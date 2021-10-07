MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring

MV Agusta have taken the covers off the latest Brutale variant, the Brutale 1000 Nürburgring, introduced as the most extreme version thus far, inspired by the 20 km of legendary track that many consider a temple of speed.

With just 150 to be produced, these will be a strictly limited edition model, expected in Australia Q1 of 2022. Registrations of interest are essential via an MV Agusta dealer if you’re keen to get your hands on one.

Pricing will be released closer to arrival, however at this stage we’re expecting this new model to be in a similar region to the Rush 1000, which runs a $62,490 price-tag.

The Brutale 1000 Nürburgring is based on the Brutale 1000 RR, which boasts 208 hp and is Euro5 compliant. A race kit is also included that boosts power to 215 hp, and reduces weight to just 177 kg dry, down from 183 kg.

Alongside the impressive performance, the Brutale Nürburgring runs new sintered valve guides and DLC coated tappets reducing friction, with titanium connecting rods and 16 radial titanium valves. Cam profiles are also new, further boosting torque. Fueling is run via the MVICS 2.1 system and there’s four lower Mikuni injectors, mated to a set of four upper Magneti Marreli units with increased flow potential.

Ohlins provide the electronic suspension front and rear, with new settings for improved performance, alongside an Ohlins electronic steering damper. That’s specifically a TTX rear shock and NIX 43 front fork setup. Preload is manually adjusted, however compression and rebound is electronically controlled.

Eye catching carbon rims run CNC machined hubs, alongside a carbon-fibre front spoiler and headlight cover. New forged foot-pegs also aim to improve grip. A full list of carbon components include the air-box cover, dash wiring cover, central tank panel, spoiler and projector covers, clutch and gearbox covers and external air intake.

Electronics include the newest inertia platform (IMU), a 5.5 in TFT display and MK100 Continental cornering ABS, as well as the Mobisat tracker, GPS and Bluetooth, MV Ride App integrated, integrated navigation, front lift control, launch control, cruise control and the newest EAS 3.0 electronic gear sensor.

Lighting is full LED, the ECU an Eldor Nemo 2.1 unit and running 50 mm throttle bodies with Mikuni RbW. That offers four levels of torque control, alongside eight levels of traction control, not to mention wheelie control. The MV EAS 3.0 system offers Electronically Assisted Shifting in both directions.

The racing kit is the full deal, including an Arrow full titanium exhaust system with a single muffler and carbon-fibre silencer cover. That’s matched to an ECU with dedicated map, while a certificate of origin is also included and a carbon-fibre passenger seat cover (cowl). Each bike will be numbered, out of 150.

Other chassis features include the CrMo steel tubular trellis frame, and aluminium allow swingarm pivot plate, which allows for adjustable pivot height. Brembo provide the braking systems, with dual Stylema calipers on 320 mm rotors and radial master-cylinder. On the rear there’s a Brembo two-piston caliper with 220 mm disc and PS13 master-cylinder.

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Specifications

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Specifications Engine Four cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve Timing system “D.O.H.C”, radial valve and DLC tappet Displacement 998 cc Compr. ratio 13.4:1 Starting Electric Bore x stroke 79 mm x 50.9 mm Max. power 153 kW (208 hp) at 13,000 rpm Race Kit 158 kW (215 hp) at 13,200 rpm.** Max. torque 116.5 Nm (11,9 kgm) at 11.000 rpm Cooling system Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators EMS Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with eight injectors (4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni + 4 upper fuel injectors by Magneti Marelli with increased fuel flow). Engine control unit Eldor Nemo 2.1, throttle body bore 50 mm diameters full ride by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion-sensing technology, control of detonation and misfire Torque control with four maps – Traction control with 8 levels + off and wheelie control with inertial platform Quick-shift MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down) Clutch Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Primary drive 48/82 Gear ratio First gear 14/37 Second gear 16/33 Third gear 18/31 Fourth gear 20/30 Fifth gear 22/29 Sixth gear 21/25 Final drive ratio 15/41 Wheelbase 1415 mm Overall length 2080 mm Overall width 805 mm Saddle height 845 mm Ground clearance 141 mm Trail 97 mm Dry weight 183 kg // 177 kg ** Fuel capacity 16 L Max speed* Over 300 km/h (186 mph) Frame CrMo Steel tubular trellis, aluminium alloy swingarm plates, adjustable swingarm pivot height, aluminium alloy single sided swing arm Front suspension 43 mm Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front fork with TIN superficial treatment. Completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with manually controlled spring preload. Travel 120 mm. Rear suspension Progressive, single shock absorber Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping and manually controlled spring preload, 120 mm travel Front brake Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange – Brembo radial pump/level assembly, Brembo Stylema radial-type, single-piece with 4 pistons Ø 30 mm Rear brake Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm, Brembo PS13 brake pump, Brembo with 2 pistons Ø 34 mm ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Wheels Carbon Fiber with CNC hub, 3.50 x 17 in, 6.00 x 17 Tyres 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W), 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Steering damper Öhlins EC with electronic manual and automatic adjustment modes Carbon components Air-box cover – Dashboard wiring cover – RH/LH central panel for fuel tank – Spoiler and central/ lateral cover for projector – Clutch and gearbox covers – RH/LH external air intake – Wheel rims Exclusive features Light crankshaft – New combustion chamber, Titanium connecting rods, Dashboard TFT 5.5”, Cruise control, Bluetooth GPS MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, app- controlled engine, suspension and rider aids setup – Launch Control FLC Front lift control Mobisat tracker RACING KIT ** Full titanium exhaust system with single silencer Carbon fiber silencer cover – ECU with dedicated map – Carbon fiber passenger seat cover Certificate of origin Limited Edition Environmental Standard Euro 5 Combined fuel consumption 6.8 l/100 km CO2 Emissions 158 g/km

