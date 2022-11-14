Paris Supercross 2022
Ken Roczen has been crowned the King of Bercy 2022 over the weekend, winning the final SX1 event from Eli Tomac to cement his place in the history books with Yarrive Konsky’s Fire Power Honda team.
Roczen prevailed over Tomac and team-mate Braytona, who rounded out the overall podium, but it was a tightly fought affair between Roczen and Tomac
For Roczen, the event started in a superb fashion as he dominated the ‘Super Pole’ session at the beginning of the program. Roczen came alive in the second sprint, after taking third in the first moto, as he ran down the race leader and sprinted away with the win aboard his CRF450R.
Roczen then carried that speed into the main event – progressing from fifth on lap one to second place at the finish line. A 2-1-2 scoresheet from night one had him second overall just two points down on leader Eli Tomac.
Justin Brayton was second in the first sprint and shooting for a similar result in the second moto, but a crash in turn one derailed his momentum. Brayton clawed his way back to seventh place in that and then secured fourth in the main event, after progressing from sixth on lap one, leaving him third heading into Sunday.
By comparison Sunday was a clean sweep by Roczen, the German going 1-1-1 to Tomac’s 3-2-2.
There was even more excitement for the Aussies in the SX2 class, with Matt Moss crowned the Prince of Bercy, claiming a triple win on his way to the overall victory, leaving Jace Owen and team-mate Chris Blose to complete the podium.
It was a slower start to the weekend for Moss, with Chris Blose dominating Saturday. However it turned around on Sunday with Moss going 3-3-3, where Blose collected no points in the final.
Matt Moss
“This feeling is why I race you can’t beat it. It was great, but I just want to make a special mention to Bayden Blanchette, if it wasn’t for you mate, I wouldn’t be in the position I am. So I am forever grateful for you believing in me from the start, you’ve had two years of having to put up with me, but thank you mate, there needs to be more people like you in our sport. So this is for you, I love everything you’ve done for me.”
Jace Owen was consistent, but not quite consistent enough to claim the win, settling for runner-up.
The long running event saw a stellar turn-out too, with 40,000 fans packing into Paris’s La Defense Arena for the 39th running of the event on Sunday alone.
SX1 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Gap
|1
|ROCZEN Ken
|Honda Genuine
|–
|2
|TOMAC Eli
|Yamaha Star Racing Monster Energy
|+2.834
|3
|BRAYTON Justin
|Honda Genuine
|+14.260
|4
|MUSQUIN MARVIN
|KTM Red Bull Factory
|+15.582
|5
|WEBB Cooper
|KTM Red Bull Factory
|+17.307
|6
|SOUBEYRAS Cedric
|MC Chateauneuf les Martigues
|+42.082
|7
|ARANDA Gregory
|Moto Club des Costieres
|+1 lap
|8
|BOURDON Anthony
|Moto Club Langonnais
|+1 lap
|9
|DESPREY Maxime
|Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)
|+1 lap
|10
|MORANZ Kevin
|KTM VHR
|+1 lap
|11
|ROUSSALY Julien
|Moto Club Du Montalet
|+1 lap
|12
|BASAULA Hugo
|B 747
|+2 lap
|13
|POLL Kilian
|WRT GLOBEX
|+2 lap
|14
|CROS Joan
|Seakings Kawasaki Euromoto85
|+2 lap
|15
|RAY Alex
|Honda FR 25 Suttel
|+3 lap
King of Paris 2022 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|S1
|S2
|S3
|D1
|D2
|D3
|Total
|1
|ROCZEN Ken
|GER
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|2
|TOMAC Eli
|USA
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|11
|3
|BRAYTON Justin
|USA
|2
|7
|4
|5
|3
|3
|24
|4
|WEBB Cooper
|USA
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|26
|5
|MUSQUIN MARVIN
|FRA
|4
|10
|3
|2
|5
|4
|28
|6
|SOUBEYRAS Cedric
|FRA
|6
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|34
|7
|ARANDA Gregory
|FRA
|9
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7
|45
|8
|BOURDON Anthony
|FRA
|12
|8
|10
|9
|7
|8
|54
|9
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|11
|6
|9
|10
|9
|11
|56
|10
|DESPREY Maxime
|FRA
|8
|9
|7
|16
|10
|9
|59
|11
|MORANZ Kevin
|USA
|10
|12
|11
|11
|11
|10
|65
|12
|CROS Joan
|ESP
|13
|16
|12
|12
|12
|14
|79
|13
|BASAULA Hugo
|POR
|14
|14
|14
|13
|13
|12
|80
|14
|POLL Kilian
|FRA
|15
|13
|16
|14
|15
|13
|86
|15
|RAY Alex
|USA
|16
|15
|13
|15
|14
|15
|88
|16
|RAMETTE Thomas
|FRA
|7
|11
|15
|7
|16
|56
SX2 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Gap
|1
|MOSS Matt
|Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki
|–
|2
|OWEN Jace
|Honda FR25 Suttel
|+1.059
|3
|PRUGNIERES Quentin
|Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki
|+8.399
|4
|MAYLIN Brice
|Moto Club Bruguieres
|+12.131
|5
|DO Thomas
|MC Chateauneuf les Martigues
|+16.070
|6
|IMBERT Lucas
|Moto Club Aspiranais
|+16.384
|7
|IRSUTI Yannis
|MC Chateauneuf les Martigues
|+16.481
|8
|STARLING Justin
|737 Performance Gas-Gas Oxmoto
|+20.862
|9
|PARK Cullin
|Honda SR Motoblouz Ship to Cycle
|+24.371
|10
|MANZATO Hugo
|Moto Club Moissagais
|+24.900
|11
|BALLANGER Kevin
|Moto Club Montendrais
|+25.493
|12
|LEBEAU Julien
|Moto Club des Costieres
|+27.871
|13
|DERCOURT Nicolas
|Moto Club Picard
|+29.296
|14
|LAMARQUE Mickael
|Moto Club Des Mousquetaires
|+40.466
|15
|CHARLIER Maxime
|St Chamond Moto Sport
|+1 lap
|16
|POLIAS Enzo
|Husqvarna OB1 Milwaukee
|+2 lap
|17
|AUBIN Arnaud
|Moto Club Basly
|+4 lap
|18
|LOZZI Pierre
|Moto Club Cabannais
|+6 lap
|19
|BLOSE Chris
|Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki
|+8 lap
Prince of Paris 2022 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|S1
|S2
|S3
|D1
|D2
|D3
|Total
|1
|MOSS Matt
|AUS
|10
|13
|13
|20
|20
|20
|96
|2
|OWEN Jace
|USA
|15
|17
|17
|8
|17
|17
|91
|3
|BLOSE Chris
|USA
|20
|20
|20
|11
|13
|0
|84
|4
|PARK Cullin
|USA
|11
|8
|15
|17
|15
|7
|73
|5
|MAYLIN Brice
|FRA
|8
|10
|9
|15
|11
|13
|66
|6
|IRSUTI Yannis
|FRA
|17
|15
|11
|10
|4
|9
|66
|7
|LEBEAU Julien
|FRA
|7
|11
|10
|13
|10
|4
|55
|8
|IMBERT Lucas
|FRA
|9
|6
|8
|7
|6
|10
|46
|9
|PRUGNIERES Quentin
|FRA
|6
|7
|7
|1
|9
|15
|45
|10
|DO Thomas
|FRA
|13
|9
|0
|3
|1
|11
|37
|11
|STARLING Justin
|USA
|4
|5
|2
|5
|8
|8
|32
|12
|DERCOURT Nicolas
|FRA
|2
|2
|5
|9
|7
|3
|28
|13
|MANZATO Hugo
|FRA
|3
|1
|6
|4
|5
|6
|25
|14
|BALLANGER Kevin
|FRA
|5
|4
|0
|6
|3
|5
|23
|15
|LAMARQUE Mickael
|FRA
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|16
|CHARLIER Maxime
|FRA
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|17
|LOZZI Pierre
|FRA
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|AUBIN Arnaud
|FRA
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2