost half-a-minute ahead of the rest of the field.

RJ Hampshire rounded out the podium, 35-seconds behind Lawrence in what was only a 15-minute race.

Next week Supercross heads to Seattle for the switch back to the 250 West Championship. Jett takes an 11-point lead into the break, McAdoo still right on his tail….

Jett Lawrence – P1

“Cameron [McAdoo] was on a lot faster pace after the start, and every turn I could feel him there. I was like, ‘Okay, he’s obviously doing something,’ and it was pretty clear he was skimming the whoops; I was very scared and was jumping the whoops at the beginning. Cameron got me and gapped me a little bit, and I didn’t like that; I followed his line through the whoops and then started skimming. We had a really good battle, and I had fun with that because we both had the respect for each other to race clean. The lapped riders were pretty gnarly tonight, and I think we both had some good luck and bad luck with that. The track was so rutted, and we were following each other in a couple of the turns. I think going down in my heat race earlier and coming through kind of helped me find different lines and learn the track more. I like it with the track changing like that because it makes you think a little bit. Cameron rode phenomenal, and I think I’d have had fun even if I’d gotten second.”

Cameron McAdoo – P2

“I felt great all day, the track was rutted and technical, which I really enjoyed. I finally got a heat race win this season and got the starts dialed. I was able to really challenge for the lead but wasn’t able to navigate the lappers like my competition and it cost me. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but overall it was a good day and we’re going to keep fighting.”

RJ Hampshire – P3

“We made progress tonight. It’s been a struggle and I haven’t been comfortable at all. When the Main Event came, I just kind of managed my race and didn’t try to push anything and we had our best result of the season so far. So, I can’t be too bummed on the night. It’s a good way to end this little stint and we’ll go into the break and get some time on the bike that I’ve been racing. Hopefully we will have a new guy when we come back in a couple weeks for St. Louis.”

Pierce Brown – P4

“It was a somewhat tough day for me. The heat race was going really well, I was in the lead, and then had a pretty big fall in the whoops that shook me up. I went to the medical unit rig and they checked me out to make sure my head was good and my body was okay. I went out for the LCQ and got it done there, and then ended up fourth in the main. It was a tough night but I’m just happy to be somewhat healthy.”

Kyle Chisholm – P7

“The track in Indy gave us a tough challenge, being very soft and rutted, but we made some really good improvements on the bike this week, which made the tough track easier for me. The changes the team made were great, and the bike was awesome! Overall, it was a good night with almost winning the heat race and finishing seventh in the main. I’m looking forward to getting back to work at the practice track and will keep working on getting into the top five and hopefully a podium!”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 21 Laps 2 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki +05.945 3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +34.906 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS +35.304 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +38.915 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha 20 Laps 7 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +08.938 8 Jordon Smith Honda +22.937 9 Jace Owen Yamaha +24.886 10 Cullin Park Honda +26.302 11 Derek Drake Suzuki +34.098 12 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +43.398 13 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +52.498 14 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 19 Laps 15 Henry Miller KTM +05.033 16 Michael Hicks KTM +13.361 17 Jarrett Frye Honda +22.206 18 Lance Kobusch Honda +26.983 19 Hunter Yoder Honda +32.672 20 Luke Neese Honda 18 Laps 21 Josh Osby Yamaha +12.619 22 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha +28.669

250 East Championship Standings (Round 11 of 17)

Pos Rider Total 1 Jett Lawrence 125 2 Cameron McAdoo 114 3 Pierce Brown 87 4 Rj Hampshire 81 5 Enzo Lopes 81 6 Jordon Smith 78 7 Mitchell Oldenburg 68 8 Stilez Robertson 67 9 Phillip Nicoletti 58 10 Jace Owen 55 11 Derek Drake 49 12 Joshua Varize 48 13 Jeremy Martin 42 14 Henry Miller 41 15 Austin Forkner 39 16 Cullin Park 30 17 John Short 30 18 Kyle Chisholm 27 19 Marshal Weltin 25 20 Hardy Munoz 21 21 Kyle Peters 20 22 Levi Kitchen 15 23 Jarrett Frye 15 24 Jeremy Hand 14 25 Lance Kobusch 12 26 Joshua Cartwright 9 27 Grant Harlan 8 28 Michael Hicks 8 29 Coty Schock 8 30 Brock Papi 6 31 Hunter Yoder 4 32 Luke Neese 3 33 Devin Simonson 2 34 Josh Osby 2 35 Jack Chambers 2 36 Max Vohland 1 37 Luca Marsalisi 1

2022 MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina – Round 3 Report

Round Three of the 2022 MXGP Championship has wrapped up with Team HRC’s Tim Gajser claiming his third GP win of the season at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina. In MX2 we also saw the 90th career podium of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who finally made his comeback to the top step.

The MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina delivered, with a crowd of 39,000 fans keeping the atmosphere at a maximum from the first warm-up session to the last chequered flag of the day, reminding the whole paddock why the Argentinian Grand Prix is among the best on the racing calendar.

Mitch Evans was the top Australian performer, continuing his improvement, taking eighth overall after his ten-eight moto finishes. His speed was good in both races, and showed that his ceiling is consistently rising every time he gets on the track. Now, the target is to maintain that pace for the whole moto, but this is understandable, given he missed over 15-months of MXGP action with a serious wrist injury.

Mitch Evans – P8

“I love riding this track and it feels good to make more positive progress throughout the weekend. I am really pleased with my speed and it felt good to be up there inside the top 10, battling with the top guys. Now, I need to work on getting my race fitness up to the level where I can do that for the whole race, but this is really encouraging for me and it gives me more motivation for the next round in Portugal which is another track I like.”

Beaton was also carrying an injury from the previous GP and entered race day in Argentina coming off a massive collision during the first lap of the Qualifying race. With less track-time than his rivals and a gate-pick on the extreme outside after the incident he inevitably needed some time to settle but regrouped to clinch thirteenth in the opening moto, adding eleventh in race two to advance from eleventh to ninth in the championship standings after three rounds of the series.

Jed Beaton – P13

“It was a pretty difficult weekend for me; I still have a sore shoulder from Mantova and don’t have as much strength in it as I would like. And it didn’t help crashing in Quali and landing on it again. I was so far wide at turn one from the gate pick but I managed to do the best I could with the cards I was dealt. I wasn’t riding at the level I should have been but I’m just glad to be going home safe. The next GP is at Agueda where I got my first GP podium; in fact, I like all the tracks coming up and look forward to getting my shoulder back in shape so I can perform to my ability.“

MXGP Race 1

In the opening MXGP race of the weekend, we saw JM Honda Racing’s Henry Jacobi grab the Fox Holeshot, though it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux who jumped into first place ahead of Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez, who sensed his own opportunity to lead an MXGP race and did just that.

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass was right there too, searching for a way around Renaux and so was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Gajser.

Fernandez’ lead did not last long as only a couple of corners later it all went wrong, and he crashed hard. This meant that Jonass took over the lead after finding a way past Renaux. Fernandez managed to get going again and eventually came back to 15th.

On lap four, Gajser eased past Seewer for third, as Prado was starting to come under attack from Thomas Kjer Olsen of Diga Procross KTM Racing for fifth.

Gajser then focused his efforts on the front as he closed in on Renaux. The Frenchman made a small mistake which handed Gajser an opportunity to attack, but he could not get it done as Renaux was riding defensive and not backing down to the multi-time world champion.

After leading for 11 laps of the race, Jonass went down, which meant that Renaux was then the leading man with Gajser breathing down his neck. The battle continued for another nine laps as Gajser tried his best but ultimately Renaux was cool under pressure and went on to secure his first ever MXGP race victory ahead of Gajser and Seewer. In the final laps Jonass dropped two spots, finishing behind Prado and Olsen.

MXGP Race 2

In MXGP race two, it was Gajser who secured his first Fox Holeshot of 2022, though it was Prado who led the race. Gajser though was not going to miss out on a win again, as he made a quick pass on the Spaniard to move into the leading position.

Seewer and Olsen went down on the opening lap, with Olsen not finishing the race, while Seewer gave it his best to come back to 13th before deciding to retire from the race just four laps from the end.

Renaux got by Jonass for third, as Fernandez did the same. Though Jonass was able to get the Spaniard back by the third lap and maintain his position for much of the race, until Fernandez bounced back in lap 14 to take away fourth from the Latvian as the pair banged bars.

Back at the front, Gajser was looking in control as he got his head down and opened up a strong gap to second position. At that point it was Prado who was second, though Renaux played it smart and took his time to get by the GasGas rider on lap five.

Team HRC’s Mitch Evans was having a strong race in sixth, though later in the race, dropped two positions and finished eighth.

In the end, it was a fairly easy race victory for Gajser, who was victorious ahead of Renaux, Fernandez, Prado and Jonass.

In terms of the podium, it was Gajser who secure his third back-to-back GP win, while Renaux celebrated his second time on the box in MXGP, as Prado joined them in third.

Heading into the next round at the MXGP of Portugal, Gajser leads the MXGP standings with 141 points ahead of Renaux who now moves into second 124 points, six points ahead of Prado in third.

Tim Gajser – P1

“I had a really good weekend here and it feels really good to come away with another overall victory. This is such a nice place and track, and I am very pleased that so many fans came out to support us. I hope we continue to come back here because it an amazing event for everyone. In the first moto, I didn’t get the best start but came through the field and was fourth after the first lap. I knew it was a long race so I didn’t rush too much because it was a tricky track and it was easy to make mistakes. I eventually worked my way into second and I got close to the leader but I couldn’t quite make the pass happen, and had to settle for second place. Race two started off a lot better with a holeshot, my first of the season. I did run a little wide so I dropped into second but I quickly re-passed for the lead and then I set about pulling out a gap. By the midway stage I had a good lead and just settled down and controlled the race, winning by over seven seconds. It feels really good to win another overall and extend my lead in the championship, but I know it is a long season and I need to keep up this high level. A big thanks to the team for all their support on what is a really long trip down here to Argentina.”

Maxime Renaux – P2

“It was a really good day and I’m really happy with it. We started slowly yesterday, but step-by-step I made some improvements on the track. Very solid start in the first race, I didn’t quite make the Fox Holeshot, but I was leading and got passed by Pauls, but then he crashed, and I could lead again. In the end had some good battles with Tim, he really pushed me in that race but I’m really happy with it. In the second one, it was a little bit of a different story, a bit of a worse start and had to come through the pack, I managed to pass everyone but Tim who was really fast. Solid weekend, I am very happy.”

Jorge Prado – P3

“Overall, it was a tough weekend for me. I just didn’t feel good from Saturday on, so it was hard and not being able to be competitive it’s harder also, but the guys next to me were way faster and I just couldn’t hold on and I couldn’t really ride like myself. It was hard, I didn’t have good lines and didn’t ride good. Sometimes it happens, still on the box and third in the championship. But we are going back to Europe and the next round is Agueda, I got the red plate there in 2019 so I have confidence and will get back to work, nothing else to say.”

Pauls Jonass – P4

“It has been a tough road, but to win the qualifying race on Saturday was crazy. I was feeling really good! I was feeling great once I got in a flow in the first moto today too, but I made that small mistake and crashed. My arms got pumped up at that point! The bike was working really well today. I am excited to get to work now and keep building for the future.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P5

“Yesterday, I took the holeshot in the qualifying heat and was feeling really good until about 20-minutes in, when I started struggling a bit. We made some changes and tried to solve the problem today, but in the first moto it didn’t work. I also completely missed the starts in both races today. But, I am happy to finish on a positive note because, in the second moto, I came from almost dead-last, back to sixth. I was happy with my riding. The team did a great job with the changes we made for the second moto, it was definitely working and I was starting to feel a bit more like myself, so I am happy with that.”

Jeremy Seewer – P10

“Today was bitter-sweet. I felt good on the track here, and it was cool to race in front of all the Argentinian fans. They were super supportive and to have the fans back after the last couple of years, you really feel it; the change in energy and atmosphere is really special. The first race today went pretty good; P. 3 is not too bad for the first moto, but then in the second moto I had big crash, and then crashed again, and I couldn’t continue. Obviously, it’s always disappointing to DNF, but we need to look at the positives, and try to recover and be back fighting for podiums at the next one.”

Ben Watson – P12

“It was another very tough weekend. I was far from my potential again but I am trying my best to put my weaknesses behind and get back to myself as soon as possible. I felt better in the timed sessions but struggled in the races more than I should have. I didn’t feel I could ride to my potential but I tried to salvage everything I could. All the team worked hard to try to find areas to improve and we will keep going in this direction.”

MXGP Round 3 Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim 22 25 47 2 Renaux, Maxime 25 22 47 3 Prado, Jorge 18 18 36 4 Jonass, Pauls 15 16 31 5 Coldenhoff, Glenn 13 15 28 6 Van Horebeek, Jeremy 14 14 28 7 Fernandez, Ruben 6 20 26 8 Evans, Mitchell 11 13 24 9 Tixier, Jordi 12 12 24 10 Seewer, Jeremy 20 0 20 11 Jacobi, Henry 10 9 19 12 Watson, Ben 7 11 18 13 Beaton, Jed 8 10 18 14 Forato, Alberto 9 8 17 15 Olsen, Thomas Kjer 16 0 16 16 Rolando, Nicolas 3 7 10 17 Villaronga, Sergio 0 6 6 18 Arco, Victor Dario 1 5 6 19 Martin, Humberto 5 0 5 20 Trossero, Marcos 0 4 4 21 Carrasco, Agustin 2 2 4 22 Toro, Lautaro 4 0 4 23 Galletta, Pablo 0 3 3 24 Cabarcos, Francisco 0 1 1

MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 141 2 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 124 3 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 118 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 94 5 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 76 6 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 74 7 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 73 8 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 71 9 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 58 10 Forato, A. ITA GAS 58 11 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 57 12 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 51 13 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 47 14 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 45 15 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 42 16 Evans, M. AUS HON 42

MX2 Race 1

In the first MX2 race of the Argentinian Grand Prix, it was Vialle with the Fox Holeshot as he led the way ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder and Gianluca Facchetti of KTM Beddini MX2.

Further behind was Big Van World MTX Kawasaki pilot Mikkel Haarup who was applying a lot of pressure onto Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting. He was able to make it stick and move into sixth and set his sights on Facchetti ahead.

Geerts then managed to break free of the hard charging de Wolf and set the fastest lap of the race as he looked to get back in the battle with Vialle.

de Wolf then lost some ground and it looked like Längenfelder was going to use this to his advantage to go after third. As the battle between the pair intensified, both de Wolf and Längenfelder crashed hard, in two separate crashes within second of each other, with de Wolf not finishing the race, while the Längenfelder was able to get going again.

Meanwhile F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo was looking very strong as he charged through the field. By lap seven, he inherited third and was looking good to finish inside the top three.

Meanwhile Vialle was looking more and more comfortable in the lead, as the riders battled behind him. Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini got by 426 Motorsports Conrad Mewse for fifth, with Haarup doing the same after crashing earlier in the race.

In the final two laps we saw some excitement at the sharp end of the field, as Geerts looked to steal the win from Vialle. And he did just that, though Vialle responded, and it took the Belgian a couple more corners to secure the spot entirely.

Geerts went on to win the race ahead of Vialle, Guadagnini, Haarup and Horgmo, who lost two spots on the final lap.

MX2 Race 2

The second race of the MX2 category did not begin as planned with the race being red flagged less than two laps in, as Facchetti went down, and the medical crew needed a clear track to move him safely. The Italian confirmed on his Instagram page that he sustained a small fracture to his wrist and ribs.

The restart of the race though saw Längenfelder claim the second Fox Holeshot with Geerts right behind him.

By the end of the second lap, Geerts was already the race leader, as Vialle also went by Längenfelder and so did Horgmo. The German and Norwegian then had a close battle, though were caught out by Guadagnini who was on a charge, as he managed to get by both riders by the fifth lap, to move himself into third.

Vialle looked like he was on a mission after a tough couple of races and on lap five he got by Geerts to take over first place. A couple of laps later Horgmo crashed out of fourth, but was able to get going quickly in sixth, though he did not finish the race in the end.

Haarup was on it as he passed both Längenfelder and then later Guadagnini to secure third place in the race by the chequered flag.

Vialle crossed the finish line first, 6.463 seconds ahead of Geerts, with Haarup third, Guadagnini fourth and Längenfelder fifth.

A 2-1 result gave Vialle his first Grand Prix victory of the season, with Geerts forced to settle for second, while Haarup celebrated his first MX2 podium since Matterley Basin 2020.

As it stands, heading into the fourth round of the series in Portugal, Geerts leads the championship with 137 points, 26 ahead of Vialle, with Längenfelder third just a further point behind.

Tom Vialle – P1

“A nice weekend and I really wanted to win that second moto but it was very fast and tough out there. I wanted to make the passes quickly and it worked out I had to stay focussed. I’m getting back to speed and physically I’m strong after a difficult winter of preparation. The season is getting going for me now. We have another 17 GPs ahead. I want to thank the whole team for the job at this GP. We have an amazing race bike.”“It was a nice victory, you know it was a little bit tough for me in the last few weeks, so after Mantova we made tested with the bike and I made a pretty good set-up. I felt good and I really wanted to win the second race and when I passed Jago I was really wanted to push until the end and it was a nice victory and hard because Jago was really fast, but I tried to stay focused on the race. The weekend went pretty well, and it was a nice victory.”

Jago Geerts – P2

“It was a good weekend for me. The first heat was really good, and I was happy to pass Tom in the last two laps. In the second moto, I wasn’t feeling great, but it did start coming back. I felt good, but I had really big blisters on my hands, so it was impossible to keep the pace. But, overall, I have to be happy, I get to keep the red plate and I am fit and healthy for the next round.”

Mikkel Haarup – P3

“Already yesterday I could feel I had a good flow around the track and like in the weekends before I was improving every session; after fourth in the Qualifying race I could see my pace was there for the podium but I didn’t want to take it for granted so I kept working and really pushed for it. I made some nice passes both motos but I made it difficult for myself in race one when I slid out when fifth so I had to come back from twelfth to fourth. I recovered well between the races and could push all of the second race too. I’m really happy, not just for myself but for the entire team and everybody around me; this was a team effort and we’re only just getting started. It was so good to be back on the podium. It’s difficult to describe the emotion; you work so hard for it and I just tried to enjoy every moment up there but tomorrow is a new week and we carry on working; I can see I have even more and want to be up there with the guys right at the front.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P4

“I am pretty happy about my weekend. I found a good rhythm again. I finished third and fourth for fourth overall, but I had the same points as third. That was tough to accept. It is good though – I am back in the rhythm. I am so happy about that! We will use this as a starting point and keep working from here.”

Simon Langenfelder – P9

“I was fourth in the first moto and felt faster. I wanted to prepare my pass, but gave it too much gas and hit the ground really hard. I am happy that I am okay! I just salvaged points. I took the holeshot in the second moto, but I made a mistake in the middle of the race. I was trying to be loose after that and salvage something. I am going to recover and be ready for the next race.”

Kevin Horgmo – P10

“Once again I had good speed but I was just making too many mistakes on my part, again hitting the ground a couple of times. But I felt good in myself, the bike was perfect for this track and I felt really comfortable. I’m still trying to establish myself in the top six; I should soon be getting used to it but it is relatively new to me and I still have a lot of nerves. Let’s go from here.”

MX2 Round 3 Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom 22 25 47 2 Geerts, Jago 25 22 47 3 Haarup, Mikkel 18 20 38 4 Guadagnini, Mattia 20 18 38 5 Mewse, Conrad 15 12 27 6 Rubini, Stephen 13 13 26 7 Adamo, Andrea 10 15 25 8 Sydow, Jeremy 11 14 25 9 Laengenfelder, Simon 8 16 24 10 Horgmo, Kevin 16 8 24 11 Fredriksen, Hakon 9 11 20 12 Gifting, Isak 14 6 20 13 Pascual, Pablo Jeremias 6 10 16 14 Righi, Luciano 7 9 16 15 Ciccimarra, Fermin 5 7 12 16 Facchetti, Gianluca 12 0 12 17 de Wolf, Kay 4 0 4

MX2 Standings