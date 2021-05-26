Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2021/18949

Date published – 26 May 2021

Campaign number – CR207

Supplier – Ducati ANZ Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Ducati Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 March 2021 – 23 March 2021

Ducati Multistrada V4 Motorcycles

Model Year 2021

11 affected motorcycles

See the VIN list here.

What are the defects?

The motorcycle’s engine valve guides may experience excessive, premature wear, and become damaged over time.

What are the hazards?

If the engine valve guide becomes damaged, the expected acceleration and responsiveness from the engine may be suddenly reduced, and the vehicle’s ability to accelerate or manoeuvre may not meet the rider’s expectations. This could increase the risk of an accident and injury to the rider, passenger or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be notified by Ducati and Authorised Ducati Dealers to have an appointment arranged to replace the complete engine unit, free of charge.

For further information, consumers can contact an authorised Ducati dealer or email contact@ducati.com

Consumers who are unsure whether they are affected can also use the Ducati VIN look-up at https://www.ducati.com/ww/en/service-maintenance/recall-campaign