CFMOTO 700MT

If the touring orientated CFMOTO 650MT didn’t float your boat, or you were not keen on making the jump up to the more adventure themed 800MTs, then we’ve got good news for you. A new 700MT splits the difference as the latest road-based adventure touring option in their line-up and arrives in Australia at $9,790 ride-away.

At the heart of the 700MT lies a 693 cc parallel-twin engine, boasting 74 horsepower (55 kW) at 8,500 rpm of power, while torque maxes out at 68 Nm at 6500 rpm.

The backbone of the 700MT is a steel-trellis frame suspended by 43mm upside-down forks and a side-mounted mono-shock with aluminium swing-arm. Offering 140mm and 45mm of suspension travel in the front and rear respectively, rebound adjustment is found at the front, while rebound and pre-load is featured on the shock.

The 218kg adventure tourer is equipped with two 300 mm J.Juan front discs and dual-piston calipers, alongside a single 240 mm disc at the rear, with ABS provided by Bosch.

Riders are greeted by a five-inch TFT display, providing information like speed, RPM, fuel level and more. The dashboard also boasts smartphone connectivity, integrated navigation and Type A and Type C USB ports.

With an 840 mm seat height and an 18-litre fuel tank, the 700MT promises an accommodating riding experience across diverse terrains, but with 17-inch rims at both ends this is a more road oriented machine.

Other notable features include a redesigned adjustable windscreen (40 mm) for improved aerodynamics, LED lighting for enhanced vision and visibility, ergonomic handlebars and a spacious seat.

The 700MT offers a range of luggage and accessory options, to customise the bike to rider’s specific needs, whether that’s touring, camping, or simply exploring, you can add ample genuine accessory storage space.

The CFMOTO 700MT is available now in a single Nebula Black colour scheme for $9,790 ride-away and is backed by CFMOTO’s three-year warranty program.

For more information go check out the CFMOTO Australia website at www.cfmoto.com.au

*Ride Away price advertised includes 6 months of registration. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retains an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.

CFMOTO 700MT Specifications