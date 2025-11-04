Norton Manx R

Norton Motorcycles has unveiled the Manx R, an all-new superbike powered by a 1,200 cc V4 engine, marking the first of six new models to lead the company’s renewed product strategy. The model was presented at EICMA 2025 in Milan and represents Norton’s return to the modern performance segment under TVS Motor Company ownership.

Engine and Transmission

The 72-degree 1,200 cc liquid-cooled V4 engine produces a claimed 206 hp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Norton says the unit was developed from the ground up with emphasis on mid-range torque delivery rather than peak output, with mapping aimed at performance between 5,000 rpm and 10,000 rpm.

The six-speed transmission features a wet slipper clutch, quick-shifter, and auto rev-matching system. An Optimal Gear Shift Suggestion function provides up- or down-shift prompts based on throttle and speed inputs.

Chassis and Suspension

The Manx R uses a cast aluminium frame designed for road-oriented handling rather than pure circuit focus. It employs semi-active Marzocchi suspension, fully adjustable for compression and rebound damping. The 17-inch carbon-fibre BST wheels are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4SP tyres (120/70 front, 200/55 rear).

Braking

Braking is by top-shelf Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers with dual 330 mm front discs and a single 245 mm rear disc. The system integrates a lean-sensitive ABS system using a six-axis IMU to modulate pressure during cornering.

Design and Construction

The motorcycle features a single-sided swingarm, under-slung exhaust, and carbon-fibre body panels. Design development followed a combined engineering and design approach led by Norton’s in-house team in Solihull, UK.

Electronics and Rider Aids

Electronic systems are built around a Bosch 10.3 platform, offering five riding modes – Rain, Road, Sport, and two configurable Track profiles. Key assist systems include:

Cornering traction control

Cornering ABS

Launch and hill-start control

Wheelie and slide control

Cruise control and slope-dependent control

Adjustable engine-braking

An 8-inch TFT touchscreen provides instrumentation, mode adjustment, and connectivity. Features include Bluetooth integration, GoPro control, navigation functions, and a smartphone app supporting live tracking, remote immobilisation, and theft alerts.

Dimensions and Key Features

Power: 206 hp @ 11,500 rpm

Torque: 130 Nm @ 9,000 rpm

Wet weight: 204 kg

Suspension: semi-active Marzocchi (front and rear)

Brakes: Brembo Hypure, 330 mm / 245 mm

Wheels: carbon fibre BST 17-inch

Tyres: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4SP

Lighting: full LED with signature DRL

Instrumentation: 8-inch TFT touchscreen

Availability

Norton has not yet announced production volumes, pricing, or delivery dates for the Manx R. It is the first of four upcoming Norton models scheduled to form the core of the brand’s new generation of motorcycles.