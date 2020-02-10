Moto News Weekly for February 10, 2020
What happened this week
- Mitch Evans tastes victory in Europe – Internazionali d’Italia Motocross
- Herlings & Vialle win Hawkstone International – Beaton fourth
- Cody Webb wins 2020 King of the Motos
- Cooper Webb tops 450SX Round Six in San Diego
- Dylan Ferrandis claims 250SX win from Forkner
- 2020 AORC Junior Skills Program announced
Make Mitch Evans tastes victory in Europe
Internazionali d’Italia Motocross
Mantova’s ‘Tazio Nuvolari’ circuit hosted the final round of the 2020 Internazionali d’Italia Motocross, with the shallow Italian sand offering plenty of challenges as riders wrapped up the championship, led by Tim Gajser in the MX1 and Supercampione standings, with Aussie Mitch Evans providing some stuff competition.
In MX1 Gajser held the lead Mitchell Evans and Arminas Jasikonis, while in the Supercampione class, Jasikonas was second overall, Alberto Forato third, and Mitchell Evans fourth on equal points with Jeremy Seewer.
In the MX2 class Maxime Renaux held a strong lead from Jago Geerts and Mattia Guadagnini heading into the final.
Tim Gajser continued his dominant performance again in the MX1 category, and right behind him was Antonio Cairoli, who was back racing for the first time after a shoulder injury sustained last June in Latvia. Ivo Monticelli claimed the final podium position of the day in third, while Mitchell Evans was fourth.
That left Gajser the MX1 championship winner, on a perfect 360-points, from Mitchell Evans, while Jasikonis was third overall.
In the Supercampione Superfinal, which consisted of the top twenty MX1 and MX2 riders, Mitch Evans won the race and broke Tim Gajser’s streak in a stellar victory, while Antonio Cairoli also proved fast and managed to score third.
Gajser classified second, securing his second title of the day with the Supercampione class but he was just 20-points ahead of Mitchell Evans in the standings, while Arminas Jasikonis completed the top three after a consistent effort.
Tim Gajser
“I’m very happy with how this series went, to win five races and to get great starts and lead laps was an important beginning to 2020 for me. With the new CRF450RW we’ve been working hard to get everything setup well and these results prove what a good job everyone has done. Now I have a little break but I will keep working hard and make sure to carry this momentum into England.”
In what is his first year on the Honda CRF450RW, Mitch Evans has adapted quickly to the new bike and looked extremely comfortable as he took his first race win in Europe.
Mitch Evans
“I had a great time riding this Internazionali d’Italia, especially finishing off with a win in the Superfinal here. I followed Tim for a little bit but I had good lines so I made the pass and just tried to ride forward and concentrate on what I was doing. It is awesome to get a race win and now I know what it’s like, I hope I can repeat it during the season. However, I also know that it won’t be easy so I need to keep training hard and working with the team to make sure my level stays consistently high.”
Tony Cairoli
“The first race of the season and we didn’t expect much but both races on the podium was OK. We know where we need to work, and we are still quite far away from our form but it was good to get a race done before the first Grand Prix. Now we have clear ideas.”
In the MX2 class, Mattia Guadagnini took the round win, ahead of Andrea Adamo and Rubini Stephen, while Maxime Renaux was fourth.
Renaux would claim the MX2 title from Guadagnini with a 30-point margin on the back of this result, while Andrea Adamo completed the top three overall.
2020 Internazionali d’Italia Motocross Results
MX1 Race Results
|1
|GAJSER Tim
|SLO
|2
|CAIROLI Antonio
|ITA
|3
|MONTICELLI IVO
|ITA
|4
|EVANS Mitchell
|AUS
|5
|FORATO Alberto
|ITA
MX2 Race Results
|1
|GUADAGNINI Mattia
|ITA
|2
|ADAMO Andrea
|ITA
|3
|RUBINI Stephen
|FRA
|4
|RENAUX Maxime
|FRA
|5
|DAMM Bastian Bogh
|DEN
Supercampione Race Results
|1
|EVANS Mitchell
|AUS
|2
|GAJSER Tim
|SLO
|3
|CAIROLI Antonio
|ITA
|4
|MONTICELLI Ivo
|ITA
|5
|LUPINO Alessandro
|ITA
MX1 Standings
|1
|GAJSER Tim
|SLO
|360
|2
|EVANS Mitchell
|AUS
|265
|3
|JASIKONIS Arminas
|LTU
|190
|4
|MONTICELLI Ivo
|ITA
|185
|5
|FORATO Alberto
|ITA
|150
MX2 Standings
|1
|RENAUX Maxime
|FRA
|265
|2
|GUADAGNINI Mattia
|ITA
|235
|3
|ADAMO Andrea
|ITA
|155
|4
|DAMM Bastian Bogh
|DEN
|155
|5
|GEERTS Jago
|BEL
|120
Supercampione Standings
|1
|GAJSER Tim
|SLO
|240
|2
|EVANS Mitchell
|AUS
|220
|3
|JASIKONIS Arminas
|LTU
|160
|4
|MONTICELLI Ibvo
|ITA
|115
|5
|FORATO Alberto
|ITA
|105
Herlings & Vialle win Hawkstone International – Beaton fourth
Jeffrey Herlings and Tom Vialle endured wet and torrid conditions in England at the 2020 running of the Hawkstone International to win the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively, with weather conditions wreaking havoc with the moto schedule.
With the stormy climate battering the historic Hawkstone Park circuit, the second MX1 moto was eventually shortened to twenty minutes, while the third ‘Superfinal’ was cancelled. In the swampy sand it was Jeffrey Herlings who took the win with a 3-1 scorecard.
Herling crashed at the start of the opening race – won by Shaun Simpson, ahead of Glenn Coldenhoff – but recovered all the way through the field to claim third spot. He holeshotted and won the shorter second sprint to walk the top step of the podium in his first outing of 2020. The overall result saw Shaun Simpson second, while Glenn Coldenhoof took third. Full results are yet to be released.
Jeffrey Herlings
“I felt good today. It was a shame to have that start crash in the first moto but I still came back from last to third and almost got Glenn [Coldenhoff]. Then I holeshot and led the whole way in the second. It was about survival and there was only really one line to use, so passing the lappers was tricky. Anyway, we got it done. It was useful practice because Matterley could be the same!”
In the MX2 class Tom Vialle registered 4-1 results to celebrate as the overall winner after tying on points with Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup, Vialle’s teammate Rene Hofer earnt the third step of the box going 2-6.
Despite the challenging weather and difficult, sandy track conditions Beaton showed impressive speed around the iconic British circuit, finishing fourth overall just a point off the podium, after the Australian had to settle for seventh-place in race one.
He saved his best until the day’s second MX2 moto, and from a mid-pack start he quickly worked his way into third and then into the runner-up position before eventually securing a well-deserved second-place result for fourth overall.
Tom Vialle
“It was a really hard day with the weather and the rain did the track no favours. The first race was difficult because I was fourth and had a lot of water in my goggles. I had to stop and change and restarted tenth but came back to sixth: I was really happy with the bike and I was feeling good so the result was OK. I had the holeshot in the second race, which was only twenty minutes, but could make a lead. I’m really happy. We’ve done two sand races, and now we go to hard-pack with LaCapelle next weekend. It will be a good race to do before Matterley and to get some familiar sensations on the bike.”
Rene Hofer
“Quite good today. I’m quite happy with my mud riding. I almost had the holeshot in the first race but still managed to take the lead in the second corner which was important to save my goggles. I led all the way with two laps to go and felt happy with second in those conditions. I didn’t start so well in the second moto – top six I think – and had a small crash so just rode as well as I could to the finish. Race by race I am getting more comfortable and confident.”
Jed Beaton
“Today was my first race in quite a while so I was easing myself back into it. I got off to a really bad start in race one and with the heavy rain it was a tough opening few laps. I managed to get into a rhythm and started moving forward. It was raining the whole time so it was a bit of a miserable moto, but it was good to be racing again. The second moto was much better. I got off to a much better start and managed to avoid some chaos in the second turn. That put me into fifth position and then I made a few passes and moved into second. By the time I got there, the leader had checked out. It was great to be in second and ride my own race, which I held to the flag.”
Hawkstone Park International Overall result MX1
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|NED
|Red Bull KTM
|2
|Shaun Simpson
|GBR
|KTM
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|NED
|GasGas
|4
|Harri Kullas
|FIN
|Honda
|5
|Julien Lieber
|BEL
|Honda
Hawkstone Park International Overall result MX2
|1
|Tom Vialle
|FRA
|Red Bull KTM
|40
|2
|Mikkel Haarup
|DEN
|Kawasaki
|40
|3
|Rene Hofer
|AUT
|Red Bull KTM
|37
|4
|Jed Beaton
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|36
|5
|Kay De Wolf
|NED
|Husqvarna
|32
Cody Webb wins 2020 King of the Motos
Round 1 of the 2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series has kicked off with the King of Motos event in the rocky Californian desert. The GPS-based King of the Motos is designed to test the mental, physical and mechanical fortitude of all competitors, across three laps.
Qualifying well, Manuel Lettenbichler took the King of the Motos holeshot, reaching the top of the event’s first rock-strewn climb ahead of more experienced desert racers Cody Webb, Trystan Hart and Colton Haaker. With the leading quartet completing much of the opening lap together, Lettenbichler edged ahead on lap two, together with Webb.
With the event increasing in difficulty, Lettenbichler successfully completed the second lap before a trouble-free pit stop saw him ready to take on the third and hardest lap of the event. While continuing to challenge Webb for the win, a wrong line choice while riding through a canyon used earlier in the day resulted in Lettenbichler receiving a one-hour time penalty.
The final result would see Cody Webb (Sherco) crowned the victor, ahead of KTM’s Trystan Hart and Manuel Lettenbichler, who managed to finish on the podium despite the penalty he incurred.
Riders will return to the 2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series on March 28/29 for the RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, in Decatur, Texas.
2020 King of the Motos Top 3
|1
|Cody Webb
|USA
|Sherco
|2
|Trystan Hart
|USA
|KTM
|3
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|GER
|KTM
Cooper Webb tops 450SX Round Six in San Diego
Blake Baggett and Aaron Plessinger fronted the pack into turn one for the 450 Main but Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb made short work of that pair, in a sign of what was to come.
With eight-minutes remaining Cooper Webb had managed to reel Adam Cianciarulo in and started challenging for the lead. Blake Baggett was just three-seconds behind the pair in third and at that stage of the moto had six-seconds on the now fourth placed Tomac.
It took Cooper Webb a lot longer to work his way past Cianciarulo than he would have liked but eventually made the move with two-minutes remaining on the clock.
The track lay-out made passing moves very hard to pull off, as every unsuccessful attempt cost the challenger a lot of time. Cianciarulo tried to come back at Webb but the KTM man had his measure and pulled away in the closing stages to take the victory by over three-seconds.
Blake Baggett took a strong podium finish with a good buffer over fourth placed Tomac. Ken Roczen was not able to challenge Barcia for fifth, the championship leader finishing sixth just ahead of fellow Honda rider Justin Brayton.
Cooper Webb – P1
“I got into the lead early and then Adam [Cianciarulo] made a good aggressive move on the inside and I just kind of let him go. The track, I knew it was going to be hard to pass and I knew it was going to be a long Main Event so I was just kind of riding in there. I tried to make a pass a few laps earlier but we played cat and mouse which allowed Blake [Baggett] to catch up and I didn’t want to do that. It feels good late in the race to get that pass and the win tonight.”
Justin Barcia – P5
“We struggled a little bit in practice, but overcame that. I finally felt like I rode like myself in the Heat race, but in the Main Event, I didn’t get the greatest of starts. I charged really hard the first few laps and diced it up in there. We ended up fifth, which was a really solid ride coming back from 15th. I felt like I rode well, the bike felt good so I’m definitely proud of the ride. The goal this week is to keep working on the riding stuff and shoot for getting another win here soon. We will keep moving forward. I’m definitely looking forward to Tampa.”
450SX Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|130
|2
|Eli Tomac
|129
|3
|Cooper Webb
|121
|4
|Justin Barcia
|116
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|113
|6
|Jason Anderson
|105
|7
|Blake Baggett
|90
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|90
|9
|Justin Brayton
|89
|10
|Zach Osborne
|75
|11
|Justin Hill
|75
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|70
|13
|Dean Wilson
|69
|14
|Vince Friese
|60
|15
|Martin Davalos
|50
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|34
|17
|Justin Bogle
|24
|18
|Alex Ray
|19
|19
|Chris Blose
|18
|20
|Chad Reed
|17
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|15
|22
|Ryan Breece
|13
|23
|Benny Bloss
|13
|24
|Kyle Cunningham
|11
|25
|James Decotis
|4
|26
|Jason Clermont
|3
|27
|Cade Autenrieth
|3
|28
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|29
|Jerry Robin
|1
|30
|Joshua Cartwright
|1
Ferrandis claims 250SX win from Forkner
Michael Mosiman scored the holeshot when the gates dropped for the 250 Main, but it was Dylan Ferrandis who was the eventual winner, clear of Austin Forkner by over six-seconds, with Cooper equidistant in third completing the podium.
Early leader Mosiman took fourth ahead of Hartfranft who squeezed past Clout late in the race to push the Penrite Honda rider back to sixth place. Fellow Aussie Jay Wilson crossed the line in 11th, while Aaron Tanti carded a 14th place finish.
Dylan Ferrandis now leads Justin Cooper by seven-points in the 250SX West Championship Standings. Luke Clout is the highest ranked Australian in seventh ahead of Aaron Tanti in 14th, the injured Jett Lawrence in 15th and Jay Wilson in 16th. The 250 West series now has a six-week break as the East Coast series kicks off in Florida next weekend.
Dylan Ferrandis – P1
“I’m really happy. I felt good all day and got the fastest lap. It was another nice race with a big fight for the win. I’m glad I took it and am going into the break with the red plate and more points. Last year, I didn’t have this advantage leaving San Diego, so that’s really good. I’m in a good situation.”
Austin Forkner – P2
“Second is obviously not where I want to be. I’ve been leading laps and know the speed is there, but have missed it the past two weeks by just the tiniest little bit. I know I led more laps this week. It still doesn’t take away from wishing things had gone differently. We have a chance to regroup for a few weeks and see if there are any places that we can improve to make the outcome different. Because you can always improve.”
Justin Cooper – P3
“It was a good day overall, but I was a little bit off the pace. I felt like I got it together for the Heat race. I was riding well, but I bent my shifter about halfway through. It was kind of scary for me because I was going in and out of gears, and I didn’t want to mess up and get hurt. I lost Dylan there and had to take second. In the Main, I was right behind him, but lost the pace a little bit, and they got away. We were close, but we will keep working. I’m really looking to get out front in one of these Main Events and see what I can do.”
250SX Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|72
|11
|Carson Brown
|72
|12
|Martin Castelo
|53
|13
|Killian Auberson
|51
|14
|Aaron Tanti
|50
|15
|Jett Lawrence
|46
|16
|Jay Wilson
|45
|17
|Robbie Wageman
|43
|18
|Michael Leib
|32
|19
|Christian Craig
|29
|20
|Cameron Mcadoo
|27
|21
|Logan Karnow
|27
|22
|Mitchell Falk
|24
|23
|Cheyenne Harmon
|17
|24
|Derek Kelley
|13
|25
|Ludovic Macler
|12
|26
|Lorenzo Camporese
|7
|27
|Chris Howell
|6
|28
|Taiki Koga
|5
|29
|Bryson Gardner
|4
2020 AORC Junior Skills Program announced
Motorcycling Australia, Yamaha and OffRoad Advantage will introduce a new skills, tips and tricks session for Junior riders prior to each round of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore.
Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo, said the joint initiative – Yamaha Off-Road Tech and Tips (YORTT) – would offer Junior competitors in the Yamaha Off-Road Australian Championship with specialised coaching from Australian and world champion riders.
Each Friday evening from 5pm, prior to all the AORC rounds, Josh Green and the entire Yamaha Active8 Yamalube Team will be available to answer questions from riders and families covering everything from riding tips to bike maintenance and set up.
This is competitor’s opportunity to get a direct line into years of racing experience from Josh and his team and learn the tricks of the trade in off-road racing.
Matthew Falvo
“The Yamaha Off-Road Tech and Tips program is a wonderful initiative which will give our Junior riders new tips, tricks and skills to take to the track. We have significantly grown our junior categories for 2020 and we believe it is vital to help develop our junior racers to give them the skills and knowledge necessary to help them achieve their goals, whether that be winning an Australian championship or taking on the best in the world. YORTT will give our young guns an opportunity to ask questions of our professional Yamaha coaches, being led by multiple Australian off-road and desert racing champion, member of Australia’s winning ISDE team, Level 2 MA Affiliated Coach, and current Active8 Yamalube Yamaha race team rider, and owner of OffRoad Advantage, Josh Green.”
OffRoad Advantage Owner and YORTT coach, Josh Green, said he was looking forward to kicking off the program at the first round of the AORC at Toowoomba.
Josh Green
“I am super excited about YORTT, as this program gives the junior riders a chance to learn from some of the world’s best riders and also ask questions about how they can improve their riding. I have had an amazing career, and for me it is a great opportunity to give back to the sport I love and still compete in. I love helping the younger riders progress, and if we can give them some insights and helpful tips and tricks to take their riding to the next level, and potentially become future champions, then that helps our sport grow.”
2020 Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar
- Round 1 & 2: Toowoomba, QLD 22 – 23 February 2020
- Round 3 & 4: Dungog, NSW 14 – 15 March 2020
- Round 5 & 6: Nowra, NSW 18 – 19 April 2020
- Round 7 & 8: SA 1 – 2 August 2020
- Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 September 2020
- Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 –18 October 2020
2020 Championship Calendars
2020 AMA Motocross race schedule
- May 17 – Hangtown Motocross Classic – Rancho Cordova, CA
- May 24 – Fox Raceway National – Pala, CA
- May 31 – Thunder Valley National – Lakewood, CO
- June 7 – Florida National – Jacksonville, FL
- June 21 – High Point National – Mt. Morris, PA
- June 28 – Southwick National – Southwick, MA
- July 5 – RedBud National – Buchanan, MI
- July 19 – Spring Creek National – Millville, MN
- July 26 – Washougal National – Washougal, WA
- August 16 – Unadilla National – New Berlin, NY
- August 23 – Budds Creek National – Mechanicsville, MD
- August 30 – Ironman National – Crawfordsville, IN
2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Calendar
- Jan. 4 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.
- Jan. 11 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Mo.
- Jan. 18 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.
- Jan. 25 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
- Feb. 1 – Ringcentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.
- Feb. 8 – Petco Park, San Diego, Calif.
- Feb. 15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
- Feb. 22 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- Feb. 29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
- March 7 – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla.
- March 14 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianpolis, Ind.
- March 21 – Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
- March 28 – Centurylink Field, Seattle, Wash.
- April 4 – Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Co.
- April 18 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
- April 25 – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.
- May 2 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
2020 MXGP Calendar
- March 1 – Great Britain, Matterley Basin (EMX125, WMX)
- March 8 – The Netherlands, Valkenswaard – (EMX250, WMX)
- March 22 – Patagonia, Argentina, Neuquen
- April 5 – Trentino I, Pietramurata – (EMX250, EMX 2t)
- April 19 – Spain, (TBA) – (EMX125, WMX)
- April 26 – Portugal, Agueda – (EMX125, EMX250)
- May 10 – France, Saint Jean d’Angely – (EMX125, EMX Open)
- May 17 – Italy, Maggiora – (EMX Open, WMX)
- May 24 – Germany, Teutschenthal – (EMX250, EMX Open)
- June 7 – Russia, Orlyonok – (EMX250, EMX Open)
- June 14 – Latvia, Kegums – (EMX250, EMX Open)
- June 28 – Indonesia, Jakarta
- July 5 – Indonesia, Palembang
- July 26 – Czech Republic, Loket – (EMX65, EMX85, EMX 2t)
- August 2 – Belgium, Lommel – (EMX125, EMX250)
- August 16 – Sweden, Uddevalla – (EMX125, EMX250)
- August 23 – Finland, Litti-KymiRing – (EMX125, EMX250, EMX 2t)
- September 6 – Turkey, Afyonkarahisar – (EMX Open, WMX)
- September 13 – China, (TBA) –
- September 20 – Emilia Romagna, Imola – (EMX125, WMX)
- September 27 – Motocross of Nations, France, Ernee
2020 American Flat Track
- Round 1. March 14: Daytona 200 & TT – Daytona Speedway, FL
- Round 2. March 28: Atlanta Short Track – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA
- Round 3. April 4: Charlotte Half-Mile – Charlotte Speedway, Concord, NC
- Round 4. May 2: Texas Half-Mile – Texas Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
- Round 5. May 9: So-Cal Half-Mile – Perris Speedway, Perris, CA
- Round 6. May 16: Sacramento Mile – Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA
- Round 7. May 30: Red Mile – Red Mile, Lexington, KY
- Round 8. June 13: Laconia Short Track – New Hampshire Speedway, Loudon, NH
- Round 9. June 20: OKC Mile – Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
- Round 10. June 27: Lima Half-Mile – Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
- Round 11. July 4: New York Short Track – Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
- Round 12. August 9: Buffalo Chip TT – Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD
- Round 13. August 11: Black Hills Half-Mile – Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD
- Round 14. August 22: Peoria TT – Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
- Round 15. September 5: Springfield Mile I – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
- Round 16. September 6: Springfield Mile II – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
- Round 17. September 12: Williams Grove Half-Mile – Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA
- Round 18. September 26: Meadowlands Mile* – Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ
2020 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Speedway Calendar
- Round 1, January 3 – Kurri Kurri Speedway, Loxford Park NSW
- Round 2, January 6 – Diamond Park, Wodonga VIC
- Round 3, January 7 – Undera Speedway, Echuca Road, Undera VIC
- Round 4, January 9 – Olympic Park, Regina Street, Mildura VIC
- Round 5, January 11 – Gillman Speedway, Wilkins Road, Gillman SA
2020 WESS Enduro World Championship Schedule
- Round 1: Extreme XL Lagares (Portugal) May 8-10
- Round 2: Trefle Lozerien AMV (France) May 21-23
- Round 3: Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble (Austria) June 10-14
- Round 4: Red Bull 111 Megawatt (Poland ) June TBC
- Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs (Romania) July 21-25
- Round 6: Tennessee Knockout (USA) August 15-16
- Round 7: Hawkstone Park Cross-Country (UK) September TBC
- Round 8: Hixpania Hard Enduro (Spain) October TBC
2020 FIM Speedway GP Calendar
- May 16 – PZM Warsaw SGP of Poland – Warsaw
- May 30 – German SGP – Teterow
- June 13 – Czech SGP – Prague
- July 18 – Adrian Flux British SGP – Cardiff
- July 25 – Swedish SGP – Hallstavik
- August 1 – Betard Wroclaw SGP of Poland – Wroclaw
- August 15 – Scandinavian SGP – Malilla, Sweden
- August 29 – Russian SGP – Togliatti
- September 12 – Danish SGP sponsored by ECCO – Vojens
- October 3 – Revline Torun SGP of Poland – Torun
2020 Australian Dirt Track Championship dates
- April 11-12 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
- Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD, North Brisbane Jnr Motorcycle Club
- October 17-18 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
- Fairburn Park, ACT Motorcycle Club
2020 Australian Track Championship dates
- May 16-17 Australian Senior Track Championships
- Qurindi, Tamworth, NSW, Tamworth Motorcycle Club
- September 26-27 Australian Junior Track Championships
- Gunnedah, NSW Gunnedah Motorcycle Club
2020 Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar
- Round 1 & 2: Toowoomba, QLD 22 – 23 February 2020
- Round 3 & 4: Dungog, NSW 14 – 15 March 2020
- Round 5 & 6: Nowra, NSW 18 – 19 April 2020
- Round 7 & 8: SA 1 – 2 August 2020
- Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 September 2020
- Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 –18 October 2020
2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Calendar
- Round 1: December 7, 2019 – Krakow, Poland
- Round 2: January 4 – Riesa, Germany
- Round 3: January 18 – A Coruna, Spain
- Round 4: February 1 – Budapest, Hungary
- Round 5: March 14 – Lodz, Poland
2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East/West Calendar
- 2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East Series
- March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas
- May 16-17: Madd Moose, Marquette, Mich.
- July 4-5: Tough Like RORR, Tamaqua, Pa.
- July 18-19: Fallen Timbers, Little Hocking, Ohio
- Aug. 1-2: Battle of the Goats, Taylorsville, N.C.
- 2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series
- Feb. 8: King of the Motos, Lucerne Valley, Calif.
- March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas
- May 2-3: EnduroFest, Reno, Nev.
- June 6-7: Last Dog Standing, Devore, Calif.
- June 20-21: Stix and Stones, Kellogg, Idaho
- 2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship
- Aug. 14-16: Trials Training Center, Sequatchie, Tenn.
2020 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – June 13: Diedenbergen DE
- Round 2 – July 26: Boves-Cuneo IT
- Round 3 – September 5: Morizès FR
- Round 4 – October 3: Pardubice CZ
2020 King of MX Calendar
- Qualifier 1 – February 15-16, Bega – Top 7 qualify for final
- Qualifier 2 – February 29-1 March, Narrabri – Top 7 qualify for final
- Qualifier 3 – March 14-15, Bathurst – Top 6 qualify for final
- Qualifier 4 – March 28-29, Wagga Wagga – Top 6 qualify for final
- Qualifier 5 – April 18-19, Lake Macquarie -Top 7 qualify for final
- Qualifier 6 – May 9-10, Sydney – Top 7 qualify for final
- Final – June 6-8, Undisclosed Location
2020 Australian Motocross National Championship Calendar
- Round 1 & 2 Horsham, Victoiria April 4/5
- Round 3 Newry, Victoria May 3
- Round 4 Gympie, Qld May 24
- Round 5 Conondale, QLD June 28
- Round 6 & 7 Maitland, NSW July 25/26
- Round 8 & 9 Coolum, QLD August 22/23
2020 Fox New Zealand Motocross Championship
- Round One – Balclutha, 1st February 2020
- Round Two – Rotorua, 23rd February 2020
- Round Three – Hawkes Bay, 1st March 2020
- Round Four – Taupo, 15th March 2020