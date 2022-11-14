Paris Supercross 2022

Ken Roczen has been crowned the King of Bercy 2022 over the weekend, winning the final SX1 event from Eli Tomac to cement his place in the history books with Yarrive Konsky’s Fire Power Honda team.

Roczen prevailed over Tomac and team-mate Braytona, who rounded out the overall podium, but it was a tightly fought affair between Roczen and Tomac

For Roczen, the event started in a superb fashion as he dominated the ‘Super Pole’ session at the beginning of the program. Roczen came alive in the second sprint, after taking third in the first moto, as he ran down the race leader and sprinted away with the win aboard his CRF450R.

Roczen then carried that speed into the main event – progressing from fifth on lap one to second place at the finish line. A 2-1-2 scoresheet from night one had him second overall just two points down on leader Eli Tomac.

Justin Brayton was second in the first sprint and shooting for a similar result in the second moto, but a crash in turn one derailed his momentum. Brayton clawed his way back to seventh place in that and then secured fourth in the main event, after progressing from sixth on lap one, leaving him third heading into Sunday.

By comparison Sunday was a clean sweep by Roczen, the German going 1-1-1 to Tomac’s 3-2-2.

There was even more excitement for the Aussies in the SX2 class, with Matt Moss crowned the Prince of Bercy, claiming a triple win on his way to the overall victory, leaving Jace Owen and team-mate Chris Blose to complete the podium.

It was a slower start to the weekend for Moss, with Chris Blose dominating Saturday. However it turned around on Sunday with Moss going 3-3-3, where Blose collected no points in the final.

Matt Moss

“This feeling is why I race you can’t beat it. It was great, but I just want to make a special mention to Bayden Blanchette, if it wasn’t for you mate, I wouldn’t be in the position I am. So I am forever grateful for you believing in me from the start, you’ve had two years of having to put up with me, but thank you mate, there needs to be more people like you in our sport. So this is for you, I love everything you’ve done for me.”

Jace Owen was consistent, but not quite consistent enough to claim the win, settling for runner-up.

The long running event saw a stellar turn-out too, with 40,000 fans packing into Paris’s La Defense Arena for the 39th running of the event on Sunday alone.

SX1 Final Results

Pos Rider Team Gap 1 ROCZEN Ken Honda Genuine – 2 TOMAC Eli Yamaha Star Racing Monster Energy +2.834 3 BRAYTON Justin Honda Genuine +14.260 4 MUSQUIN MARVIN KTM Red Bull Factory +15.582 5 WEBB Cooper KTM Red Bull Factory +17.307 6 SOUBEYRAS Cedric MC Chateauneuf les Martigues +42.082 7 ARANDA Gregory Moto Club des Costieres +1 lap 8 BOURDON Anthony Moto Club Langonnais +1 lap 9 DESPREY Maxime Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin) +1 lap 10 MORANZ Kevin KTM VHR +1 lap 11 ROUSSALY Julien Moto Club Du Montalet +1 lap 12 BASAULA Hugo B 747 +2 lap 13 POLL Kilian WRT GLOBEX +2 lap 14 CROS Joan Seakings Kawasaki Euromoto85 +2 lap 15 RAY Alex Honda FR 25 Suttel +3 lap

King of Paris 2022 Results

Pos Rider Nat. S1 S2 S3 D1 D2 D3 Total 1 ROCZEN Ken GER 3 1 2 1 1 1 9 2 TOMAC Eli USA 1 2 1 3 2 2 11 3 BRAYTON Justin USA 2 7 4 5 3 3 24 4 WEBB Cooper USA 5 3 5 4 4 5 26 5 MUSQUIN MARVIN FRA 4 10 3 2 5 4 28 6 SOUBEYRAS Cedric FRA 6 4 6 6 6 6 34 7 ARANDA Gregory FRA 9 5 8 8 8 7 45 8 BOURDON Anthony FRA 12 8 10 9 7 8 54 9 ROUSSALY Julien FRA 11 6 9 10 9 11 56 10 DESPREY Maxime FRA 8 9 7 16 10 9 59 11 MORANZ Kevin USA 10 12 11 11 11 10 65 12 CROS Joan ESP 13 16 12 12 12 14 79 13 BASAULA Hugo POR 14 14 14 13 13 12 80 14 POLL Kilian FRA 15 13 16 14 15 13 86 15 RAY Alex USA 16 15 13 15 14 15 88 16 RAMETTE Thomas FRA 7 11 15 7 16 56

SX2 Final Results

Pos Rider Team Gap 1 MOSS Matt Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki – 2 OWEN Jace Honda FR25 Suttel +1.059 3 PRUGNIERES Quentin Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki +8.399 4 MAYLIN Brice Moto Club Bruguieres +12.131 5 DO Thomas MC Chateauneuf les Martigues +16.070 6 IMBERT Lucas Moto Club Aspiranais +16.384 7 IRSUTI Yannis MC Chateauneuf les Martigues +16.481 8 STARLING Justin 737 Performance Gas-Gas Oxmoto +20.862 9 PARK Cullin Honda SR Motoblouz Ship to Cycle +24.371 10 MANZATO Hugo Moto Club Moissagais +24.900 11 BALLANGER Kevin Moto Club Montendrais +25.493 12 LEBEAU Julien Moto Club des Costieres +27.871 13 DERCOURT Nicolas Moto Club Picard +29.296 14 LAMARQUE Mickael Moto Club Des Mousquetaires +40.466 15 CHARLIER Maxime St Chamond Moto Sport +1 lap 16 POLIAS Enzo Husqvarna OB1 Milwaukee +2 lap 17 AUBIN Arnaud Moto Club Basly +4 lap 18 LOZZI Pierre Moto Club Cabannais +6 lap 19 BLOSE Chris Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki +8 lap

Prince of Paris 2022 Results