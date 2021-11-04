2021 MotoGP – Round 17 – Algarve

Due to the Covid-affected race calendar this year, the MotoGP paddock will be returning to Portimao for the second time this season, for the penultimate round of the 2021 championship in the Grande Prémio do Algarve.

Situated in the south-west of Portugal, the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve saw action in April in the third round of the series and will now welcome the riders back onto its 4.6 kilometres of asphalt, with nine right and six left-hand corners and a long 968 metre front straight. The elevation changes of its rolling layout are quite dramatic, and it features a unique descent into Turn 1 which gives the circuit its fairground ride reference as a ‘high speed rollercoaster’. The temperatures in the Algarve in November should be fairly similar to April, but due to the time of year and its location close to the Atlantic, there is an increased chance of rain compared to the Spring.

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Champion is decided, but there’s plenty still on the line this season. Two Grands Prix remain, and there are also the Team and Constructor crowns to be fought for. The fight though won’t include the added presence of a stronger Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) as the eight-time World Champion is sidelined as a precaution, having suffered a slight concussion in training on Saturday.

An exact re-run of the Portuguese GP would probably suit newly-crowned Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) just fine though. The Frenchman dominated on our first visit, and headed a top three on the podium that mirrors the 2021 standings exactly. If there hasn’t been a shake up since then, that’s no problem at all for El Diablo – especially as the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team arrive 13 points clear in the Team standings. But Quartararo was already in his stride as the season began, something that, arguably, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) hit a little later.

Fabio Quartararo

“It took a bit of time, but winning the 2021 MotoGP World Championship is finally sinking in! Now that I no longer have to think about the standings and points all the time, I can go back to the mindset we had when we came here earlier in the year. Our goal is to be first again, as it was at the start of the championship, because we still have the Team and the Constructor Title to fight for. We did an amazing race at this track at the Portuguese GP. The pace was so fast, so I‘m very curious to see what we can do this weekend.”

The other obstacle for Bagnaia’s charge to stay with Quartararo on take one in Portugal was a rollercoaster qualifying that saw one lap chalked off for track limits and another for a Yellow Flag. That dropped him ten places behind Quartararo on the grid, and Bagnaia and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) charged from 11th and ninth to second and third, respectively. Now, Bagnaia arrives with the last four pole positions in his pocket… so the sensible bet is against the Italian having to repeat his comeback on take two.

Francesco Bagnaia

“It was nice to have a few days off after Misano to restore energy before heading into the last two races of the season. The riders’ Championship has been decided, but we have to stay focused: our goal is to get the best result every race weekend, so I arrive in Portimão full of energy and keen to do well! In the last GP here, I managed to get on the podium even though I started the race quite far back, and this weekend we will try again to fight for the victory. We must try to bring home as many points as possible to confirm the second position in the Championship and try to secure the teams’ and constructors’ titles. I am optimistic and confident that we can do well here in Portugal.”

Mir and Suzuki, meanwhile, arrive hoping to repeat that podium but still looking for some Saturday secrets. The 2020 Champion hasn’t ever had a front row in MotoGP and despite five podiums this season, has a 2021 best of fifth and that – at the Styrian GP – is the only time he’s started on the front two rows this season. That’s a lot of extra work to do on Sunday and he also arrives on the back foot after a crash out at Misano from 18th on the grid. His performance in Portugal last time out was impressive though, and that will be a positive on the way in – as will the reappearance of Valencia on the horizon, scene of his first MotoGP win.

Joan Mir

“I was third here when we came for the third round of the season, and the race was really good. I felt confident the whole time and I hope that I get those same good feelings when we get on track on Friday. Portimão is an amazing circuit, it’s like a rollercoaster but it’s really nice!”

Another positive as the Hamamatsu factory aim to push back towards the very front will be the pace shown by Mir’s team-mate Alex Rins in the Portuguese GP. The Spaniard ultimately crashed out, but he’d been able to stay with Quartararo until that point.

Alex Rins

“Portimão is a great track which I find really fun to ride. When we came here in April I was a bit unlucky because my pace was strong but I crashed out of a podium position. I’m ready to try again this weekend, especially as our bike has improved since we last came. I think we could be fast around here.”

Ducati and Yamaha will hope not, as the Hamamatsu factory are out of the running in the Team and Constructor standings but could complicate life just ahead of them. The aforementioned 13-point lead for Monster Energy Yamaha in the Teams’ standings is a lead ahead of Ducati Lenovo Team, and Ducati have a 12-point lead in the Constructors’ over… that’s right, Yamaha. Suzuki are third in both. So there could be plenty of key players: Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso…

Jack Miller

“I’m happy to be back racing in Portugal! The Autódromo do Algarve is really an incredible track where I always have a lot of fun! Unfortunately, last time that we had a Grand Prix here, I could not finish the weekend as we had hoped: after a crash on the sixth lap of the race, I was forced to retire, so I am back to Portimão determined to redeem myself and fight for a good result! It is the penultimate race of the year, and I want to end my season positively. In addition, we’re still fighting for the manufacturers’ title and the teams’ title, so I’ll do everything I can to help Ducati and the team achieve these two important goals”.

Franco Morbidelli

“The Emilia-Romagna GP weekend was positive for us overall. We made a good step to improve the feeling with the bike, and my pace at the start of the race was good. The condition of my knee is improving week by week, so steadily we are seeing progress. Portimão could be a challenge though. I don‘t know how physically demanding this track will be, especially considering the elevation changes, but I do always enjoy riding at this track, so I‘m looking forward to it.“

Valentino Rossi

“Portimão is a difficult track and has some very particular characteristics, which other circuits do not have. The first of our two races there this year wasn’t too bad for us, as I was able to make my way through to be in the top-ten. Unfortunately I crashed out though. The target this weekend is to try to have a good race and to make our way towards the front. I had a good feeling there before, especially on Sunday, so I hope that we can be competitive and repeat a great result like we did last time in Misano.”

Andrea Dovizioso

“Algarve International Circuit is a very unique track and I actually don’t know what it will be like with the Yamaha YZR-M1, especially because we are still learning new settings with the bike. I’m really interested to see if we can be more competitive in Portimão, because in Misano we didn’t have the possibility to be with the changing track conditions. I hope to make a step forward because it is difficult to fight at the moment. I also hope that we have good conditions in Free Practice, because we need this to continue making progress and to complete more laps on the bike.”

The fight for Rookie of the Year is also heating up. After Martin had taken an early lead, Bastianini is now the rider in the hot seat following another stunning podium taken in the Emilia-Romagna GP. The Italian has a five-point lead over the Spaniard with only two races to go, so it could potentially be wrapped up this weekend, although it seems likely to roll all the way on. Who will come out on top in Portugal?

Top Independent Team rider is another up for grabs this weekend, but it’s a bigger gap and advantage in favour of Zarco. He’s back into fourth overall after a DNF for Miller last time out too, and the Pramac rider has 39-points over Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini). Zarco needs to leave the Algarve GP 26 clear to wrap up the title, so he needs to lose less than 13 to the Aprilia rider.

Aleix Espargaro

“We are headed back to Portimão in very different conditions compared with the first race, both in terms of the weather and because we’ve had the chance to get to know the new RS-GP better in the meantime. I like this track and we rode a good first race here. I can’t wait to get back on the track to verify our improvements. We have two races left to finish out this championship season well.”

Aleix Espargaro could also lose touch with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) this weekend in the fight for seventh and higher in the overall standings, so the number 41 will want to maximise his potential in Portugal. But Binder and KTM are also on the tails of both Marc Marquez and Honda, and Suzuki aren’t mathematically out of reach either for the Austrian factory. With Marc Marquez sidelined too, Honda’s hopes fall more to Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) fresh from the podium, who will be joined in the Repsol Honda garage by Stefan Bradl in the absence of Marc Marquez. This will be Bradl’s fifth appearance of the year and all four of Bradl’s previous on track appearances have led to point scoring finishes with 11th in Qatar his best result so far. Portimao holds fond memories for the German who scored a sterling seventh place there in 2020, his second top ten of the season and highest placed finish of the year.

Pol Espargaro

“We had a great weekend in Misano and we were able to show what we can do on the Honda but now we have a new challenge. Having already raced in Portugal this year will be good as we already have knowledge of the track but I think it could be a bit difficult this weekend compared to Misano. Conditions will be different compared to the last time here so we have to understand what adjustments we will need. The motivation is so high to push in these final rounds and reward the team again. I want to wish Marc a speedy recovery.”

Stefan Bradl

“First of all I hope Marc is recovering well and he can be back on track soon. I am looking forward to riding again as Portimao is an enjoyable circuit where we had a good result towards the end of 2020. It’s never easy to jump on the bike, but we have had a lot of good bike time this year between the races and testing.”

Then there is of course Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) also flying the Honda banner.

Back to KTM, the Algarve GP will also be a huge weekend for Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). The Portuguese rider has had some incredible rides this year, including that impressive win in Catalunya, but after a tougher run he’ll want to end the season on a high. He is a previous winner at Portimão after that demolition job in 2020, although he’ll more likely be aiming for a good points haul and a return to the front this time around. The number 88 was back on form at Misano too, fighting for the podium before his charge was ended by a crash. What can he bring on home turf?

After both, Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci delivered some strong performances last time out in rainy Misano, clinching their respective best grid positions aboard the KTM RC16 with their participation in Q2 and eventually an eighth and a ninth place, hopes are high to take along the good spirits, although the last race ended in a disappointing way for both, the Spaniard and the Italian. Yet, Lecuona and Petrucci are eager to terminate this year on a high.

Iker Lecuona

“I want to enjoy that race! I struggled quite a lot when we have been here at the beginning of this season, but I changed a lot, I improved a lot and can keep the pace. So, I think, I can do very well this weekend. I expect to enjoy it, to stay in a good position and to fight for a decent result one more time.”

Danilo Petrucci

“I’m really happy to jump back on the bike. Misano was really, really unlucky, but in Portimao we have another chance. It’s going to be the penultimate round for us. We have some data there from April, I’m feeling well and prepared, so I will definitely try to be as competitive as possible this weekend.”

Hervé Poncharal – Tech3 KTM Team Manager

“We, the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing team start our last trip with two back to back races, the first one being held in Portugal. Of course, arriving in Portimao at this time of the year will make us think a lot of what happened just one year ago, where Miguel and his crew won that race and dominated the whole weekend. For sure it will be emotional for all of us, but I believe the target is going to be a bit different this year. The Algarve circuit itself has a fantastic and very unique layout. Let’s hope we will have the same kind of weather like last year, which brought us perfect track conditions.”

“Yet, Misano was quite good on Saturday, because that was the best Qualifying of the team so far this season. Although the race was a big disappointment with two DNFs, we want to keep the positives and I believe both, Danilo and Iker like Portimao very much. The KTM is going quite well there, so clearly, we arrive there with confidence. We really hope that we will have at least one of our riders fighting in the top 10.”

“I know for both, Danilo and Iker the fact that they couldn’t finish the race last time out in Misano was hard to digest and I think they will be even more eager this time not only to qualify as well as last time, but also see the chequered flag in a decent position. I think they both know about their future now, which will help them to start the weekend with a positive spirit and clearly, they will be able to push with a free mind and no distractions, aiming just to have fun and enjoy the moment on a MotoGP bike.”

Maverick Viñales will be tackling the Portuguese race comforted by the good performance he demonstrated on his comeback ride in Misano where he finished right behind his team-mate after starting from the nineteenth spot on the grid and where he was among the fastest in the race. His growing feeling with the Italian bike makes him optimistic for a 2021 finale that will give him the right momentum to prepare for a fundamental 2022 season.

Maverick Viñales

“I am arriving in Portimão with decidedly positive sensations. The step made in Misano has more to do with just the final position. In fact, we did a lot of work on the RS-GP, ending up with a clear improvement that we’ll be able to exploit here too. That is precisely our goal – to continue getting to know this new bike and the alchemy with my riding style. That helps us to better prepare for 2022 and, in the meantime, why not try to take home some satisfaction before the end of the season.”

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 267 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 202 3 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 175 4 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 152 5 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 149 6 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 142 7 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 136 8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 113 9 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia SPA 106 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 92 11 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 91 12 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 90 13 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 87 14 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 82 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 71 16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 54 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 42 18 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 38 19 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 37 20 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 37 21 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 35 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 13 23 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 12 24 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 25 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha ITA 6 26 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 27 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1

Constructor Standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 307 2 YAMAHA 295 3 SUZUKI 207 4 HONDA 198 5 KTM 190 6 APRILIA 114

Team Standings

Pos Team Points 1 MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP 364 2 DUCATI LENOVO TEAM 351 3 TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 266 4 REPSOL HONDA TEAM 239 5 PRAMAC RACING 238 6 RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 228 7 APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI 128 8 LCR HONDA 125 9 ESPONSORAMA RACING 124

2021 Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve

Friday 20:00 – 20:40 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 1 20:55 – 21:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 21:55 – 22:35 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 1 22:40 – 00:10 MotoGP Best of 00:15 – 00:55 (Sat) Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 2 01:10 – 01:55 (Sat) MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2 02:10 – 02:50 (Sat) Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 2 Saturday 20:00 – 20:40 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 3 20:55 – 21:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 3 21:55 – 22:35 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 3 22:40 – 23:30 MotoGP Best of 23:35 – 23:50 Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 1 00:00 – 00:15 (Sun) Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 2 00:30 – 01:00 (Sun) MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 4 01:10 – 01:25 (Sun) MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1 01:35 – 01:50 (Sun) MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2 02:10 – 02:25 (Sun) Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 1 02:35 – 02:50 (Sun) Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 2 03:05 – 03:55 (Sun) MotoGP Best of 04:00 – 04:45 (Sun) MotoGP Qualifying Press Conference Sunday 20:00 – 20:20 Moto3 Warm Up 20:30 – 20:50 MotoGP Warm Up 21:00 – 21:20 Moto2 Warm Up 21:25 – 22:05 MotoGP Best of 22:20 Moto3 Race 00:00 (Mon) MotoGP Race 01:30 (Mon) Moto2 Race 03:15 – 04:00 (Mon) MotoGP After the Flag

Moto2

During the Moto2 race the Emilia-Romagna GP, the World Championship looked like it was boiling up to get closer than ever. But in one dramatic moment the landscape changed again, with Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) crashing out the lead and losing a key chance to cut the gap as team-mate and Championship leader Remy Gardner suffered a tougher race in the latter half of the top ten. Instantly, what had been a tough day for the Australian then became his own chance to strike, and the nine points for seventh place saw his lead double in the blink of an eye.

Now 18 points clear, Gardner has a shot at the crown on the Algarve. He needs to ends the race more than 25 clear to wrap up the crown, so the easiest way is to win the race and his teammate not finish second. But there are plenty of possibilities, just as there are in the race… because the last time the intermediate class raced at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Raul Fernandez took his first Moto2 win.

That bodes well, and it wasn’t as if Gardner failed to finish or suffered a mistake: he came home third. But the Australian also took his first Moto2 win at the venue last season, so there’s good form for both. In Raul Fernandez’ favour there’s also his proven ability to bounce back when needed – after each of his other two DNFs he returned to the top step in the race after – but then in Gardner’s there’s that incontrovertible 18-point lead. He doesn’t need to stop his teammate taking victory in either of the two remaining races, so Raul Fernandez’ record at both venues isn’t cause to put everything on the line at Portimão.

Aside from the two-horse race for the title though, there are a good few more riders who’ll be lining up alongside the Red Bull KTM Ajo duo and one in particular could play a key role: Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team). The Brit arrives from his third win of the season and joked himself he was looking forward to taking on Portimão again, having earlier in the season made it as far as Turn 1. Can the Brit come out swinging and fight for another victory? He knows the track well and has shown speed there. Lowes’ teammate Augusto Fernandez may also be one to watch, the number 37 coming back from a Long Lap penalty to take second last time out, and he was in the top five on take one at the track even before he’d hammered out the kinks in his season.

Aron Canet (Inde Aspar Team) will also want to finish ahead of Augusto Fernandez as they fight for fifth in the Championship, and remain in reach of Lowes in fourth, and Canet impressed at the Portuguese GP with his first Moto2 podium in second place earlier in the year. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) is only four points behind Canet too, and he’ll want to get in the mix again after an up and down last few races, with top eights mixed with podium finishes.

Only two riders remain in the fight for the Moto2 crown. Either Remy Gardner or Raul Fernandez will be the 2021 FIM Moto2 World Champion, and the Algarve GP could prove the decider. Can Gardner wrap it up? 18 points is a serious advantage, but taking more than seven points more than his team-mate has become a serious challenge too.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex AUS 280 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 262 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex ITA 206 4 Sam LOWES Kalex GBR 165 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 151 6 Aron CANET Boscoscuro SPA 140 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex ITA 136 8 Ai OGURA Kalex JPN 120 9 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro SPA 89 10 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex GER 85 11 Xavi VIERGE Kalex SPA 83 12 Celestino VIETTI Kalex ITA 66 13 Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 59 14 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex ITA 51 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex NED 45 16 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex USA 39 17 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex THA 37 18 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex SPA 35 19 Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 30 20 Jake DIXON Kalex GBR 30 21 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro SPA 28 22 Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 23 23 Simone CORSI MV Agusta ITA 16 24 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro SPA 13 25 Hector GARZO Kalex SPA 12 26 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex ITA 12 27 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex ITA 10 28 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS MAL 8 29 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro SPA 4 30 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta ITA 3 31 Barry BALTUS NTS BEL 2 32 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex JPN 0 33 Manuel GONZALEZ MV Agusta SPA 0 34 Yari MONTELLA Boscoscuro ITA 0 35 Tommaso MARCON MV Agusta ITA 0 36 Miquel PONS MV Agusta SPA 0 37 John MCPHEE Kalex GBR 0 38 Fraser ROGERS NTS GBR 0 39 Taiga HADA JPN 0 39 Taiga HADA Kalex JPN 0 40 Xavi CARDELUS Kalex AND 0 41 Mattia CASADEI ITA 0 42 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI Kalex POL 0 43 Keminth KUBO Kalex THA 0

Moto3

The Emilia-Romagna GP was a nail-biter for Moto3. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had his first shot at the crown and rival Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) started down in 14th, then even dropping a few more places on Lap 1. But the Italian dug deep despite the pressure, keeping his head to take victory – his third on home soil this season and second at Misano – and keep the battle raging on to the rollercoaster. There could hardly be a better place to stage another showdown either, as the paddock’s first visit to the venue this season saw the fight for the win boil down to a duel: Acosta vs Foggia.

Then, it was the Spaniard’s second win and third podium in his first three Moto3 races, but now there’s a little more on the line as he arrives 21 points clear in a bid to become the first rookie lightweight class Champion since Loris Capirossi in 1990. And unlike Misano, where Acosta depended on Foggia’s result to be able to secure the crown, Portimão offers the Spaniard a simple equation: win the race, win the Championship. There are other combinations too of course, but a victory for Acosta in one guarantees a victory in the other regardless. Otherwise, the magic number is 26 for the rookie sensation… so just five more than Foggia.

The fact the two already duelled at the track only adds to the spectacle, and we know already there will be a spectacle. We also know, however, that there will likely be a group fight at the front for at least some of the race. Last time on the Algarve it was polesitter Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) completing the podium as he fought off the rest of the freight train, which included compatriots Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) and Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took fourth as part of his pre-injury early season run of form he’s getting back to, and Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was fast throughout the weekend before crashing in the race but still rejoining to take ninth place. He also arrives fresh from second place at Misano.

Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) is also expected to be back, and his rookie teammate Izan Guevara was fast once again at Misano. Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) will want more after having a pitlane start in the Portuguese GP, too now taking on two final chances to score big in Moto3 ahead of his move to the premier class, and teammate John McPhee will hope for a smoother weekend after suffering with illness at Emilia-Romagna.

Acosta vs Foggia has been the duel for the Championship for a few races now, and the Algarve GP could be the final showdown for the crown. Can Acosta wrap it up on the second time of asking? Or will Foggia find one final stand to take it down to Valencia?

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM SPA 234 2 Dennis FOGGIA Honda ITA 213 3 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS SPA 168 4 Jaume MASIA KTM SPA 155 5 Romano FENATI Husqvarna ITA 147 6 Darryn BINDER Honda RSA 136 7 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM ITA 129 8 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS SPA 105 9 Ayumu SASAKI KTM JPN 104 10 Andrea MIGNO Honda ITA 90 11 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM TUR 84 12 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda SPA 72 13 John MCPHEE Honda GBR 72 14 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda JPN 69 15 Kaito TOBA KTM JPN 64 16 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda ARG 60 17 Stefano NEPA KTM ITA 53 18 Filip SALAC KTM CZE 52 19 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM JPN 47 20 Xavier ARTIGAS Honda SPA 39 21 Riccardo ROSSI KTM ITA 29 22 Carlos TATAY KTM SPA 28 23 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM SWI 27 24 Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna SPA 23 25 Yuki KUNII Honda JPN 15 26 Maximilian KOFLER KTM AUT 10 27 Elia BARTOLINI KTM ITA 7 28 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda INA 4 29 Syarifuddin AZMAN Honda MAL 3 30 Daniel HOLGADO KTM SPA 1 31 Lorenzo FELLON Honda FRA 0 32 Alberto SURRA Honda ITA 0 33 Joel KELSO KTM AUS 0 34 Takuma MATSUYAMA Honda JPN 0 35 Matteo BERTELLE KTM ITA 0 36 Mario AJI Honda INA 0 37 David SALVADOR Honda SPA 0 38 David ALONSO GASGAS COL 0

