Moto News Weekly Wrap

March 9, 2021

What’s New:

Ben Kelley wins GNCC Wild Boar 2021

Josh Green dominates VORC Round 2

Holcombe wins 2021 Italian Enduro opener

Thomas Kjer Olsen wins Internazionali d’Italia Round 2

Jet Beaton completes pre-season testing in top form

Trigg & Coleman duo remain with Sherco into 2021

GasGas Australia reveals 2021 supported rider line-up

2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP livery revealed

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams break cover

Eli Tomac puts Kawasaki on the top step at Daytona SX

Cameron McAdoo tops 250s at Daytona – Hunter Lawrence sixth

2021 Racing Calendars 2021 Provisional MXGP 2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore 2021 Australian Penrite ProMX 2021 Speedway GP 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies 2021 AMA Supercross 2021 GNCC 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 2021 Progressive American Flat Track 2021 New Zealand Motocross 2021 New Zealand Cross-Country 2021 New Zealand Enduro 2021 Australian Supercross (provisional) And more…



Ben Kelley wins GNCC Wild Boar 2021

Round two of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) concluded on Sunday at the 2021 Wild Boar in Palatka Florida, where world’s fastest off-road motorcycle racers took to the sandy terrain of Florida at Hog Waller’s Mud Bog.

Getting a great jump off the line and earning himself the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn. After getting that early lead, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would soon make a pass into the number one spot, holding onto it for the first two laps of racing.

As the riders checked in on lap three there was a new leader emerging, the FMF/KTM Factory Racing motorcycle of Ben Kelley. With an hour and a half left to go, Kelley would manage to hold a strong pace all the way to the checkered flag. Kelley would cross the finish line to earn his first victory in 2021, improving his standings early in the year as he battles for the 2021 GNCC National Championship.

Coming through fifth on the opening lap of racing in Florida, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang steadily worked his way through the pack as the race continued on. Strang would find himself in podium contention with three laps remaining and set his sights on second place as the white flag came out. Strang was able to make the pass on the last lap and come through 28 seconds ahead of Ashburn.

After grabbing the holeshot and running second for the first five laps of racing Jordan Ashburn would hold on for a strong third overall finish as the checkered flag flew. Then it would be KLM Milwaukee GasGas’ Grant Baylor making his way into fourth overall after an eighth place start to the day.

Baylor was on the move throughout the whole race, making his way to fifth by the time the white flag was out which would then set him up for a last lap push to fourth overall. Baylor remains in the points lead as the series heads to Georgia next weekend.

Rounding out the top five overall was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth, who has continued to progress as he races after undergoing hand surgery last month. Toth would pick up momentum as the race wore on, as he broke into the top five on the fourth lap of racing. Toth would go swap positions multiple times throughout the day, but as the white flag came out, he would push himself to hold onto his fifth place finish.

XC1 Wild Boar 2021 Results

Place Name Time 1 BENJAMIN M KELLEY 59:57.2 2 JOSH V STRANG 01:21.6 3 JORDAN ASHBURN 01:49.8 4 GRANT BAYLOR 02:28.5 5 JOSHUA M TOTH 03:14.4 6 RICKY A RUSSELL 03:23.9 7 LAYNE MICHAEL 06:20.6 8 STEWARD BAYLOR JR 13:25.6 9 BENJAMIN HERRERA 13:56.2 10 CORY BUTTRICK 18:01.1 11 RYAN QUINN 14:49.3 12 TYLER D MEDAGLIA 57:26.1 13 GARRETT EDMISTEN 01:33.6 14 TALAN S HANSEN 20:17.7

XC1 Standings

Place Rider Make Total 1 GRANT BAYLOR GAS 48 2 JOSH V STRANG KAW 46 3 BENJAMIN M KELLEY KTM 46 4 JORDAN ASHBURN HQV 39 5 RICKY A RUSSELL GAS 30 6 THADDEUS DUVALL HQV 25 7 LAYNE MICHAEL YAM 25 8 JOSHUA M TOTH KTM 24 9 STEWARD BAYLOR JR YAM 7 10 CORY BUTTRICK BET 5 11 BENJAMIN HERRERA SHR 5

XC2 250 Pro

In the XC2 250 Pro class Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir grabbed the early lead away from Tely Energy Racing KTM’s Liam Draper, who earned the $100 Hot Cams Holeshot Award. Girroir would hold the number one spot from the opening lap of racing until the checkered flag flew, earning his first win of 2021. Girroir would also place seventh overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig DeLong battled his way up to a podium finish in the XC2 class after taking a bad line a few miles into the course. The defending champion would continue to battle his way up through the pack as the race hit its halfway point. DeLong was able to overtake second in his class just a few miles from the finish line, while also finishing eighth overall.

Rounding out the XC2 class podium was AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski. As the race got underway Witkowski got off to a good start, coming through timing and scoring second on the opening lap. Witkowski would continue to swap back-and-forth between second and third for the majority of the day.

On the final two laps of the race Witkowski would try to make a push towards the two front-runners, but he would ultimately settle in for third on the day. Witkowski leaves round two with the class points lead.

XC2 250 Pro Wild Boar 2021 Results

Place Rider Time 1 JONATHAN GIRROIR 03:03:59.572 2 CRAIG B DELONG 03:05:39.038 3 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI 03:06:25.930 4 LIAM DRAPER 03:07:37.397 5 CODY J BARNES 03:07:49.707 6 RUY BARBOSA 03:13:49.118 7 JESSE ANSLEY 03:15:04.976 8 BENJAMIN NELKO 03:16:06.050 9 RYDER LAFFERTY 03:23:44.636 10 HUNTER W NEUWIRTH 03:25:10.197 11 CHRISTOPHER VENDITTI 03:31:03.111 12 EVAN SMITH 03:34:32.330 13 THORN DEVLIN 03:35:13.035 14 BRENDEN J POLING 03:35:55.907 15 TEGAN R TEMPLE 02:59:22.456 16 VINCENT SMITH 03:05:29.899 17 BREWER CAWLEY 03:06:57.139 18 LYNDON SNODGRASS 02:02:10.979

XC2 250 Pro Standings

Place Rider Man Total 1 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI YAM 51 2 CRAIG B DELONG HQV 50 3 JONATHAN GIRROIR GAS 45 4 CODY J BARNES HON 32 5 LIAM DRAPER KTM 32 6 EVAN SMITH HQV 27 7 JESSE ANSLEY KTM 27 8 RUY BARBOSA HON 27 9 LYNDON SNODGRASS KAW 24 10 RYDER LAFFERTY HQV 22

FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am

Once again in the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jonathan Johnson coming away with the win. However, he would have a hard battle to fight throughout the entire race.

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ben Parsons and defending champion, Carolina KTM/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes, did not make it easy for Johnson as they continued to battle at the front.

Parsons would briefly move into the lead on lap two, but he would soon have Johnson making his way back around him. Parsons would hold onto second in the FMF XC3 class, with Hayes rounding out the top three class finishers.

Earning the Top Amateur honor was 250 A class winner, Kawasaki Team Green’s Joseph Cunningham as he finished 18th overall. His fellow 250 A competitor, Bubz Tasha earned second in the class and 22nd overall to land second on the top amateur podium, followed by Open A winner Chase Hayes who came through 24th overall.

FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am standings

Place Name R1-Pos R2-Pos Points 1 JONATHAN T JOHNSON 1 1 60 2 BEN L PARSONS 4 2 43 3 CHASE A COLVILLE 2 4 43 4 ZACK HAYES 3 3 42 5 JASON LIPSCOMB 8 5 29 6 JAKE H FROMAN 6 8 28 7 NOAH CLARK 5 9 28 8 MAX FERNANDEZ 9 6 27 9 DUSTIN SIMPSON 11 7 24 10 TREVOR S BARRETT 7 14 21

WXC

In the WXC class it was BABS Racing Yamaha/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets making her way to the center of the podium after a fifth place start to the day had her pushing for that number one spot. Sheets would make her move into the lead on lap two and would continue to push herself until she saw the checkered flag waving at the finish line.

Sheets is currently tied with AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer in the WXC points standings. Archer would hold steady in the second place position throughout all four laps of the race. Rounding out the WXC class podium was Magan1 Motorsports/Husqvarna/Rockstar Energy/Moose Racing’s Tayla Jones as she was another steady force in the class holding onto third for all four laps.

WCX Standings

Place Name R1-Pos R2-Pos Points 1 BECCA N SHEETS 2 1 55 2 RACHAEL ARCHER 1 2 55 3 RACHEL GUTISH 3 4 39 4 TAYLA JONES 5 3 37 5 SHELBY A TURNER 4 5 34 6 JOCELYN BARNES 6 6 30 7 PRESTIN RAINES 7 7 28 8 TAYLOR TAYLOR 8 10 24 9 EDEN NETELKOS 10 9 23 10 MARINA CANCRO 12 8 22

The Youth Overall win went to Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Chase Landers in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class. Thor Powell and Caleb Lane, both of the YXC1 class, rounded out the youth overall and class podium at this year’s Wild Boar GNCC.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Robert Weiss taking the win, followed by Logan Crawford and Peyton Feather rounding out the top three. Brayden Baisley took the 85cc (7-11) win and came through to finish seventh overall in the youth race. While Addison Elliott took the Girls (8-15) class win.

This weekend’s AMSOIL Moto Hero went to Joe Bromley of Warrington, PA. Joe is 27 years old, and raced in the Warrior class. He recently completed his duties in the U.S. Coast Guard, station in Norfolk, Virginia. Bromley was part of the Operation Specialist (S2) and served on the USCG Cutter “Dependable.”

Josh Green dominates VORC Round 2

Josh Green put in a dominant performance at Round 2 of the MITAS VORC, winning each race in a commanding fashion for the overall, with Thomas Mason and Blake Hollis completing the top three for the day in the Pro Expert class.

Green also won the Saturday Cross-Country finishing almost four-minutes faster than runner-up Thomas Moas, with William Price third, and Blake Hollis and Cooper Sheidow completing the top five.

Josh Green

“Another awesome day racing the Vic Off-Road Round Two. Got the overall win, thanks to my team Shop Yamaha. Thanks to Jack for helping me all weekend! Thankyou to the club for an awesome event, the Roche family and the Sanders family for the hospitality, rad weekend.”

2021 VORC Round 2 Results – Pro Expert

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Joshua Green 1:07:26.011 13:35.4 13:32.8 13:24.6 13:26.7 13:26.5 2 Thomas Mason 1:08:56.612 13:47.6 13:43.4 13:35.7 13:55.6 13:54.3 3 Blake Hollis 1:10:20.412 13:46.5 14:20.2 14:00.5 14:10.2 14:03.1 4 Cooper Sheidow 1:10:21.242 13:50.5 13:54.5 14:00.6 14:12.0 14:23.6 5 Liam Mason 1:11:11.800 14:23.8 14:16.9 14:08.5 14:08.5 14:14.0 6 William Price 1:11:17.326 14:16.8 14:14.0 14:20.5 14:12.3 14:13.8 7 Riley McGillivray 1:12:05.821 14:26.2 14:31.0 14:17.6 14:26.5 14:24.5 8 Simon Cox 1:12:07.056 14:19.9 14:24.9 14:29.4 14:29.8 14:23.1 9 Nicholas Graham 1:12:27.005 14:15.5 14:29.3 14:26.0 14:40.3 14:35.9 10 Thomas Anderson 1:13:55.005 14:42.6 14:46.0 14:39.1 14:58.7 14:48.6 11 Richard Chibnall 1:13:59.482 14:36.1 14:45.8 14:46.0 14:52.2 14:59.4 12 Joshua Anderson 1:14:12.593 14:49.7 14:54.8 14:48.8 14:48.6 14:50.6 13 Timothy Lonsdale 1:14:28.039 16:03.1 14:43.4 14:29.6 14:38.0 14:33.9 14 Matthew Zygarlicki 1:14:39.713 14:41.4 15:06.3 14:48.9 14:58.5 15:04.6 15 Riley Nancarrow 1:15:27.166 14:43.3 15:02.0 15:24.6 15:13.3 15:04.0

Holcombe wins 2021 Italian Enduro opener

Steve Holcombe has begun his 2021 season in the best possible way, claiming victory at the opening round of the Italian Enduro Championship, with a 14-second margin of victory.

Getting the new season up and running, the opening round of the Italian Enduro Championship in Passirano proved a positive first shakedown for Holcombe as he begins preparation for the Enduro World Championship opener in June.

The single-day race with 18 special tests, proved the perfect event for the seven-time world champion, and reigning Italian Enduro Champion, to get back into competitive action on his Beta RR Racing 4T 350 following the off-season.

After a steady opening lap, Steve quietly began to improve both his pace and position. A strong push during the second half of the day saw him work his way to the top of the standings. Holding strong, he raced on, remained out front and claimed an eventual 14-second margin of victory.

The Italian Enduro Championship continues with rounds two and three in Custonaci on March 27/28.

Steve Holcombe

“I can’t think of a better way to start off 2021 than with a win. I honestly came here aiming for the podium, so to hit the top step is more than perfect. Today was good to be honest. I didn’t feel like I did anything exciting, I just played it steady really. It took the opening lap to knock the race rust off and get back into the swing of special tests again. As the day progressed, I increased my pace little by little, picked up a few test wins and got the job done. I’m not trying to make it sound boring or anything, it just all sort of worked out. I think I’ve surprised myself with the win. But it’s great to be back racing. Twelve months ago everything was so different, so being back in the paddock, having fun with the team and just being back in race mode like we planned is brilliant. Aside from a little bit of testing before coming here, I’m really only just getting back into riding again after the off season. But with EnduroGP not starting until June, we’ve time on our side to keep building on what we achieved today.”

2021 Italian Enduro Championship Round 1 Results

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Steve Holcombe Beta 1:16:09.13 2 Brad Freeman Beta 1:16:23.86 3 Hamish MacDonald Sherco 1:17:31.17 4 Wil Ruprecht TM 1:17:32.76 5 Antoine Magain Sherco 1:17:34.87

Thomas Kjer Olsen wins Internazionali d’Italia Round 2

Thomas Kjer Olsen secured his maiden 450cc race win with victory at round two of the Internazionali d’Italia series in Alghero, Sardinia, charging to a stunning victory in the mixed capacity Supercampione race – his first international win on FC 450 machinery.

Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the sandy hillside venue provided TKO with further races to sharpen his skills while competing on another rough and technical circuit ahead of the MXGP World Championship start in May.

Enjoying a great start in the day’s MX1 moto, a confident Kjer Olsen quickly made a number of passes to move into fourth place during the opening lap. As the race unfolded, the Dane charged past Alessandro Lupino on lap five to secure third before moving into second just a few laps later. While giving chase to the race leader Glenn Coldenhoff, Thomas momentarily stalled his FC 450 machine and then opted to settle for a safe, yet well-earned, runner-up finish.

With the track at its roughest, TKO was undoubtedly at his best in the Supercampione moto. Ending lap one in sixth place, the 23-year-old then picked off his rivals as he worked on reeling in the race leader, Romain Febvre. With Kjer Olsen displaying incredible speed around the Alghero circuit, he was soon onto the back wheel of Febvre and made the crucial pass for the lead on lap 13. Maintaining his strong pace for the rest of the moto he claimed an impressive first-ever 450cc race win.

Thomas Kjer Olsen

“It feels amazing but also a little unexpected to have won the Supercampione race today. After the first race I knew my speed was good, I just made a few mistakes and for the second moto I knew I had to clean those up. My start in the second race wasn’t the best but I felt great on the bike. We have such a good set up with the bike that it allows me to ride freely and with a lot of confidence. I was able to push to the end and enjoyed leading laps and taking the win. We learned a lot today. These races are important to test settings in a racing environment and to learn how my competitors race too, so this trip to Sardinia has been really productive. We now head back to Belgium and look ahead to the MXGP season.”

Romain Febvre was runner up in the Supercampione moto, just over a second off winner Olsen, while MX1 winner Glenn Coldenhoff had to settle for a more distant third.

Romain Febvre

“It was a decent weekend with a good second position during the timed practice period behind Ivo. But at the start the gate twitched twice so I hit it and didn’t start well. I had some good early laps to come back to sixth even though it was difficult to overtake on this small track; later in the race I struggled a little with my forearms but I finished fifth. In the SuperFinal I knew what to expect with the gate and I got the holeshot; I was riding really fast at the start of the race and made a gap to my rivals before I made a mistake and crashed trying to jump the holes in a braking zone. I was still leading after this crash but my forearms started to hurt again and Kjer Olsen passed me while we were amongst the lappers; I stayed with him until the finish without being able to make a pass. There are good things to take away from the weekend, whether it be the starts or our speed in the race; now we just need to solve the forearm problems.”

MX1 Results

Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 18 laps, 28:24:167 Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 28:32:063; Ben Watson (Yamaha) 28:41:184

Supercampione Results

Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 18 laps, 28:39:336 Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 28:40:717 Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 28:55:904

Jet Beaton completes pre-season testing in top form

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton and Kay de Wolf have successfully completed their pre-season testing and are now preparing for the 2021 MX2 World Championship start. Following a productive winter spent sharpening their skills and further developing their FC 250 machinery, both riders are now looking forward to an exciting season of racing, starting with round one on May 23.

Travelling to the warmer, drier climate of Spain to ride and train during the off-season proved to be highly productive for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna MX2 class riders. With Jed and Kay enjoying ample riding time while testing a number of new factory parts, both racers have now finalised the base settings of their FC 250 machines ahead of the highly anticipated season opener in the Netherlands.

Jed Beaton will lead the team into the MX2 World Championship following a strong 2020 season in which the Australian narrowly missed out on third place in the final overall standings. Ultimately placing fourth, Beaton’s season was headlined with his maiden MX2 moto win at round nine, together with him claiming three overall podium finishes and nine moto podiums.

The recently turned 23-year-old has enjoyed two years of progressive development with the team to establish himself as a regular contender for race wins and podium finishes. As such, Jed enters the 2021 season well-placed to challenge for the MX2 World Championship title.

Jed Beaton

“My winter training has been really good, really productive and I’m very happy with my bike. It was nice to get to Spain and ride in dry conditions. I tested a few new parts and I made a few small changes but nothing major because I was already really comfortable with my set up. My focus was just on riding and training for the most part. It’s a shame that the start of this season has been postponed a little but when the gate drops I’ll be ready. My goal is to build on what I achieved last year with more consistency and more podium results so that when we reach the end of the season I hope to be in contention for a strong result in the championship. Winning the championship would be the ultimate goal obviously but it’s a long season and the field is full of talented riders. If I can stay at the sharp end every moto, perform consistently, then it would be a great year for me.”

Trigg & Coleman duo remain with Sherco into 2021

In 2021, Hard Enduro power couple Tim and Ina Coleman are set to enter their second year with the Motul Pirelli Sherco racing outfit and the first stop of their Nation-wide tour takes place this weekend at the Tenterfield Terror in Tenterfield, NSW.

Competing aboard both familiar and new machinery, Tim is set to take on the challenges of this season aboard two updated models in the Sherco 250SE and 300SE Factory. Both models have seen significant updates for 2021 and the changes have prompted great feedback from Coleman in pre-season testing.

Tim Coleman

“It sounds pretty cliche for a sponsored rider to say every bike in the range is awesome but it really is the case this year with Sherco. I tested a few different models over the off season and in the end found myself struggling to decide which bike I preferred out of the 250SE and 300SE Factory so in the end I’ve decided to try out both in competition. I’ve put in a lot of work over the off-season and couldn’t be more excited to take on this year with the Support of the Motul Pirelli Sherco team and all of the team sponsors.”

Competition for both Tim and Ina kicks off this weekend at the Tenterfield Terror in NSW as Round 1 of the Grassroots Enduro Australia series kicks off a busy year of competition.

Nathan Trigg goes into the 2021 season more prepared than ever and the Trigg farms Desert Motocross event is the perfect start to his year.

A member of the Motul Pirelli Sherco Family since late 2017, Trigg has gone from strength to strength aboard the larger-bore, 4 stroke machinery in Sherco’s range. For 2021 he has opted for a 450SEF Factory as his weapon of choice and is set for a big year of racing including both the Hattah and Finke Desert Races.

Nathan Trigg

“It’s awesome to be back on a Sherco and competing in the Big, Aussie Desert races again. They are a massive challenge for both rider and their bike so having a few years on Sherco without issues now, it just gives me the confidence that I can keep running towards the pointy end and focus on getting myself in great shape. Running and racing in the Trigg Farms Desert Motocross is just an epic experience and to be doing it for the 4th year running is an awesome thing for all involved. It’s a great way to start the year and I can’t wait to get out there and give it my all on the Sherco 450SEF Factory.”

GasGas Australia reveals 2021 supported rider line-up

GASGAS has revealed their line-up of supported riders, starting with 18-year-old Noah Ferguson in MX2, who will be riding a MC 250F this year in the ProMX Championship, as well as the Australian Supercross Championship in SX2 later this year.

Noah Ferguson

“I’m loving the GASGAS so far, it’s been a great transition already and the backing from the brand is the best that I’ve ever had. It’s set us up for a strong year ahead and after only being able to do state rounds last year, it’s an exciting time to look ahead and for the sport to return to the national level.”

MX3 newcomer Blake Fox will enter the outdoor season with significant support and on-board a MC 250F. At 16 years of age, Fox has progressed through the KTM Group development path and is now setting his sights on further success with the GASGAS brand.

Blake Fox

“For me this is a really familiar position being on the GASGAS and continuing to work with everybody from the KTM Group, so I am feeling really good about the position that we are in and the year ahead. It will be my first year in MX3 at the ProMX, so I want to build as much experience as I can in the development class and keep building in my career from here.”

The extensive commitment of GASGAS doesn’t end there, as we also form a junior team with Byron Dennis (MC 250F/MC 125), Ky Woods (MC 85) – who was second in the 2019 65cc Junior World Cup – and Bodie Court (MC 65). This trio are recognised as three of the sport’s top up and coming talent.

Byron Dennis

“I’m really excited to be riding GASGAS this year, I love the brand and it’s been a lot of fun for me in switching between the MC 250F and MC 125. We have a lot of races planned coming up and I really want to do my best to get the best results possible.”

The support of GASGAS will also extend into the Australian Off-Road Championship during the 2021 season, where reigning national EJ class champion Korey McMahon will enter a EC 350F and further establish the brand in addition to the factory racing team riders.

2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP livery revealed

One half of the potent 2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP team have revealed their liveries for the opening portion of the motocross season. Nine-times world champion Tony Cairoli, double MX2 world champion Jorge Prado and promising rookie Mattia Guadagnini all appeared in their new kit for a recent photo shoot. Jeffrey Herlings, Tom Vialle and Rene Hofer will reveal their new gear later in March.

Images by Juan Pablo Acevedo

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams break cover

The start of 2021 has been a busy and exciting start to the year for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams. Both squads made their annual trips south, to the island of Sardinia – the motocross hub of Europe throughout the winter months – to ride, train and test while enjoying a much better climate than that of Belgium and The Netherlands.