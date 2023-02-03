Peter Stevens Motorcycle Group

The Peter Stevens Motorcycle Group, founded by the Chiodo brothers Vince, Steve and Peter in 1970, has as of 31st of January 2023 completed the last stage of its family succession plan.

After Vince lost his battle with brain cancer in 2013, as well as Peter’s retirement earlier in 1995, the need to establish a family succession plan became apparent.

To achieve this Jessica Chiodo-Reidy (Vince’s daughter) sold all her interests in the wholesale businesses, with John Chiodo taking full ownership and control of the Monza business in 2019 and Steve and his son Paul Chiodo acquiring full ownership and control of PSI, Fox Racing Australia and PSI Cycling in 2021.

The retail businesses, Peter Stevens Motorcycles and Harley-Heaven, remained in Steve and Jessica’s joint ownership under the management of Darren Munro, Scott Ryan and Jason McKenzie.

As of 31st of January 2023 Jessica Chiodo-Reidy has taken control and 100% ownership of the retail businesses and the associated retail property portfolio through the acquisition of Steve Chiodo’s 50% shares in both, completing the separation of the retail and wholesale businesses as well as the family succession plan.

As part of the restructure of the retail businesses at the board level, Jason McKenzie has been appointed as a director of Harley-Heaven, Scott Ryan as a director of Peter Stevens Motorcycles, Geoff Mortimer as a director of Motorcycle Dealership Group and Ariane Hubay as a director of Riders Finance Group.

Darren Munro, a director of the retail entities since 2011 and the retail operations and finance director over recent years, has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Peter Stevens Retail group. Darren brings his extensive experience to the role including having been involved with the business in various roles both external and internal for nearly 30 years

Darren Munro – Chief Executive Officer of the Peter Stevens Retail

“We have an experienced and well qualified senior management team in place, our retail stores benefit from the leadership of our experienced dealer principals, supported by all our valued and fantastic staff. After the groups 52 years of being in the motorcycle industry Jess’s long-term investment into the retail businesses will continue to see us (Peter Stevens and Harley-Heaven) continue to grow and prosper well into the future”.

Jessica Chiodo-Reidy

“I am really proud of what Dad (Vince) and his siblings achieved and I’m excited to be stepping into their very big shoes. I always admired how Dad treated our wonderful and dedicated staff as family, our suppliers as close business partners, and our customers with the utmost kindness and respect.

“Darren, Scott, and Jason together with myself are completely dedicated to keeping this fantastic culture alive, along with our Dealer Principals and with the help of everyone who makes up the Peter Stevens and Harley-Heaven family. I’m looking forward to many years of continuing to provide our customers with everything they need for the ride in this exciting new chapter for our businesses”.