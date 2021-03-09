Moto News Weekly Wrap
March 9, 2021
What’s New:
- Ben Kelley wins GNCC Wild Boar 2021
- Josh Green dominates VORC Round 2
- Holcombe wins 2021 Italian Enduro opener
- Thomas Kjer Olsen wins Internazionali d’Italia Round 2
- Jet Beaton completes pre-season testing in top form
- Trigg & Coleman duo remain with Sherco into 2021
- GasGas Australia reveals 2021 supported rider line-up
- 2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP livery revealed
- Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams break cover
- Eli Tomac puts Kawasaki on the top step at Daytona SX
- Cameron McAdoo tops 250s at Daytona – Hunter Lawrence sixth
- 2021 Racing Calendars
- 2021 Provisional MXGP
- 2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore
- 2021 Australian Penrite ProMX
- 2021 Speedway GP
- 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
- 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies
- 2021 AMA Supercross
- 2021 GNCC
- 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
- 2021 Progressive American Flat Track
- 2021 New Zealand Motocross
- 2021 New Zealand Cross-Country
- 2021 New Zealand Enduro
- 2021 Australian Supercross (provisional)
- And more…
Ben Kelley wins GNCC Wild Boar 2021
Round two of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) concluded on Sunday at the 2021 Wild Boar in Palatka Florida, where world’s fastest off-road motorcycle racers took to the sandy terrain of Florida at Hog Waller’s Mud Bog.
Getting a great jump off the line and earning himself the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn. After getting that early lead, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would soon make a pass into the number one spot, holding onto it for the first two laps of racing.
As the riders checked in on lap three there was a new leader emerging, the FMF/KTM Factory Racing motorcycle of Ben Kelley. With an hour and a half left to go, Kelley would manage to hold a strong pace all the way to the checkered flag. Kelley would cross the finish line to earn his first victory in 2021, improving his standings early in the year as he battles for the 2021 GNCC National Championship.
Coming through fifth on the opening lap of racing in Florida, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang steadily worked his way through the pack as the race continued on. Strang would find himself in podium contention with three laps remaining and set his sights on second place as the white flag came out. Strang was able to make the pass on the last lap and come through 28 seconds ahead of Ashburn.
After grabbing the holeshot and running second for the first five laps of racing Jordan Ashburn would hold on for a strong third overall finish as the checkered flag flew. Then it would be KLM Milwaukee GasGas’ Grant Baylor making his way into fourth overall after an eighth place start to the day.
Baylor was on the move throughout the whole race, making his way to fifth by the time the white flag was out which would then set him up for a last lap push to fourth overall. Baylor remains in the points lead as the series heads to Georgia next weekend.
Rounding out the top five overall was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth, who has continued to progress as he races after undergoing hand surgery last month. Toth would pick up momentum as the race wore on, as he broke into the top five on the fourth lap of racing. Toth would go swap positions multiple times throughout the day, but as the white flag came out, he would push himself to hold onto his fifth place finish.
XC1 Wild Boar 2021 Results
|Place
|Name
|Time
|1
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|59:57.2
|2
|JOSH V STRANG
|01:21.6
|3
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|01:49.8
|4
|GRANT BAYLOR
|02:28.5
|5
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|03:14.4
|6
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|03:23.9
|7
|LAYNE MICHAEL
|06:20.6
|8
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|13:25.6
|9
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|13:56.2
|10
|CORY BUTTRICK
|18:01.1
|11
|RYAN QUINN
|14:49.3
|12
|TYLER D MEDAGLIA
|57:26.1
|13
|GARRETT EDMISTEN
|01:33.6
|14
|TALAN S HANSEN
|20:17.7
XC1 Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Make
|Total
|1
|GRANT BAYLOR
|GAS
|48
|2
|JOSH V STRANG
|KAW
|46
|3
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|KTM
|46
|4
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|HQV
|39
|5
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|GAS
|30
|6
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|HQV
|25
|7
|LAYNE MICHAEL
|YAM
|25
|8
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|KTM
|24
|9
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|YAM
|7
|10
|CORY BUTTRICK
|BET
|5
|11
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|SHR
|5
XC2 250 Pro
In the XC2 250 Pro class Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir grabbed the early lead away from Tely Energy Racing KTM’s Liam Draper, who earned the $100 Hot Cams Holeshot Award. Girroir would hold the number one spot from the opening lap of racing until the checkered flag flew, earning his first win of 2021. Girroir would also place seventh overall on the day.
Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig DeLong battled his way up to a podium finish in the XC2 class after taking a bad line a few miles into the course. The defending champion would continue to battle his way up through the pack as the race hit its halfway point. DeLong was able to overtake second in his class just a few miles from the finish line, while also finishing eighth overall.
Rounding out the XC2 class podium was AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski. As the race got underway Witkowski got off to a good start, coming through timing and scoring second on the opening lap. Witkowski would continue to swap back-and-forth between second and third for the majority of the day.
On the final two laps of the race Witkowski would try to make a push towards the two front-runners, but he would ultimately settle in for third on the day. Witkowski leaves round two with the class points lead.
XC2 250 Pro Wild Boar 2021 Results
|Place
|Rider
|Time
|1
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|03:03:59.572
|2
|CRAIG B DELONG
|03:05:39.038
|3
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|03:06:25.930
|4
|LIAM DRAPER
|03:07:37.397
|5
|CODY J BARNES
|03:07:49.707
|6
|RUY BARBOSA
|03:13:49.118
|7
|JESSE ANSLEY
|03:15:04.976
|8
|BENJAMIN NELKO
|03:16:06.050
|9
|RYDER LAFFERTY
|03:23:44.636
|10
|HUNTER W NEUWIRTH
|03:25:10.197
|11
|CHRISTOPHER VENDITTI
|03:31:03.111
|12
|EVAN SMITH
|03:34:32.330
|13
|THORN DEVLIN
|03:35:13.035
|14
|BRENDEN J POLING
|03:35:55.907
|15
|TEGAN R TEMPLE
|02:59:22.456
|16
|VINCENT SMITH
|03:05:29.899
|17
|BREWER CAWLEY
|03:06:57.139
|18
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|02:02:10.979
XC2 250 Pro Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Man
|Total
|1
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|YAM
|51
|2
|CRAIG B DELONG
|HQV
|50
|3
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|GAS
|45
|4
|CODY J BARNES
|HON
|32
|5
|LIAM DRAPER
|KTM
|32
|6
|EVAN SMITH
|HQV
|27
|7
|JESSE ANSLEY
|KTM
|27
|8
|RUY BARBOSA
|HON
|27
|9
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|KAW
|24
|10
|RYDER LAFFERTY
|HQV
|22
FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am
Once again in the FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jonathan Johnson coming away with the win. However, he would have a hard battle to fight throughout the entire race.
Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ben Parsons and defending champion, Carolina KTM/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes, did not make it easy for Johnson as they continued to battle at the front.
Parsons would briefly move into the lead on lap two, but he would soon have Johnson making his way back around him. Parsons would hold onto second in the FMF XC3 class, with Hayes rounding out the top three class finishers.
Earning the Top Amateur honor was 250 A class winner, Kawasaki Team Green’s Joseph Cunningham as he finished 18th overall. His fellow 250 A competitor, Bubz Tasha earned second in the class and 22nd overall to land second on the top amateur podium, followed by Open A winner Chase Hayes who came through 24th overall.
FMF XC3 125cc Pro-Am standings
|Place
|Name
|R1-Pos
|R2-Pos
|Points
|1
|JONATHAN T JOHNSON
|1
|1
|60
|2
|BEN L PARSONS
|4
|2
|43
|3
|CHASE A COLVILLE
|2
|4
|43
|4
|ZACK HAYES
|3
|3
|42
|5
|JASON LIPSCOMB
|8
|5
|29
|6
|JAKE H FROMAN
|6
|8
|28
|7
|NOAH CLARK
|5
|9
|28
|8
|MAX FERNANDEZ
|9
|6
|27
|9
|DUSTIN SIMPSON
|11
|7
|24
|10
|TREVOR S BARRETT
|7
|14
|21
WXC
In the WXC class it was BABS Racing Yamaha/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets making her way to the center of the podium after a fifth place start to the day had her pushing for that number one spot. Sheets would make her move into the lead on lap two and would continue to push herself until she saw the checkered flag waving at the finish line.
Sheets is currently tied with AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer in the WXC points standings. Archer would hold steady in the second place position throughout all four laps of the race. Rounding out the WXC class podium was Magan1 Motorsports/Husqvarna/Rockstar Energy/Moose Racing’s Tayla Jones as she was another steady force in the class holding onto third for all four laps.
WCX Standings
|Place
|Name
|R1-Pos
|R2-Pos
|Points
|1
|BECCA N SHEETS
|2
|1
|55
|2
|RACHAEL ARCHER
|1
|2
|55
|3
|RACHEL GUTISH
|3
|4
|39
|4
|TAYLA JONES
|5
|3
|37
|5
|SHELBY A TURNER
|4
|5
|34
|6
|JOCELYN BARNES
|6
|6
|30
|7
|PRESTIN RAINES
|7
|7
|28
|8
|TAYLOR TAYLOR
|8
|10
|24
|9
|EDEN NETELKOS
|10
|9
|23
|10
|MARINA CANCRO
|12
|8
|22
The Youth Overall win went to Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Chase Landers in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class. Thor Powell and Caleb Lane, both of the YXC1 class, rounded out the youth overall and class podium at this year’s Wild Boar GNCC.
In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Robert Weiss taking the win, followed by Logan Crawford and Peyton Feather rounding out the top three. Brayden Baisley took the 85cc (7-11) win and came through to finish seventh overall in the youth race. While Addison Elliott took the Girls (8-15) class win.
This weekend’s AMSOIL Moto Hero went to Joe Bromley of Warrington, PA. Joe is 27 years old, and raced in the Warrior class. He recently completed his duties in the U.S. Coast Guard, station in Norfolk, Virginia. Bromley was part of the Operation Specialist (S2) and served on the USCG Cutter “Dependable.”
Josh Green dominates VORC Round 2
Josh Green put in a dominant performance at Round 2 of the MITAS VORC, winning each race in a commanding fashion for the overall, with Thomas Mason and Blake Hollis completing the top three for the day in the Pro Expert class.
Green also won the Saturday Cross-Country finishing almost four-minutes faster than runner-up Thomas Moas, with William Price third, and Blake Hollis and Cooper Sheidow completing the top five.
Josh Green
“Another awesome day racing the Vic Off-Road Round Two. Got the overall win, thanks to my team Shop Yamaha. Thanks to Jack for helping me all weekend! Thankyou to the club for an awesome event, the Roche family and the Sanders family for the hospitality, rad weekend.”
2021 VORC Round 2 Results – Pro Expert
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Joshua Green
|1:07:26.011
|13:35.4
|13:32.8
|13:24.6
|13:26.7
|13:26.5
|2
|Thomas Mason
|1:08:56.612
|13:47.6
|13:43.4
|13:35.7
|13:55.6
|13:54.3
|3
|Blake Hollis
|1:10:20.412
|13:46.5
|14:20.2
|14:00.5
|14:10.2
|14:03.1
|4
|Cooper Sheidow
|1:10:21.242
|13:50.5
|13:54.5
|14:00.6
|14:12.0
|14:23.6
|5
|Liam Mason
|1:11:11.800
|14:23.8
|14:16.9
|14:08.5
|14:08.5
|14:14.0
|6
|William Price
|1:11:17.326
|14:16.8
|14:14.0
|14:20.5
|14:12.3
|14:13.8
|7
|Riley McGillivray
|1:12:05.821
|14:26.2
|14:31.0
|14:17.6
|14:26.5
|14:24.5
|8
|Simon Cox
|1:12:07.056
|14:19.9
|14:24.9
|14:29.4
|14:29.8
|14:23.1
|9
|Nicholas Graham
|1:12:27.005
|14:15.5
|14:29.3
|14:26.0
|14:40.3
|14:35.9
|10
|Thomas Anderson
|1:13:55.005
|14:42.6
|14:46.0
|14:39.1
|14:58.7
|14:48.6
|11
|Richard Chibnall
|1:13:59.482
|14:36.1
|14:45.8
|14:46.0
|14:52.2
|14:59.4
|12
|Joshua Anderson
|1:14:12.593
|14:49.7
|14:54.8
|14:48.8
|14:48.6
|14:50.6
|13
|Timothy Lonsdale
|1:14:28.039
|16:03.1
|14:43.4
|14:29.6
|14:38.0
|14:33.9
|14
|Matthew Zygarlicki
|1:14:39.713
|14:41.4
|15:06.3
|14:48.9
|14:58.5
|15:04.6
|15
|Riley Nancarrow
|1:15:27.166
|14:43.3
|15:02.0
|15:24.6
|15:13.3
|15:04.0
Holcombe wins 2021 Italian Enduro opener
Steve Holcombe has begun his 2021 season in the best possible way, claiming victory at the opening round of the Italian Enduro Championship, with a 14-second margin of victory.
Getting the new season up and running, the opening round of the Italian Enduro Championship in Passirano proved a positive first shakedown for Holcombe as he begins preparation for the Enduro World Championship opener in June.
The single-day race with 18 special tests, proved the perfect event for the seven-time world champion, and reigning Italian Enduro Champion, to get back into competitive action on his Beta RR Racing 4T 350 following the off-season.
After a steady opening lap, Steve quietly began to improve both his pace and position. A strong push during the second half of the day saw him work his way to the top of the standings. Holding strong, he raced on, remained out front and claimed an eventual 14-second margin of victory.
The Italian Enduro Championship continues with rounds two and three in Custonaci on March 27/28.
Steve Holcombe
“I can’t think of a better way to start off 2021 than with a win. I honestly came here aiming for the podium, so to hit the top step is more than perfect. Today was good to be honest. I didn’t feel like I did anything exciting, I just played it steady really. It took the opening lap to knock the race rust off and get back into the swing of special tests again. As the day progressed, I increased my pace little by little, picked up a few test wins and got the job done. I’m not trying to make it sound boring or anything, it just all sort of worked out. I think I’ve surprised myself with the win. But it’s great to be back racing. Twelve months ago everything was so different, so being back in the paddock, having fun with the team and just being back in race mode like we planned is brilliant. Aside from a little bit of testing before coming here, I’m really only just getting back into riding again after the off season. But with EnduroGP not starting until June, we’ve time on our side to keep building on what we achieved today.”
2021 Italian Enduro Championship Round 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Time
|1
|Steve Holcombe
|Beta
|1:16:09.13
|2
|Brad Freeman
|Beta
|1:16:23.86
|3
|Hamish MacDonald
|Sherco
|1:17:31.17
|4
|Wil Ruprecht
|TM
|1:17:32.76
|5
|Antoine Magain
|Sherco
|1:17:34.87
Thomas Kjer Olsen wins Internazionali d’Italia Round 2
Thomas Kjer Olsen secured his maiden 450cc race win with victory at round two of the Internazionali d’Italia series in Alghero, Sardinia, charging to a stunning victory in the mixed capacity Supercampione race – his first international win on FC 450 machinery.
Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the sandy hillside venue provided TKO with further races to sharpen his skills while competing on another rough and technical circuit ahead of the MXGP World Championship start in May.
Enjoying a great start in the day’s MX1 moto, a confident Kjer Olsen quickly made a number of passes to move into fourth place during the opening lap. As the race unfolded, the Dane charged past Alessandro Lupino on lap five to secure third before moving into second just a few laps later. While giving chase to the race leader Glenn Coldenhoff, Thomas momentarily stalled his FC 450 machine and then opted to settle for a safe, yet well-earned, runner-up finish.
With the track at its roughest, TKO was undoubtedly at his best in the Supercampione moto. Ending lap one in sixth place, the 23-year-old then picked off his rivals as he worked on reeling in the race leader, Romain Febvre. With Kjer Olsen displaying incredible speed around the Alghero circuit, he was soon onto the back wheel of Febvre and made the crucial pass for the lead on lap 13. Maintaining his strong pace for the rest of the moto he claimed an impressive first-ever 450cc race win.
Thomas Kjer Olsen
“It feels amazing but also a little unexpected to have won the Supercampione race today. After the first race I knew my speed was good, I just made a few mistakes and for the second moto I knew I had to clean those up. My start in the second race wasn’t the best but I felt great on the bike. We have such a good set up with the bike that it allows me to ride freely and with a lot of confidence. I was able to push to the end and enjoyed leading laps and taking the win. We learned a lot today. These races are important to test settings in a racing environment and to learn how my competitors race too, so this trip to Sardinia has been really productive. We now head back to Belgium and look ahead to the MXGP season.”
Romain Febvre was runner up in the Supercampione moto, just over a second off winner Olsen, while MX1 winner Glenn Coldenhoff had to settle for a more distant third.
Romain Febvre
“It was a decent weekend with a good second position during the timed practice period behind Ivo. But at the start the gate twitched twice so I hit it and didn’t start well. I had some good early laps to come back to sixth even though it was difficult to overtake on this small track; later in the race I struggled a little with my forearms but I finished fifth. In the SuperFinal I knew what to expect with the gate and I got the holeshot; I was riding really fast at the start of the race and made a gap to my rivals before I made a mistake and crashed trying to jump the holes in a braking zone. I was still leading after this crash but my forearms started to hurt again and Kjer Olsen passed me while we were amongst the lappers; I stayed with him until the finish without being able to make a pass. There are good things to take away from the weekend, whether it be the starts or our speed in the race; now we just need to solve the forearm problems.”
MX1 Results
- Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 18 laps, 28:24:167
- Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 28:32:063;
- Ben Watson (Yamaha) 28:41:184
Supercampione Results
- Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 18 laps, 28:39:336
- Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 28:40:717
- Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 28:55:904
Jet Beaton completes pre-season testing in top form
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton and Kay de Wolf have successfully completed their pre-season testing and are now preparing for the 2021 MX2 World Championship start. Following a productive winter spent sharpening their skills and further developing their FC 250 machinery, both riders are now looking forward to an exciting season of racing, starting with round one on May 23.
Travelling to the warmer, drier climate of Spain to ride and train during the off-season proved to be highly productive for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna MX2 class riders. With Jed and Kay enjoying ample riding time while testing a number of new factory parts, both racers have now finalised the base settings of their FC 250 machines ahead of the highly anticipated season opener in the Netherlands.
Jed Beaton will lead the team into the MX2 World Championship following a strong 2020 season in which the Australian narrowly missed out on third place in the final overall standings. Ultimately placing fourth, Beaton’s season was headlined with his maiden MX2 moto win at round nine, together with him claiming three overall podium finishes and nine moto podiums.
The recently turned 23-year-old has enjoyed two years of progressive development with the team to establish himself as a regular contender for race wins and podium finishes. As such, Jed enters the 2021 season well-placed to challenge for the MX2 World Championship title.
Jed Beaton
“My winter training has been really good, really productive and I’m very happy with my bike. It was nice to get to Spain and ride in dry conditions. I tested a few new parts and I made a few small changes but nothing major because I was already really comfortable with my set up. My focus was just on riding and training for the most part. It’s a shame that the start of this season has been postponed a little but when the gate drops I’ll be ready. My goal is to build on what I achieved last year with more consistency and more podium results so that when we reach the end of the season I hope to be in contention for a strong result in the championship. Winning the championship would be the ultimate goal obviously but it’s a long season and the field is full of talented riders. If I can stay at the sharp end every moto, perform consistently, then it would be a great year for me.”
Trigg & Coleman duo remain with Sherco into 2021
In 2021, Hard Enduro power couple Tim and Ina Coleman are set to enter their second year with the Motul Pirelli Sherco racing outfit and the first stop of their Nation-wide tour takes place this weekend at the Tenterfield Terror in Tenterfield, NSW.
Competing aboard both familiar and new machinery, Tim is set to take on the challenges of this season aboard two updated models in the Sherco 250SE and 300SE Factory. Both models have seen significant updates for 2021 and the changes have prompted great feedback from Coleman in pre-season testing.
Tim Coleman
“It sounds pretty cliche for a sponsored rider to say every bike in the range is awesome but it really is the case this year with Sherco. I tested a few different models over the off season and in the end found myself struggling to decide which bike I preferred out of the 250SE and 300SE Factory so in the end I’ve decided to try out both in competition. I’ve put in a lot of work over the off-season and couldn’t be more excited to take on this year with the Support of the Motul Pirelli Sherco team and all of the team sponsors.”
Competition for both Tim and Ina kicks off this weekend at the Tenterfield Terror in NSW as Round 1 of the Grassroots Enduro Australia series kicks off a busy year of competition.
Nathan Trigg goes into the 2021 season more prepared than ever and the Trigg farms Desert Motocross event is the perfect start to his year.
A member of the Motul Pirelli Sherco Family since late 2017, Trigg has gone from strength to strength aboard the larger-bore, 4 stroke machinery in Sherco’s range. For 2021 he has opted for a 450SEF Factory as his weapon of choice and is set for a big year of racing including both the Hattah and Finke Desert Races.
Nathan Trigg
“It’s awesome to be back on a Sherco and competing in the Big, Aussie Desert races again. They are a massive challenge for both rider and their bike so having a few years on Sherco without issues now, it just gives me the confidence that I can keep running towards the pointy end and focus on getting myself in great shape. Running and racing in the Trigg Farms Desert Motocross is just an epic experience and to be doing it for the 4th year running is an awesome thing for all involved. It’s a great way to start the year and I can’t wait to get out there and give it my all on the Sherco 450SEF Factory.”
GasGas Australia reveals 2021 supported rider line-up
GASGAS has revealed their line-up of supported riders, starting with 18-year-old Noah Ferguson in MX2, who will be riding a MC 250F this year in the ProMX Championship, as well as the Australian Supercross Championship in SX2 later this year.
Noah Ferguson
“I’m loving the GASGAS so far, it’s been a great transition already and the backing from the brand is the best that I’ve ever had. It’s set us up for a strong year ahead and after only being able to do state rounds last year, it’s an exciting time to look ahead and for the sport to return to the national level.”
MX3 newcomer Blake Fox will enter the outdoor season with significant support and on-board a MC 250F. At 16 years of age, Fox has progressed through the KTM Group development path and is now setting his sights on further success with the GASGAS brand.
Blake Fox
“For me this is a really familiar position being on the GASGAS and continuing to work with everybody from the KTM Group, so I am feeling really good about the position that we are in and the year ahead. It will be my first year in MX3 at the ProMX, so I want to build as much experience as I can in the development class and keep building in my career from here.”
The extensive commitment of GASGAS doesn’t end there, as we also form a junior team with Byron Dennis (MC 250F/MC 125), Ky Woods (MC 85) – who was second in the 2019 65cc Junior World Cup – and Bodie Court (MC 65). This trio are recognised as three of the sport’s top up and coming talent.
Byron Dennis
“I’m really excited to be riding GASGAS this year, I love the brand and it’s been a lot of fun for me in switching between the MC 250F and MC 125. We have a lot of races planned coming up and I really want to do my best to get the best results possible.”
The support of GASGAS will also extend into the Australian Off-Road Championship during the 2021 season, where reigning national EJ class champion Korey McMahon will enter a EC 350F and further establish the brand in addition to the factory racing team riders.
2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP livery revealed
One half of the potent 2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP team have revealed their liveries for the opening portion of the motocross season. Nine-times world champion Tony Cairoli, double MX2 world champion Jorge Prado and promising rookie Mattia Guadagnini all appeared in their new kit for a recent photo shoot. Jeffrey Herlings, Tom Vialle and Rene Hofer will reveal their new gear later in March.
Images by Juan Pablo Acevedo
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams break cover
The start of 2021 has been a busy and exciting start to the year for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams. Both squads made their annual trips south, to the island of Sardinia – the motocross hub of Europe throughout the winter months – to ride, train and test while enjoying a much better climate than that of Belgium and The Netherlands.
Eli Tomac puts Kawasaki on the top step at Daytona SX
Round 9 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross arrived at Daytona International Speedway over the weekend where Kawasaki showed its championship character sweeping both classes for the third year in a row. Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac capturing his record-tying fifth victory at Daytona Supercross.
As the gate dropped on the 450SX Main Event, the No. 1 KX450 charged out of the starting gate aggressively and took the lead by the second turn of the first lap. Tomac continued showing great speed as he led the race for all 18 laps from start to checkers, earning his second win of the season. Saturday’s win marks the third consecutive year Kawasaki has won Daytona Supercross and Tomac’s fifth time to claim the top spot, tying Ricky Carmichael for the most wins of all-time at the legendary Daytona International Speedway.
Eli Tomac
“That was fun! I always enjoy riding at Daytona and it’s always been good to me. I was pretty strategic when picking my gate in the main because I was watching the other class and heat races and realized the inside might be my best shot at getting up front, which is exactly what I did. I fought for it too. Once I got out front, I wasn’t looking back. We’re still in this championship, so I’m not going down without a fight. I think we’ve found a good groove and I’m looking forward to our next stop in Dallas. I’m grateful for all the hard work and support from my entire Monster Energy Kawasaki team, I couldn’t have done this without them, especially five times!”
KTM’s Cooper Webb got off to a second-place start and battled up front early on. He engaged in a close battle for second before dropping back to third four laps in, but he kept his eyes on the prize as he diligently worked his way through the next 14 laps. Webb put on a valiant last-lap charge to overtake second just before the checkers, gaining valuable points in the final moments of the race.
Cooper Webb
“It was a great night. I was trying to hang with Eli but he was hauling butt. I definitely rode pretty tight that Main Event but is what it is, I put my head down there at the end and made some good lap times and I was able to get AP there at the end, which was nice to get another podium tonight. It’s always fun coming to Daytona, it’s always a great event.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger got the podium finish he was looking for, putting in a great ride Saturday night to finish third.
Aaron Plessinger
“This is definitely a monkey off my back, for sure. Going back to Daytona two years ago, I was lying in the emergency room with a shattered heel and not too sure what was going to happen after that, so to come here and rebound like I just did, it’s crazy. I’m speechless. I felt like I had more to give on the last couple of laps, but a podium is a podium and I’ll take what I can get. I feel like it’s going to come a little bit easier now. The track was so gnarly, with the black sand and then beach sand and all the ruts. Some of the transitions of the jumps had such big kickers on them. It was crazy. It was a long race, but we ended up on the podium, and that’s all I can ask for right now. I just want to give a shout-out to these guys for working their butts off and believing in me. We’re going to keep going.”
Ken Roczen currently holds the lead in the 450SX, although that’s only by two points from Cooper Webb, 199-197. Eli Tomac sits a more distance third on 175-points, while Justin Barcia and Malcom Steward are fourth and fifth respectively, on 153 and 143-points. Musquin, Plessinger, Osborne, Ferrandis and Cianciarulo complete the top 10.
2021 AMA SX Round Nine – Daytona 450 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
|21m13.762
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+03.856
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha
|+04.523
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+07.755
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Yamaha
|+10.538
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+21.635
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|+25.646
|8
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+32.783
|9
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+36.097
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+41.335
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+42.121
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM
|+45.410
|13
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+1:12.186
|14
|Max Anstie
|Suzuki
|+1:22.693
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|17 Laps
|16
|Martin Davalos
|KTM
|+09.106
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+11.084
|18
|Benny Bloss
|Honda
|+46.382
|19
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+48.945
|20
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+1:14.091
|21
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|14 Laps
|22
|Broc Tickle
|Honda
|13 Laps
2021 AMA SX 450 standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|199
|2
|Cooper Webb
|197
|3
|Eli Tomac
|175
|4
|Justin Barcia
|153
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|143
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|135
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|134
|8
|Zach Osborne
|123
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|121
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|120
|11
|Jason Anderson
|116
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|95
|13
|Justin Brayton
|86
|14
|Dean Wilson
|70
|15
|Broc Tickle
|63
|16
|Vince Friese
|60
|17
|Martin Davalos
|57
|18
|Justin Bogle
|56
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|48
|20
|Benny Bloss
|45
|21
|Chase Sexton
|25
|22
|Brandon Hartranft
|23
|23
|Shane Mcelrath
|15
|24
|Max Anstie
|14
|25
|Carlen Gardner
|12
|26
|Alex Ray
|9
|27
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|8
|28
|Adam Enticknap
|7
|29
|Cade Clason
|7
|30
|Justin Starling
|3
|31
|Austin Politelli
|3
|32
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|33
|Tyler Bowers
|1
Cameron McAdoo tops 250s at Daytona – Hunter Lawrence sixth
The 22-rider field lined up for the 250SX Main Event all vying for the victory, but as the gate dropped, the Kawasaki teammates found themselves around mid-pack. Just as Hammaker looked to be making moves in fifth place, a costly error in the sand section saw him drop to the back of the pack.
McAdoo began picking off riders one by one and creeping up on the race leader halfway through the race, while Smith had a bit of a rollercoaster race changing positions from seventh to 13th, and then eventually settling into 10th. Hammaker showed great determination as he clawed his way back through the pack and catching up to his teammate Smith to finish right behind him in 11th.
It was McAdoo with the standout performance of the night though as he went on to make a pass for the lead by Lap 9 and grab his first career 250SX win. The victory is the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team’s third year in a row to win at Daytona Supercross and moves McAdoo into first in points for the 250SX Western Regional Championship.
Cameron McAdoo
“That was unreal. That is what we work so hard for. I can’t thank all of the guys at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki enough for providing me all of the tools to get here. I have such a great team behind me. I have to give a special shout out to my mom because in 2016, she drove me all the way out here to Daytona in a van and now this is where we are. This is just the beginning and I look forward to continue working my butt off for more nights like this.”
Rounding out the podium were Stilez Robertson and Pierce Brown, with Justin Cooper and Garrett Marchbanks fourth and fifth. Aussie Hunter Lawrence completed the first lap in fourth place but went down in the sand section on lap 2 and slipped back to 10th. The young Australian secured seventh by lap 11 and moved up one more spot on the 14th and final lap.
Hunter Lawrence
“This weekend was pretty good. We had a solid heat race and got my first ever heat-race win, which was really cool. My body is starting to come around and I’m feeling better and better. I made one mistake in the main event that really let me down in the sand section. I was in a good position to fight for a podium spot, so I’m bummed about that. All things considered, my body is feeling healthy, my shoulder is coming around and I feel great on the bike. This is a good, calm way to head into Arlington for three rounds back to back, which I am really looking forward to.”
McAdoo now leads the 250SX West standings on 49-points, with Justin Cooper, the only other winner so far in second on 45-points. Garret Marchbanks holds third in the standings on 39-points, to Hunter Lawrence’s 35, with fifth placed Jalek Swoll only a single-point off in fifth.
2021 AMA SX Round Nine – Daytona 250 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|16m54.972
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+03.653
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+05.139
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+06.043
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+14.693
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+20.328
|7
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+22.532
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+23.740
|9
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+24.174
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki
|+35.926
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+36.943
|12
|Jarrett Frye
|Yamaha
|+44.345
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|Yamaha
|+46.591
|14
|Jordan Bailey
|Yamaha
|+48.033
|15
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+51.253
|16
|Cedric Soubeyras
|GASGAS
|+53.306
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|GASGAS
|+55.063
|18
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|+59.289
|19
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+1:07.191
|20
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|21
|Ryan Sipes
|GASGAS
|+1:29.108
|22
|Mitchell Harrison
|Honda
|DNS
2021 AMA SX 250 East/West combined standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|138
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|128
|5
|Joshua Osby
|103
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|97
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|91
|8
|Joshua Varize
|81
|9
|Thomas Do
|74
|10
|Grant Harlan
|71
|11
|Kevin Moranz
|70
|12
|Logan Karnow
|61
|13
|Jeremy Hand
|59
|14
|John Short
|55
|15
|Cameron Mcadoo
|49
|16
|Max Vohland
|46
|17
|Hunter Sayles
|46
|18
|Justin Cooper
|45
|19
|Luke Neese
|44
|20
|Austin Forkner
|40
|21
|Garrett Marchbanks
|39
|22
|Devin Simonson
|39
|23
|Hunter Lawrence
|35
|24
|Wilson Fleming
|35
|25
|Jalek Swoll
|34
2021 Racing schedule
2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Grand Prix
|Date
|1
|MXGP of Oman, Muscat
|Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr
|2
|MXGP of Italy, TBA
|Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr
|3
|MXGP of Portugal, Agueda
|Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May
|4
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May
|5
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May
|6
|MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok
|Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun
|7
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun
|8
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul
|9
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul
|10
|MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket
|Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul
|11
|MXGP of Belgium, Lommel
|Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug
|12
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug
|13
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing
|Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug
|14
|MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive
|Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug
|15
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep
|16
|MXGP of China, TBA
|Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep
|17
|MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely
|Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct
|18
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct
|19
|TBA
|Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct
|20
|MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen
|Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov
2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Rounds 1 & 2
|Nowra, NSW
|March 27-28
|Rounds 3 & 4
|TBA, VIC
|April 17-18
|Rounds 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|July 17-18
|Rounds 7 & 8
|TBA, QLD
|August 6-7
|Rounds 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|September 18-19
|Rounds 11 & 12
|Omeo, VIC
|October 16-17
2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|Apr-11
|Wonthaggi, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|2
|May-02
|Canberra, ACT
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3
|3
|May-30
|Gilman, South Australia
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|4
|Jun-27
|Maitland, NSW
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup
|5
|Jul-25
|Wodonga, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|6
|Aug-08
|QMP, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)
|7/8
|August 14-15
|Coolum, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)
MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Apr-24
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|May-15
|2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|May-22
|2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Bergring Arena
|Jun-05
|2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Marketa Stadium
|Jun-19
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|Jul-17
|2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Principality Stadium
|Jul-31
|2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND
|Olympic Stadium
|Aug-14
|2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|G&B Arena
|Aug-28
|2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Anatoly Stepanov Stadium
|Sep-11
|2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO
|Vojens Speedway Center
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)
|Round 1
|May 7-9
|Extreme XL Lagares
|Portugal
|FMP
|Round 2
|June 3-6
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|AMF
|Round 3
|July 10/11
|TBD
|Italy
|FMI
|Round 4
|July 27-31
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|FRM
|Round 5
|August 14/15
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|AMA
|Round 6
|September 18/19
|TBD
|Poland
|PZM
|Round 7
|October 1-3
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|RFME
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Pinjar Park, WA
|3-4 April, 2021
|2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Pinjar Park, WA
|3-4 April, 2021
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|17 April, 2021
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|April 9-13
|BP Ultimate Portugal Rally (POR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|June 7-13
|Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|July 1-11
|Silkway Rally (RUS)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|August 13-22
|Rally do Sertoes (BRA)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 AMA Supercross calendar
|2021 AMA Supercross Calendar
|Round 1
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 16
|Round 2
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Tues, January 19
|Round 3
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 23
|Round 4
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, January 30
|Round 5
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Tues, February 2
|Round 6
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, February 6
|Round 7
|Orlando, Florida
|East
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 13
|Round 8
|Orlando, Florida
|West
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 20
|Round 9
|Daytona Beach, Florida
|West
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Sat, March 6
|Round 10
|Arlington, Texas
|West
|AT&T Stadium
|Sat, March 13
|Round 11
|Arlington, Texas
|West
|AT&T Stadium
|Tues, March 16
|Round 12
|Arlington, Texas
|West
|AT&T Stadium
|Sat, March 20
|Round 13
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sat, April 10
|Round 14
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Tues, April 13
|Round 15
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sat, April 17
|Round 16
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|East
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, April 24
|Round 17
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|W/E
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, May 1
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 1
|Feb 20-21
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Micro
|Rnd 2
|Mar 6-7
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Micro
|Rnd 3
|Mar 13-14
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 4
|Mar 27-28
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|Micro
|Rnd 5
|Apr 17-18
|Tiger Run
|Union, SC
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 6
|May 1-2
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 7
|May 22-23
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 8
|Jun 5-6
|Mason-Dixon
|Mount Morris, PA
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 9
|Jun 26-27
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|eMTB
|Rain
|Jul 10-11
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
|–
|Jul-31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB
|Hurricane Mills, TN
|eMTB
|Rnd 10
|Sep 11-12
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 11
|Sep 25-26
|Burr Oak
|Millfield, OH
|Micro
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|Round
|Date
|Raceway
|Location
|Round 1
|May 29
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|Round 2
|June 5
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Round 3
|June 19
|High Point National
|Mt Morris, PA
|Round 4
|June 26
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Round 5
|July 3
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Round 6
|July 17
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|Round 7
|July 24
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Round 8
|August 14
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, MY
|Round 9
|August 21
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Round 10
|August 28
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 11
|September 4
|Pala National
|Pala, CA
|Round 12
|September 11
|Hangtown National
|Sacremento, CA
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 1
|March 12
|Volusia Half-Mile I
|Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL
|Rnd 2
|March 13
|Volusia Half-Mile II
|Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL
|Rnd 3
|May 1
|Atlanta Super TT
|Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA
|Rnd 4
|May 22
|Texas Half-Mile
|Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
|Rnd 5
|May 29
|Chicago Half-Mile
|Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL
|Rnd 6
|June 18
|OKC Mile I
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 7
|June 19
|OKC Mile II
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 8
|June 26
|Lima Half-Mile
|Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
|Rnd 9
|July 17
|DuQuoin Mile
|DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
|Rnd 10
|July 24
|Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA
|Rnd 11
|August 14
|New York Short Track
|Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
|Rnd 12
|August 21
|Peoria TT
|Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
|Rnd 13
|September 4
|Springfield Mile I
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 14
|September 5
|Springfield Mile II
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 New Zealand Motocross Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round One
|Woodville Grand Prix
|31st January, 2021
|Round Two
|Rotorua
|21st February, 2021
|Round Three
|Hawkes Bay
|20th March, 2021
|Round Four
|Taupo
|28th March, 2021
2021 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bush Riders MCC, Marton
|Sunday, February 28
|Round 2
|Central Hawke’s Bay MCC, Dannevirke
|Sunday, March 14
|Round 3
|Gore & Districts MCC, Gore
|Saturday, April 17
|Round 4
|Mosgiel District MCC, Mosgiel
|Saturday, April 18
2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Tokoroa
|11th April
|Round 2
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club
|24th & 25th April
|Round 3
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC)
|5th, 6th & 7th June
|Round 4
|Masterton; Martinborough
|12th June & 13th June
FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Provisional)
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Nation
|18-20 Feb
|Dubai Intl Baja
|Dubai
|UAE
|18-20 Mar
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|8-10 Apr
|Qatar Int Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|28-30 May
|Baja do Pinahl
|Serta
|Portugal
|17-19 Jun
|Baja Jalapao 500
|Teruel
|Spain
|23-25 Jul
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|5-8 Aug
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29 Aug-1 Sep
|Atacama Baja 1
|Copiapo
|Chile
|2-4 Sep
|Atacama Baja 2
|Copiapo
|Chile
|28-30 Oct
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA
2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled
2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)
7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC
2021 Finke Desert Race
11-14 June – Northern Territory
2021 Hattah Desert Race
3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria
2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship
9-11 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross
16-18 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)
30 August – 4 September – Italy
U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series
- March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
- April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA
- May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC
U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series
- May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro
- May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
- May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro