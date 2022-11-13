Motorcycle Recall Notices

Recall number – REC-005543

Campaign number – 0179

Original published date – 26 October 2022

Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited

Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership

Contact phone – 02 9886 0600

Contact email – [email protected]com

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

Harley-Davidson RH975 – 1074 Nightster

Year range – 2021 – 2022

Affected units – 31

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The handlebar on affected motorcycles may have a weld quality issue that could lead to separation between the inner and outer sections of the handlebar. This could result in a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injuries to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson dealer immediately to schedule an appointment to have their motorcycle repaired, free of charge.

Motorcycle Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005549

Campaign number – 0635

Original published date – 2 November 2022

Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited

Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership

Contact phone – 02 9886 0600

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

Harley-Davidson Touring / CVO Touring / Trike / CVO Trike models

Year range – 2018-2022

Affected units – 3,788

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue, the brake light may remain illuminated when the brakes are not applied. If this occurs, the traffic behind the vehicle will be unable to identify if the motorcycle is actually braking.

What are the hazards?

If the traffic behind the vehicle is unable to identify whether the motorcycle is actually braking, it could result in an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson Australia dealer immediately and arrange an appointment to have the software update, and a new pressure switch will also be installed on affected Trike and CVO Trike vehicles.

To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html

Motorcycle Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005548

Campaign number – 0000112800

Original published date – 2 November 2022

Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Customer Interaction Centre

Contact phone – 1800 813 299

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – www.bmw.com.au

BMW (K63) S 1000 R, (K67) S 1000 RR, (K69) S 1000 XR & (K66) M 1000 RR

Year range – 2022

Affected units – 211

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the clutch cover screws may become loose. If this occurs, engine oil may leak onto the road and come in contact with the right side of the rear tyre. This could result in a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should contact their nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to make an appointment to have the repair carried out, free of charge.

Motorcycle Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005558

Campaign number – TI 11_2009785

Original published date – 10 November 2022

Supplier details – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service

Contact phone – 1800 644 771

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.ktm.com/en-au.html

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R 2020-2022

Variants – 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO, 1290 SUPER DUKE RR

Year range – 2019 – 2022

Affected units – 479

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to the wiring harness routing at production it may result in rubbing or chaffing of the wiring harness at frame contact points.

As a result, the wiring harness may become damaged over time. If this occurs, it may result in a vehicle fire.

What are the hazards?

A vehicle fire may increase the risk of injury or death to the rider, other road users and/or bystanders, as well as property damage.

What should consumers do?

Owners should contact their authorised KTM dealer ASAP to make an appointment to have the recall performed free of charge.

To locate an authorised dealer customer can use the dealer search function:

https://ktm.com/en-au/find-a-dealer.html