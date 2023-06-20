Abestone axed from 2023 FIM Hard Enduro calendar

The Red Bull Abestone – originally scheduled as round three of the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships on 7/8/9 July – has been cancelled due to issues with the local authorities and will not be replaced.

Venue changes for MXGP of Finland, date change for MXGP of Great Britain

The MXGP of Finland which was set to take place on July the 29th and 30th will see a change of venue to now take place in Vantaa, where the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship was hosted last year.

The MXGP of Finland will host the MXGP and MX2 categories with no additional classes foreseen. The city of Vantaa is really close from the capital city of Helsinki and is only located 10 minutes away from the airport of Helsinki.

The MXGP of Great Britain set in Matterley Basin previously scheduled on October the 1st, will be brought forward to September the 23rd and 24th featuring the MXGP, MX2, EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing classes line up for the final round of the 2023 season. Ticketing for the 2023 MXGP of Great Britain will be released shortly.

Chad Reed joins SX Global as WSX advisor

Australia’s Chad Reed will join the SX Global team as an advisor for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and joins the broadcast team for the 2023 season, offering invaluable experience to provide operational and strategic advice in all sporting aspects of WSX, from track design to format and safety.

Reed will also host exclusive behind-the-scenes content for WSX.TV.

Chad Reed

“Supercross has had a piece of my heart since I was 12 years old, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world and race supercross at the highest level and at some of the most amazing stadiums and events known in the supercross world. I can now use my understanding of the sport and my experience as an athlete, series promoter, and team owner to assist SX Global in making the best decisions to sustainably grow supercross around the world. My goals are always based on winning, and winning means contributing to WSX successfully running supercross races globally and giving future supercross racers the platform to be worldwide superstars. 2023 will be exciting, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. When I see the announcements and images for locations like Singapore, it genuinely makes me so proud of the potential for Supercross in the future. Even our biggest critics are envious of those images. Supercross is a sport loved globally, and it’s time to grow like never before.”

Ken Roczen talks WSX and Supercross

Fresh from signing a three-year deal to race in the World Supercross Championship, Ken Roczen will defend his WSX crown when the 2023 season kicks off with the British Grand Prix on 1 July. After last year’s pilot season, he talks about World Supercross, racing at home, and being a supercross specialist.

What factors made you commit to another three years of World Supercross?

Ken Roczen – “Ultimately, I followed my heart. It’s no secret that I’ve struggled with my body in recent years and at this stage of my career I asked myself, how can I be around this sport for as long as possible. I’ve struggled with the outdoor and honestly it hasn’t been that fun in the last couple of years, so I’m following my heart now to become a supercross specialist.

“I also had my eyes opened last year. I had so much fun with WSX in 2022, and that was my main objective; to bring the fun back, and being able to race supercross all-year-round will do that and hopefully help me prolong my career. And also being able to race in different countries around the world, and especially in my home country of Germany this year, that got me really excited and was a big part of my decision. So I was excited to make this decision and I’m excited for a new chapter.”

How much are you looking forward to racing Germany again?

Roczen – “It has been a very long time since I raced at home. And we’ve been so busy in the US, which is our home now, but as a result I hadn’t really thought about it. But we did the WSX races last year and I was like, this feels new and exciting. Familiar, too, and obviously it reminded me a lot of my GP days, but it felt like I’d found what had been missing from my life. So it was good to race in the UK and Australia, but I’m super-excited to race in Germany.”

It’s not just Germany this year, obviously the series has expanded to six rounds in six countries…

Roczen – “It’s amazing and that’s a big part of why I made the decision to race WSX again. The thought of racing around the world took me back to my childhood and racing in different countries with different fans. That’s what I grew up doing, that was so much fun for me, and I got a taste of it last year and it made my heart smile again, honestly speaking; it’s what I needed and the fact that we’re growing this sport is great and I’m looking forward to the future. I’m excited to race in things like soccer stadiums as well. That’s new, that’s cool, and seeing these tracks in different venues gets me excited.

Do you think we could see other riders decide to be supercross specialists in the future?

Roczen – “For sure, I think you’ll see this happen more often. You’ve got some older dudes like me at the elite level of supercross, and you can see people might start thinking about retirement, but it can be a mistake. This championship gives guys like me the chance to become a supercross specialist, which can be a way to prolong a career and see some of the world. We’re already seeing it with some of the guys that are signed up again this year and some of the new names on the entry list. I only expect it to grow from here. And all those guys are still hungry, I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Round one of the 2023 World Supercross Championship takes place on Saturday 1 July, with the Birmingham’s Villa Park hosting the British Grand Prix.

Josep Garcia on the mend following surgery

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia is recovering well having successfully undergone a surgical procedure last week to repair a displaced fracture to his left collarbone, which he sustained during a heavy fall during the third and final lap of the EnduroGP of Sweden.

Last week Josep was operated on successfully by Dr. Xavier Mir – a hand, elbow, and microsurgery Trauma specialist – at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona. Following his operation Josep has returned to light training and rehabilitation with the goal of returning to competition at the upcoming GP of Slovakia – round five of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

Josep Garcia

“It’s good to be getting well again, but obviously it’s super disappointing that I got injured. Following the surgery, I’m feeling better and better. I knew right away that my left collarbone was broken. Dr. Mir put a plate and some screws in it, and that’s it. It’s a very common injury so I am not worried, I’m just waiting to see how the elbow improves. My objective is to compete in the next EnduroGP in Slovakia. Obviously, I will not be at 100 percent, but I will be able to arrive without pain, that’s the goal anyway!”

Toni Bou tops Day 1 of Andorra TrialGP

The fifth round of the TrialGP season kicked off in the town of Sant Julià de Lòria, Andorra, where on Day 1 Toni Bou earned his sixth victory of the year.

Bou dominated the day from the first lap. The Repsol Honda Team rider put together a run of six consecutive zeros that gave him the lead. On the second lap, the reigning world champion conceded only four penalty points on the twelve zones. Finally, Bou earned another victory on the first day of the TrialGP.

With this result, Bou consolidates his position as leader of the series with an 11-point lead over Jaime Busto. Marcelli is in third place overall. Tomorrow the second race will be held, starting at 9am local time.

Toni Bou

“I’m very happy with this victory, in a race that is like a home round. It is a very important event for us and there is always pressure. I’m very happy with how everything has gone. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but the terrain is going to be trickiet due to the rain in the afternoon. Although they are the same zones, there will be different conditions. Today I felt very good on the bike and we only had a small problem at the end of the first lap because we were very tight for time. On the second lap we refocused and this has given us this great victory.”

Day 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat L1 L2 1 BOU Toni SPA 19 4 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA 34 11 3 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA 31 23 4 CASALES Jorge SPA 38 21 5 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA 35 28 6 GELABERT Miquel SPA 37 28 7 GELABERT Aniol SPA 34 40 8 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA 46 40 9 BINCAZ Benoit FRA 45 41 10 PETRELLA Luca ITA 51 43

Two for two in Andorra for Toni Bou

Intense rain was the main protagonist of the second day of the Andorran TrialGP. The slippery and muddy zones provided a challenge for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders, who were able to put in good performances: Toni Bou taking another victory in Sant Julià de Lòria.

As he did on the previous day, Bou dominated on the second day in Andorra. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider had seven consecutive cleans on the first lap and occupied the lead, then on the second run maintained first place and earned another victory. Bou has a total of seven wins this season, four of them in a row.

Toni Bou – P1

“I’m very happy. It has been a great weekend for us, not only because of the victories, but also because of how I felt on the bike. The team have done an incredible job; in Andorra it is always difficult because of the altitude, so thank you to everyone. The objective in the next race in Italy will be to finish as high as possible, arrive in good shape and fight for a title in a battle that will be tight until the end.”

Jaime Busto – P2

“I’m really happy with how the weekend turned out. I struggled on the first lap on both days – I couldn’t find a feeling in the mud – but I managed to recover so I’m happy with that. It was very positive today to record the best lap of the race on my second lap. I just need to learn from my mistakes and get ready for the next race in Italy.”

Bou remains the series leader with 191 points, and Marcelli is still in third position with 133 points, behind Jaime Busto. The next round of the TrialGP World Championship will be held in Italy from July 21st-23rd.

Day 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat L1 L2 Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA 11 14 Repsol Honda Team 25 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA 33 10 Gas Gas Factory Team 43 3 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA 24 29 Beta Trueba 53 4 CASALES Jorge SPA 36 29 Scorpa Factory 65 5 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA 35 30 Repsol Honda Team 65 6 GELABERT Aniol SPA 41 25 Beta Trueba 66 7 GELABERT Miquel SPA 35 35 Vertigo 70 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA 45 46 Sherco Factory Team 91 9 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA 45 46 Sherco Factory Team 91

TrialGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 BOU Toni SPA 191 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA 177 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA 133 4 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA 115 5 RAGA Adam SPA 108 6 GELABERT Aniol SPA 98 7 CASALES Jorge SPA 92 8 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA 62 9 BINCAZ Benoit FRA 59 10 PETRELLA Luca ITA 49 11 GELABERT Miquel SPA 37 12 MARTYN Toby GBR 10

Holcombe tops Italian Enduro Round Four

The weekend saw the fourth round of the Italian Enduro Championship take place in Città della Pieve, Umbria, on the Motoclub Castello della Pieve designed course in the shape of a figure of eight with a total length of 56 km divided into three special tests to be repeated four times.

It was a one-day race on a course that included in order: a very fast 4.5 km Cross Test on hard terrain, characterised by numerous ups and downs and counter-slopes, followed by a 1.5 km Extreme Test in the interior with an undergrowth of mixed gravel terrain in which natural ups and downs alternated with many areas with artificial obstacles, and at the end of the lap, a 6 km Enduro Test on hard terrain interspersed with numerous rocks.

Steve Holcombe was the star of the day, the British rider on his Beta RR 350 4T dominated the race, recording five best overall times in the twelve special tests run. Steve Holcombe won the Overall class and the Foreigners class, overtaking his team-mate Brad Freeman in the provisional standings of both classes, with Freeman suffering a severe head contusion on Saturday in the Super Test and not competing after that.

Steve Holcombe

“I am happy with the result because in Città della Pieve there were many riders who also participate in the World Championship. At the moment we are leading the Overall class and the Foreigner class but I would like to wish my team-mate Brad Freeman a speedy recovery.”

Behind Holcombe was Hamish McDonld, Cavallo Matteo completing the podium. Nathan Watson fourth.

Aussies Wil Ruprecht and Daniel Milner were also in the mix, claiming fifth and seventh overall respectively. Thomas Oldrati sandwiched between the two Aussies.

The next round of the Italian Enduro Championship is scheduled for July 22 & 23 in Sant’Angelo in Vado.

WA Senior State Championship reaches Round Two

Round Two of the WA Senior State Championship has been run at Coastal Park, with Kayden Minear claiming the MX1 victory from Jayden Rykers and John Darroch across two races. Minear claiming 50-points, to Rykers’ and Darroch’s 42 a-piece.

Rounding out the MX1 top-10 was veteran Dean Porter ahead of Stuart Eardley-Wilmot, Cody Heggs, Jake Fewster, Ayden Bridgeford, Luke Few and Callum Bayliss.

Dylan Hennessey took the MX2 overall, but not without a fight, winning race one, but having to settle for second to Deacon Paice in race two. Hennessy collected 47-points, Paice and Taj Moore winning 40 each, with Paice coming out ahead.

Dylan Hennessey

“WAMX State Round 2 was a good one. Went P2 qualifying and 1-2 in my motos and finally got my first ever state round race win and overall! Got myself a flat front tyre in qualifying but got lucky I had Evan Browne there to sort it for me. Massive thanks to uncle Stewy Heggs swinging off the pitboard all day and for making sure my bike was ready to go. Massive thanks to my good friends/sponsors that make it possible to go out there and have some fun.”

Jordan Minear and Cody Chittick completed the top-five, Isaac Atkins, Kai Pratt, Alec Watkins, Tahlia O’Hare and Jye Tomerini the top-10.

Seth Shackleton took the two MX3 wins of the weekend, ahead of Patrick Butler and Jake Rumens who went 3-2 and 2-3 respectively, each collecting 42-points in second and third.

Tahlia O’Hare swept all three Women’s races, Jaylee Rimbas the runner up in all three, and Megan Bagnall third, mirroring their final positions.

MX1 Round Two Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 KAYDEN MINEAR 50 25 25 2 JAYDEN RYKERS 42 20 22 3 JOHN DARROCH 42 22 20 4 DEAN PORTER 36 18 18 5 STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT 32 16 16 6 CODY HEGGS 29 14 15 7 JAKE FEWSTER 27 13 14 8 AYDEN BRIDGEFORD 25 15 10 9 LUKE FEW 24 11 13 10 CALLUM BAYLISS 24 12 12 11 NATHAN HIGGOTT 21 10 11 12 JACOB JONES 16 8 8 13 BRENDON BAYLISS 9 – 9 14 FLETCHER STUBBS 9 9 –

MX2 Round Two Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 DYLAN HENNESSEY 47 25 22 2 DEACON PAICE 40 15 25 3 TAJ MOORE 40 20 20 4 JORDAN MINEAR 38 22 16 5 CODY CHITTICK 34 16 18 6 ISAAC ATKINS 33 18 15 7 KAI PRATT 28 14 14 8 ALEC WATKINS 25 12 13 9 TAHLIA O’HARE 21 9 12 10 JYE TOMERINI 21 10 11 11 TRAVIS PITTER 18 8 10 12 SHAUN SNOW 15 7 8 13 EDDY PAJEWSKI 13 13 – 14 BRODIE HOWE 12 5 7 15 SETH MANUEL 11 11 – 16 JAYDEN MCFERRAN 9 – 9 17 HAYDEN O’LEARY 9 3 6 18 JARRED BOARDMAN 9 4 5 19 JIORDAN GIACOPPO 6 6 – 20 CAMPBELL LEE 4 – 4 21 MEGAN BAGNALL 4 2 2 22 JEREMIAH EDWARD 3 – 3 23 MASON PAYNE 1 – 1 24 SEBASTIAN EDWARD 1 1 –

MX3 Round Two Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 SETH SHACKLETON 50 25 25 2 PATRICK BUTLER 42 20 22 3 JAKE RUMENS 42 22 20 4 SONNY PELLICANO 36 18 18 5 BRAYDEN UPPERTON 32 16 16 6 CHANTZ NAPIER 30 15 15 7 RYAN FORBES 28 14 14 8 LIAM WRIGHT 26 13 13 9 DANIEL GODDARD 23 11 12 10 NIKITA FARR 23 12 11 11 ELLA FOLEY 20 10 10 12 DYLEN GALLEAR 9 9 –

MX1W Round Two Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 TAHLIA O’HARE 75 25 25 25 2 JAYLEE RIMBAS 66 22 22 22 3 MEGAN BAGNALL 60 20 20 20 4 LAUREN COOK 52 18 18 16 5 VICTORIA RIDDIOUGH 49 15 16 18 6 CARISSA LEIGH 46 16 15 15 7 L’TECIA O’NEIL 40 13 13 14 8 JASMINE SIMPSON 28 14 14 –

WA Junior State Championships – Round Two

The WAMX Junior State Championships also competed their round two on the Sunday following the Senior races.

In the 100cc/125cc 13-U16 Yrs class, Patrick Butler narrowly missed out on a sweep of all three races on 72-points, with runner-up Brayden Upperton (69-points) claiming the final race win to deny it. Third overall was Nate Graham on 60-points.

Seth Shackleton topped the 128cc-150cc/200cc-250cc 13-U16 Yrs class on 72-points from three races, with two race wins to his name, Jake Rumens second overall with the remaining race win and 67-points. Patrick Butler completed the podium in third on 62-points.

James Marrs topped the 50cc Auto 7-U9 Yrs class, tying on points with Nate Forwood, both on 67-points. Jaylan Hall took third by a point over Chase Wilson, 54-53.

Jayve Stocker took the 65cc 10-u12 Yrs overall, with two race wins and a second. Charlie Butler second on 65-points, and Evan Foley third, tying on points with fourth placed Noah Thomas.

Topping the 65cc 7-U10 Yrs class was Chase Wilson with a 2-1-1 result, well clear of second-placed Nate Forwood on 58-points, and third placed Toby Edmonds on 50. Jaxon O’Grady took the remaining race win for 25-points total.

Ryley Fiford topped the 85cc/150cc 12-U16 Yrs overall on 72-points, to Luca Novello’s 63 in second and Levi Farr on 62 in third.

The 85cc/150cc 9-U12 Yrs class was swept by Ollie Birkitt, Bam Hill second on 55 and Nate Tomerini third on 54.

Leah Rimbas won all three races in the Girls 100cc/150cc-128cc/250cc 13-U16 Yrs class, Makayla Rimbas second overall with a bevvy of seconds and Ella Foley third across all three race for the same overall result.

In the Girls 65cc/85cc 7-U12 Yrs class, Halyan Halfstead won all three races, Holly Barfood second running 2-2-2 and Karisma Heeney third with a 3-3-3.

Leah Rimbas also won the Girls 85cc/150cc 12-U16 Yrs overall with two race wins and a second, Addison Orr second (2-2-3) and Hemi Sellenger third (3-4-4).

2023 Junior World MX Championship Entry Lists

The entry lists for the 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship that will take place in Bucharest, Romania on the 8th and 9th of July have been revealed!

The event will bring together riders from 35 different nations who will race for their country. There will be three classes taking part in the racing and competing to become Junior World Champion for the 125cc and 85cc classes and World Cup Winner for the 65cc category.

Take a look at the full entry lists below to see who will line-up for the biggest junior motocross race of the year.

125cc WJMX Entry List

Nr Last Name First Name Nationality Motorcycle 1 Canaguier Will USA Husqvarna 2 Schafer Austin USA GASGAS 3 Robbins Klark USA KTM 5 Gersak Gal SLO Yamaha 6 Escandell Elias ESP Fantic 7 Hajdu Adam Levente HUN KTM 8 Toshev Vencislav BUL Husqvarna 10 Woods Ky AUS GASGAS 11 Ordog Zoltan ROU KTM 19 Laicans Raivo LAT GASGAS 22 Skovbjerg Nicolai DEN Yamaha 24 Salvador Carlos ESP GASGAS 29 Garcia Francisco ESP GASGAS 31 Papadopoulos Iakovos GRE Yamaha 33 Rusu Victor ROU Yamaha 34 Osek Lukas SLO Husqvarna 41 Cannon Jake AUS Yamaha 66 Rojas Miguel Angel COL GASGAS 77 Stefanescu Tudor ROU KTM 79 Salvini Nicola ITA Yamaha 84 Riabchuk Pavlo UKR KTM 85 Banu Mihnea Andrei ROU KTM 93 Nikolics Boldizsar HUN Yamaha 97 Mancini Simone ITA Yamaha 99 Walker Jake GBR KTM 101 Hooley Tyla GBR Fantic 104 Jones Reece GBR KTM 110 Paat Richard EST KTM 121 Vulpe Gheorghe MDA GASGAS 123 Peklaj Jaka SLO Husqvarna 141 Ganotis Dimitrios GRE Yamaha 142 Bialy Noam ISR KTM 144 Novoidarschii Nichita ROU KTM 151 Zaremba Dawid POL Yamaha 157 Nyman Rene FIN GASGAS 177 Papadakis Eleftherios GRE Fantic 189 Stefanov Danail BUL GASGAS 194 Frank Jonathan GER KTM 212 Pulvirenti Alfio Samuele ITA KTM 221 Chiujdea Ioan ROU Yamaha 228 Damelines Jerónimo COL Husqvarna 255 Golovicichin Mihail MDA Yamaha 270 Tzemach Ofir Casey ISR Yamaha 295 Faure Mano FRA KTM 300 Perez Salvador ESP Yamaha 317 Valin Mathis FRA GASGAS 326 Beaney Wal GBR KTM 338 Stark Ori ISR Yamaha 342 Oven Zan SLO Yamaha 382 Lopez Carreras Manuel ESP GASGAS 410 Caprioara-Sorodoc Ioan Andrei ROU KTM 418 Mansikkamäki Saku FIN Husqvarna 451 Mikula Julius CZE Yamaha 454 Koiv Jan Jasper FIN GASGAS 479 Marek Vitezslav CZE KTM 480 Hindersson Kasimir FIN KTM 494 Werner Maximilian GER Fantic 505 Almagor Ben ISR KTM 515 Fredsoe Mads DEN KTM 517 Mannini Niccolo ITA Fantic 518 Van Mechgelen Douwe BEL Husqvarna 522 Vrh Miha SLO Husqvarna 525 Martensson Olle SWE Yamaha 539 Gazda Seweryn POL KTM 549 Ivandic Simun CRO KTM 555 McCullough Cole IRL KTM 574 Doensen Gyan NED KTM 592 Bartlett Freddie SWE KTM 611 Kokins Markuss LAT Yamaha 616 Colmer Ollie GBR KTM 641 Saicans Tomass LAT GASGAS 655 Pikand Romeo EST GASGAS 669 Ashkenazi Shay ISR KTM 714 Ozolins Markuss LAT GASGAS 716 Zanocz Noel HUN KTM 732 Mardo Tristen EST Yamaha 744 Leok Sebastian EST Husqvarna 770 Liashenko Tymur UKR KTM 772 Reisulis Janis Martins LAT Yamaha 784 Uibu Kaspar EST KTM 919 Ernecker Maximilian AUT GASGAS 961 Frisk August SWE KTM

85cc WJMX Entry List

Nr Last Name First Name Nationality Motorcycle 1 Wood Carson USA KTM 2 Getz Jonathan USA KTM 6 Greenberg Yotam ISR KTM 7 Nahari Ben ISR KTM 12 Bloch Jacob DEN KTM 16 Bwanjalaga Tabula Malcom Gift UGA GASGAS 17 Katona Áron HUN KTM 21 Dumitru Sami Alexandru ROU KTM 24 Zaborskis Rojus LTU KTM 25 Szoke Eross Mark ROU Husqvarna 28 Gregoire Dean NED KTM 29 Frost Blake RSA KTM 30 Cirlig Iulian ROU Husqvarna 35 Allen Lachlan AUS KTM 36 Lange Finn GER KTM 39 Amar Itamar ISR Husqvarna 56 Paraschiv Victor ROU KTM 96 Tsankov Dani BUL Yamaha 101 Jigmond Liviu ROU Yamaha 104 Ginov Georgi BUL Husqvarna 106 Iovita Mark Luca ROU Husqvarna 111 Geddes-Green Alfie GBR GASGAS 114 Ovadia Tal ISR KTM 116 Tasev Alexander BUL Yamaha 117 Izaguirre Juan ESP KTM 120 Slivinschi Kirill MDA KTM 123 Ovcharov Lachezar BUL KTM 124 Trakadas Andreas GRE KTM 125 Koukaliotis Georgios GRE Yamaha 137 Roman Jacobo COL KTM 141 Berrington-Smith Christian Dieter RSA GASGAS 153 Meyer Max GER Yamaha 202 Oppliger Ryan SUI KTM 205 Torres Alejandro ESP KTM 208 Alvisi Nicolò ITA GASGAS 211 Pini Riccardo ITA KTM 223 Ziemer Emil GER Husqvarna 227 Ziemer Toni GER Husqvarna 228 Maymann Storm DEN Yamaha 229 Psiuk Michal POL KTM 271 Slavec Val SLO KTM 281 Cracco David ITA Husqvarna 292 Bauer Ricardo AUT KTM 300 Valsecchi Trent RSA GASGAS 301 Bruneau Liam FRA KTM 309 Edijs Pileckis LAT Husqvarna 311 Papp Kornél Oszkár HUN GASGAS 350 Goyer Sleny FRA GASGAS 353 Uccellini Andrea ITA Husqvarna 367 Caudet Ruiz Pau ESP Husqvarna 374 Riba Lazaro Oleguer ESP GASGAS 385 Salvador Jorge ESP KTM 411 van den Broek Dex NED KTM 418 Stock Drew GBR GASGAS 422 Rooney Sonny GBR Husqvarna 429 Ernecker Moritz AUT GASGAS 484 Kooiker Dex NED Husqvarna 499 Heitink Dani NED Husqvarna 503 Bervoets Jarne BEL KTM 508 Weinberg Itay ISR KTM 511 Robu Sergiu MDA Yamaha 512 Raid Paul EST GASGAS 513 Pojar Stanislav CZE KTM 548 Statt Hayden GBR KTM 577 Leppälä Viktor FIN KTM 580 Daly Robbie GBR KTM 602 Allas Aston EST Husqvarna 609 Brännström Milo SWE Husqvarna 612 Thorius Bertram DEN Yamaha 625 Martensson Benjamin SWE Husqvarna 649 Callemo Alve SWE Husqvarna 703 Puckowski Jakub POL KTM 714 Peilman Enriko EST KTM 722 Hudolejs Jekabs LAT GASGAS 740 Leok Travis EST Husqvarna 747 Lantz Dante SWE Husqvarna 757 Dankerts Toms LAT KTM 775 Raud Marten EST Husqvarna 787 Gutanu Gheorghe MDA Yamaha 789 Andrukh Ostap UKR KTM 810 Vidovic Tai SLO Husqvarna 811 Tanneberger Mark GER Husqvarna 841 Stefanescu Luca ROU Yamaha 900 Burghiu Maxim MDA KTM 929 Nunn Jack AUS GASGAS

65cc WJMX Entry List

Nr Last Name First Name Nationality Motorcycle 1 Steinbrecher Eidan USA GASGAS 2 Vick Jackson USA KTM 3 Graves Easton USA KTM 4 Calderon Rojas Jose Leonardo ECU KTM 5 Marczak Harley GBR GASGAS 11 Cociu Nicolas ROU Yamaha 12 King Arthur GBR KTM 19 Katende Jonathan Semakula UGA KTM 21 Ssekamwa Isaiah Larry UGA KTM 22 Mirzahosseini Zarand Mohammad IRI Kawasaki 23 Trakadas Konstantinos GRE KTM 26 Coppins Nixon GBR Yamaha 28 Frost Evan RSA KTM 36 Senchea David Andrei ROU Husqvarna 38 Stoichitu Vladstefan ROU Husqvarna 41 Toader Alecsei Matei ROU KTM 44 Lopez Aitor ESP KTM 51 Strougkis Theodoros GRE Yamaha 55 Horvath Gergo HUN Yamaha 59 Marian Daniel ROU GASGAS 64 Kruik Zander AUS GASGAS 65 Assini Francesco ITA GASGAS 77 Ofeck David ISR Yamaha 110 Balaban Tudor Andrei ROU Yamaha 111 Golez Taj SLO Husqvarna 114 Tomtala Tymon POL Husqvarna 121 Shino Nevo Moshe ISR KTM 125 Lister casey GBR GASGAS 158 Cristescu Cristi ROU KTM 199 Katende Miguel Joel Nkayivu UGA KTM 204 Torres Mateo ESP Husqvarna 211 Markov Pavel BUL KTM 217 Tolosa Iñaki ESP Husqvarna 221 Cantu Kevin ITA Husqvarna 228 Psarogiannis Efthimios GRE Husqvarna 250 Ciorici Gheorghe MDA Yamaha 280 Ledwaba Kabelo Madimetja Jnr RSA GASGAS 285 Lopes Tim FRA Husqvarna 308 Felbermair Elias AUT Husqvarna 326 Salvador Gonzalo ESP KTM 358 Goyer Eydan FRA GASGAS 366 Maifredi Dominick ITA KTM 397 Novak Alex SLO KTM 404 Jaspers Kenzo NED Husqvarna 418 Van Mechgelen Torre BEL KTM 422 Mezzavilla Noam BEL KTM 474 Gordon Willads DEN Yamaha 475 Jagielski Cohen GBR GASGAS 480 Spijkerman Teunis NED GASGAS 495 Engström Emilio FIN Yamaha 520 Zimmerman Maxim SVK Husqvarna 525 Hason Dominik CZE KTM

2023 AMA Pro MX Round Four – Highpoint National Rider Quotes

For the full report and full results see:

Jett Lawrence goes 1-1 at Highpoint – Hunter wins 250 but docked points

Lawrence’s fourth straight 1-1 sweep equals the single-most-successful class start in the history of the sport as his eight consecutive moto wins to open his 450 Class career is shared with Hall of Famer David Bailey, who accomplished the same feat to start his 500cc career during the 1984 season.

In his first start of the summer Roczen finished in the runner-up spot (7-2), while Cianciarulo finished in third (4-4) for his first podium result since the 2021 High Point National.

Lawrence added even more to advantage in the championship standings, which now sits at 49 points after four races over Ferrandis, while Webb sits third, 53 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I was a little uncomfortable all day. To have a track like this be covered in mud makes it hard to even ride, let alone race. Honestly, it was really humbling all day, having to battle and break up the routine. I almost feel like that crash was needed just to stay focused and keep the perspective that it won’t always be holeshots and checking off laps. I’m learning how to push through when I don’t have my best stuff, which I know I’ll need as we go on. I’m excited to have a little bit of time off this week, and I can’t wait to head to RedBud.”

Ken Roczen – P2

“I am beyond stoked. I appreciate all the support from the fans today. This was a tough one to come back to with the track conditions. I can’t believe I got second [overall] after that first moto with the crash. I felt good at the beginning [of Moto 2], but I struggled with lines and Jett was riding great. I think I’m going to have to do some more of these.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P3

“That’s back-to-back weeks where the track was really difficult. You had to be 100% focused the whole time out there. It really was a mental battle as much as it was a physical battle. I had good pace early in the moto and that almost means more to me than the result. I still have a long way to go but I’m so excited to be up here.”

Cooper Webb – P5

“It was an up-and-down day here at High Point. The second qualifier was good with a P2, before in the first moto I got a great start, rode consistent, solid, and got third, which was a good step. Second moto, just got an average start and didn’t do much with it and ended up sixth. Fifth overall on the day – not our best day, not our worst day – but we’ll enjoy this off weekend and come back strong at RedBud.”

Aaron Plessinger – P8

“High Point started off very muddy! I didn’t ride great in practice and then tried a couple of changes for the first moto, which didn’t work in my favor – I didn’t ride too good at all. Second moto, I made some better changes and was in third, but went down, unfortunately. Charged back, was riding good, but yeah, we’ve got some homework to do before RedBud.”

Highpoint 450s Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Motos 1 Jett Lawrence 1 – 1 2 Ken Roczen 7 – 2 3 Adam Cianciarulo 4 – 4 4 Dylan Ferrandis 6 – 3 5 Cooper Webb 3 – 6 6 Garrett Marchbanks 2 – 8 7 Ty Masterpool 5 – 7 8 Aaron Plessinger 8 – 5 9 Grant Harlan 11 – 9 10 Derek Drake 9 – 12

250s at Highpoint

Lawrence’s impeccable Moto 2 efforts once again landed him atop the overall podium to remain unbeaten. It marked the third time this season that 3-1 finishes proved to be the winning formula for the Australian, who now has five career wins.

After a resilient ride to recover from his first-lap crash, Hampshire secured the runner-up spot (1-7), while Deegan earned his third podium finish in four races this season in third (2-6).

At the conclusion of the race, officials reviewed footage to confirm that Lawrence had violated Section 2.10, Item b.iii., 9.c.** of the AMA Pro Racing Pro Motocross Rulebook pertaining to the adherence of signal flags. As a result, Lawrence was penalized seven championship points. Event results were not affected.

The impressive winning streak to open the season has put Lawrence 28 points ahead of Deegan, who moved into second, and 42 points ahead of Hampshire, who now sits third.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, who entered the day second in points, was forced to miss the afternoon motos following a crash in practice and dropped to fifth in the championship standings.

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“Apart from the penalty, it was a great day. We got the overall, so we couldn’t ask for more there. The track was wild. There were so many soft spots and sinkholes that you didn’t really know what to do; it was all throttle control and finesse. From first practice on, my goal was just to not crash. I took what I could in the first moto without getting too aggressive, and just focused on hitting my lines in the second. It was a really good day for us, and I’m looking forward to a little break.”

RJ Hampshire – P2

“I felt really awesome on the bike today and my FC250 was working unreal. In the first moto I got out with the holeshot, led a lot of laps, had a mistake, and came through the pack again for the win.,” said Hampshire. “In the second moto I got another good start and made a mistake. I came in too hot into the second turn and ended up taking my teammate out. Of course, that was a bummer for me, him, and the whole team. We recovered…I was able to get back up to seventh for second overall on the day. I’m just going to enjoy this weekend off and I look forward to these next couple of races. I’m feeling awesome on this bike and excited to go racing.”

Haiden Deegan – P3

“That was some crazy racing. I crashed on the start and got ran over. Kind of the whole nine yards. My thought after that was either crash or get on the podium today. I gave it my all and it paid off.”

Jo Shimoda – P4

“I’m happy with the progress we’re making each week and I just need to stop making costly mistakes,” said Shimoda. “Things haven’t really gone my way but I’m up for the challenge and I can’t wait to get to RedBud in a few weeks where I got my first overall.”

Tom Vialle – P5

“It was very muddy here at High Point at the beginning of the day. First moto, unfortunately, I fell in the first corner with another rider – I had nowhere to go, so I charged through the field for 11th. Second moto was a better start, which was important for vision, and then I got in behind Hunter [Lawrence] and was on him for a lot of the race, and finished in P2 which was good. Two weeks before the next one, my wrist was okay here as we taped it up very good, so the rest will be good.”

Chance Hymas – P6

“Today was a big learning day. I kind of struggled in qualifying and the first moto, trying to find my groove. It was a great experience leading some laps in the second moto; I just need to focus on finding more lines as the race goes on and keeping the tempo up. Overall, it was a good day and one I can take some positives from.”

Ryder Difrancesco – P7

“I’m happy with the day overall,” said DiFrancesco. “It’s a challenging track and the rain made it even more demanding each moto. I think we learned a lot here and I’m really excited to go back to RedBud where I made my pro debut last year.”

Jalek Swoll – P8

“I had some steps in the right direction compared to weekends past. We’re on the right path and coming forward. I got good starts and I’m riding decent.,” said Swoll. “I feel like my starts are too good to not be up fighting for wins and positions on the box. In moto one I held third for literally the whole moto, but a little mistake, a little bit of lappers, in the last couple laps cost me. That one stung. In moto two I had a good start, but went down in the second turn and was down for a while. But I came back to 11th. All-in-all, it was an okay day and steps in the right direction, so that’s all we can ask for.”

Maximus Vohland – P10

“First moto, I started decently and pushed as hard as I could, but was struggling a little with the conditions and finished in sixth place. In the second moto, I was in the first turn carnage and was toward the back, then had another big crash on lap one. Remounted and battled back to 12th for 10th overall. Not what we wanted, but I’m healthy and looking forward to RedBud.”

Highpoint 250s Top 10 Overall