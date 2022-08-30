Product Advertorial

2023 SCOTT X-Plore Enduro

The X-plore collection from SCOTT represents modern enduro gear: durable, functional and designed with a fresh new look, this range of technical trail riding gear is your new best friend when it comes to conquering the great outdoors in style.

For this season SCOTT has announce the addition of the X-Plore Swap gear concept, a new feature-loaded X-Plore jacket, fully updated hydration packs and hip belts and new top-of-the-range enduro specific glove, the X-Plore Pro glove.

Whether you are blasting trails in the forest, picking your way through rocky terrain, or hunting new lines out in the desert, the X-Plore range from SCOTT have you covered.

X-Plore Swap Jersey

The X-Plore Swap Jersey from SCOTT comes in three different designs that all match the X-Plore Swap pant, allowing you to mix and match to create your own style.

Made with durable stretch Ripstop for ultimate comfort and longevity, combined with strategic ventilation panels to keep you cool on the trail, this Enduro-specific jersey has all the technical features and style you could ask for.

X-Plore Swap Pants

With a modern, clean, and neutral look, the SCOTT X-Plore Swap Pant matches up perfectly with any choice of X-Plore Swap jersey’s, allowing you to mix and match to create your own style.

Featuring a stretch Kevlar inner knee, highly durable construction throughout, ventilation holes and strategic stretch panels, this bullet-proof enduro pant has everything you need to conquer the trail in total comfort. Available in regular and Over-The-Boot options.

X-Plore Jacket

The SCOTT X-Plore Jacket has been engineered to provide riders with a versatile, high performance enduro jacket that will perform in all conditions.

Super durable Ripstop construction with ballistic Nylon reinforcements means this jacket is sure to stand the test of time. Removable sleeves allow you to quickly turn this jacket into a vest and a strategic ventilation system with ports on the front and back offers fully customized climate control.

Multiple pockets offer plenty of intelligent storage for your essentials, whilst integrated hydration ports keep everything neat and tidy when riding with a hydration pack. All this and more makes the SCOTT X-Plore Jacket an essential addition to your enduro gear bag.

X-Plore Pro Glove

The SCOTT X-Plore Pro glove is a durable yet lightweight enduro glove that comes with some premium features to help you conquer the most demanding trails on the planet.

Injected TPR on the knuckle area offers flexible protection, while the palm reinforcements provide longevity and will keep you riding for longer.

Breathable and flexible Ripstop construction combined with smart venting offers supreme comfort and a touchscreen first finger allows you stay connected on-the-go.

All this and more makes the X-Plore Pro one of the most advanced enduro gloves out there.

The 2023 SCOTT X-Plore range is available in Australian stockists now!

See the Ficeda Accessories website for the full range and pricing (link).