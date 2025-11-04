Honda 2026

Honda Australia has confirmed details of its 2026 motorcycle range. The announcement includes the introduction of an all-new CB1000GT sports tourer, an expansion of Honda’s E-Clutch technology across more models, and several colour and feature updates across existing lines.

New CB1000GT Sports Tourer

The CB1000GT will arrive in Australia in early 2026, positioned as a high-performance sports tourer built around the CB1000 Hornet platform.

The model shares its engine base with the CBR1000RR Fireblade, tuned for broader torque and long-distance usability.

Australian deliveries will be offered in Grand Prix Red, with pricing and detailed specifications to be announced closer to launch.

E-Clutch System Expands to More Models

Honda’s E-Clutch semi-automatic shifting system will be available on more models in 2026, following strong uptake since its introduction on the CB650R and CBR650R.

The system, which enables clutch-less starting, stopping, and gearshifts while still allowing manual control via the shift pedal, will be added to:

NX500 (new E-Clutch option)

CB750 Hornet (E-Clutch and Throttle-by-Wire now standard)

XL750 Transalp (E-Clutch available for the first time)

This rollout will make E-Clutch technology available across Honda’s LAMS, Naked, Sport, and Adventure Touring categories.

Models Under Evaluation

Two additional models are currently under review for the Australian market:

WN7, Honda’s first full-size electric motorcycle based on the EV FUN prototype.

CB1000F, a retro-styled model using the CB1000 Hornet platform.

Both remain under evaluation for potential release.

Model Updates and New Colours for 2026

Other changes across the lineup include new colour options and equipment revisions:

Segment Model Updates ETA Sports-Tourer CB1000GT All New Early 26 Naked WN7 All New TBC Naked CB500 Hornet New Colours Mid 26 Naked CB650R New Colours Mid 26 Naked CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Std. New Colours Mid 26 Naked CB1000F Based on CB1000 Hornet TBC Adv Touring XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Available Mid 26 Sports CBR500R New Colours Mid 26 Sports CBR650R New Colours Early 26 Touring GL1800 GoldWing/Tour Premium New Colours Early 26 Touring NT1100 E-Suspension DCT New Colours Early 26

Honda Australia states that full pricing, specifications, and accessories for the 2026 range will be announced closer to the market introduction of each model.

The brand’s 2026 updates continue to expand the use of its clutch-by-wire technology, while also broadening its sport-touring and electric motorcycle portfolios, some of which are still under evaluation for local release.