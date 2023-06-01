MV Agusta to stay in Italy

In a move that will no doubt help to quell plenty of unease in Northern Italy, MV Agusta and their new partner ‘PIERER Mobility AG’, A.K.A. KTM, have today released a statement that indicates that the current production facility on the shores of Lake Varese will be further modernised to expand annual production capability to 15,000 motorcycles.

When KTM took over Husqvarna the Austrian brand shut down the Husky production facilities in Varese which saw over 200 Italians lose their jobs and the KTM name being mud across Italy. I stayed in Varese for a couple of weeks around that time and the hate for KTM was strong. I even saw neighbourhood cafes adorned in anti-KTM literature with the Italians not holding back in expressing their displeasure at their region losing this industry.

With MV Agusta having more than 78 years of history and always staying close to their Italian roots the production of its products has long been maintained at the historic plant of Schiranna at Lake Varese. I fear that Italy would just about declare war on Austria if KTM moved MV Agusta away from Italy. The MV in MV Agusta stands for Meccanica (mechanics) Verghera, with Verghera the site near Varese where production first commenced at the end of World War Two.

Luckily though the bayonets will remain sheathed as the company plans an ambitious refurbishment plan. Once completed, this project aims to provide brand new headquarters boasting the latest and most innovative solutions in terms of technology and sustainability, with a great deal of attention being further paid to the working environment.

All departments, from the production shop floor to offices, to R&D labs, will be fully renovated creating state-of-the art working environments that, at the same time, maintain the allure of MV Agusta’s legendary history.

A museum will also be created, to celebrate the legend of MV Agusta and turn the new home of the company into a real shrine of motorcycling for all MV Agusta fans and motorcycle enthusiasts.

In addition to Schiranna, MV Agusta has another pearl hidden away right in the heart of Italy’s motor valley, in San Marino, a land exuding passion for motor racing: CRC, the beating heart of the design and engineering of MV Agusta’s dream. More than 40 among the industry’s best engineers and designers work together at CRC, using the most advanced technologies to develop stunning 2-wheeled works of art that will be produced on the shores of Lake Varese.

Timur Sardarov – CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

“The future of MV Agusta has never been so bright, and holds many thrilling moments for us. The company is working at developing new models that, according to the situation of the respective markets, will see the light in the coming months and years.”

Luca Martin – COO and Board Member, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

“In MV Agusta we craft emotions and we can say that we are the most desirable and exclusive motorcycle brand in the world. With the support of Pierer Mobility AG we will be able to implement commercial structures and processes that will enable us to reach more and more enthusiasts all over the world and create a unique relationship with all of them. We want to call each of our customers by name.”