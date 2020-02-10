Herlings & Vialle win Hawkstone International – Beaton fourth

Jeffrey Herlings and Tom Vialle endured wet and torrid conditions in England at the 2020 running of the Hawkstone International to win the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively, with weather conditions wreaking havoc with the moto schedule.

With the stormy climate battering the historic Hawkstone Park circuit, the second MX1 moto was eventually shortened to twenty minutes, while the third ‘Superfinal’ was cancelled. In the swampy sand it was Jeffrey Herlings who took the win with a 3-1 scorecard.

Herling crashed at the start of the opening race – won by Shaun Simpson, ahead of Glenn Coldenhoff – but recovered all the way through the field to claim third spot. He holeshotted and won the shorter second sprint to walk the top step of the podium in his first outing of 2020. The overall result saw Shaun Simpson second, while Glenn Coldenhoof took third. Full results are yet to be released.

Jeffrey Herlings

“I felt good today. It was a shame to have that start crash in the first moto but I still came back from last to third and almost got Glenn [Coldenhoff]. Then I holeshot and led the whole way in the second. It was about survival and there was only really one line to use, so passing the lappers was tricky. Anyway, we got it done. It was useful practice because Matterley could be the same!”

In the MX2 class Tom Vialle registered 4-1 results to celebrate as the overall winner after tying on points with Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup, Vialle’s teammate Rene Hofer earnt the third step of the box going 2-6.

Despite the challenging weather and difficult, sandy track conditions Beaton showed impressive speed around the iconic British circuit, finishing fourth overall just a point off the podium, after the Australian had to settle for seventh-place in race one.

He saved his best until the day’s second MX2 moto, and from a mid-pack start he quickly worked his way into third and then into the runner-up position before eventually securing a well-deserved second-place result for fourth overall.

Tom Vialle

“It was a really hard day with the weather and the rain did the track no favours. The first race was difficult because I was fourth and had a lot of water in my goggles. I had to stop and change and restarted tenth but came back to sixth: I was really happy with the bike and I was feeling good so the result was OK. I had the holeshot in the second race, which was only twenty minutes, but could make a lead. I’m really happy. We’ve done two sand races, and now we go to hard-pack with LaCapelle next weekend. It will be a good race to do before Matterley and to get some familiar sensations on the bike.”

Rene Hofer

“Quite good today. I’m quite happy with my mud riding. I almost had the holeshot in the first race but still managed to take the lead in the second corner which was important to save my goggles. I led all the way with two laps to go and felt happy with second in those conditions. I didn’t start so well in the second moto – top six I think – and had a small crash so just rode as well as I could to the finish. Race by race I am getting more comfortable and confident.”

Jed Beaton

“Today was my first race in quite a while so I was easing myself back into it. I got off to a really bad start in race one and with the heavy rain it was a tough opening few laps. I managed to get into a rhythm and started moving forward. It was raining the whole time so it was a bit of a miserable moto, but it was good to be racing again. The second moto was much better. I got off to a much better start and managed to avoid some chaos in the second turn. That put me into fifth position and then I made a few passes and moved into second. By the time I got there, the leader had checked out. It was great to be in second and ride my own race, which I held to the flag.”

Hawkstone Park International Overall result MX1

1 Jeffrey Herlings NED Red Bull KTM 2 Shaun Simpson GBR KTM 3 Glenn Coldenhoff NED GasGas 4 Harri Kullas FIN Honda 5 Julien Lieber BEL Honda

Hawkstone Park International Overall result MX2

1 Tom Vialle FRA Red Bull KTM 40 2 Mikkel Haarup DEN Kawasaki 40 3 Rene Hofer AUT Red Bull KTM 37 4 Jed Beaton AUS Husqvarna 36 5 Kay De Wolf NED Husqvarna 32

Cody Webb wins 2020 King of the Motos

Round 1 of the 2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series has kicked off with the King of Motos event in the rocky Californian desert. The GPS-based King of the Motos is designed to test the mental, physical and mechanical fortitude of all competitors, across three laps.

Qualifying well, Manuel Lettenbichler took the King of the Motos holeshot, reaching the top of the event’s first rock-strewn climb ahead of more experienced desert racers Cody Webb, Trystan Hart and Colton Haaker. With the leading quartet completing much of the opening lap together, Lettenbichler edged ahead on lap two, together with Webb.

With the event increasing in difficulty, Lettenbichler successfully completed the second lap before a trouble-free pit stop saw him ready to take on the third and hardest lap of the event. While continuing to challenge Webb for the win, a wrong line choice while riding through a canyon used earlier in the day resulted in Lettenbichler receiving a one-hour time penalty.

The final result would see Cody Webb (Sherco) crowned the victor, ahead of KTM’s Trystan Hart and Manuel Lettenbichler, who managed to finish on the podium despite the penalty he incurred.

Riders will return to the 2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series on March 28/29 for the RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, in Decatur, Texas.

2020 King of the Motos Top 3

1 Cody Webb USA Sherco 2 Trystan Hart USA KTM 3 Manuel Lettenbichler GER KTM

Cooper Webb tops 450SX Round Six in San Diego

For the full report see:

Blow by blow recap from the SX mains in San Diego

Blake Baggett and Aaron Plessinger fronted the pack into turn one for the 450 Main but Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb made short work of that pair, in a sign of what was to come.

With eight-minutes remaining Cooper Webb had managed to reel Adam Cianciarulo in and started challenging for the lead. Blake Baggett was just three-seconds behind the pair in third and at that stage of the moto had six-seconds on the now fourth placed Tomac.

It took Cooper Webb a lot longer to work his way past Cianciarulo than he would have liked but eventually made the move with two-minutes remaining on the clock.

The track lay-out made passing moves very hard to pull off, as every unsuccessful attempt cost the challenger a lot of time. Cianciarulo tried to come back at Webb but the KTM man had his measure and pulled away in the closing stages to take the victory by over three-seconds.

Blake Baggett took a strong podium finish with a good buffer over fourth placed Tomac. Ken Roczen was not able to challenge Barcia for fifth, the championship leader finishing sixth just ahead of fellow Honda rider Justin Brayton.

Cooper Webb – P1

“I got into the lead early and then Adam [Cianciarulo] made a good aggressive move on the inside and I just kind of let him go. The track, I knew it was going to be hard to pass and I knew it was going to be a long Main Event so I was just kind of riding in there. I tried to make a pass a few laps earlier but we played cat and mouse which allowed Blake [Baggett] to catch up and I didn’t want to do that. It feels good late in the race to get that pass and the win tonight.”

Justin Barcia – P5

“We struggled a little bit in practice, but overcame that. I finally felt like I rode like myself in the Heat race, but in the Main Event, I didn’t get the greatest of starts. I charged really hard the first few laps and diced it up in there. We ended up fifth, which was a really solid ride coming back from 15th. I felt like I rode well, the bike felt good so I’m definitely proud of the ride. The goal this week is to keep working on the riding stuff and shoot for getting another win here soon. We will keep moving forward. I’m definitely looking forward to Tampa.”

450SX Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Ken Roczen 130 2 Eli Tomac 129 3 Cooper Webb 121 4 Justin Barcia 116 5 Adam Cianciarulo 113 6 Jason Anderson 105 7 Blake Baggett 90 8 Malcolm Stewart 90 9 Justin Brayton 89 10 Zach Osborne 75 11 Justin Hill 75 12 Aaron Plessinger 70 13 Dean Wilson 69 14 Vince Friese 60 15 Martin Davalos 50 16 Tyler Bowers 34 17 Justin Bogle 24 18 Alex Ray 19 19 Chris Blose 18 20 Chad Reed 17 21 Kyle Chisholm 15 22 Ryan Breece 13 23 Benny Bloss 13 24 Kyle Cunningham 11 25 James Decotis 4 26 Jason Clermont 3 27 Cade Autenrieth 3 28 Fredrik Noren 2 29 Jerry Robin 1 30 Joshua Cartwright 1

Ferrandis claims 250SX win from Forkner

For the full report see:

Blow by blow recap from the SX mains in San Diego

Michael Mosiman scored the holeshot when the gates dropped for the 250 Main, but it was Dylan Ferrandis who was the eventual winner, clear of Austin Forkner by over six-seconds, with Cooper equidistant in third completing the podium.

Early leader Mosiman took fourth ahead of Hartfranft who squeezed past Clout late in the race to push the Penrite Honda rider back to sixth place. Fellow Aussie Jay Wilson crossed the line in 11th, while Aaron Tanti carded a 14th place finish.

Dylan Ferrandis now leads Justin Cooper by seven-points in the 250SX West Championship Standings. Luke Clout is the highest ranked Australian in seventh ahead of Aaron Tanti in 14th, the injured Jett Lawrence in 15th and Jay Wilson in 16th. The 250 West series now has a six-week break as the East Coast series kicks off in Florida next weekend.

Dylan Ferrandis – P1

“I’m really happy. I felt good all day and got the fastest lap. It was another nice race with a big fight for the win. I’m glad I took it and am going into the break with the red plate and more points. Last year, I didn’t have this advantage leaving San Diego, so that’s really good. I’m in a good situation.”

Austin Forkner – P2

“Second is obviously not where I want to be. I’ve been leading laps and know the speed is there, but have missed it the past two weeks by just the tiniest little bit. I know I led more laps this week. It still doesn’t take away from wishing things had gone differently. We have a chance to regroup for a few weeks and see if there are any places that we can improve to make the outcome different. Because you can always improve.”

Justin Cooper – P3

“It was a good day overall, but I was a little bit off the pace. I felt like I got it together for the Heat race. I was riding well, but I bent my shifter about halfway through. It was kind of scary for me because I was going in and out of gears, and I didn’t want to mess up and get hurt. I lost Dylan there and had to take second. In the Main, I was right behind him, but lost the pace a little bit, and they got away. We were close, but we will keep working. I’m really looking to get out front in one of these Main Events and see what I can do.”

250SX Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 135 2 Justin Cooper 128 3 Austin Forkner 122 4 Brandon Hartranft 110 5 Alex Martin 98 6 Jacob Hayes 89 7 Luke Clout 83 8 Michael Mosiman 82 9 Derek Drake 78 10 Mitchell Oldenburg 72 11 Carson Brown 72 12 Martin Castelo 53 13 Killian Auberson 51 14 Aaron Tanti 50 15 Jett Lawrence 46 16 Jay Wilson 45 17 Robbie Wageman 43 18 Michael Leib 32 19 Christian Craig 29 20 Cameron Mcadoo 27 21 Logan Karnow 27 22 Mitchell Falk 24 23 Cheyenne Harmon 17 24 Derek Kelley 13 25 Ludovic Macler 12 26 Lorenzo Camporese 7 27 Chris Howell 6 28 Taiki Koga 5 29 Bryson Gardner 4

2020 AORC Junior Skills Program announced

Motorcycling Australia, Yamaha and OffRoad Advantage will introduce a new skills, tips and tricks session for Junior riders prior to each round of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore.

Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo, said the joint initiative – Yamaha Off-Road Tech and Tips (YORTT) – would offer Junior competitors in the Yamaha Off-Road Australian Championship with specialised coaching from Australian and world champion riders.

Each Friday evening from 5pm, prior to all the AORC rounds, Josh Green and the entire Yamaha Active8 Yamalube Team will be available to answer questions from riders and families covering everything from riding tips to bike maintenance and set up.

This is competitor’s opportunity to get a direct line into years of racing experience from Josh and his team and learn the tricks of the trade in off-road racing.

Matthew Falvo

“The Yamaha Off-Road Tech and Tips program is a wonderful initiative which will give our Junior riders new tips, tricks and skills to take to the track. We have significantly grown our junior categories for 2020 and we believe it is vital to help develop our junior racers to give them the skills and knowledge necessary to help them achieve their goals, whether that be winning an Australian championship or taking on the best in the world. YORTT will give our young guns an opportunity to ask questions of our professional Yamaha coaches, being led by multiple Australian off-road and desert racing champion, member of Australia’s winning ISDE team, Level 2 MA Affiliated Coach, and current Active8 Yamalube Yamaha race team rider, and owner of OffRoad Advantage, Josh Green.”

OffRoad Advantage Owner and YORTT coach, Josh Green, said he was looking forward to kicking off the program at the first round of the AORC at Toowoomba.

Josh Green

“I am super excited about YORTT, as this program gives the junior riders a chance to learn from some of the world’s best riders and also ask questions about how they can improve their riding. I have had an amazing career, and for me it is a great opportunity to give back to the sport I love and still compete in. I love helping the younger riders progress, and if we can give them some insights and helpful tips and tricks to take their riding to the next level, and potentially become future champions, then that helps our sport grow.”

2020 Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2: Toowoomba, QLD 22 – 23 February 2020

Round 3 & 4: Dungog, NSW 14 – 15 March 2020

Round 5 & 6: Nowra, NSW 18 – 19 April 2020

Round 7 & 8: SA 1 – 2 August 2020

Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 September 2020

Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 –18 October 2020

2020 Championship Calendars

2020 AMA Motocross race schedule

May 17 – Hangtown Motocross Classic – Rancho Cordova, CA

May 24 – Fox Raceway National – Pala, CA

May 31 – Thunder Valley National – Lakewood, CO

June 7 – Florida National – Jacksonville, FL

June 21 – High Point National – Mt. Morris, PA

June 28 – Southwick National – Southwick, MA

July 5 – RedBud National – Buchanan, MI

July 19 – Spring Creek National – Millville, MN

July 26 – Washougal National – Washougal, WA

August 16 – Unadilla National – New Berlin, NY

August 23 – Budds Creek National – Mechanicsville, MD

August 30 – Ironman National – Crawfordsville, IN

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Calendar

Jan. 4 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

Jan. 11 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Mo.

Jan. 18 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

Jan. 25 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Feb. 1 – Ringcentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

Feb. 8 – Petco Park, San Diego, Calif.

Feb. 15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Feb. 22 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Feb. 29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

March 7 – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla.

March 14 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianpolis, Ind.

March 21 – Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

March 28 – Centurylink Field, Seattle, Wash.

April 4 – Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Co.

April 18 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

April 25 – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

May 2 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

2020 MXGP Calendar

March 1 – Great Britain, Matterley Basin (EMX125, WMX)

March 8 – The Netherlands, Valkenswaard – (EMX250, WMX)

March 22 – Patagonia, Argentina, Neuquen

April 5 – Trentino I, Pietramurata – (EMX250, EMX 2t)

April 19 – Spain, (TBA) – (EMX125, WMX)

April 26 – Portugal, Agueda – (EMX125, EMX250)

May 10 – France, Saint Jean d’Angely – (EMX125, EMX Open)

May 17 – Italy, Maggiora – (EMX Open, WMX)

May 24 – Germany, Teutschenthal – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 7 – Russia, Orlyonok – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 14 – Latvia, Kegums – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 28 – Indonesia, Jakarta

July 5 – Indonesia, Palembang

July 26 – Czech Republic, Loket – (EMX65, EMX85, EMX 2t)

August 2 – Belgium, Lommel – (EMX125, EMX250)

August 16 – Sweden, Uddevalla – (EMX125, EMX250)

August 23 – Finland, Litti-KymiRing – (EMX125, EMX250, EMX 2t)

September 6 – Turkey, Afyonkarahisar – (EMX Open, WMX)

September 13 – China, (TBA) –

September 20 – Emilia Romagna, Imola – (EMX125, WMX)

September 27 – Motocross of Nations, France, Ernee

2020 American Flat Track

Round 1. March 14: Daytona 200 & TT – Daytona Speedway, FL

Round 2. March 28: Atlanta Short Track – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

Round 3. April 4: Charlotte Half-Mile – Charlotte Speedway, Concord, NC

Round 4. May 2: Texas Half-Mile – Texas Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Round 5. May 9: So-Cal Half-Mile – Perris Speedway, Perris, CA

Round 6. May 16: Sacramento Mile – Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

Round 7. May 30: Red Mile – Red Mile, Lexington, KY

Round 8. June 13: Laconia Short Track – New Hampshire Speedway, Loudon, NH

Round 9. June 20: OKC Mile – Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK

Round 10. June 27: Lima Half-Mile – Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

Round 11. July 4: New York Short Track – Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

Round 12. August 9: Buffalo Chip TT – Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD

Round 13. August 11: Black Hills Half-Mile – Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD

Round 14. August 22: Peoria TT – Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL

Round 15. September 5: Springfield Mile I – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Round 16. September 6: Springfield Mile II – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Round 17. September 12: Williams Grove Half-Mile – Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

Round 18. September 26: Meadowlands Mile* – Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ

2020 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Speedway Calendar

Round 1, January 3 – Kurri Kurri Speedway, Loxford Park NSW

Round 2, January 6 – Diamond Park, Wodonga VIC

Round 3, January 7 – Undera Speedway, Echuca Road, Undera VIC

Round 4, January 9 – Olympic Park, Regina Street, Mildura VIC

Round 5, January 11 – Gillman Speedway, Wilkins Road, Gillman SA

2020 WESS Enduro World Championship Schedule

Round 1: Extreme XL Lagares (Portugal) May 8-10

Round 2: Trefle Lozerien AMV (France) May 21-23

Round 3: Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble (Austria) June 10-14

Round 4: Red Bull 111 Megawatt (Poland ) June TBC

Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs (Romania) July 21-25

Round 6: Tennessee Knockout (USA) August 15-16

Round 7: Hawkstone Park Cross-Country (UK) September TBC

Round 8: Hixpania Hard Enduro (Spain) October TBC

2020 FIM Speedway GP Calendar

May 16 – PZM Warsaw SGP of Poland – Warsaw

May 30 – German SGP – Teterow

June 13 – Czech SGP – Prague

July 18 – Adrian Flux British SGP – Cardiff

July 25 – Swedish SGP – Hallstavik

August 1 – Betard Wroclaw SGP of Poland – Wroclaw

August 15 – Scandinavian SGP – Malilla, Sweden

August 29 – Russian SGP – Togliatti

September 12 – Danish SGP sponsored by ECCO – Vojens

October 3 – Revline Torun SGP of Poland – Torun

2020 Australian Dirt Track Championship dates

April 11-12 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD, North Brisbane Jnr Motorcycle Club

October 17-18 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships Fairburn Park, ACT Motorcycle Club



2020 Australian Track Championship dates

May 16-17 Australian Senior Track Championships Qurindi, Tamworth, NSW, Tamworth Motorcycle Club

September 26-27 Australian Junior Track Championships Gunnedah, NSW Gunnedah Motorcycle Club



2020 Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2: Toowoomba, QLD 22 – 23 February 2020

Round 3 & 4: Dungog, NSW 14 – 15 March 2020

Round 5 & 6: Nowra, NSW 18 – 19 April 2020

Round 7 & 8: SA 1 – 2 August 2020

Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 September 2020

Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 –18 October 2020

2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Calendar

Round 1: December 7, 2019 – Krakow, Poland

Round 2: January 4 – Riesa, Germany

Round 3: January 18 – A Coruna, Spain

Round 4: February 1 – Budapest, Hungary

Round 5: March 14 – Lodz, Poland

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East/West Calendar

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East Series March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas May 16-17: Madd Moose, Marquette, Mich. July 4-5: Tough Like RORR, Tamaqua, Pa. July 18-19: Fallen Timbers, Little Hocking, Ohio Aug. 1-2: Battle of the Goats, Taylorsville, N.C.

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series Feb. 8: King of the Motos, Lucerne Valley, Calif. March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas May 2-3: EnduroFest, Reno, Nev. June 6-7: Last Dog Standing, Devore, Calif. June 20-21: Stix and Stones, Kellogg, Idaho

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship Aug. 14-16: Trials Training Center, Sequatchie, Tenn.



2020 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar

Round 1 – June 13: Diedenbergen DE

Round 2 – July 26: Boves-Cuneo IT

Round 3 – September 5: Morizès FR

Round 4 – October 3: Pardubice CZ

2020 King of MX Calendar

Qualifier 1 – February 15-16, Bega – Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 2 – February 29-1 March, Narrabri – Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 3 – March 14-15, Bathurst – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 4 – March 28-29, Wagga Wagga – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 5 – April 18-19, Lake Macquarie -Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 6 – May 9-10, Sydney – Top 7 qualify for final

Final – June 6-8, Undisclosed Location

2020 Australian Motocross National Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2 Horsham, Victoiria April 4/5

Round 3 Newry, Victoria May 3

Round 4 Gympie, Qld May 24

Round 5 Conondale, QLD June 28

Round 6 & 7 Maitland, NSW July 25/26

Round 8 & 9 Coolum, QLD August 22/23

2020 Fox New Zealand Motocross Championship