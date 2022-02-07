The European adventure starts…

Two-days testing at Portimao awaits Oli Bayliss with the Aussie youngster making his debut on the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Bergamo-based team.

The adventure starts at Portugal’s Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, where Marco Barnabò’s team will be busy in a two-day test session across Tuesday 8th and Wednesday 9th February.

The Portuguese track will be an important test bench for multiple new entries, most of interest to us though is the debut of Oliver Bayliss, son of Ducati legend Troy, who will take to the track on the Panigale V2.

Oli Bayliss landed in Portugal directly from Australia and will ride the Borgo Panigale twin-cylinder bike for the first time today, marking his debut in the World Supersport Championship.

The Barni Racing Team will be involved in this category for the first time, redoubling its efforts in 2022 lining up two riders in two different categories.

Oliver Bayliss

“It’s time for the first test, and I’m really looking forward to it! Since the announcement, I have been waiting to join the team and start this new adventure in Supersport. I will try to have fun and give my best.”