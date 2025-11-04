Yamaha YE-01

Yamaha Motor has unveiled the YE-01 Racing Concept, an electric motocross prototype developed in collaboration with French manufacturer Electric Motion (EM).

The project is part of Yamaha’s broader carbon-neutral development program and aims to compete in the forthcoming MXEP electric motocross category, which will run alongside selected FIM Motocross World Championship events.

Yamaha’s Electrification Strategy

The YE-01 project forms part of Yamaha Motor’s long-term environmental goal of achieving carbon neutrality across all product lifecycles by 2050. The company says it continues to pursue a multi-pathway approach to sustainability, combining electrification research with existing combustion and hybrid technologies.

Yamaha has previously developed the TY-E electric trials prototype and has fielded electric projects in the FIM Trial World Championship and Formula E, using competition as a platform for developing and validating emerging technologies.

Partnership with Electric Motion

Development of the YE-01 is being carried out with Electric Motion, Yamaha’s strategic EV partner since 2024. EM, founded in 2009, has extensive experience in electric off-road motorcycles and has achieved international results in the Trial World Championship and FIM E-Xplorer World Cup.

Chassis and Suspension

The YE-01 uses a chassis shared with the 2026 YZ450F, featuring a KYB fully adjustable speed-sensitive fork and rear shock. The aim, according to Yamaha, is to retain the handling characteristics and rider feedback of its petrol-powered motocross models. A slim body design and flat seat, based on the YZ450F’s ergonomics, allow unrestricted rider movement.

Powertrain

The prototype employs a liquid-cooled electric motor paired with a hydraulic clutch to replicate conventional power delivery characteristics. Yamaha says the system is capable of MXGP-level performance, with the battery placement optimised for centralised mass, similar to the layout principles used in the YZ450F’s reverse-head engine design.

Selectable power modes and traction control have also been developed to tailor output to different surfaces and conditions.

Testing and Future Plans

The YE-01 remains in active development, with ongoing testing by Yamaha’s motocross test riders. The manufacturer intends to continue refining the concept in preparation for participation in the upcoming MXEP prototype electric class once the category officially launches.

No production or technical specifications have been announced at this stage.