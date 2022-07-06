Motorcycle Recall Notices

2021 Yamaha Tricity 155 (MWS150)

Recall number – REC-005444

Campaign number – MC191

Original published date – 25 May 2022

Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Yamaha Customer Relations

Contact phone – 1300 277 137

Contact email – cr@yamaha-motor.com.au

Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications

2021 Yamaha Tricity 155 (MWS150)

Year range – 2021

Affected units – 30

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

During manufacture the incorrect VIN number was stamped onto the compliance plate.

What are the hazards?

The stamping of an incorrect VIN on the compliance plate may result in the misidentification of the vehicle.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the correct stamped plated fitted, free of charge.

Motorcycle Recall Notices

Recall number – REC-005467

Campaign number – DAK821A

Original published date – 30 June 2022

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name – Kawasaki Motorcycle Dealers

Contact email – info@kawasaki.com.au

Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au

2020-2022 Kawasaki KLX250 A/G

Year range – 2020 – 2022

Affected units – 903

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the incorrect brake disc may have been fitted to the front wheel. This may cause a reduction in the vehicle braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge.