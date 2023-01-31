Whites Powersports take over Leatt distribution in Australia

Whites Powersports have been championing the Leatt brand in New Zealand for more than a decade — a proud and productive relationship that has seen impressive results as both companies have grown.

Having cultivated a loyal brand following on one side of the Tasman, Whites Powersports are now proud to also be appointed Leatt’s exclusive Moto distributor in Australia.

Founded in 2005 by Dr Chris Leatt, the company entered the motorcycle protection market with their revolutionary neck brace device — collaborating with BMW to set the golden standard for product testing and rider safety.

By 2016, Leatt offered a full range of the most innovative and technologically advanced riding protection and apparel available. Today, off-road riders of all ages and abilities can dress head-to-toe in Leatt and be confident they’re equipped with the safest and most functional riding gear out there.

Whites Powersports CEO, Kyne Larkin

“We’re really excited to be appointed as Leatt’s exclusive distributor in both Australia and New Zealand. Leatt’s products are a testament to their unwavering focus on innovative technology, testing, and problem-solving functionality. This recipe has been very well received in New Zealand, and we’re excited to now represent Leatt in Australia as a premier, results-driven brand.”

Leatt is an internationally renowned brand out of South Africa and is endorsed by various high-profile motocross and off-road athletes and teams including Jonny Walker (Hard Enduro champion), MotoConcepts Racing (AMA and WSX Supercross team), and Camille Chapelière (Le Touquet winner and Dakar racer).

Leatt Brand Manager – Zac Sperling

“We’re thrilled to share the comprehensive Leatt protection and apparel catalogue with our dealer network and the wider motorcycle community. We look forward to waving the Leatt flag in Australia, distributing their products effectively with the industry-leading wholesale service and support Whites are known for.”

Stay tuned for a coming announcement about who will be representing Leatt across the Australian Motocross, Supercross, Arenacross and off-road scene!

Geoff Wood, Leatt Sales and Brand Manager Asia/Oceania

“It is with great pleasure that we announce Whites Powersports is now the exclusive Australian distributor for Leatt Moto products, adding to the well-established and successful partnership we have in New Zealand.

“As a leading distributor in the Motorcycle Industry in both Australia and New Zealand, this move will see the Leatt brand taken to new heights. We look forward to working with the great team at Whites to grow Leatt in Australia, their business is well regarded from the Core Values and Actions for Success they hold. Our goal is to be the #1 customer service brand providing the ‘Science of Thrill’ to the Motorcycle Market. Exciting times ahead!!

“With each of our products developed in our State-of-the-Art laboratory in Cape Town, South Africa we provide highly desirable products. Including, an ever-evolving range of helmets, body armour, apparel, boots, neck and knee braces – whatever it takes to keep the committed Thrill seeker safer.

“Leatt are in the business of making sure that riders have the confidence, and the equipment to push themselves faster, harder, and further than they thought they could go!”

Dealerships will soon be able to order Leatt products from Whites Powersports Australia via their industry-leading website, or through their reps throughout the country.

To learn more about Leatt products be sure to keep an eye out for the launch of www.leattmoto.com.au.