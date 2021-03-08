2021 Vespa Primavera Pic Nic

Vespa have announced the new Special Edition Pic Nic, running the moto ‘Life is a Picnic!’ which will be available in White Innocenza, Green Relax or Grey Materia for $7,890 RRP + ORC

The signature belt in beige is joined by standard issue front and rear carry rack with brown strap, making it easy to tighten to the Vespa Pic Nic the items to be carried with you in your journey out of town.

The saddle is designed only for the Vespa Pic Nic: different shades of brown are tailored to provide a sophisticated look and high levels of comfort. The small Italian flag positioned on the saddle strap is a further reminder of the origin of the bike, whose body, as per Vespa’s signature, is completely made of steel.

The Primavera Pic Nic is highlighted by the chromed details of the crest, the white outlines of the shield and the white five spoke 12” wheel rims.

The special edition is also easily recognized by the dedicated “Vespa Pic Nic” signature plate on the front compartment and by the accessories that complete this special collection.

As a value-add for Vespa Pic Nic owners, is a complimentary Vespa Pic Nic branded gift set including a rattan basket, picnic blanket, tumbler and tote bag.

The Vespa Primavera Pic Nic arrives this month priced at $7,890 plus on-road costs.

The Vespa Pic Nic is powered by modern one-cylinder four-stroke 150cc iGet engine, air-cooled and equipped with electronic injection and three-valve distribution. Each detail from the exhaust to the inner structure of the transmission casing was designed to provide a smooth, quiet and comfortable ride.

The control unit contains a barometric sensor, which ensures always optimum combustion under all conditions and at all altitudes. The engine power and torque delivered thus reach new levels of steadiness and reliability, also in city traffic, characterized by continuous “stop and go” making it especially responsive in both city traffic conditions and in open-road stretches. This performance comes together with extremely low fuel consumption.

Vespa Pic Nic Accessories & Merchandise

In addition to the complimentary Pic Nic brand gift set, Vespa riders can further upgrade their experience with Vespa merchandise inspired by Vespa Pic Nic. The picnic blanket, with embossed Vespa Pic Nic logo, and the special rattan basket (with fixing kit which allows basket to located firmly on the rear rack) with leather details offer a vintage vibe. The picnic kit is completed by the white cooling bag (inside the basket) where food and drinks can be stored once the journey begins.

Special Vespa tumblers, available in grey and white, are designed to keep your drink at the temperature you want. A branded fedora hat, a tote bag (which is available in white and grey) and white T-shirt with heritage graphic, are also available to level up the outfits of the picnickers who are enjoying their carefree trip in the countryside.

2021 Vespa Primavera Pic Nic specifications