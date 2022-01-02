Motorcycle Recall Notice – HD Pan America

PRA No. – REC-005016

Campaign number – 0178

Original published date – 21 December 2021

Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited

Contact name – Harley Davidson Australia

Contact phone – 02 9886 0600

Contact email – reception.sydney@harley-davidson.com

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

HARLEY DAVIDSON RA1250S Pan America Motorcycles 2021

Year range – 2020 – 2021

Affected units – 390

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

If the passenger grab rail is used while deploying the centre stand the seat base may become loose. As a result, it could cause the passenger grab rail to fracture.

What are the hazards?

If the handhold portion fractures while the vehicle is in motion, it may increase the risk of injury or death to the passenger or/and rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson dealer immediately to arrange a service. The dealer will replace the affected seat base with an updated part at no charge.

To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html

Motorcycle Recall Notice – Honda Fireblade/CMX1100

PRA No. – REC-005023

Campaign number – 3ME

Original published date – 23 December 2021

Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Customer Relations Department

Contact phone – 1300 559 846

Contact email – customer.relations@honda.com.au

Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus

Honda CMX1100 and CBR1000SPL

Year range – 2021

Affected units – 109

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue with the moulding of the radiator cap, coolant fluid may leak from radiator reservoir tank.

What are the hazards?

A loss of coolant may cause the engine to overheat and if coolant fluid leaks onto the tyres it could result in the operator losing control of the vehicle. This increases the risk of an accident and may cause serious injury or death to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their nearest Honda Motorcycle Dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge.

Owners will need to be able to provide the Dealer the VIN to enable the Dealer to order the necessary parts to repair the vehicle.