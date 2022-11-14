MV Agusta 921s Concept

MV Agusta have brought us a new concept bike, this time paying tribute to the iconic 750S, offering a very modern interpretation, that will naturally carry the latest technology and a pretty impressive spec’ sheet. They even reckon it represents a new class of motorcycle.

Based around a redesigned 921 cc in-line four cylinder, producing 115.5 hp and 116.5 Nm of torque, there’s revised intake valves, a more efficient liquid-cooling circuit, new camshaft profiles, plus rods and pistons specific to this version of the MV Agusta’s four, as is the entire intake system.

Radial valves are run with DLC tappets. The MVICS 2.1 system controls four Bosch injectors, alongside an Eldor Nemo ECU, 38 mm throttle body, plus Mikuni RbW. Torque control, four maps and traction control, with wheelie control all taking their cues from an IMU.

A very MV Agusta exhaust is also shown with four exits out of a central underslung collector.

The chassis runs a large swing-arm and forged alloy rims, with a carbon-fibre cover at the rear giving rim a deeper look.

Brembo calipers match the red of the exposed frame which consists of a welded steel trellis structure with aluminium alloy side plates.

A pair of 320mm rotors up front are clamped by those four-pot Brembos which are controlled via a high-end Brembo PS13 brake pump.

At the front there’s an aluminium brake cover, designed to carry into the calipers in order to cool them more quickly, another somewhat futuristic looking feature.

Ohlins provide the suspension; NIX USD forks, fully adjustable and with TiN coating, while a TTX36 looks after the rear.

Mixing old and new is a round dash, as was originally fitted, but with a digital touchscreen 4.5 “TFT, and run off the tank instead of the ‘bars, alongside an old-school fuel cap.

Handlebars are apparently cycling time-trial inspired, with a semi-handlebar with forged aluminium central section and aggressive sweep back to the rider in cafe racer style.

That central section is all one-piece as a riser, meeting the headlight bracket and top triple which are all one-piece. Brembo master-cylinders for the hydraulic clutch and brake set-up.

That aggressive tail may look like a one-up only affair, however it’s actually been designed to allow easy switching from the raised backrest set-up and in to a two-seater.

An LED taillight assembly is a minimalist styling element, while the sub-frame is grey in contrast to the red main frame and triple clamps.

Other details include a lower engine cover in carbon-fibre, air intakes built into the tank, and saddle in what looks like suede. The fairings are also listed as being in a mix of carbon-fibre, carbon-Kevlar and thermoplastic.

Cruise control is standard, as well as the MV EAS 3.0 quickshift system, launch control, Bluetooth for MV Ride App syncing and GPS.

The bike weighs in at 205 kg wet. That long slender tank hides 16 litres of fuel somewhere, and the seat height is an approachable 830 mm.

A range of special parts will also be available on the MV Agusta website, but there’s no information on pricing or availability. The bike is clad in Sidereal White/Ruby Red Blu America.

All-up a seriously cool machine with an extremely spicy specs list, that’ll have many riders drooling, but will no doubt have a price to match.