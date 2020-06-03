Ninja ZX-10R Motorcycles

Ninja ZX-10RR Motorcycles

Ninja ZX-10R SE Motorycles

54 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The Engine Control Unit (ECU) programming may cause the engine to after fire when the Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) function is used under heavy engine load (high rpm and throttle opening over 50%).

This may cause the air suction valves to become deformed and/or broken. Continued use of the motorcycle with this condition may also damage surrounding parts.

What are the hazards?

If this occurs, there is an increased risk of fire or accident and injury to the rider or other road users.

What should consumers do?

All affected consumers will be advised by mail to contact an Authorised Kawasaki Dealership to arrange a time to have a modification completed free of charge.

For further information, consumers are urged to contact their nearest Authorised Kawasaki dealer by using the following link: http://kawasaki.com.au/dealer-locator/