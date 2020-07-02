MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

MV Agusta, the masters of special editions, have produced another bespoke new naked after transferring the Serie Oro treatment onto the naked Brutale to produce the new Brutale 1000 RR. Some of these $52,190 machines have already touched down in Australia with the remainder expected to arrive over the following two months.

Like the Brutale 1000 Serie Oro, the 1000 RR engine represents the most recent evolution of the in-line, four-cylinder MV Agusta design. This new version stands out for its significant redesign across all areas, and complete review of electronic-management parameters which are claimed to be greatly refined compared to previous versions.

With 208 horsepower the Brutale RR matches Ducati’s new Streetfighter V4 for claimed power and almost matches the Ducati for claimed torque despite having a 105 cc deficit to the Ducati, 116.5 Nm for the MV and 123 Nm for the Ducati. The claimed dry weight figure for the MV is 186 kg versus the Ducati’s 180 kg.

New dynamic cornering headlights with DRLs adorn the front of the Brutale RR.

The fuel tank and tail cowling are also new for the RR and take a look at that pillion seat…

The Serie Oro’s light carbon-fibre wheel rims have been replaced on the 1000 RR with forged aluminium components that feature a special design.

The second generation 5” TFT display colour panel, with 800×480 pixel resolution, is the main interface between rider and the many customisable settings on the Brutale 1000 RR. Access to the numerous configuration menus is immediate via handlebar controls.

Instrumentation allows Bluetooth connection with your smartphone to manage incoming calls, messages and music.

Cruise control is also included, very handy also on a hyper naked motorcycle like the 1000 RR. The dashboard allows optimal use of the many functions offered by the MV Ride navigation app.

In true MV Agusta tradition, the frame on the new Brutale offers a highly evolved “mixed structure” with steel lattice and aluminium side plates. Semi-clip on handlebars reveal the bike’s sporty calling but MV states that they have worked hard to give the rider a comfortable riding position.

Aerodynamic wings positioned beside the radiators improve down-force and add load to the front end, limiting lift at high speed.

The chassis dimensions are identical to those of the Serie Oro: compact wheelbase of 1415 mm, with front wheel trail of 97 mm. The Öhlins Nix EC fork, with TIN surface treatment features electronic adjustment for damping while adjustment of the spring preload is manual.

The same electronic management is offered by the Öhlins TTX rear shock absorber fixed to the aluminium single-sided swing arm and the Öhlins EC electronic steering damper, that continually adjusts on the basis of the bike’s speed and is fixed by supports specially designed for the new Brutale.

The braking system is the same as the Serie Oro, with the prestigious Brembo Stylema front callipers, radial callipers and 320 mm diameter floating discs. The rear disc is 220 mm and is combined with a dual-piston calliper. Electronic management is assigned to the ABS Bosch 9 Plus system with Race Mode.

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Specifications

Engine – 998cc four-cylinder, DOHC radial valve

Bore x Stroke – 79 x 50.9 mm

Compression Ratio – 13.4:1

Max Power – 208 hp at 13,000 rpm

Max Torque – 116.5 Nm at 11,000 rpm

Dry weight – 186 kg

Gears – Six-speed with up-down quick-shift

Fuel capacity – 16 litres

Wheelbase – 1415 mm

L x W – 2080 x 805 mm

Trail – 97 mm

Seat height – 845 mm

RRP – $52,190 Ride Away

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Images