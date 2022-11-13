Motorcycle Recall Notices
Recall number – REC-005543
Campaign number – 0179
Original published date – 26 October 2022
Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited
Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership
Contact phone – 02 9886 0600
Contact email – [email protected]com
Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html
Harley-Davidson RH975 – 1074 Nightster
Year range – 2021 – 2022
Affected units – 31
What are the defects?
The handlebar on affected motorcycles may have a weld quality issue that could lead to separation between the inner and outer sections of the handlebar. This could result in a loss of vehicle control.
What are the hazards?
A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injuries to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson dealer immediately to schedule an appointment to have their motorcycle repaired, free of charge.
Motorcycle Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005549
Campaign number – 0635
Original published date – 2 November 2022
Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited
Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership
Contact phone – 02 9886 0600
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html
Harley-Davidson Touring / CVO Touring / Trike / CVO Trike models
Year range – 2018-2022
Affected units – 3,788
What are the defects?
Due to a software issue, the brake light may remain illuminated when the brakes are not applied. If this occurs, the traffic behind the vehicle will be unable to identify if the motorcycle is actually braking.
What are the hazards?
If the traffic behind the vehicle is unable to identify whether the motorcycle is actually braking, it could result in an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and/or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson Australia dealer immediately and arrange an appointment to have the software update, and a new pressure switch will also be installed on affected Trike and CVO Trike vehicles.
To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html
Motorcycle Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005548
Campaign number – 0000112800
Original published date – 2 November 2022
Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.
Contact name – BMW Customer Interaction Centre
Contact phone – 1800 813 299
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – www.bmw.com.au
BMW (K63) S 1000 R, (K67) S 1000 RR, (K69) S 1000 XR & (K66) M 1000 RR
Year range – 2022
Affected units – 211
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing issue, the clutch cover screws may become loose. If this occurs, engine oil may leak onto the road and come in contact with the right side of the rear tyre. This could result in a loss of vehicle control.
What are the hazards?
A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and/or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles should contact their nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to make an appointment to have the repair carried out, free of charge.
Motorcycle Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005558
Campaign number – TI 11_2009785
Original published date – 10 November 2022
Supplier details – KTM Australia Pty Ltd
Contact name – KTM Australia Customer Service
Contact phone – 1800 644 771
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.ktm.com/en-au.html
KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R 2020-2022
Variants – 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO, 1290 SUPER DUKE RR
Year range – 2019 – 2022
Affected units – 479
What are the defects?
Due to the wiring harness routing at production it may result in rubbing or chaffing of the wiring harness at frame contact points.
As a result, the wiring harness may become damaged over time. If this occurs, it may result in a vehicle fire.
What are the hazards?
A vehicle fire may increase the risk of injury or death to the rider, other road users and/or bystanders, as well as property damage.
What should consumers do?
Owners should contact their authorised KTM dealer ASAP to make an appointment to have the recall performed free of charge.
To locate an authorised dealer customer can use the dealer search function:
https://ktm.com/en-au/find-a-dealer.html