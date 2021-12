MV Agusta Lucky Explorer models

MV Agusta revealed their Lucky Explorer Project at EICMA, ushering in two new adventure machines with an eye on capitalising on the strength of a segment which is going gangbusters, with some brands now even introducing ‘adventure’ scooters.

Those two adventure machines are the 5.5 and 9.5 which are a vague reference to the bike’s engine capacities and in no way shape or form are going to easily roll off the tongue in casual conversation.

Roughly speaking the 5.5 Lucky Explorer looks to offer an entry level machine, debuting a twin-cylinder engine that looks like it may be the basis for other beginner machines, while the 9.5 is a more typical triple-cylinder, high performance version that’s based on the 800 cc triple and carries a higher level of overall specification.

The Lucky Explorer livery is a tribute to the Dakar racer by Cagiva which ran similar sponsorship and looks to call upon a fairly historic image, which many will recognise even from road racing. How that translates in today’s market, especially amongst younger riders will be interesting to see.

Pricing and availability of both models in Australia is yet to be announced.

9.5 Lucky Explorer

The 9.5 Lucky Explorer boasts a 931 cc triple-cylinder engine producing 90.5 kW and 102 Nm of torque, the brand’s Smart Clutch System and a steel trellis frame. A trellis sub-frame will also be run.

The MVICS 2.1 will also be run, with just three injectors, an Eldoor Nemo EM 3.0 unit and 47 mm throttle bodies with full RbW. That allows for torque control with four maps, alongside the EAS quickshifter.

MV Agusta note the engine runs a new cylinder head, new steal intake and exhaust valves, new cylinder head base gasket, new steel crankshaft, new main and trimetallic con-rod bearings and new forged aluminium alloy pistons. A Rekluse clutch will be an option as will be an electro-actuated gearbox.

Also new are the clutch, generator, starter, selector and gearbox covers.

Sachs will offer electronic suspension, front and rear with rebound, compression and preload adjustability all mentioned. Travel is 220 mm at the front and 210 mm for the rear, and an aluminium swingarm is run.

In keeping with the adventure theme is the inclusion of a 21 inch front and 18 inch rear tyre, clad in a 90/90 and 150/70 tyre respectively. Aluminium hub and rim are mentioned as well as being tubeless.

Brakes will be dual Stylema calipers up front on 320 mm rotors and backed by a Continental MK100 ABS which also offers RLM or rear lift migitation, as well as being cornering sensitive.

A 265 mm rear rotor with dual piston Brembo caliper is found at the rear.

The seat height is adjustable between 850 and 870 mm, with ground clearance listed as 230 mm, while fuel capacity is 20 L. The one figure that stands out and not in a good way is that 220 kg weight figure which is dry.

Add fluids and a tank of fuel and the bike is likely to weigh in near 240 kg wet. In fact that dry figure is 10 kg more than the 890 Adventure R kerb weight, fully fuelled.

9.5 Lucky Explorer Specifications

MV Agusta 9.5 Lucky Explorer Specifications Engine Liquid cooled 931 cc 3 cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappets. Bore x Stroke 81 mm x 60,2 mm Compression Ratio 12,5:1 Claimed Power 90,5 kW @ 10.000 rpm Claimed Torque 102 Nm @ 7.000 rpm Gears Six speed, constant mesh – Cyborg electroactuated gearbox + Electronic quick shift MV EAS (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down) Clutch Wet multidisc hydraulic clutch + SCS (Smart Clutch System Frame Tubular high-tensile steel trellis frame Forks Sachs ELECTRONIC “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound – compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment. Shock Progressive, Sachs ELECTRONIC single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment. Tyres Front 90/90 – 21 Rear 150/70 – R 18 Front Brakes Continental MK100 ABS with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and cornering function. Double floating disc. 320 mm( 12.6 in.), with steel braking disc and flange Front brake radial-type monobloc Brembo Stylema caliper, with 4 pistons 30 mm 1.18 in.) Rear Brake Single steel disc with 265 mm (10.43 in.) dia Brembo caliper with 2 pistons – 30 mm

1.18 in.) Electronics Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with three injectors. Engine control unit Eldor Nemo EM 3.0 Throttle body bore 47 mmdiameters full ride by wire Mikuni Pencil-coil with ion-sensingtechnology, control of detonation and misfire. Torque control with four maps. Instrumentation Exclusive contents TFT 7” Full HD Dashboard – Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity – Cruise control – Launch control – 8 level Traction Control- GPS sensor – Immobilizer – Full led headlight with DRL and bending function – Full led tail light – Fog light – MV Ride app with turn by turn navigation system, engine and vehicle setup. Dry Weight 220 kg Seat Height 850/870 mm Wheelbase 1.580 mm Trail 118 mm Fuel Capacity 20l

MV Agusta 5.5 Lucky Explorer

The 5.5 Lucky Explorer is the fruit of a collaboration with QJ, the same company that owns Benelli and one of China’s most prominent two-wheel manufacturers.

The model introduces a 554 cc two-cylinder, liquid-cooled and delivering a relatively staid 35 kW, while torque is 51 Nm. Styling pretty closely aligns with the 9.5, but obviously this smaller capacity version is designed for a smaller budget and perhaps less experienced rider, being A2 and LAMS compliant straight up.

A tubular high tensile streel trellis frame is run, with aluminium alloy swingarm and KYB provide the suspenders at both ends. 43 mm front forks with rebound and preload adjustment, while the rear monoshock is rebound, compression and preload adjustable. Front wheel travel is listed as 135 mm which is on the short side for an adventure machine, with no rear travel figure listed.

Brakes are a bit more impressive with dual 320 mm front rotors and Brembo four-piston calipers, while a 260 mm rear is joined by a two-piston Brembo caliper. Bosch provides the ABS system.

Alloy spoked wheels are run with tubeless tyres and that’s a 19 inch front and 17 inch rear, with 100/80 and 150/70 tyres respectively.

A 5 inch TFT is also run and features Bluetooth connectively, with GPS sensor and syncs with the MV Ride app for navigation.

Seat height is 860 mm, with 210 mm of ground clearance, which is fairly regular for an adventure machine, but may discourage some new riders of shorter stature.

Like the larger 9.5 the 5.5 Lucky Explorer also weighs in at a hefty 220 kg dry, with a 20 L fuel tank, managing to be heavier than something like the Benelli TRK 502, which boasts similar performance.

Standard features look to include hand guards, a screen offering reasonable protection, rear grab rails and rack, a high level exhaust that’s a fair bit beefier than the 9.5 and a sump guard, based on the images provided. Lighting also looks to be all LED, with a two-piece seat and fairly generous touring ergonomics.

Overall the MV Agusta 5.5 Lucky Explorer looks like it’ll compete with machines like the TRK 502X and Kawasaki’s more basic KLR650, with price remaining to be seen at this stage.

5.5 Lucky Explorer Specifications