Pegaso Motorcycles

With Phil Aynsley

Pegaso (Pegasus) was a product of the Milan based SIM (Società Italiana Motori) which was founded by two former employees of the Motom factory in 1954. They collaborated with OPM who provided the frames and Taglietti who did the assembly. The motor had marked similarities to Motom’s own 48cc unit.

Both mopeds and motorcycles were made with the models being the T, GT, S and 1959 GT.

All shared the same 48cc OHV 4-stroke motor that had a 3-speed gearbox.

A pressed steel backbone frame was also a common feature.

SIM closed in 1961 (or possibly 1964, reports differ).

This bike is thought to be a T but the model year is unknown.