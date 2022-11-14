ZEEHO electric motorcycles headed for Australia

Michael Poynton, Director of CFMOTO Australia has confirmed that the ZEEHO sub-brand will be coming to Australia, with a range of offerings just revealed at EICMA.

Michael Poynton

“I’m thrilled to confirm that ZEEHO will be launched in Australia in the second half of 2023” said CFMOTO Australia’s director, Michael Poynton. “Urban mobility and decarbonising transport are becoming increasingly important to many Australians, particularly the younger generation. I applaud CFMOTO’s commitment to addressing these concerns and meeting the needs of this audience by launching a dedicated subsidiary brand. We’re looking forward to launching the ZEEHO brand in Australia and showcasing the latest and greatest in CFMOTO ingenuity.”

ZEEHO have described their moto as, ‘striving to utilise innovative technology to connect its products and users in a manner that will allow them to experience urban mobility from a fresh perspective.’

Their AE series of electric scooters and their newest electric scooter concept dubbed Magnet, headlined the big reveal at EICMA. Over 10 new products have been promised to be launched within the ZEEHO range by 2025.

The AE8 range was created for urban youth who require long-range mobility. Available in two versions, AE8 S+ and AE8, ZEEHO promise range and performance figures superior to most existing electric scooters.

The Magnet Concept is a new electric scooter venturing into advanced electric mobility and smart commuting. It envisions a premium blend of leading performance and technology, packaged in a unique design.

Max speed is 150 km/h, with 0-50 km/h acceleration in less than 2.5 seconds, for an exhilarating ride experience, Riding range is estimated at 200 km.

The front and rear high-definition cameras support drive assistance devices. Tech enables voice and touch control and connects via the ZEEHO APP. The adjustable kinetic energy recovery allows for single-throttle control. Traction control and antilock brake systems provide a safety net for users.

ZEEHO are also planning on releasing a range of lifestyle products and riding apparel including urban explorer helmets, clothing collections, and other fashion accessories, designed to suit a variety of riding styles and fashion trends. The fabric of ZEEHO riding apparel is 100% environmentally friendly.

