Moto News Weekly for January 14, 2020

Dakar Rally mourns the loss of Paulo Gonçalves

Ken Roczen tops AMA Supercross Round 2 in Missouri

Austin Forkner closes in on 250SX lead

Nathan Watson continues French Beach Racing domination

Fricke crowned Aussie Senior Solo Speedway Champ

WA to host two International Solo Speedway friendlies

2021 Australian Speedway Solo Championships EoI open

2020 Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team unveiled

After the accident which claimed the life of motorcycle rider Paulo Gonçalves, Stage Eight of the Dakar Rally 2020 was cancelled in the motorcycle category out of respect for the mourning of family and friends in the bivouac.

Paulo won three Dakar Rally stages with Honda and claimed the runner-up spot in the 2015 edition. Previously after various victories in the 2013 world championship, Paulo clinched the title of FIM Cross-Country Rallies world champion in an epic triumph in Morocco. In 2014 he took the runner-up prize was third in the world championship in 2015 and 2017.

Paulo Gonçalves was a rider with Honda HRC, Monster Energy Honda Team from mid-2013 until mid-2019, joining Hero MotoSports Team Rally last year, and the spirited Portuguese rider won over the hearts of not only the entire team, but also all his companions in the bivouac, and of the fans.

Toby Price

“Paulo took off into the stage about five-minutes before me and I came over a small crest and saw a rider down and it was Paulo. Worst fears kicked in cause I knew this one was serious. I called for help ASAP and helped get him on his side (plus more serious checks). Then tried calling for more help and by this stage Stefan Svitko (also a champion) had arrived and was helping where he could. The first helicopter arrive and Luc Alphand was starting to help and as the medical helicopter arrived they were already on CPR and the doctors got to our sides and worked all they could. Helping holding drip bags, getting bags of medical equipment and guiding other riders around a bad scene. We all worked as long as we could but there was nothing we could do. I helped assist carrying him to the helicopter as it was the right thing to do. I was first at his side and wanted to be the last to leave. We will miss you’re smile and laughter in the bivouac Paulo. My last 250km of special stage was tough, I’m dehydrated from tears. At the moment I’m not even worried about the result, I couldn’t care. Many thoughts with family and friends on this day, we don’t start the rally day 8 for bike #8 in respect to family and friends and the loss of a HERO… Thank you to everyone for the messages of support worldwide, especially those from Portugal with all the kind things. We are human and this is nothing but just a race, I would give up all my wins to have any of my fellow racing mates back with us.”

Ken Roczen tops AMA Supercross Round 2 in Missouri

Roczen victorious in Missouri | Jett Lawrence stars in 250

Zach Osborne scored the holeshotin the 450SX Main Event at the AMA Supercross Round 2 in Missouri, but Ken Roczen was all over him throughout the opening lap before then settling a little. Justin Barcia was in third place at this early stage of the race as Adam Cianciarulo worked his way up to fourth place after passing Jason Anderson.

Roczen took the lead from Osborne and the Husqvarna man lost some time as the #94 Honda went past and that allowed Barcia to close and pass. Adam Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson were banging bars over fourth place but it was the more experienced Anderson that came out on top, Cianciarulo was then pushed further back to sixth place by Justin Brayton. Malcolm Stewart was running seventh ahead of Eli Tomac, Justin Hill and Blake Baggett.

Adam Cianciarulo got his head down again eight-minutes in to the race and moved back past Brayton and up to fifth place, he then took fourth from Zach Osborne. A couple of laps later his Monster Energy Kawasaki team-mate Eli Tomac pushed Brayton further back to sixth place.

13-minutes into the race Roczen had a seven-second lead over Justin Barcia, who in-turn had three-seconds on Jason Anderson. Adam Cianciarulo was a further five-seconds behind in fourth place but with Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart right behind him.

Adam Cianciarulo dropped the bike on the final lap while in fourth place but managed to pick the KX450F up and salvage seventh place ahead of Justin Brayton.

Almost three years since his last victory, after endless pain and extensive operations to try and repair horrific damage suffered to his arms, wrists and hands, the 25-year-old German stood again atop a supercross podium with what was a dominant victory.

Ken Roczen – P1

“This feels so surreal and is absolutely amazing. It’s been a long time coming with a lot of struggle in the process, so this is definitely one of the sweetest moments of my career. The emotions and joy from everyone is very special. I think tonight was just our night to win. The whole day was good, starting with feeling so much more comfortable on the bike than I did last week. We also grabbed a couple of solid starts in both races tonight. I rode really good in the heat race and even in the main. I’d say that I actually surprised myself and maybe the team a little with how the main event went; it was just our time to shine. I knew if I wanted to make it happen, I’d need to make my way to the front fast, so that’s what I did. I got around Zach [Osborne] quick and had a clear track, so then I just clicked off some great laps, putting a gap between myself and the field. At one point Justin [Barcia] seemed to close in a bit but I just focused on hitting my marks and managing my pace. The race felt really long because the lap times were fairly short; the tower was right after the finish so I could get a glance at the clock each lap—it seemed like it took forever! I’ve messed it up so many times in the last laps, so it’s not over until it’s actually over. I just tried to maintain a pace while also staying consistent and not making any mistakes. We’re going to enjoy this but then get back to work this week. This is a big confidence booster and really motivating for me to want to keep the momentum going.”

Justin Barcia took second place ahead of Jason Anderson while Eli Tomac missed the podium in fourth. Zach Osborne took fifth place ahead of Malcolm Stewart. Australian Chad Reed failed to finish the race.

Justin Barcia – P2

“It was a pretty tough day for me. I was really sick all week, and I just had to be mentally tough and push through the difficulties I was having today. My heat race went really well. I got a bad start, but I fought through the pack and got up to third. I made some really great passes, so that was awesome. In the Main Event, I got a much better start and quickly moved into second. I was pushing really hard, but tonight the best I had was second. I rode really well, considering. I felt like I rode better today than I did in Anaheim. I just unfortunately was a little under the weather. So, all in all, a really good day. The team did a great job with the motorcycle and setting it up. I’m really looking to get better this week and feeling better for Anaheim.”

Jason Anderson – P3

“I’m just out here enjoying myself, I feel like I was riding pretty good in the Main. I got off to a good start and I kind of let the battling happen in front of me and then I worked my way through the guys I could and settled into third.”

Eli Tomac – P4

“Well we didn’t finish the night where we wanted or should be, but the team and I will get back to work this week and get everything dialed before Anaheim next weekend. I know we’ll be focusing on my starts, which have really been hurting my chances at finishing on the podium, but we’ll get those dialed and make any other minor adjustments that need to be made so we can get back on top.”

Justin Barcia retains the lead in the championship on 49-points while Ken Roczen moves up to second place on 43-points, four-points ahead of Adam Cianciarulo.

2020 AMA SX – 450SX Standings after Round 2

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Justin Barcia 26 23 49 2 Ken Roczen 17 26 43 3 Adam Cianciarulo 23 16 39 4 Jason Anderson 18 21 39 5 Eli Tomac 16 19 35 6 Blake Baggett 19 14 33 7 Cooper Webb 21 11 32 8 Malcolm Stewart 14 17 31 9 Justin Brayton 15 15 30 10 Zach Osborne 9 18 27 11 Aaron Plessinger 11 13 24 12 Justin Hill 12 12 24 13 Vince Friese 13 9 22 14 Dean Wilson 10 10 20 15 Justin Bogle 7 8 15 16 Martin Davalos 8 1 9 17 Chris Blose 3 5 8 18 Kyle Cunningham 0 7 7 19 Chad Reed 5 2 7 20 Benny Bloss 6 6 21 Tyler Bowers 6 6 22 Alex Ray 4 4 23 Kyle Chisholm 4 4 24 James Decotis 1 3 4 25 Fredrik Noren 2 2

Austin Forkner closes in on 250SX lead

Aussie teenager Jett Lawrence got a sensational start to the 250SX Main Event but Austin Forkner quickly swept past the Geico Honda youngster. Left on the deck on lap one was defending 250 West champ Dylan Ferrandis after he was rear-ended hard by Michael Mosiman. Ferrandis had to return to his mechanics in order to get damage to his machine repaired.

Jett Lawrence maintained a strong second place over the opening laps while not letting Forkner to break away, while countrymen Luke Clout was running seventh and Aaron Tanti 12th.

Justin Cooper was fighting his way through the field with ten-minutes remaining, and moved past Hartranft for fourth place. A couple of minutes later he then dispensed with Christian Craig to move up to third.

Jett Lawrence was within a second of race leader Forkner for the first two-thirds of the race but five-minutes from the end Jett made a small mistake and clipped a tough-block which bent his rear brake pedal back around on to his peg. That bobble allowed Cooper to pounce and move through to second place. A lap later Lawrence stopped to see his mechanics where they bent the brake lever back off his peg and the 16-year-old rejoined the race in fifth place but with his podium chance now gone.

Forkner managed to withstand the pressure from the closing Cooper to secure the win while Brandon Hartranft secured the final step on the rostrum ahead of Alex Martin.

Austin Forkner – P1

“Man, what a tough day. It’s always a difficult pill to swallow when you end your day early, especially when you’re riding well and feeling good in the beginning. I made a small mistake in qualifying and just couldn’t really recover after that crash. I was hurting pretty badly, so the team and I all made the decision to call it a day and get checked out in hopes to recover quicker for the long season ahead.”

Justin Cooper – P2

“Last weekend I had it pretty easy. I was just out front clicking off my laps. This weekend was a different story. I felt good all day, but I didn’t put myself in the best positions in the races tonight. I just had to put my head down and take my time and come through the pack. Once you get the feeling of victory, you don’t want to lose it. But this feels like a win tonight. It was a good learning curve for me. We’re going to hold the red plate and we’re going to hold onto it tight. We’re going to fight for this championship.”

Brandon Hartranft – P3

“Honestly, I’m still in shock about what happened tonight, this podium couldn’t have come at a better time for me. The team and I have put in a lot of work this off-season and I definitely couldn’t have done this without them!”

Jett Lawrence salvaged that fifth place after what had been a hugely encouraging performance for the youngster. Luke Clout took a great seventh, while fellow Aussie Aaron Tanti claimed 13th.

Jett Lawrence – P5

“Gave it everything I had last night. Unfortunately I clipped a damn tough block which wrapped my rear brake around my peg and locked on my brake causing me to come into pit lane. Thanks for all the messages and comments I appreciate it. thanks to my team and sponsors. Back to work this week!”

Luke Clout – P7

“I felt more like myself tonight. Finishing 4th in the Heat was great and it’s much closer to where I want to be. I am getting more comfortable on the 250 as well.”

Justin Cooper is the 250 West Championship leader on 49 points following Round 2, five-points ahead of Austin Forkner. Jett Lawrence currently ranks equal fifth in the series with Alex Martin.

2020 AMA SX – 250SX Standings after Round 2

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Justin Cooper 26 23 49 2 Austin Forkner 18 26 44 3 Brandon Hartranft 16 21 37 4 Dylan Ferrandis 23 11 34 5 Alex Martin 13 19 32 6 Jett Lawrence 14 18 32 7 Jacob Hayes 12 17 29 8 Derek Drake 15 13 28 9 Christian Craig 21 1 22 10 Michael Mosiman 19 3 22 11 Mitchell Oldenburg 7 15 22 12 Carson Brown 8 14 22 13 Luke Clout 2 16 18 14 Cameron Mcadoo 17 17 15 Michael Leib 11 6 17 16 Killian Auberson 9 8 17 17 Robbie Wageman 10 5 15 18 Derek Kelley 4 9 13 19 Martin Castelo 12 12 20 Aaron Tanti 0 10 10 21 Mitchell Falk 1 7 8 22 Jay Wilson 6 6 23 Logan Karnow 5 0 5 24 Cheyenne Harmon 4 4 25 Chris Howell 3 3 26 Ludovic Macler 0 2 2

Nathan Watson continues French Beach Racing domination

Nathan Watson has secured his third victory of the season in the Championnat de France des Sables, extending his series lead following a commanding win at round six in Grayan-et-L’Hopital.

The penultimate stop of the French Beach Racing championship saw competitors travel to the south west of France, near Bordeaux, for round five. A mixture of a high-speed sandy beach and rough dunes ensured a thorough and demanding test for all at Grayan-et-L’Hopital. High tides resulted in the original three-hour race distance being cut short to just over two hours.

At a course he favours, Watson wasted no time in positioning himself at the head of the field. Claiming a top-five start, he powered his KTM 450 SX-F into the lead on the opening lap. Comfortable out front he set the pace, pulling one minute and 20 seconds clear of his rivals as the race entered its latter stages.

However, unaware that organisers had cut the race distance from three hours to just over two because of a turning tide, Watson still completed his three scheduled fuel stops. Without risk of losing position, he went on to win by almost 50 seconds from Todd Kellett and Camille Chapeliere.

Nathan Watson

“Overall, I had a really great race today. As beach races go, this one went pretty much perfectly. I’m not sure what it is about this place but I enjoy coming here and love the mixture of open high-speed beach and rough sections in the surrounding forest. We made some changes to the bike to allow for more power and speed and that helped me get a good start. I was about top five, but made some quick overtakes and hit the front on the opening lap. I was able to lead every lap and felt comfortable controlling the pace. Towards the end the organisers cut the race short. I could have avoided an extra fuel stop to save time, but I had already done my three stops at that point, so although I lost time there thankfully it all worked out ok. It’s the final push now towards Enduropale du Touquet. I feel in a good place and go there confident and focused on defending my crown.”

The CFS: Championnat de France des Sables concludes with Round Seven at Enduropale du Touquet on 2 February.

Championnat de France des Sables Round 6: Grayan-et-L’Hopital Results

Nathan Watson (GBR), KTM, 11 laps, 2:17.750 Todd Kellett (GBR), Yamaha, 2:18.11.260 +49.510 Milko Potisek (FRA), Yamaha, 2:19:08.530 +1:46.780 Camille Chapeliere (FRA) KTM, 2:20:09.170 +2:47.420 Richard Fura (FRA), Yamaha, 2:24.39.880 +7:18.130

Championnat de France des Sables Standings

Nathan Watson (GBR) KTM, 720pts Todd Kellett (GBR), Yamaha, 645pts Camille Chapeliere (FRA), KTM, 556pts Jeremy Hauquier (FRA), KTM, 478pts Damien Prevot (FRA), Kawasaki, 455pts

Fricke crowned Aussie Senior Solo Speedway Champ

Max Fricke has taken out the 2020 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championships in front of a packed South Australian crowd at Gillman Speedway, where fans were treated to the best racing this season. Riders diced all night in tight lines early in the heats before finding significant speed out wide later in the evening.

Despite Fricke securing the championship earlier in the night on points, it was Jack Holder who blitzed the field in the final race, with Fricke second, Rohan Tungate third, and Josh Pickering fourth. Holder’s Final win backed up his performance earlier in the night where he picked better lines and demonstrated superior speed.

Fricke played it safe at the finale to wrap up his second national title in succession and looks in fine form for his European campaign later this year.

Max Fricke

“It’s nice to know that it’s all wrapped up now and I can relax a bit. It’s really nice to know that I’ve come away with it (the championship) now. It’s nice to be able to put myself as a back to back champion with all the names on the trophy. I’m over the moon and can’t thank everyone enough.”

2020 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship

Final Points

Max Fricke 71 Jack Holder 62 Rohan Tungate 59 Chris Holder 57 Jaimon Lidsey 55 Brady Kurtz 47 Josh Pickering 38 Sam Masters 37 Ryan Douglas 26 Zach Cook 20 Rob Medson 20 Justin Sedgmen 19 Ben Cook 17 Jordan Stewart 16 Jack Morrison 6 Patrick Hamilton 1

2020 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship

Round Five – Gillman Points

Jack Holder 20 Max Fricke 16 Rohan Tungate 16 Chris Holder 13 Josh Pickering 13 Jaimon Lidsey 12 Brady Kurtz 10 Sam Masters 8 Ben Cook 7 Rob Medson 6 Justin Sedgmen 5 Zach Cook 5 Ryan Douglas 4 Jack Morrison 1 Jordan Stewart 1

WA to host two International Solo Speedway friendlies

By Graeme Sinden

Western Australian motorcycle speedway followers are in for a huge treat come mid-January when the Speedway Motorcycle Club of WA host, not one, but two International Solo Speedway friendlies between Australia and Great Britain at their Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway complex near Wanneroo.

These two big nights of International solo racing between Australia and England are reminiscent of the official Test Matches that were regularly held at speedway venues around the country back in the ’80s and early ’90s including, Claremont Speedway in the days when Australia’s International solo Champion, Aub Lawson operated the famous venue and again when Con Migro took over the reigns as it’s Promoter.

Three times World Solo Champion, Tai Woffinden and his close friend, businessman, Limited WA State Sprintcar Champion and President of the Speedway Motorcycle Club of WA, Marshall McDiarmid formulated the plan to bring some young ‘Team England’ riders to Australia and race off in a couple of International Friendlies against some quality Australia riders.

The plan was to allow some up and coming young British riders to live, work and train together just as any professional team would do in an attempt to develop comradery, understanding, rider skills and indeed life skills and enable them to take these valuable experiences forward in the hope it will strengthen the UK World Cup Team in future years.

As the idea grew, the number of people in the planning process expanded and what initially started out as a thought bubble between two good friends, each with a passion for solo racing, will finally become a reality when these two great Nations face off against each other over two big nights of traditional solo speedway racing on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th January at Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway in Perth Western Australia.

Jason Crump to race in Perth this weekend

By Graeme Sinden

In a dramatic twist to the two forthcoming Australia Versus Great Britain International Friendlies at Perth’s Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway this coming weekend, Jason Crump, Australian 3 times World Solo Champion, has been selected as Australia’s lead rider to replace an exhausted Sam Masters who is suffering fatigue after his recent punishing Australian title campaign.

The former Australian International Speedway GP rider Jason Crump won three World Solo Championships in an illustrious career, however he only rides in selected high profile Australian events these days and quickly accepted an invitation to ride in the International Friendlies against the old foe, Great Britain at Pinjar Park Speedway in the West on Friday and Saturday evening.

It has been almost 20 years since we last saw Jason Crump race in Perth. Jason Crump’s inclusion in the Australian side certainly bolsters their hopes of taking it up to a strong young Lions side which includes another 3 times World Solo Champion, Tai Woffinden.

Rohan Tungate also had to withdraw from the Australian side after his brutal Aussie title campaign, however classy South Australian rider Dakota Ballantyne was quickly snapped up by the selection panel and added to the Aussie lineup. He has previously ridden at Pinjar Park on both tracks. He loves the confines of the small track and will be hard to beat in round one on Friday evening at this venue. He has also performed well on the free flowing 330m track and will be a great inclusion in the Aussie side.

Western Australian International Cam Heeps who recently returned from another very successful season in the UK racing for the Ipswich Witches was in scintillating form at his first ride back on Australian soil when he won the Solo Final at the recent Jeff Gittus Memorial meeting at Pinjar Park. Cam will be the anchor for Australia and his workload on both nights will be huge.

Another South Australian Fraser Bowes has been bought into the Australian side to replace WA rider; Doug Scoble, who has had to withdraw due to out of town work commitments.

Fraser is the grandson of Former Australian Sidecar Champion Len Bowes, a tough and fearless racer who dominated sidecar racing in SA and Australia for many years. Fraser has previously raced at Pinjar Park as a junior, winning the Australian 125cc Championship at this venue.

Fraser will join two West Australian hotshots, former WA Champion, Dan Winchester and Kale Ballantyne.

Dan is enjoying a great season and has a new fresh engine for this meeting after popping one at the Perth Motorplex at his last outing a week ago. Kale Ballantyne certainly knows how to get around both the tight 142m tack and the fast flowing 330m long track and will throw everything into his racing to bag some handy points for the home team.

Australian selection panel Chairman Mark Lemon said he was delighted with the changes to the Australian line up. He said, “I believe the new look Australian lineup is as good or better than our original team and it hasn’t gotten any easier for Great Britain to win against our boys. All riders are in great shape and it is good to have riders who can step up and gain experience at this level.”

Speedway Motorcycle Club of WA President Marshall McDiarmid said he supported the changes to the lineup and congratulated Mark Lemon for being able to turn things around quickly and select this strong new look side at late notice.

Marshall said, “It’s is a credit to him and his commitment to speedway. I think the inclusion of Jason Crump, Dakota Ballantyne and Fraser Bowes are fantastic and the new look side looks very well balanced on paper”.

Marshall went on, “A big thanks to Ian Sinderson from APTI for his quick response and personal involvement in helping to pull all these great riders together and also the Bennco Group for their valuable sponsorship of the event”.

2021 Australian Speedway Solo Championships EoI open

Hot on the heels of the successful 2020 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship, Motorcycling Australia has today released expressions of interest for clubs or promoters to host the 2021 national speedway championships.

The 2020 five round Championship was a success because of the dedication and professionalism of local clubs and Australia’s world class riders.

An Australian Championship is the pinnacle of competition in Australia and a great way to promote your club and your community whilst providing an opportunity for your local riders to compete amongst the best in Australia.

These meetings bring competitors and spectators from all over Australia.

Applications are open to clubs that wish to host the 2021 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship, Under 16’s 250cc Solo Championship and Under 21’s Solo Championship.

Upon receipt of Expression of Interest, Motorcycling Australia will send additional information on the specific championship and the requirements.

Expression of interest forms can be found on the Motorcycling Australia website www.ma.org.au

2020 Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team unveiled

Husqvarna Motorcycles have announced the 2020 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team, featuring team riders Thomas Kjer Olsen, Jed Beaton and EMX250 rider Kay de Wolf.

With the opening round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship now only a little over seven weeks away, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team are currently based in Spain, at the Redsand MX Park facility, where all three riders are working on both their off-bike physical training and riding, aboard their FC 250 machines.

The team’s first official outing of 2020 will be the Hawkstone Park International in England on February 9. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team will then ready themselves for the start of the 20-round FIM Motocross World Championship, which kicks off with the GP of Great Britain on March 1 at Matterley Basin.

Rasmus Jorgensen – Team Manager

“With the start of the season not too far away now, things have been going really well recently. All riders took some much-needed time off at the end of last year before starting their physical preparations in November and returning to riding in December, in Belgium. Since the New Year we’ve been in Spain at Redsand MX Park and the atmosphere among the three riders is really positive – it’s great to see so much energy and willingness to work hard. Ahead of us are many more weeks of training and testing, but all riders are already feeling really comfortable and enjoying both the on and off bike work we’re doing. We’re all looking forward to the first race at Hawkstone.”

2020 Championship Calendars

2020 AMA Motocross race schedule

May 17 – Hangtown Motocross Classic – Rancho Cordova, CA

May 24 – Fox Raceway National – Pala, CA

May 31 – Thunder Valley National – Lakewood, CO

June 7 – Florida National – Jacksonville, FL

June 21 – High Point National – Mt. Morris, PA

June 28 – Southwick National – Southwick, MA

July 5 – RedBud National – Buchanan, MI

July 19 – Spring Creek National – Millville, MN

July 26 – Washougal National – Washougal, WA

August 16 – Unadilla National – New Berlin, NY

August 23 – Budds Creek National – Mechanicsville, MD

August 30 – Ironman National – Crawfordsville, IN

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Calendar

Jan. 4 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

Jan. 11 – The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Mo.

Jan. 18 – Angels Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, Calif.

Jan. 25 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Feb. 1 – Ringcentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

Feb. 8 – Petco Park, San Diego, Calif.

Feb. 15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Feb. 22 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Feb. 29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

March 7 – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla.

March 14 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianpolis, Ind.

March 21 – Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

March 28 – Centurylink Field, Seattle, Wash.

April 4 – Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Co.

April 18 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

April 25 – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

May 2 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

2020 MXGP Calendar

March 1 – Great Britain, Matterley Basin (EMX125, WMX)

March 8 – The Netherlands, Valkenswaard – (EMX250, WMX)

March 22 – Patagonia, Argentina, Neuquen

April 5 – Trentino I, Pietramurata – (EMX250, EMX 2t)

April 19 – Spain, (TBA) – (EMX125, WMX)

April 26 – Portugal, Agueda – (EMX125, EMX250)

May 10 – France, Saint Jean d’Angely – (EMX125, EMX Open)

May 17 – Italy, Maggiora – (EMX Open, WMX)

May 24 – Germany, Teutschenthal – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 7 – Russia, Orlyonok – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 14 – Latvia, Kegums – (EMX250, EMX Open)

June 28 – Indonesia, Jakarta

July 5 – Indonesia, Palembang

July 26 – Czech Republic, Loket – (EMX65, EMX85, EMX 2t)

August 2 – Belgium, Lommel – (EMX125, EMX250)

August 16 – Sweden, Uddevalla – (EMX125, EMX250)

August 23 – Finland, Litti-KymiRing – (EMX125, EMX250, EMX 2t)

September 6 – Turkey, Afyonkarahisar – (EMX Open, WMX)

September 13 – China, (TBA) –

September 20 – Emilia Romagna, Imola – (EMX125, WMX)

September 27 – Motocross of Nations, France, Ernee

2020 American Flat Track

Round 1. March 14: Daytona 200 & TT – Daytona Speedway, FL

Round 2. March 28: Atlanta Short Track – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

Round 3. April 4: Charlotte Half-Mile – Charlotte Speedway, Concord, NC

Round 4. May 2: Texas Half-Mile – Texas Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Round 5. May 9: So-Cal Half-Mile – Perris Speedway, Perris, CA

Round 6. May 16: Sacramento Mile – Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

Round 7. May 30: Red Mile – Red Mile, Lexington, KY

Round 8. June 13: Laconia Short Track – New Hampshire Speedway, Loudon, NH

Round 9. June 20: OKC Mile – Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK

Round 10. June 27: Lima Half-Mile – Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

Round 11. July 4: New York Short Track – Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

Round 12. August 9: Buffalo Chip TT – Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD

Round 13. August 11: Black Hills Half-Mile – Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD

Round 14. August 22: Peoria TT – Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL

Round 15. September 5: Springfield Mile I – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Round 16. September 6: Springfield Mile II – Illinois Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

Round 17. September 12: Williams Grove Half-Mile – Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

Round 18. September 26: Meadowlands Mile* – Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ

2020 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Speedway Calendar

Round 1, January 3 – Kurri Kurri Speedway, Loxford Park NSW

Round 2, January 6 – Diamond Park, Wodonga VIC

Round 3, January 7 – Undera Speedway, Echuca Road, Undera VIC

Round 4, January 9 – Olympic Park, Regina Street, Mildura VIC

Round 5, January 11 – Gillman Speedway, Wilkins Road, Gillman SA

2020 WESS Enduro World Championship Schedule

Round 1: Extreme XL Lagares (Portugal) May 8-10

Round 2: Trefle Lozerien AMV (France) May 21-23

Round 3: Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble (Austria) June 10-14

Round 4: Red Bull 111 Megawatt (Poland ) June TBC

Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs (Romania) July 21-25

Round 6: Tennessee Knockout (USA) August 15-16

Round 7: Hawkstone Park Cross-Country (UK) September TBC

Round 8: Hixpania Hard Enduro (Spain) October TBC

2020 FIM Speedway GP Calendar

May 16 – PZM Warsaw SGP of Poland – Warsaw

May 30 – German SGP – Teterow

June 13 – Czech SGP – Prague

July 18 – Adrian Flux British SGP – Cardiff

July 25 – Swedish SGP – Hallstavik

August 1 – Betard Wroclaw SGP of Poland – Wroclaw

August 15 – Scandinavian SGP – Malilla, Sweden

August 29 – Russian SGP – Togliatti

September 12 – Danish SGP sponsored by ECCO – Vojens

October 3 – Revline Torun SGP of Poland – Torun

2020 Australian Dirt Track Championship dates

April 11-12 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD, North Brisbane Jnr Motorcycle Club

October 17-18 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships Fairburn Park, ACT Motorcycle Club



2020 Australian Track Championship dates

May 16-17 Australian Senior Track Championships Qurindi, Tamworth, NSW, Tamworth Motorcycle Club

September 26-27 Australian Junior Track Championships Gunnedah, NSW Gunnedah Motorcycle Club



2020 Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2: Toowoomba, QLD 22 – 23 February 2020

Round 3 & 4: Dungog, NSW 14 – 15 March 2020

Round 5 & 6: Nowra, NSW 18 – 19 April 2020

Round 7 & 8: SA 1 – 2 August 2020

Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 September 2020

Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 –18 October 2020

2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Calendar

Round 1: December 7, 2019 – Krakow, Poland

Round 2: January 4 – Riesa, Germany

Round 3: January 18 – A Coruna, Spain

Round 4: February 1 – Budapest, Hungary

Round 5: March 14 – Lodz, Poland

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East/West Calendar

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road East Series March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas May 16-17: Madd Moose, Marquette, Mich. July 4-5: Tough Like RORR, Tamaqua, Pa. July 18-19: Fallen Timbers, Little Hocking, Ohio Aug. 1-2: Battle of the Goats, Taylorsville, N.C.

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road West Series Feb. 8: King of the Motos, Lucerne Valley, Calif. March 28-29: RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, Decatur, Texas May 2-3: EnduroFest, Reno, Nev. June 6-7: Last Dog Standing, Devore, Calif. June 20-21: Stix and Stones, Kellogg, Idaho

2020 AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship Aug. 14-16: Trials Training Center, Sequatchie, Tenn.



2020 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar

Round 1 – June 13: Diedenbergen DE

Round 2 – July 26: Boves-Cuneo IT

Round 3 – September 5: Morizès FR

Round 4 – October 3: Pardubice CZ

2020 King of MX Calendar

Qualifier 1 – February 15-16, Bega – Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 2 – February 29-1 March, Narrabri – Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 3 – March 14-15, Bathurst – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 4 – March 28-29, Wagga Wagga – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 5 – April 18-19, Lake Macquarie -Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 6 – May 9-10, Sydney – Top 7 qualify for final

Final – June 6-8, Undisclosed Location

2020 Australian Motocross National Championship Calendar