Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 Tyres

The Sportmax Roadsport 2 is a new sport tyre aimed at improving the grip and longevity of the Sportmax range, marking an evolution from the popular GPR-300 tyre.

There’s PCL, or Performance Compound Layers, adopted to the rear tyre, with two levels of tread structures to improve the contact grip and grip performance, while also offering degradation restraint over the life of the tyre.

Two new compounds are used, that have a balance of Silica (for wet grip) and carbon with new polymers (for dry grip and wear), and are used in the PCL structure, boosting grip and tyre life. The latest pattern design is also tuned to match the new compounds for a smoother roll.

The UFS-JLB (Ultra Flex Steel Joint Less Belt) achieves better contact feel, and decreases the impression of the tyre being too stiff by knitting together the steel materials. It also improves anti-wearing properties by ensuring a wider contact surface to the road.

The V.B.T.T. (Varying Belt Tension Technology) strengthens the tyre’s stiffness while banked over by controlling belt tension at every angle. Finally the C.T.T. or Chamber Thrust-Tuning technology ensures linear handling in all conditions and over the tyre life.

Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 features

Sport tyre ideal for riders who want performance and value

Upgraded sport performance from the GPR-300

More grip and stability under braking than the GPR-300

Nimble, predictable handling, and quick turn in

Quick warm-up

Available in popular sport bike sizes.

Fronts are available in 120/60ZR17 and 120/70ZR17 from $219.95 RRP; while rears are available in 160/60ZR17, 180/55ZR17, 190/50ZR17, 190/55ZR17, 200/55ZR17 from $254.95 RRP.

Check out sizing and pricing or your local stockist at the Ficeda website (link) for the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2.