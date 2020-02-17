Toni Bou claims fifth win at Bilbao X-Trial

Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou has taken his fifth victory of the FIM X-Trial season in Bilbao, increasing his leadership in the series, in a dominant performance ahead of Adam Raga and Benoit Bincaz.

This is the second occasion that Bilbao has hosted a race of the FIM X-Trial World Championship and the crowds saw Toni Bou make a hesitant start collecting, eight penalties – four more than his arch-rival Adam Raga. Even so, he successfully qualified for the second phase.

Bou made the second round count with better precision, making 12 points in the five zones which demanded highly technical level of riding. With this result, and being the best of his group, Bou moved on to the final where he faced off with Adam Raga.

In a great final that saw very tight racing, Toni Bou won the victory with precision through the very demanding areas, with the Montesa Cota 4RT rider finishing with nine penalties against the 12 of Raga.

The triumph leaves the Repsol Honda Team rider as the leader of the World Championship, with a growing 35-point advantage.

The sixth race of the X-Trial World Championship will be held on March 21 at Wiener Neustadt, in Austria.

Toni Bou

“It was a really demanding X-Trial right to the end and that makes this fifth victory of the season even sweeter. In the Final I probably took too many risks in some sections so I ended up suffering more than I needed to. But this season has been really competitive; Adam is riding really well, so this victory is really important as it leaves me in a great position to fight for the title.”

X-Trial Bilbao 2020 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Team Points 1 BOU, Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 20 2 RAGA, Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 15 3 BINCAZ, Benoit FRA Beta Factory Racing 12 4 FAJARDO, Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 9 5 MARCELLI, Gabriel SPA RG Team 6 6 CASALES, Jorge SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 4 7 GELABERT, Miquel SPA Vertigo Factory Team 2 8 MARTYN, Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 1

2020 X-Trial Standings

Pos. Rider Points 1 BOU, Toni 100 2 RAGA, Adam 75 3 FAJARDO, Jeroni 34 4 BINCAZ, Benoit 28 5 BUSTO, Jaime 28 6 CASALES, Jorge 28 7 MARCELLI, Gabriel 25 8 GELABERT, Miquel 24 9 MARTYN, Toby 2 10 TOULY, Kieran 1

Beaton leads Husqvarna results at Mastercross Lacapelle Marival

Bringing their pre-season racing schedule to a positive close, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton, Kay de Wolf and Pauls Jonass have all successfully completed their final warm-up race ahead of the start of the 2020 MXGP Championship.

Competing in the Mastercross Lacapelle Marival event in France, Beaton secured the overall runner-up position in the MX2 class, with Pauls Jonass returning to competition following illness to finish fifth overall in the MX1 class.

With the recent Hawkstone International largely an exercise in survival due to the hugely challenging weather and track conditions in England last weekend, the Mastercross Lacapelle Marival delivered near-perfect track conditions and close racing across all classes.

Securing Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s best result in the MX2 class, Jed Beaton enjoyed two positive outings to claim a deserved overall runner-up result. Placing comfortably inside the top 10 off the start in each of the two MX2 motos, Jed spent much of the opening race in fourth before moving ahead of Jago Geerts with two laps to go.

Race two saw Jed start well, completing the first lap in fourth. Taking some time to find his rhythm around the French track, the Australian settled into a strong pace during the second half of the moto to finish just four seconds behind eventual overall winner Tom Vialle. In the combined 450/250 Super Finale, Jed placed 12th, the third-highest MX2 class rider.

Jed Beaton

“Yeah, I’m pretty pleased with the way today went. It’s really nice to get to race a pre-season event that’s not super wet and is in good condition and has good grip. The two motos went well enough for me. In the first race I didn’t get the best of starts, I think I was down in fifth or sixth before getting up to third. I stayed there for quite a few laps, before the top two guys got into the lappers. It got pretty intense there for a while and I was able to close up a lot. Third was a good result. I took a little while to get into a rhythm in the second race although I was in second for most of the time. I felt like I rode a lot better in the second half and to finish second overall is positive ahead of the first GP in a couple of weeks.”

Returning to action following several weeks away from competition due to sickness, Pauls Jonass secured fifth overall in the MX1 class aboard his FC 450 following fifth and fourth place results, before rounding out his participation at the French event with sixth in the Super Finale.

Pauls Jonass

“It’s been good to be back racing after a few weeks off, but I feel like things could have gone a little better today, still a few too many small mistakes. I got a good start in the first race and went too hard too soon, and that cost me mid-race. There were some pretty deep lines on the track and you needed to be smooth – I pushed a bit too hard. Things were better at the end of the race but there was no time left to really improve my result then. I got a great start in the second moto and really tried to be smooth. I made a few small mistakes, but things were better than race one. Overall, the event’s been great – really good conditions and apart from some small mistakes I’m happy. Two weeks before the first GP now so I’ll keep up the work and look forward to Matterley Basin.”

Next up the team will compete in the opening round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, the MXGP of Great Britain at Matterley Basin, England.

MX1 – Race 1

Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 25:32.181 Gautier Paulin (Yamaha) 25:44.528 Clement Desalle (Kawasaki) 25:46.250

MX1 – Race 2

Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 14 laps 25:21.600 Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 25:37.476 Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 25:45.060

MX1 – Overall

Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 50 points Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 38 Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 37

MX2 – Race 1

Tom Vialle (KTM) 13 laps 24:01.451 Rene Hofer (KTM) 24:02.280 Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 24:03.144

MX2 – Race 2

Tom Vialle (KTM) 13 laps 24:17.690 Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 24:21.893 Nathan Crawford (Honda) 24:26.235

MX2 – Overall

Tom Vialle (KTM) 50 points Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 42 Rene Hofer (KTM) 38

Super Finale (MX1 & MX2)

Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 14 laps Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) Gauthier Paulin (Yamaha)

…12. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna)

Podiums for KRT at Lacapelle Marival Masters

The Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team completed its preparation for the motocross MXGP season in style with podium finishes for both Romain Febvre and Clement Desalle at the Lacapelle Marival Masters, with glorious weather and a stunning track in central France greeting teams for a perfect final shakedown before the start of the World Championship in two week’s time.

Both KRT riders commanded a top five start in the first twenty-five-minute moto, the Belgian moving up the leaderboard from fifth on lap one to claim third place, just over a second from runner-up, at the chequered flag while the Frenchman recovered from a mid-race incident soon after claiming third to cross the line just a few seconds back in sixth.

Regrouping from a first turn incident which left him initially ninth in race two Desalle maintained his composure to advance to sixth at the finish while Febvre showed that he is already in perfect accord with his new mount as he pushed his KX450-SR up the leaderboard to finish second, even closing down the race-long leader mid-moto.

The two MX1 motos gave the KRT riders third and fourth overall before the final outing of the day which combined the leading riders from MX1 and MX2 in the SuperFinal. Desalle again missed a clean run through the first turn but took the opportunity to show his ability to run down the opposition as he advanced from fourteenth first time past the timekeepers to secure a stunning fourth at the close.

Febvre was even more impressive as he advanced rapidly from fourth to second, setting the fastest lap of the race as he chased down the leader and, like his teammate, confirming that he is ready both in terms of physical fitness and bike set-up prior to the opening round of the FIM World MXGP Motocross Championship at Matterley Basin in southern England on March 1st.

Romain Febvre

“It’s a great feeling to have such a strong day with good starts, good lap time and podium results. We have worked a lot with Jacky (Vimond) and I have made a lot of progress since Riola three weeks ago. I love my KX450-SR and we saw today that I got good starts even if this one here is really short to the first turn. I can say that tonight I am reassured; now we’ll go back home and practice on several different tracks to be ready for Matterley Basin.”

Clément Desalle

“It was a good experience today, even if I didn’t get such good starts. We made some changes on the bike settings – that’s also why we do some pre-season races – and the time schedule was tough with three races but overall the day was OK. I hit my ankle in the first race but it’s nothing serious and I had a good race. This year I want to do a full season so it was not necessary to take risks today; I’m happy with the bike, we are right on schedule with our preparation and we’ll continue to work before the first GP.”

American Motorcyclist Association honour Greg Hancock

AMA Charter Life Member Greg Hancock, from Costa Mesa, California, announced his retirement from professional racing on Feb. 15, having won his most recent Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Speedway World Championship in 2016.

His other FIM Speedway titles came in 2014, 2011 and 1997. In the United States, he won eight AMA Speedway National Championships. Hancock also won FIM Team and Pairs World Championships, as well as many European domestic league titles during his career.

Greg Hancock

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone at the AMA and the FIM for providing me the many years of incredible speedway racing, which basically became my life school. Although I am stepping away from competing, I do not plan to exit the scene. I have plans that will keep me close to the sport, and we’ll see where that goes in the weeks ahead.”

The history of American Speedway competition dates to the mid-1920s. One of the sport’s early stars was America’s first world champion, AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jack Milne, who won the 1937 Individual Speedway Championship in London.

Murray Bridge confirmed for 2020 AORC Rounds 7 & 8

South Australia’s Murray Bridge has secured Rounds 7 and 8 of the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore, to be held on August 1 and 2, 2020, with the support of Rural City of Murray Bridge and Velocette Motorcycle Club.

Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo, said the 2020 Yamaha AORC, presented by MXstore was shaping up to be the best year yet.

Matthew Falvo

“With World champion riders returning for action in 2020, we will have the best riders in the world competing at Murray Bridge. There has been plenty of interest from South Australian riders and we are very pleased with the enthusiasm, excitement and support not only from the riders but also round hosts – the Velocette Motorcycle Club and the Rural City of Murray Bridge. With new exciting venues in the 2020 AORC we are sure to again field upwards of 200 plus riders for each event in every state, we are sure the championship can only grow further.”

This announcement now finalises all venues for the 2020 Championship which will continue to use a double-header format when the Championships kicks off in just 8 days’ time.

Revised dates announced for 2020 King of MX

Motorcycling NSW has taken the unavoidable step of rearranging the 2020 King of MX qualifier schedule, swapping the Bathurst and Lakes qualifier events after it became clear that other events in the Bathurst region would make logistics especially difficult for entrants.

Lake Macquarie will now host qualifier 3 on March 14-15, while the Panorama Motorcycle Club will shift to the qualifier 5 dates of April 18-19.

Dave Cooke – Motorcycling CEO

“We were made aware of some regional events in Bathurst that were going to have some impacts on entrants’ ability to find cost-effective accommodation, among other things, and so we began looking at our options. It became clear quite quickly, with some FIM events along with other local date restrictions, that a date change just wasn’t possible. After consulting with our partner clubs, the team at Lakes were able to come to the party, and essentially trade dates with Panorama to allow as little impact as possible to those planning on racing the events. While I agree it’s not ideal to have to change the calendar, I’m grateful to everyone involved who’s helped to find, what is a great solution. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who travelled to Bega over the weekend for the first qualifier. As all of Australia knows, the far south coast region of NSW was heavily fire affected, and I’m really proud that our sport could play a small role in bringing people back to the area and contribute to rebuilding this beautiful part of the state.”

With the King of MX firmly underway for 2020, all focus now turns to Narrabri, where, in just two weeks’ time, the second qualifier will get underway. There, another 126 Golden Tickets will be on offer, and over $1000 in prizes.

2020 King of MX Calendar

Qualifier 1 – February 15-16, Bega – Top 7 qualify for final **Run & Won**

Qualifier 2 – February 29-1 March, Narrabri – Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 3 – March 14-15, Lake Macquarie -Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 4 – March 28-29, Wagga Wagga – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 5 -April 18-19, Bathurst – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 6 – May 9-10, Dargle – Top 7 qualify for final

Final – June 6-8, Cessnock

2020 Championship Calendars

2020 AMA Motocross race schedule

May 17 – Hangtown Motocross Classic – Rancho Cordova, CA

May 24 – Fox Raceway National – Pala, CA

May 31 – Thunder Valley National – Lakewood, CO

June 7 – Florida National – Jacksonville, FL

June 21 – High Point National – Mt. Morris, PA

June 28 – Southwick National – Southwick, MA

July 5 – RedBud National – Buchanan, MI

July 19 – Spring Creek National – Millville, MN

July 26 – Washougal National – Washougal, WA

August 16 – Unadilla National – New Berlin, NY

August 23 – Budds Creek National – Mechanicsville, MD

August 30 – Ironman National – Crawfordsville, IN

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Calendar

Jan. 4 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

Jan. 11 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Mo.

Jan. 18 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

Jan. 25 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Feb. 1 – Ringcentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

Feb. 8 – Petco Park, San Diego, Calif.

Feb. 15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Feb. 22 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Feb. 29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

March 7 – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla.

March 14 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianpolis, Ind.

March 21 – Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

March 28 – Centurylink Field, Seattle, Wash.

April 4 – Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Co.

April 18 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

April 25 – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

May 2 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

2020 MXGP Calendar

March 1 – Great Britain, Matterley Basin (EMX125, WMX)

March 8 – The Netherlands, Valkenswaard – (EMX250, WMX)

March 22 – Patagonia, Argentina, Neuquen

April 5 – Trentino I, Pietramurata – (EMX250, EMX 2t)

April 19 – Spain, (TBA) – (EMX125, WMX)

April 26 – Portugal, Agueda – (EMX125, EMX250)

May 10 – France, Saint Jean d’Angely – (EMX125, EMX Open)

May 17 – Italy, Maggiora – (EMX Open, WMX)

May 24 – Germany, Teutschenthal – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 7 – Russia, Orlyonok – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 14 – Latvia, Kegums – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 28 – Indonesia, Jakarta

July 5 – Indonesia, Palembang

July 26 – Czech Republic, Loket – (EMX65, EMX85, EMX 2t)

August 2 – Belgium, Lommel – (EMX125, EMX250)

August 16 – Sweden, Uddevalla – (EMX125, EMX250)

August 23 – Finland, Litti-KymiRing – (EMX125, EMX250, EMX 2t)

September 6 – Turkey, Afyonkarahisar – (EMX Open, WMX)

September 13 – China, (TBA) –

September 20 – Emilia Romagna, Imola – (EMX125, WMX)

September 27 – Motocross of Nations, France, Ernee

2020 American Flat Track

Round 1. March 14: Daytona 200 & TT – Daytona Speedway, FL

Round 2. March 28: Atlanta Short Track – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

Round 3. April 4: Charlotte Half-Mile – Charlotte Speedway, Concord, NC

Round 4. May 2: Texas Half-Mile – Texas Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Round 5. May 9: So-Cal Half-Mile – Perris Speedway, Perris, CA

Round 6. May 16: Sacramento Mile – Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

Round 7. May 30: Red Mile – Red Mile, Lexington, KY

Round 8. June 13: Laconia Short Track – New Hampshire Speedway, Loudon, NH

Round 9. June 20: OKC Mile – Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK

Round 10. June 27: Lima Half-Mile – Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

Round 11. July 4: New York Short Track – Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

Round 12. August 9: Buffalo Chip TT – Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD

Round 13. August 11: Black Hills Half-Mile – Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD

Round 14. August 22: Peoria TT – Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL

Round 15. September 5: Springfield Mile I – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Round 16. September 6: Springfield Mile II – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Round 17. September 12: Williams Grove Half-Mile – Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

Round 18. September 26: Meadowlands Mile* – Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ

2020 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Speedway Calendar

Round 1, January 3 – Kurri Kurri Speedway, Loxford Park NSW

Round 2, January 6 – Diamond Park, Wodonga VIC

Round 3, January 7 – Undera Speedway, Echuca Road, Undera VIC

Round 4, January 9 – Olympic Park, Regina Street, Mildura VIC

Round 5, January 11 – Gillman Speedway, Wilkins Road, Gillman SA

2020 WESS Enduro World Championship Schedule

Round 1: Extreme XL Lagares (Portugal) May 8-10

Round 2: Trefle Lozerien AMV (France) May 21-23

Round 3: Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble (Austria) June 10-14

Round 4: Red Bull 111 Megawatt (Poland ) June TBC

Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs (Romania) July 21-25

Round 6: Tennessee Knockout (USA) August 15-16

Round 7: Hawkstone Park Cross-Country (UK) September TBC

Round 8: Hixpania Hard Enduro (Spain) October TBC

2020 FIM Speedway GP Calendar

May 16 – PZM Warsaw SGP of Poland – Warsaw

May 30 – German SGP – Teterow

June 13 – Czech SGP – Prague

July 18 – Adrian Flux British SGP – Cardiff

July 25 – Swedish SGP – Hallstavik

August 1 – Betard Wroclaw SGP of Poland – Wroclaw

August 15 – Scandinavian SGP – Malilla, Sweden

August 29 – Russian SGP – Togliatti

September 12 – Danish SGP sponsored by ECCO – Vojens

October 3 – Revline Torun SGP of Poland – Torun

2020 Australian Dirt Track Championship dates

April 11-12 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD, North Brisbane Jnr Motorcycle Club

October 17-18 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships Fairburn Park, ACT Motorcycle Club



2020 Australian Track Championship dates

May 16-17 Australian Senior Track Championships Qurindi, Tamworth, NSW, Tamworth Motorcycle Club

September 26-27 Australian Junior Track Championships Gunnedah, NSW Gunnedah Motorcycle Club



2020 Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2: Toowoomba, QLD 22 – 23 February 2020

Round 3 & 4: Dungog, NSW 14 – 15 March 2020

Round 5 & 6: Nowra, NSW 18 – 19 April 2020

Round 7 & 8: Murray Bridge, SA 1 – 2 August 2020

Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 September 2020

Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 –18 October 2020

2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Calendar

Round 1: December 7, 2019 – Krakow, Poland

Round 2: January 4 – Riesa, Germany

Round 3: January 18 – A Coruna, Spain

Round 4: February 1 – Budapest, Hungary

Round 5: March 14 – Lodz, Poland

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East/West Calendar

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East Series March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas May 16-17: Madd Moose, Marquette, Mich. July 4-5: Tough Like RORR, Tamaqua, Pa. July 18-19: Fallen Timbers, Little Hocking, Ohio Aug. 1-2: Battle of the Goats, Taylorsville, N.C.

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series Feb. 8: King of the Motos, Lucerne Valley, Calif. March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas May 2-3: EnduroFest, Reno, Nev. June 6-7: Last Dog Standing, Devore, Calif. June 20-21: Stix and Stones, Kellogg, Idaho

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship Aug. 14-16: Trials Training Center, Sequatchie, Tenn.



2020 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar

Round 1 – June 13: Diedenbergen DE

Round 2 – July 26: Boves-Cuneo IT

Round 3 – September 5: Morizès FR

Round 4 – October 3: Pardubice CZ

2020 Australian Motocross National Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2 Horsham, Victoiria April 4/5

Round 3 Newry, Victoria May 3

Round 4 Gympie, Qld May 24

Round 5 Conondale, QLD June 28

Round 6 & 7 Maitland, NSW July 25/26

Round 8 & 9 Coolum, QLD August 22/23

2020 Fox New Zealand Motocross Championship